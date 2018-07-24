Tencent In The Right Place At The Right Time

Tencent and Sony are examples of Asian companies often overlooked by U.S. investors.

Tencent is a prime example of the growth companies now emerging out of Asia.

Stock price been held back by short-term issues which should not be long-term problem for company.

Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) is a giant Chinese holding company involved in many businesses. The largest of these is "value-added services" on Internet and mobile with particular application to gaming and music. The company will be launching a large IPO for its music division shortly. Secondly, there is online advertising. Thirdly, there is payment and cloud services. These are secular growth areas within a geographical growth area.

The company is also involved in many other investments, which leads some to question its focus.

The stock price has been hit by the trade protectionist stance coming out of the White House. One assumes this is a short term problem only. Additionally the company is unlikely to be directly impacted by sanctions. This is a good time to accumulate stock.

The Big Picture.

My recent article about Sony (SNE) highlighted the secular growth trends it enjoys. Gaming, mobile and music are the place to be for the growing and affluent youth market. Asian giants such as Tencent and Sony are often under-estimated by analysts in the West. Such analysts focus on U.S. giants Facebook (FB), Google (GOOG) and Amazon (AMZN). Tencent and Sony have much in common and there are common reasons to accumulate stock on any dips.

The chart below illustrates the biggest gaming companies in the world:

Newzoo

Tencent's "value-added services" section is dominated by its social media "WeChat" platform. This is not a mere copy of Facebook (FB) as some think but an innovative platform in its own right. It has over one billion users and had 34% of China's mobile data traffic in 2017.

"WeChat" is not just a chat platform. It is used for a wide and diverse range of activities such as payments, making visa applications, bicycle rentals and listening to music. Recording of voice messages is an especially popular activity on the platform in China. This should be seen in the context that China has three times the number of smartphone users than does the USA.

Revenues mainly come from online mobile and games, and social networks. The company's "Honour of Kings" is reportedly the world's top grossing game. The company has a 48% stake in Epic Games. That is the company with the epic hit of the year, "Fortnite". This cost them US$330 million in 2012. That seems like a steal now.

It has a stake in successful gaming company Activision Blizzard (ATVI). Estimates of this stake vary somewhat. It has a stake in mobile gaming companies Supercell from Finland and Riot from Los Angeles. It is expanding in the fast growing area of e-sports.

Historically the value added services has been the biggest sector for the company as shown in the graph below:

economist intelligence unit

Online advertising and digital payments are likely to be strong revenue streams for the future. Online advertising in particular is seen as likely to grow strongly this year. Recently it has been reported that the company is also, along with Alibaba (BABA), negotiating to buy a stake in the world's largest advertising agency WPP, in China.

Payment processing on the cloud has grown rapidly in China. Tencent revenues for this are likely to grow strongly in the next few years. China is increasingly becoming a cashless society. Payment on line is dominated by "AliPay" and "WeChat Pay". China has eleven times the number of mobile payment users as does the USA.

As with Sony, the company is putting a lot of effort into AI as a future revenue generator. Asia could be leading A1 input in the next few years. This could be a long-term substantial revenue generator for the company.

Tencent is building up its offerings in movies, TV and animated content. It has a stake in Hollywood film distributor STX Entertainment. Its Tencent Video service in China operates a bit like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). Its over 40 million subscribers enjoy exclusive content such as "Game of Thrones".

It has a presence in e-commerce through its 18% stake in JD Com (JD). It is also backing Chinese e-commerce operator Pinduoduo Inc. This is expected to launch an IPO in the USA shortly which is likely to raise about US$1.6 billion. Tencent is expected to take up about US$250 million of this.

Expanding its international social media reach, Tencent has a stake in Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP). This is variously estimated at between 10% and 17%.

Tencent has a key advantage against its U.S. social media counterparts. Many of its U.S. competitors are banned or blocked in China. Meanwhile these selfsame competitors are fearing anti-trust or monopoly problems in the West. This was further emphasised in an interview recently by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

It might be seen that while companies such as Facebook are facing pressure from its own government, Tencent is enjoying government support. Its founder and major stake owner is the high profile Ma Huateng (known as"Pony Ma"), pictured below:

guardian

He is less high profile in the West than than Jack Ma. That may be one reason AliBaba attracts more interest from Western investors. Pony Ma though is said to be the world's 14th richest man. He is well-connected politically as a deputy in the National People's Congress.

He and Facebook's Zuckerberg have encountered each other before. In 2014 Zuckerberg apparently grabbed the purchase of "What's App" from under Ma's nose. It is said to be one reason the price was so high.

The Fight for Asia.

Asia is the world's largest continent by population. It has the youngest population and the best economic growth rates.

World GDP can be sliced up as per the pie-chart below:

world bank

I detailed this Asian potential further in an article in January this year illustrating specifically the potential for Apple (AAPL) on the continent. Looking at a share of world GDP in 2017:

Asia = 34%

North America = 28%

Europe = 21%

The trend for Asia is only likely to increase further, according to the projections from the International Monetary Fund.

