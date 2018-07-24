Roche Successful In Front-Line Lung Cancer, Should Merck Be Worried?

Recently, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) announced that it was successful for one of the co-primary endpoints of its phase 3 trial treating patients with front-line advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). This opens up the potential for the Tecentriq and chemotherapy combination to potentially take the lead in the front-line lung cancer space for this portion of the population. For that reason, I believe that Roche is a buy.

Phase 3 News

The phase 3 study is known as IMpower132, and it recruited a total of 578 patients. The patients that were recruited were being treated for front-line non-squamous NSCLC. Patients in the study either took Tecentriq along with chemotherapy, versus the control arm of chemotherapy alone. It was announced that the one of the co-primary endpoints of progression free survival (NYSE:PFS) was met at an interim analysis. That means patients that took the Tecentriq combination were able to reduce the risk of disease progression or death. That's the good news, however, it will still be important to find out the actual data itself. The fact that it did achieve the co-primary endpoint of PFS with statistical significance is highly encouraging. So much so that Roche intends to speak with regulators about obtaining FDA approval for this combination in this patient population. Despite the actual data not being shown yet, there was something of concern at the interim analysis. It was noted that the other co-primary endpoint of overall survival had not yet reached statistical significance. That's the bad news, but the good news is that the trial will still continue to measure that endpoint all the way out until next year. One thing that must be kept in mind is that even though a treatment is not shown to work at an interim does not mean that it will automatically fail when the final results are read out. I still believe there is a chance for the overall survival co-primary endpoint to be met upon trial completion. In other words, it's too early at this time point to say that the overall survival number won't be reached.

Competitors

One of the leading competitors for the front-line lung cancer space is Merck (MRK) with its drug Keytruda. It has already been able to obtain FDA approval for two front-line lung cancer indications. This is where Roche comes in because now it all rides on how the overall survival data turns out from the phase 3 IMpower132 study next year. If that overall survival number comes in line or better for those treated with the Tecentriq combination compared to the Keytruda combination, then Roche will be able to be a competitor in this space. As I alluded to above, it's too early to tell until the final data is released next year for overall survival in front-line non-squamous NSCLC patients. There are two other competitors that are trying their luck in the front-line lung cancer space. These pharmaceutical companies are Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and AstraZeneca (AZN). The problem is that the phase 3 Mystic study from AstraZeneca, using its Imfinzi and tremelimumab combination failed to obtain the PFS endpoint for the study in treating front-line patients with stage IV NSCLC. The bright side is that this study is continuing to completion to see if overall survival ends up being successful. Bristol-Myers Squibb is attempting its luck with its own PD-L1/1 and CTLA4 combo as well just like AstraZeneca. It is testing Opdivo in combination with Yervoy in a study known as Checkmate-227. In June of 2018 Bristol-Myers Squibb stated that its phase 3 Checkmate-227 study had met on the endpoint of PFS. However, I must point out that it was observed in patients with PD-L1 expression less than 1%. In an exploratory analysis this combination was successful in PFS for those with high tumor mutation burden (TMB) and with PD-L1 expression less than 1%. For now, Merck is in the lead in the front-line lung cancer space with two FDA approvals. However, it is not yet over for Roche. The final results with the overall survival number showing improvement, could be enough to change the game in this space.

Conclusion

As of right now, the results are bullish for Roche. However, until the PFS results are presented, and the overall survival data is eventually released its to soon to tell. That's the risk that remains with respective to Roche and the front-line lung cancer indication. If it revels weaker PFS data that will be the first shoe to drop. Then everyone has their eyes on the overall survival data, which will dictate which drug combination ends up being superior for non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer. Still, the fact that the co-primary endpoint of PFS being met can't be argued against. Once the PFS number is revealed at an upcoming medical conference, then there will be a clearer picture about the Tecentriq/chemo combination for treating this patient population. I believe that with another year on deck, there is still a small chance that the overall survival number can reach statistical significance. For that reason, I believe that Roche is a buy.

