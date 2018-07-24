Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Reata Skyrockets, Acceleron Positive, Celgene Successful

Stocks in News: RETA, XLRN

Reata Pharma's bardoxolone shows positive effect in mid-stage CKD studies

Discussion: Reata Pharmaceuticals' (RETA) bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) in patients with chronic kidney disease (‘CKD) achieved a double by succeeding to demonstrate treatment benefit in two different Phase 2 clinical trials. In the first trial called CARDINAL patients with CKD caused by Alport Syndrome responded well by showing an improved measure of kidney function of estimated glomerular filtration rate (‘eGFR).

Compared to the pre-trial average annual decline of 4.2 mL/min/1.73 m2, the treated patients showed 10.4 mL/min/1.73 m2 (p<0.0001) at 48th week. In statistical terms the data will amount to a recovery of about two years of average eGFR loss. Cumulatively that indicates a significant impact of bardoxolone in delaying and preventing kidney failure. There were no major adverse events or discontinuation due to safety or tolerability issues.

Final results from the other study called PHOENIX too met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant increase in eGFR [9.3 mL/min/1.73 m2 (p<0.0001)]. This data set too indicated a similar a recovery of about two years of average eGFR loss in patients with autosomal-dominant polycystic kidney disease (‘ADPKD). Safety and tolerability profile of the 2nd trial is similar to that of the 1st one.

In our earlier June article we discussed why and how the share price of RETA almost doubled between March and June 2018. Now in less than two past months the share price has doubled again. The latest round of data alone has allowed the price to skyrocket for ~65% in just yesterday’s trading alone. The stock last closed at $76.55, almost 400% more than its 52-wk lowest at $19.31 last touched in April 2018.

The company has done a near-perfect timing of the announcement of its mixed shelf-offering right away in the middle of the market euphoria. Both the trials are expected to continue till early 2020. Thus the prospect of NDA and other commercialization measures in expected positive results of rest of the trial outcome does not guarantee a quick killing. Moreover, as with this mixed shel-offering there might be further dilution of share price of the company. Anyone who might be interested to join the RETA story should do well to understand the complex story of the company and its candidate and should not be swayed by the market sentiment or by a single catalyst.

Acceleron's ACE-083 shows positive effect in mid-stage study in inherited neurological disorder; shares up 2%

Discussion: Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) presented positive preliminary data from Part 1 Phase 2 clinical trial of ACE-083 in patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth (‘CMT) disease at the Peripheral Nerve Society annual meeting in Baltimore, MD. CMT is an inherited neurological disorder characterized by the progressive loss of muscle tissue and touch sensation

Data from Part 1, of the 2-part Phase 2 dose-escalation study in 18 subjects, showed mean total muscle volume increase from 12.6 - 14.2%. Mean absolute improvements in fat fraction ranged from 1.7 - 3.5%. 3Q should see the commencement of the Part 2 of the same trial. The trial is expected to be complete by February 2020.

In early June 2018 the stock price was hovering closer to its 52-wk low of $30.78. However since its presentation at ASCO around the same time, the share price has never really looked back. For the last one month, with a few occasional dips, the stock is pushing its 52-wk to continuously higher levels. The market seems to have a lot of faith in the success of the rest of the Phase 3 trial outcome. In spite of the well-developed and advanced company pipeline, the main force of the driving share prices seems to be the expectation of a 2019 FDA approval for luspatercept.

In other News

Celgene's Revlimid successful in late-stage lymphoma study; shares up 2% after hours

Celgene (CELG) announced successful results from a Phase 3 clinical trial of combination REVLIMID (lenalidomide) with Roche's Rituxan (rituximab) in patients with R/R indolent lymphoma. The study met both the endpoints of statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival and overall survival. Maturity of the survival data is yet to be ascertained. Estimated date of submission of global regulatory approval is 1Q 2019.

FDA accepts Aerie Pharma's Roclatan marketing application, action date March 14, 2019

Aerie Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:AERI) marketing application for Roclatan (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension is accepted for FDA review.PDUFA is March 14, 2019.

Neuralstem up 21% on NSI-189 data in Alzheimer's model

Neuralstem (NYSEMKT:CUR) presented encouraging preclinical data of NSI-189 in a mouse model of Alzheimer's disease (‘AD) at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in Chicago.

