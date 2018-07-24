German Car Stocks: Time To Be Greedy?

The market is fearful and an investment is risky but is it the right time to be greedy? In the end, wherever there is risk there is also opportunity!

Imposing 20-25% tariffs on imported European cars to the U.S. could seriously affect those car manufacturers and would likely lead to a dangerous and vicious circle.

Warren Buffet's famous quote of "Be fearful when others are greedy, be greedy when others are fearful" never loses its meaning, purpose, power and applicability. Even in a soaring bull market there are stocks which have underperformed badly and look poised to continue to do so.

Out of the numerous opportunities in the market I, as being German, single out the German car industry and its stock corporations most notably Porsche (OTCPK:POAHF), Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY).

Source: autocarbrands.com

A toxic cocktail of risks such as anti-competitive investigations due to illegal price talks, ongoing accusations related to emission values, loss of value for old diesel cars, and ultimately, the fear that BMW is far behind in the development race related to future technologies does not paint a promising picture.

None of these charts is anything close to satisfactory with even the best performer Audi showing a negative performance. And as these stocks have been plunging or at least not moving the broad market's S&P 500 (SPY) outperformed the entire sector by unprecedented magnitude.

DDAIF data by YCharts

As an investor you would not have only lost out to the strong 30%+ rally but you also would have lost a lot of capital in case you bought right before the Volkswagen Dieselgate shocked the industry. Almost three years later with more and more details surfacing regarding that crisis and more companies getting accused of being involved in similar antics the question is whether this is the low point and indeed the proverbial time to be greedy. Let's find out by using BMW as a prime example and extend the coverage to the industry where appropriate.

What is going on here?

For 2017, BMW recorded sales of €98.7B (+5% Y/Y) and record pre-tax profit of €10.7B (+10% Y/Y). After-tax profit rose even stronger from €6.9B to €8.7B, beating expectations.

BMW's key target metric for its Automotive segment, the EBIT margin, came in at 8.9%, meeting the target range of 8-10%. BMW's seventh consecutive year of record sales helped the company maintain its spot as the world's number one premium automotive company. Driven by very strong growth in BMW's X vehicles segment (+9.6%) and the all-new BMW 5 series, the brand recorded record sales figures. Beyond that, BMW also managed to exceed its target of selling at least 100,000 electrified vehicles (103,080 were sold), cementing its leading position in electro-mobility in the premium car segment.

At BMW's most recent annual meeting, CEO Harald Krüger formulated an ambitious goal for the company, i.e. BMW wants to regain the top spot as the world's leading premium car manufacturer by 2020, a position it has lost to fellow German competitor Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF).

Given record profits and sales for the 8th consecutive year, the situation at BMW is actually much better than what it appears judging on current news. It is true that rising commodity costs and an appreciating euro (although it has already retreated considerably from its EUR/USD 1.25 high down to around $1.19) put pressure on the bottom line, but these are rather temporary "problems" which will balance out in the long run and not fundamentally related to the company.

BMW's latest earnings from Q1/2018 show a successful start to 2018 with record deliveries of automobiles offset by unfavorable currency impacts hurting the top and bottom line. Revenue dropped 5.1% Y/Y of which 4.4pp relate to devaluating USD and Chinese renminbi. In total the BMW Group profit before tax just came shy of last year (-0.5%). BMW ended the quarter with around €20B in liquidity.

Although Q2/2018 will only be released in early August we already know that BMW also did quite well during the second quarter. In total it sold 1.24M cars which is roughly in line with the previous year as a strong 5.9% increase in Europe is largely offset by declines in Asia (-0.8%) and flattish development in the U.S. The bright spot here is that electrified cars were up strongly reaching the 60K unit mark for the first half of 2018 and showing 43% growth. This 60K unit figure is only 10,000 units shy of Tesla's (TSLA) 70K vehicles delivered during the first two quarters. BMW is rapidly catching up with the "disruptor" and may soon overtake it.

That is a lot of good news but none of that is priced into the stock really as the all-dangerous trade war and tariff threat is hangs over the stock like a sword of Damocles.

