Telia's GET Acquisition Makes A Lot Of Sense

In my recent analysis of Telia Company's (OTCPK:TLSNF), I briefly discussed the impact that the company's move to acquire the Norwegian operations of Danish telecommunications company TDC would have on Telia Company's results. This is clearly a move to expand the firm's presence in the Nordic and Baltic markets that it has chosen to focus on and will likely enhance the company's ability to compete in these cutthroat markets. As this acquisition is a fairly big deal, I thought it would be worthwhile to take a more in-depth look at the likely implications here.

About TDC Norway

TDC A/S (OTCPK:TDCAF) is the largest telecommunications company in Denmark, with a storied history dating back to 1879. The company operates numerous businesses under numerous brands. These businesses provide the company's customers with services including fixed-line and mobile telephony and data, IPTV, newspapers, and other media. In 2014, TDC purchased Norwegian telecommunications provider GET AS for DKK 12.5 billion. This is the firm that Telia Company is purchasing from TDC.

GET AS is the second largest telecommunications provider in Norway, operating a country-wide network. The company serves approximately 1.8 million Norwegians every day with a variety of services including broadband internet, television, and VOIP service.

Source: Telia Company AB

As we can see in the chart above, the company's NOK 4.0 billion in revenue is fairly diversified amongst its range of services, although television and broadband internet to combine to make up the lion's share of revenues. This is generally a good position to be in because weakness in any individual product line can sometimes be made up for by the other lines. Television service, for example, is not as popular among households headed by millennial-age Norwegians as it is among households headed by older people.

Another nice thing that we see here is that GET AS has a fairly high customer loyalty with very low churn. This is beneficial because it can be quite expensive to get new customers in highly developed markets like Norway as the company will usually need to offer incentives to convince people to leave their previous providers. GET's low churn should help keep the number of defections low and thus help keep marketing costs down as it will not need to take too many subscribers from other networks in order to maintain its subscriber count.

The other advantage that low churn offers to the company is maintenance of revenues and cash flows. As the size of the customer base remains relatively steady, the company should have roughly similar amounts of money coming in on a regular basis. This makes financial planning and projecting easier for management.

Rationalizing The Acquisition

As I have discussed in previous articles on the company, Telia Company has largely abandoned its former strategy of generating growth in emerging markets and has chosen instead to focus itself solely on the Nordic and Baltic countries. This shift has forced the company to rethink its growth strategy as all of these are developed nations so it can no longer grow by simply selling voice and data services to people that previously had none previously. The strategy that the company has adopted is fairly to the ones that the American telecoms have adopted - media, acquisitions, and related services. The company summarizes its strategy in a presentation that it gave related to the merger.

Source: Telia Company AB

As already mentioned, GET AS provides both television and broadband internet services to both homes and businesses, as well as some ancillary services (such as smart home technologies). The acquisition of this company plays right into its new strategy then, along with making Telia into the second largest provider in the wealthy Norwegian market.

Financial Considerations

While this acquisition will greatly expand Telia's presence in the wealthy Norwegian market, it ultimately only makes sense of the financial impact on the rest of the company makes sense. As mentioned earlier in this article, GET AS is currently generating an EBITDA of NOK 1.7 billion (SEK 1.83 billion), which is the financial figure that investment bankers typically use to calculate the value of a business since it is independent of the capital structure of a business. Naturally, this amount will accrete to Telia following the acquisition. However, Telia will also be able to eliminate some expenses by combining GET's services with its own Norwegian business. There will be no need for both businesses to buy a piece of network equipment when just one will do the job, for example. Telia's analysts have determined that by eliminating duplicative expenses like this, GET will be able to save NOK 700 million of the NOK 900 million that it currently spends on capital expenditures. The combination of the two companies is thus expected to have an EBITDA NOK 2.4 billion higher than Telia's Norwegian business generates today:

Source: Telia Company AB

The price for this transaction is NOK 21 billion on a cash and debt-free basis, which values GET AS at 12.1x EBITDA. That seems fairly pricey to me considering that other telecommunications firms such as AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) are valued at 7.01x and 6.84x EBITDA respectively based on their stock prices at the time of writing. Please note that we are using enterprise value here, not market capitalization, as the enterprise value also considers the fact that a potential acquirer would have to take on or pay off a firm's debt. With that said, Telia itself is currently valued at 17.58x EBITDA but this valuation is somewhat higher than it ordinarily is because the market is already pricing the effects of this acquisition into the stock price. After we account for synergies, the purchase price is 9.0x EBITDA, which certainly seems reasonable when we look at the peer companies and allow for a bit of an acquisition premium.

It is important for us to consider how Telia Company will be financing this acquisition. For example, if it is borrowing money to do it then the combined company will have to contend with the higher debt load and if it issues new stock then the company's current shareholders will be diluted and thus not see the full impact of the acquisition. Fortunately, Telia Company is currently flush with cash due to the dispositions that it has been making of its emerging markets businesses so it is able to finance the entire consideration using the cash that it has. Presumably, this also means that Telia will be paying off all of GET's debt. Thus, the combined company should have a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.9x, which is pretty reasonable for a company in this industry.

Conclusion

In conclusion, this acquisition looks like it will be an overall good thing for the shareholders. The combined company should grow the company's Norwegian-based earnings and add to the services that Telia is able to provide to its customers. The fact that Telia can do the purchase without issuing new stock is also beneficial as it means that the current shareholders should get the full benefit from this purchase. Overall, this looks like a smart move for the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.