Sears Holdings: EDDIE LAMPERT IS THE SHAREHOLDERS MOST VALUABLE ASSET

I find it interesting that literally every article written about Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) including articles here on Seeking Alpha focus solely on

1. The number of retail stores closing

2. The decline in stock price and or revenue

3. The allegation that Bankruptcy is just around the corner

The articles generally bash Eddie Lampert for not investing more in the brick and mortar retail stores, as if that would be the best use of the companies resources while navigating through a strategic inflection point as outlined in my last article on Sears Holdings found here.

How much do you think Costco (COST) spends fixing up their stores, or should I say warehouses? Costco Members are fine with shopping in a bare bones store/warehouse in exchange for the low prices. The membership big bulk volume business model is working for them.

In a 2013 Shareholder letter Eddie Lampert said

As anybody can now see from the events surrounding J.C. Penney (JCP), Best Buy (BBY) and Toys "R" Us, Staples, Barnes & Noble (BN) and others, the retail landscape is fundamentally shifting. In our case, observers have mistakenly concluded that our issues were primarily related to under-investment in our stores. This ignores the significant investment that the retailers cited above and many others have made in their stores without relieving themselves of what I believe are the more fundamental issues facing the retail industry today. If it were just about store investment, then Best Buy would be thriving after the demise of Circuit City, Barnes & Noble would be thriving after the demise of Borders and other retailers who made significant investments would be thriving instead of struggling to chart a new course.

These retailers and others including Borders, Circuit City, Toys "R" Us all went bankrupt but no one is bashing former CEO Ron Johnson for the failed turnaround of J.C. Penney, no one is bashing KKR for the failure of Toys R' Us and who even recalls the name of the Borders CEO and the Circuit City CEO? I have yet to find any retailer or company with so much negative press, is this fake news? J.C. Penney recently lost its CEO Marvin Ellison to Lowes and the Financial Press barely batted an Eye.

The financial press simply blame Amazon and move on, but Eddie Lampert is everyone's punching bag for no good reason. So far, Sears Holdings has outlasted them all. Why isn't that the narrative?

Eddie Lampert is the shareholders most valuable asset

In 2004 it didn't seem outrageous when Business Week asked if he was the next Warren Buffett and planning to build SHLD into the next Berkshire Hathaway. The evidence shows that he is a resilient leader with integrity.

I think it's difficult for most investors to applaud a leader when the stock price has dropped significantly, it doesn't matter what the company is actually worth, or what challenges the CEO has overcome, they simply look at the stock price, feel loss and assume the CEO is doing a bad job. This is very shortsighted. Eddie Lampert is doing an amazing job as CEO.

We are in a unique position unlike the shareholders of Borders, Circuit City, J.C. Penney, Toys "R" Us and others. We have a CEO that is a majority shareholder, he has serious skin in the game, he has integrity and has more to lose than anyone else, it's ignorant to allege that Eddie Lampert is not acting in the best interest of shareholders because he also owns debt.

First of all I think it is lost on the general public just how big the store base for Sears and and Kmart were as compared to Sam's club, Costco J.C. Penney and others, in a 2014 Shareholder letter Eddie Lampert said:

There's obviously no single right size for any retailer. Other companies show that it is possible to serve the American public effectively and have a large profitable business with a smaller store base, For Instance, Sears and Kmart have about three times more locations than Sam's Club and more than four times more stores than Costco, We have roughly twice the total square footage as J.C. Penney, but a bit less total space than Target.

We have a CEO that saw early on that a turnaround was impossible and only a transformation would bring the company backed to profitability. He said we are going from horse and buggies to cars. We have a CEO that is successfully transitioning the business and company culture from customers who do transactions, to members with a deep lasting relationship with the company.

The problem is most investors and mainly speculators "believe" that a company is worth what the stock is selling for. That is why I and others find incredible opportunities like Sears Holdings.

I applaud Eddie Lampert for the following:

1. Keeping his word to the Sears pensioners and funding it upfront the next two years.

2. Stepping up to loan the company money whenever liquidity was needed.

3. Not selling assets at fire sale prices due to negative press

4. Reaching over 1 billion in annual savings as promised

5. Restructuring the company out of bankruptcy and savings shareholders millions in legal fees

6. Allowing shareholders to participate on a pro-rata basis in the SRG Transaction and all other spin-offs

7. The Lean Start-up type of culture he has created at the corporate offices

8. The Growth and Success of Shop Your Way and integrated retail

9. The 1 billion plus generated from the Craftsman sale/licensing deal

10. The Successful Bond exchanges and debt reduction

Let's take a quick look at a company that was in position to execute a transformation but instead focused on their competitors, ignored their customers/members and failed miserably.

