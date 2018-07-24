DHT Holdings Is Worth Accumulating On Corrections

VLCC supply growth to be partially offset by increase in scrapping activity. Increase in oil production remains a key factor to monitor.

Strong fundamentals with smooth debt servicing and low loan-to-value will help the company navigate challenging times with ease.

As spot-rates remain weak in 2Q18 and with 70% spot market exposure, DHT Holdings' stock is likely to correct in the near-term.

Article Overview

DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) is an independent tanker company with the fleet consisting of VLCC and Aframax tankers. As of May 2018, the company had 27 VLCCs (including 3 newbuild) and 2 Aframaxes.

The company’s stock has moved higher by 26% for YTD18 and is also higher by 35% from the lows of YTD18. As challenging times sustain for oil tanker stocks, this article will discuss why the stock can witness correction in the near-term and the reasons to accumulate on any potential decline.

The focus of the article will be on the company’s fundamentals as day-rates remain low and stress the financials. At the same time, industry factors that can delay recovery in day-rates will be discussed.

Overall, DHT Holdings is an interesting name in the tanker industry, but investors can wait for some correction before any exposure to the stock.

The Financial Perspective

When I discussed Teekay Tankers, I had elaborated on the point that industry sentiments will remain weak and various independent industry assessment points to recovery in the oil tanker industry only in the second half of 2019.

Therefore, the first point to discuss is the company’s fundamentals. If the next 3-4 quarters can be navigated without significant balance sheet stress, DHT Holdings is certainly a stock to consider on correction.

The following points support my view that DHT Holdings can maintain strong fundamentals –

For 1Q18, DHT Holdings reported EBITDA of $24 million and this implies annualized EBITDA of $96 million. For the same period, the company’s cash interest expense was $6.7 million (annualized interest expense of $26.8 million). The company’s EBITDA cash interest coverage comes to 3.6.

I must quickly mention here that for 1Q18, the company’s spot earnings were $20,200 per day. For 2Q18, 55% bookings are at $14,225 per day. With 70% of the company’s fleet in the spot market, EBITDA is likely to shrink as compared to 1Q18.

However, debt servicing is likely to be smooth through 2018 even if the annualized EBITDA is in the range of $70 to $75 million.

The second key point from a financial perspective is that the company has a fleet of 27 VLCCs with an average age of 6.5 years.

According to Compass Maritime, the VLCC with an average age of 5 years is valued at $61.5 million while that of 10- years is valued at $38 million. This would roughly imply VLCC value of $54 million for an average age of 6.5 years.

In total, the company’s fleet of 27 VLCC would be approximately valued at $1.5 billion. For 1Q18, DHT Holdings reported total debt of $765 million.

This would mean a loan-to-value of 52% and indicates ample buffer for leveraging for growth once there are indications of firm industry recovery.

Another important point to mention here is that DHT Holdings has two new VLCC tankers to be delivered in 2018. The total cost of these tankers is $164.8 million with the company having paid $49.4 million in installments.

The remaining financing of $115 million is not a concern considering the point that DHT Holdings has cash of $70 million as of March 2018. In addition, the company’s undrawn credit facility was $57 million. This provides total financing buffer of $127 million and DHT Holdings is fully financed for the current capital expenditure.

For 1Q18, DHT Holdings also reported operating cash flow of $17 million. While annualized cash flow comes to $68 million, I expect lower OCF in the coming quarters as spot rates remain weak. Even if the company reported quarterly OCF of $8 to $10 million for the next 3 quarters, there is additional cash buffer visibility of $25 to $30 million.

From a financial perspective, it is also worth noting that DHT Holdings reported on April 2018 that the company has entered into a $485 million secured credit facility agreement with a six year tenor for the refinancing of 13 of the Company's VLCCs. The new facility includes a 20-year repayment profile and eases the debt repayment pressure in the medium-term.

In summary, the company has a young VLCC fleet and the balance sheet fundamentals point to minimal balance sheet stress even as industry factors remain unsupportive for the next 6-12 months.

The Tanker Supply-Demand Scenario

The primary factor that has depressed day-rates in the VLCC segment has been the oversupply of tankers.

The first factor that needs to be considered here is the potential supply of tankers for 2018 and 2019. According to Compass Maritime report (July 20, 2018), there are 28 VLCCs to be delivered in 2018, 56 in 2019 and 25 in 2020.

If this data is considered on a standalone basis, VLCC oversupply is likely to sustain in the next 12-24 months. Even if OPEC and non-OPEC production increases, the VLCC supply is likely to exceed slow growth in demand.

However, there is another data that makes me more optimistic on a swifter recovery in the VLCC segment. The VLCC scrapping in 1Q18 has exceeded the scrapping for 2017. In addition, the following point is important:

The implementation of the Ballast Water Treatment (BWT) and the sulfur cap regulations is also expected to speed up demolition of older crude carriers amid costs stemming from the installation of equipment necessary to achieve compliance.

In my view, VLCC scrapping is likely to remain robust through 2018 and potentially into 2019. This can support recovery in day rates if other factors like increase in oil supply also remain favorable.

On the oil production front, the positive news is that OPEC members have agreed to increase oil production. However, the production increase will be limited to 100% compliance with the 2016 production cut deal. As the CNBC report suggests, the OPEC members were operating at 152% compliance. It remains to be seen how the increase in production impacts VLCC day rates.

Another factor that needs to be closely monitored in the near-term is Iran’s reiteration on the point that it might block Gulf oil exports if its own exports are stopped. I don’t see blocking of Strait of Hormuz as realistic, but geopolitical tension escalation can have implications on oil production and supply.

In summary, VLCC supply remains a concern and that’s partially offset by an increase in scrapping of older tankers. However, possible increase in oil production in the coming months and its impact on VLCC rates remains to be seen.

Risk Factors

In general, the market expectation is that the tanker market is likely to show gradual recovery in the next 3-4 quarters. However, if weak market conditions persist beyond this time horizon, there is likely to be additional stress on the company’s balance sheet. I do see the probability of this scenario panning out as “low” as oil production increases and tanker scrapping supports balancing of supply-demand.

I don’t see any cash or funding crisis for DHT Holdings in the next 12-months and as discussed in the article, the financial risk is minimal for the given time horizon.

Another risk that I mentioned in the article is the geo-political risk and developments related to Iran needs to be monitored closely. Even for Iran, it is unlikely that the current scenario inflates into a serious conflict that impacts a major oil supply route (Strait of Hormuz).

Conclusion

DHT Holdings has a young VLCC fleet and the company has been able to manage its balance sheet well in these challenging times. With smooth debt servicing visibility, extended debt maturity profile and ample cash buffer, DHT Holdings is well positioned.

The stock has corrected in the recent past after a significant upside in YTD18. I expect more correction in the foreseeable future and that will create an attractive long-term investment opportunity.

We will be launching our Marketplace service towards the end of July 2018. The service will include a monthly Boom, Boom and Boom newsletter, which will capture investment opportunities across industries and asset classes. There will be much more to the Marketplace service and keep watching the Marketplace space for more details.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.