Source: Michael P. Ramirez, Pulitzer Prize Winning Political Cartoonist

Although so far the tariff situation has not changed Daimler already cut its 2018 guidance issuing a profit warning citing proposed new import tariffs on cars exported from the U.S. to China would hurt sales:

Fewer than expected SUV sales and higher than expected costs, not completely passed on to the customers, must be assumed because of increased import tariffs for U.S. vehicles into the Chinese market.

Meanwhile Trump continues his Twitter tactics of calling for 20% to 25% of tariffs on imported cars. But what would that actually mean for German car stocks? How high is their exposure?

According to the German car industry association (VDA) exports of German cars to the U.S. amounted to 493,643 cars in 2017 and actually showed a 10% Y/Y decline. Crucially, 64% of those car exports are attributed to the premium car category such as SUVs, sports cars and upper-middle to luxury-class sedans. Broken down by manufacturer it looks as follows:

Porsche : Sold around 55,000 cars in the U.S. of which all were imported as Porsche does not have a factory on U.S. soil. Import tariffs would seriously hurt the company and the only way around would be to at least shift its Macan production to Mexico.

: Sold around 55,000 cars in the U.S. of which all were imported as Porsche does not have a factory on U.S. soil. Import tariffs would seriously hurt the company and the only way around would be to at least shift its Macan production to Mexico. Audi : Sold around 224,000 vehicles in the U.S. of which 74% were imported from the EU. In its Mexico factory it is only manufacturing the highly profitable Audi Q5 SUV and is likely to expand production in case tariffs are imposed.

: Sold around 224,000 vehicles in the U.S. of which 74% were imported from the EU. In its Mexico factory it is only manufacturing the highly profitable Audi Q5 SUV and is likely to expand production in case tariffs are imposed. Daimler : Sold around 370,000 cars in the U.S. of which 56% were imported. Daimler's biggest plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama is producing up to 300,000 vehicles per year such as GLE and GLS SUVs but not all of them are meant for the U.S. In fact, a large portion is actually exported to China. Its Mexico plant is only producing the less-in-demand GLA SUV series and its little brother the A series. The highly profitable upper-class and luxury-class E and S series are all imported from Europe.

: Sold around 370,000 cars in the U.S. of which 56% were imported. Daimler's biggest plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama is producing up to 300,000 vehicles per year such as GLE and GLS SUVs but not all of them are meant for the U.S. In fact, a large portion is actually exported to China. Its Mexico plant is only producing the less-in-demand GLA SUV series and its little brother the A series. The highly profitable upper-class and luxury-class E and S series are all imported from Europe. BMW : Sold around 307,000 cars in the U.S. of which 47% were imported. Its world's biggest plan tin Spartanburg is actually capable to produce far more than that alone (capacity of 450,000 cars). However, it is mainly producing the X series which is largely exported to other countries. Similar to Daimler the all important upper-class models, the BMW 5 and 7 series, are all imported from Europe as well.

: Sold around 307,000 cars in the U.S. of which 47% were imported. Its world's biggest plan tin Spartanburg is actually capable to produce far more than that alone (capacity of 450,000 cars). However, it is mainly producing the X series which is largely exported to other countries. Similar to Daimler the all important upper-class models, the BMW 5 and 7 series, are all imported from Europe as well. Volkswagen: Sold around 319,000 cars in the U.S. of which only 8% were imported as its Chattanooga plant is predominantly producing for the U.S. market and quite frankly Volkswagen is also not really selling a lot of cars in the U.S. anyway given its massive overall car deliveries in the world. Contrary to Porsche, Audi, Daimler and BMW Volkswagen is not a premium car manufacturer although its brands Porsche and Audi certainly are.

According to Bloomberg the proposed auto tariffs would hurt Germany by up to €5B and help the U.S. by an estimated €5.7B.

This looks like a WIN-LOSE for the U.S and the EU but in reality it is far more complex as this estimate does not assume any retaliatory tariffs nor any special treatment of those cars manufactured in the U.S. by the German car manufacturers.

