Ferrari: Brief On Valuation

Despite the strong brand name Ferrari is by no means cheap, especially when considering limited growth potential, business cyclicality and soon-to-be late stages of the current economic growth cycle.

The Company is still valued at the very high end, trading at over 40 times earnings and yielding less than 2% in terms of free cash flow.

Situation Today

Shares of luxury automaker Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) fell by nearly 5% yesterday following the resignation of CEO Sergio Marchionne from both Ferrari and Fiat Chrysler (NYSE: FCAU) due to health reasons.

"Marchionne resurrected one of Italy's biggest corporate names and revitalised Chrysler, succeeding where the U.S. company's two previous owners - Mercedes parent Daimler and private equity group Carberus - both failed. He has multiplied Fiat's value 11 times since taking charge, helped by moves such as the spinoffs of CNH Industrial and Ferrari. He also flattened an inflexible hierarchy, replacing layers of middle management with a meritocratic leadership style. He slashed costs by reducing the number of vehicle architectures and creating joint ventures to pool development and plant costs." (Source)

RACE data by YCharts

With shares of Ferrari dipping to approximately $134/share, some investors might ponder the thought of it possibly being a good time to buy. However, we feel different and here's why:

Valuation

Ferrari has a very strong moat due to its legendary brand name. Therefore it makes sense to consider recent and historical earnings (or rather free cash flows) as indication of future earning power, with perhaps the last three years being most notable (since the Company went public in October 2015).

2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 Revenue EUR Mil 3,417 3,105 2,854 2,762 2,335 2,225 Net Income EUR Mil 535 399 288 261 241 225 Earnings Per Share EUR 2.82 2.11 1.52 1.38 1.27 1.19 Shares Mil 190 189 189 189 189 189 Operating Cash Flow EUR Mil 663 1,005 707 426 454 463 CAPEX EUR Mil -391 -342 -356 -330 -271 -258 Free Cash Flow EUR Mil 271 663 351 96 183 204 Free Cash Flow Per Share EUR 1.43 3.51 1.86 0.51 0.97 1.08 Free Cash Flow Per Share USD * 1.67 4.11 2.18 0.60 1.13 1.26

(Source: Morningstar, * Based on current EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.17.)

By looking at the above data it is clear that investors are not getting all that much in terms of free cash flow - averaging €1.56/share ($1.83/share) since 2012.

This relatively low free cash flow number shouldn't necessarily come as a surprise since the Company is engaged in the capital intensive auto-making industry. But with regards to the current market price of approximately $134/share the free cash flow of $1.83/share seems low, only delivering a free cash-flow yield of nearly 1.4%. And even looking at just the last three years (where free cash flow averaged $2.65/share) we would still only have a yield of 2%.

Despite growing sales by 20% since 2015 it is hard to justify this valuation based on expectations for future growth - Ferrari is an already well-established brand, operating in the high-end luxury market, and relatively cyclical (and the current economy surely running on full steam with a potential slowdown generally considered to be looming). Growth is also always hard to estimate with great certainty and hence should not necessarily be given much weight in a conservative valuation.

Also, Ferrari pays a dividend which was €0.71/share ($0.83/share) for 2017. This only results in an approximate 0.6% dividend yield. To name a few other valuation metrics, the Company currently trades at a P/E-ratio of roughly 40, Price-to-Sales of 6.6, and with Price-to-Book ratio of 28.

It is difficult to say if the departure of Sergio Marchionne will significantly impact future results for Ferrari. Seeing how his touch was perhaps more felt at Fiat Chrysler, especially with regards to operational turnaround and efficiency improvements, and that Ferrari may have a much stronger footing and a moat that enables it to outlive the impact of any single executive, the relative long-term implications for future earning power of the Company may be small.

Lastly, it is worth noting that Ferrari has a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, or roughly 200%. Still, this is not a particular concern given the extensive interest coverage (ratio of EBIT to interest expense was roughly 20 for 2017) due to the consistently good results and strong brand recognition that drives earnings power. Higher interest rates and a slowdown in the economy can still cause negative effects on earnings. Such effects may be more felt due to Ferrari's level of debt.

Summary

Overall, the shares of Ferrari are far from being cheap.

The Company only yields less than 2% in terms of free cash flow, and even less (or under 1%) in terms of dividends. Growth potential is also limited - we cannot safely expect certain future growth of such extent to justify the current high valuation. With the economy currently running at full steam and Ferrari operating in the high-end, cyclical auto market, with an impending slowdown likely in the coming years, we find it hard to recommend Ferrari as a good buy at the current price - and this despite the shares dipping yesterday following Sergio Marchionne's departure as CEO.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.