Case study: Netflix vs. Blockbuster 2004-2010

Blockbuster had over 3000 stores when Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) launched its IPO on My 23, 2002, Blockbuster had a market cap in the in Billions, but they lost touch with their customers, they were making 40% of their revenue on late fees, which ironically was the number one complaint of their customers. You cannot build a lasting business model on a fee your customers hate. This is a set-up for a disastrous ending. Internally the company couldn't imagine stopping the activity that was generating 40% of their revenue, they couldn't imagine that their customers would want to receive DVD's in the mail via a subscription. Blockbuster executives didn't see the digital revolution or Red-box coming, they were so competitor focused they forget about the needs and wants of their customers/members. Both of these businesses were launched promoting "no late fees" and they still didn't attempt to transform their business until it was too late.

Blockbuster should have pioneered all of these innovations, the biggest opportunity Blockbuster missed was that they could have used their surplus cash and bought stock in Netflix, and/or started closing stores and launched their own Subscription business model, and their own Redbox type Business. I would have done all the above on a small scale the day I heard about Netflix and Redbox. I guess sometimes it's hard to see the forest for the trees.

Imagine if Blockbuster started closing stores or announced that they would not be opening any more stores, but instead would be transitioning to a subscription based business model. An Asset light business model if you will. In a brick and mortar world, size and number of stores determines your value and prominence, so we can be assured that the financial press would have downgraded Blockbuster stock, and may have crashed upon the announcement of their "downsizing". After a while maybe the press would have started predicting bankruptcy, perhaps short sellers would have showed up and all the press would be touting this new start-up Netflix and bashing the old and tired Blockbuster Video.

Can you imagine the financial press focusing on the number of customers they were adding as paid Blockbuster subscribers instead of the announcement of stores closing? I can't.

It seems that when it comes to Sears Holdings, the financial press stays focused on the past not the Future. (Except when it comes to Tesla and Elon Musk)

This is exactly what Sears Holdings is experiencing right now, the company is being judged by the metrics that mattered prior to the internet, mobile phones and integrated retail.

At this year's annual meeting, we were informed that 73% of online transactions are considered integrated retail, more than 75% of sales are from shop your way members, not customers. Members are worth more than customers, they spend more and purchase more often than ordinary customers.

Please take a look at www.shopyourway/hotels.com it is a game changer. I received $110 dollars back in points by booking my two night stay in Hollywood a few weeks ago, I saved money on the room and got the points. I will never use Expedia again.

Sears Holdings is transitioning to an asset light business model, the press is focused on the metrics that mattered before the disruption caused by the internet, smart phones, Uber, Amazon.com and others. In this video Eddie Lampert explains the difference. At the risk of being redundant please take a look at this chart from my last article from a Shareholder Presentation

This chart came to mind when Eddie Lampert was asked in an interview with the Chicago Tribune: What is everyone missing? He Responded:

I'm not sure it's a question of what's being missed. If you are looking to the left and things are happenings to the right, you're missing things because you are not looking to the right, not because it's not happening. Costco came out last year with a new card and everyone was talking about it and writing about it. When we came out with our card, people only talk about closing stores. It is true on the left we are closing stores. We're not making money. On the Right is where we are going. A lot of these things are happening in plain sight.

Eddie Lampert's skill at asset allocation and investing puts him in the category of Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway, Henry Singleton of Teledyne, and Bill Anders of General Dynamics (from 1991-1993)

Jeff Bezos of Amazon.com was a genius in 1997 and in 2000-2001 during the dot-com crash, but his genius wasn't recognized until it was obvious to masses via the rise in stock price. If it was easy to recognize a genius like Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffet there would be a lot more Berkshire and Amazon Millionaires and Billionaires.

Eddie's pioneering of integrated retail and launching of Shop Your Way in 2009 and spin-off of Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) and Lands End were all brilliant moves. His separation of the guarantor side from the non-guarantor side was also genius. If we judge the business by the growth of non-guarantor side (the right) it's hard to argue that Eddie Lampert doesn't belong in the same category as the above mentioned CEO's.

The Transformation is working, just look to the right, Eddie Lampert's talent and expertise and ability to survive and thrive in any environment adds significant value to the company, without him, even the tangible assets are not worth nearly as much, his control position, patience, integrity, resilience and genius don't show up on the balance sheet, but I predict that in the future the company will trade at what I call The Eddie Lampert Premium, those of us who are patient and thinking long-term will be rewarded handsomely.

I wrote this article in an attempt to broaden discussion on Sears Holdings from just the retail division (the left) to the other subsidiaries (the right) Elephant Analytics and a few others have done great work reporting on the left, but if the money is going from left to right this is less than half the story.

My next article will focus on the value of Shop Your Way and the credit card revenue. I will make the case with numbers and comparables that Shop Your Way is worth at least $4 Billion dollars and possibly as much as $8 Billion dollars. Stay tuned and Stay Long. #Looktotheright

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I provide consulting and research services to some of the larger holders of SHLD and SRG, including hedge funds, banks, stock brokers and high net worth individuals in the U.S. and internationally.