It is no surprise that leading car manufacturers from the U.S. and Europe alike are scared about such a dramatic event. Numerous companies have already warned that if these tariffs are enacted they are very likely to shift a significant portion of U.S. production to China, this includes BMW, General Motors (GM), Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF), Volkwagen and Mazda (MZDA) that have already hinted at such a step. And there is no reason why others won't follow. Likely leading to the loss of thousands of jobs in the U.S. and elsewhere this is a very dangerous step to take for the Trump administration. It will also lead to higher prices for both imported and domestically produced cars as higher sourcing costs for materials such as steel, aluminium or rare earth will hit consumers.

So far apart from intense sabre-rattling no actions have been taken and although Trump sounds as if he is one tweet away from imposing these tariffs the administration is more conscious stating that it is "too early" to decide whether they will really move ahead with that. However, even if they will find an acceptable compromise for all parties involved (U.S. - EU - China) irrevocable damage for the U.S. may have already been done. Last week the world's largest car manufacturer Volkswagen and top-premium car manufacturer BMW won Beijing's approval to gain control of China joint ventures. This is the first time a foreign company is allowed to gain more than 50% in its joint venture and one of China's responses in the trade war to attract more foreign investment as companies shift production from the U.S. to China. This should also boost BMW's market share in China and thus translate into even higher sales and profits in the world's largest vehicle market.

What's in store for dividend investors?

The company is listed with two types of shares on the Frankfurt stock exchange: preferred stock and common stock. The preferred stock is currently trading at a discount of approximately 15% to the ordinary stock. The preferred stock is currently trading on a whopping 5.8% yield and while I do not expect much growth for the 2018 dividend it should at least be kept stable unless tariffs are really imposed of course.

Despite the automobile industry being one of the most cyclical industries, BMW, over the last 11 years, has increased its dividend by factor 5.7 raising it nine times and cutting it once at the peak of the financial crisis in 2008. The company is now on a dividend streak of eight consecutive years of dividend increases, growing it at a CAGR of 33.4%. As staggering as this may look at first glance, it clearly benefited from a very low starting dividend in that time period. A clearer picture can be achieved by calculating the five-year CAGR, which stands at around 10%, and thus even below the latest dividend increase. For the last two years alone, the dividend rose by a staggering 25%.

Investor Take-Away

Understandably, there is a lot of fear in the market right now regarding German car stock. The stakes for one of Germany's key industries, the automobile sector, are as high as it gets in the trade war. Tariffs would certainly rattle the sector but also would not be the end. In fact these companies are already paving the way for closer collaboration with other important partners in Asia, such as China. It is anyone's guess how realistic tariffs really are and how much is just meant to be used as a bargaining position in inevitable negotiations between the world's three largest economic areas. No-one in their right state of mind can have any interest in losing thousands of jobs and disposable income as the only means to get the trade balance right.

The automobile sector is now subject to extremely high volatility as any tweet or comment from the governments of the three largest economic areas can either easily spur a rally or cause a crash. We have already witnessed a glimpse of what could happen to the stock prices when rumors broke that the U.S. is offering a "zero-tariff" solution for both sides. Stocks rallied by as much as 5% and this would only be the beginning.

Specifically for BMW and Daimler at this stage the dividend is certainly attractive but given that the stakes are so high right now with tariffs being imposed or not it also does not act as much of a cushion. If I weren't already long both stocks and started investing now I would mostly invest due to the stock's beaten down valuation and the amount of fear in the market. Trading at an ultra-low 6 times earnings the market is surely expecting some sort of collapse in the company's tariffs be it due to tariffs, litigation claims related to the emission scandal or increased competition from competitors.

Wherever there is risk, there is also opportunity!

The German car companies are producing tremendous products and investing billions into the future. Although Tesla is expected to take a lot of market share away and even said to have "the most profitable electric car" I am very confident in the German companies. So far I have not seen major disruption from Tesla as Tesla is ramping up its production the competition is not sleeping and poised to release an array of new electrified models in the coming years. For long-term investors that are willing to accept the risks outlined above market-beating returns could be in store for the future.

There is enough demand and potential for all of them to prosper if only the economic and political climate and conditions surrounding the industry allow it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMWYY, DDAIF, GM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.