Glaxo down 2% ahead of Ad Com review of mepolizumab for COPD

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) released the briefing materials ahead of Wednesday's Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs AdCom. The meeting will review the company's marketing application of NUCALA (mepolizumab) as add-on treatment to inhaled corticosteroids in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

NUCALA was approved in 2015 for the treatment of severe asthma, but FDA raised two major concerns that seemed to adversely impact this marketing application. Moreover, out of the two Phase 3 pivotal trials of COPD, one did not meet the statistically significant endpoint. Market seems to be apprehensive of the AdCom.

Rhythm Pharma's setmelanotide a PRIME drug in Europe for rare genetic disorders of obesity

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:RYTM) setmelanotide for the treatment of obesity and the control of hunger associated with deficiency disorders of the MC4R pathway receives EMA’s PRIME status. The newly acquired status allows a more intensive agency’s guidance on development and accelerated review of the MAA. First set of data from the trial is expected in 3Q 2019.

Allena Pharma's mid-stage basket study of ALLN-177 in hyperoxaluria underway

Phase 2 basket study of Allena Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ALNA) lead candidate ALLN-177 in adults and adolescents with primary hyperoxaluria or enteric hyperoxaluria with advanced kidney disease and elevated plasma oxalate begins with the treatment of the first of 15-20 trial subjects.

Aethlon Medical issues Hemopurifier patent to treat life-threatening viruses, shares up 3% premarket

U.S. Patent No. 10,022,483 is approved to Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD), protecting key features of the Aethlon Hemopurifier, a first-in-class therapeutic device, designed to treat viral infections. Earlier the device received a breakthrough device designation.

Intra-Cellular Therapies announces publication of positive data on heart failure candidate ITI-214

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) announced publication in Circulation of encouraging preclinical data on phosphodiesterase Type 1 (PDE1) inhibitor ITI-214 supporting the drug’s potential as a new treatment for heart failure. ITI-214 is claimed to increase cardiac contractility without increasing intracellular calcium.

Amneal announces FDA approval and launch of generic Potassium Chloride oral solution

Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s (NYSE:AMRX) generic version of Potassium Chloride oral solution received FDA approval on its Abbreviated New Drug Application. The approval led to immediate steps to commercialization of the solution.

Allergan's AGN-241751 Fast Track'd in U.S. for MDD

Fast Track review is designated to Allergan's (NYSE:AGN) Phase 2-stage AGN-241751 for review for the treatment of major depressive disorder (NYSEARCA:MDD).

Chi-Med launches sulfatinib study in pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors and biliary tract cancer in U.S.

Recently Phase Ib/2 proof-of-concept study assessing sulfatinib in patients with pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors and biliary tract cancer is initiated by Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM). Apart from safety and tolerability, the trial objectives are progression-free survival rate, objective response rate, disease control rate, duration of response, time to response, overall survival. The trial is estimated to be completed by 4Q 2018.

Roche receives CE Mark for Accu-Chek Solo micropump system

Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) Accu Chek Solo micropump system received CE Mark. The micropump offers both the functionalities of a traditional insulin pump and a tube-free insulin delivery. The present approval will soon follow commercialisation of the device in Austria, Poland, Switzerland and the UK in the coming weeks.

FDA OKs Glaxo's malaria drug tafenoquine

GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) Krintafel (tafenoquine) is now FDA approved for the radical cure (prevention or relapse) of Plasmodium vivax malaria in patients at least 16 years old.

BeiGene announces preliminary results of Phase 2 trial of tislelizumab in patients with hodgkin’s lymphoma in China

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announced top line results from the tislelizumab’s pivotal Phase 2 trial in Chinese patients with relapsed/refractory (‘R/R) classical Hodgkin’s lymphoma (‘cHL). The 70-patient trial had its primary endpoint of overall response rate (‘ORR) and three secondary endpoints. Apart from safety and tolerability, these secondary endpoints were progression-free survival, duration of response (‘DOR), complete response (‘CR) rate and time to response. The drug achieved a median follow-up time of ~6 months and an ORR of 73%. Based on these encouraging data, the company shortly plans to apply for a BLA license in China.

BeiGene receives Fast Track designation for zanubrutinib for the treatment of WM

Fast Track designation is granted to BeiGene's (BGNE) investigational BTK inhibitor zanubrutinib for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia (‘WM). Apart from concluding a global Phase1 trial, the company also completed a Phase 3 trial enrollment. Accordingly, 1H 2019 is the estimated NDA submission deadline.

