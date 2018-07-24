Self-Improvement And Growth Initiatives Making A Difference For Umpqua

Umpqua’s (UMPQ) management change at the start of 2017 has made a difference for this West Coast bank, as the company has moved fairly aggressively to address two of my biggest concerns in late 2016 – a high level of expenses and a lack of clear growth drivers. A new focus on “upper-middle-market” lending should drive profitable C&I lending growth, while Umpqua Next Gen could result in some meaningful expense (a mid-single-digit percentage of 2017 expenses).

Since my last update, Umpqua shares have done a little better than the regional averages and better than peers/rivals like Washington Federal (WAFD) and PacWest (PACW), though not as well as SVB (SIVB) or East West (EWBC). At this point I believe Umpqua shares are a little undervalued, provided an expectation of double-digit long-term core earnings growth is reasonable.

A Mixed Set Of Numbers For The Second Quarter

Like most banks this quarter, Umpqua beat sell-side expectations for EPS, but a meaningful part of that beat came from lower than expected provision expense. All told, Umpqua was a little underwhelming on revenue growth and net interest margin, though the company’s loan growth was a positive.

Revenue rose 5% year-over-year and fell slightly from the prior quarter, with net interest income up 7% and 2%, respectively, as solid growth in earning assets (up 6% and 2%, respectively) was offset by middling NIM performance (up 15bp/down 3bp on a reported basis). Core fee income was up slightly from last year and down 7% sequentially on weaker mortgage banking (a notoriously volatile contributor to bank earnings).

Core operating expenses were up slightly on an annual and sequential basis, allowing for nearly mid-teens growth (year-over-year) in core pre-provision income, but a 2% sequential decline. Tangible book value rose 3% yoy on a per-share basis, and the return on tangible common equity improved almost two points year over year, but fell two points sequentially.

Good Loan Growth Across The Board

With end-of-period loans up about 3% this quarter (on a sequential basis), Umpqua outperformed the mid-cap average-to-date by a pretty healthy amount (over one point) and came close to the Fed’s number for average small bank loan growth in the second quarter.

Loan growth was balanced across the board, with 3% growth in C&I lending, no growth in commercial real estate (a little better relative to an industry environment of higher paydowns and stiff competition), 3% growth in multifamily, 9% growth in C&D, and 4% growth in mortgages. Consumer was weak, but then Umpqua is running off a sizable amount of auto loans.

Unfortunately, loan yield performance was not so impressive. Umpqua doesn’t enjoy the strong leverage to short-term variable-rate lending that benefits banks like Comerica (CMA) and Texas Capital (TCBI), and the 6bp sequential loan yield improvement was feeble compared to regional peers/rivals like Western Alliance (WAL) and East West.

On the deposit side, Umpqua did report 4% sequential end-of-period growth, but the bank is seeing a shift in lower-cost demand deposits toward higher-cost time deposits (moreso on the commercial side). That pushed up deposit costs by 15bp sequentially, and like many other banks, Umpqua saw its deposit beta shoot up to 60% in the second quarter for interest-bearing deposits. The bank’s cumulative deposit beta remains attractive (in the low 20%’s), but is likely to continue rising and Umpqua’s asset sensitivity (the growth in net interest income it can expect with higher rates) remains lackluster.

IT, Cost-Cutting, And Lending Growth Should All Contribute To Better Results

Over the last 18 months or so, I believe Umpqua has made some important commitments to self-improvement both on the growth and expense side.

On the growth side, Umpqua has been hiring corporate loan bankers from larger rivals all along the West Coast and is targeting the “upper-middle market” category as a source of future C&I loan growth. Banks like Comerica, PNC (PNC), Wells Fargo (WFC), and JPMorgan (JPM) have done well targeting the middle market category, and I think there is an opportunity for Umpqua to gain share here. I like it’s targeted team-based geographic approach (it has hired teams in LA, San Diego, and Orange County and is looking at areas like Boise, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, and Denver), and it reminds me in some ways of PNC’s approach, though local/regional competitors like Comerica and Wells Fargo are not going to lay down and cede business to Umpqua.

Somewhere between growth and expenses are the company’s IT initiatives, spearheaded by its Pivotus Ventures subsidiary. Implementing new IT solutions from Pivotus has already made a noticeable difference in retail customer acquisition, and I’m cautiously hopeful that having its own IT subsidiary could help Umpqua break from the “fast follower” approach of so many mid-cap banks – given the sheer scale differences in what banks like Umpqua can spend relative to JPMorgan and Wells Fargo, I think banks like Umpqua need to take more changes and be a little bolder with their IT approach.

On the cost side, Umpqua is well underway with Phase I of its Umpqua Next Gen program – a multiyear operational efficiency and cost reduction effort that could ultimately drive over $30M/year in opex savings. Not unlike Fifth Third’s (FITB) Project North Star, there’s more than a little vagueness to this plan (though a 100-branch reduction in the footprint is pretty specific) and I hate the corporate-speak of an “end-to-end customer journey redesign”, but a sane, well-thought-out cost reduction effort is welcome. There is a caveat there, though. For many years I’ve believed that part of what facilitates a sticky, low-cost retail deposit base at Umpqua is the high levels of customer service they offer, and if they cut too deep, they risk harming that valuable source of brand/relationship value.

The Opportunity

Given what has changed at Umpqua over the last 18 months from a strategic standpoint, not to mention the operating environment of a stronger economy, lower taxes, and higher interest rates, I’m more bullish on Umpqua’s growth outlook now. I still expect it to take a while for the bank to break above a 10% ROE, but I like the bank’s chances for generating 10%-plus earnings growth and mid-teens ROTCEs, as mid-single-digit revenue growth couples with meaningful improvements in the efficiency ratio (lower expenses).

The Bottom Line

Umpqua doesn’t look undervalued on a near-term ROTCE-driven P/TBV basis, but then that metric doesn’t reward growth and growth is now back on the menu as one of Umpqua’s investment drivers. Discounted earnings and a forward P/E methodology are more accommodating, suggesting a fair value in the low-to-mid $20’s. That’s not radical undervaluation, but that’s not a reasonable expectation anymore after the move banks have enjoyed. As is, I think Umpqua may be worth a look, but a lot rides on successful executing these company-changing multiyear initiatives.