Tencent is at forefront of investing in these growing economies. The strategy is different. U.S. companies tend to set up shop in individual countries from scratch using their brand-names. The Chinese giants tend to buy their way in through established players in those markets.

It has been reported that Tencent and fellow Chinese player Alibaba (BABA) between them have invested in 43% of all Asian "unicorns". In India alone Tencent has recently invested in companies involved in ride-hailing, education, music, health care and e-commerce.

Chinese companies such as Tencent have various advantages in Asia over their U.S. rivals.

*There is a large Chinese speaking population in most countries.

*Geographically China is close by compared to the USA.

*The U.S. government's unwise withdrawal from the TPP (Trans-Pacific Partnership ) and Asian governments' links with the Chinese "Belt & Road" strategy.

The biggest challenge for Tencent against U.S. rivals is perhaps the name recognition and liking for U.S. culture amongst the youth of most Asian countries. Downloads of Apple apps are one illustration of the competing parties:

One area which will see a particular fight around Asia is in e-commerce. Here, Amazon (AMZN) is making a big play. This could be seen as a threat to Tencent's position via JD.Com. However the market is huge and growing rapidly. The Chinese have been buying up local e-commerce players in countries around Asia. So far the impact of Amazon has been much less than in North America and Europe.

In the first half of 2017 alone cross-border e-commerce trade from China came to US$568 billion. Various reports predict this to continue growing strongly over coming years.

One particular advantage for Tencent could be in its "WeChat Pay" payments system. The company has been slow to expand this outside China even though it is available in 25 countries. Tencent may now be gearing it up. Much of this growth will be on the back of the surge in Chinese tourists around the region. They want a familiar payment method on their travels. It is also ramping up competition with "Ali Pay" from rival Alibaba. So far Apple Pay has been offering a more comprehensive payment option around the region.

Negatives for Tencent.

Tencent is criticised by some as having a scatter-gun approach to their investment strategy. It is a difficult company to understand fully as its interests are so wide-ranging. It is sometimes hard to distinguish between companies they invest in for strategic reasons and companies they invest in just for investment returns. For instance last year they bought 5% of Tesla (TSLA). It is uncertain whether this fits into a strategic investment category, or is a one-off investment.

In the course of 2017, the company made a startling 34 acquisitions. Some observers see this trend as showing the company has lost its creative edge. For some of the investments made in developing country markets, it is considered the company may have overpaid to get market share quickly.

Company revenue is growing strongly. For instance in the quarter up to 31st March, 2018, revenues increased 48% and net income 61%. A Q1 profit of US$3.7 billion is impressive in anyone's book. Profitability is good. However gross margins have declined, albeit from somewhat unrealistic levels. In 2015 gross margin had been 60%. This had reduced to 49% in 2017. In the first quarter of 2018 it reduced further to a still impressive 42%.

Valuations are somewhat stretched, but the company is financially very strong. The except below from Charles Schwab illustrates this:

charles schwab

Music.

Music industry revenues everywhere are growing rapidly. The music industry has come to terms with how to monetise the new ways people listen to music.

Tencent has a strong music presence in China through streaming sites QQ Music, Kugou and Kuo. There is fierce competition from the likes of Baidu (BIDU) but Ten is the biggest player. The company has 700 million monthly active users and 120 million paying subscribers. Apart from music streaming they offer popular apps for singing karaoke and watching live performances on mobiles.

The company has grown their business in diverse ways. Due to their strength in the Chinese market, they have teamed up with companies such as Warner Music Group. In return for helping them fight the widespread piracy in China, Tencent can negotiate for exclusive rights in return.

It is expected to announce anytime now an IPO for Tencent Music on the U.S. exchanges. Originally it had been thought the listing would be on the Hong Kong exchange. It is expected to raise about US$4 billion. That would value the music division at between US$29 billion to US$31 billion. This could be a good opportunity for investors interested in Tencent but wanting a stock listed on a U.S. exchange.

Such spin-offs will do a lot to reinforce further the company's balance sheet. The company expects revenues of US$2.55 billion from its music division this year.

In addition the company has a 7.5% stake in Spotify (SPOT). The Swedish music company itself has a 9% stake in Tencent Music. Spotify has about 160 million monthly active users. This is dwarfed by the 700 million active users of Tencent. This is another instance of how these giant companies coming out of Asia get less media attention than their U.S. or European counterparts.

As with Sony, Tencent can use the innate synergies of music with gaming and social media to continue to grow the business strongly. One can look at their synergistic buys in companies such as JD.Com, Activision Blizzard, Spotify and Epic Games as indication of a strategic plan.

Tencent Stock

The stock price has shown great appreciation over the years, as the 3 year chart below illustrates:

charles schwab

A recent report from the Boston Consulting Group put this into context. The illustration below from the report shows how well investors have fared who have invested in companies such as Tencent and Sony:

investopedia

As the report states:

"The strong TSR performance of emerging Asian companies suggests that the global large caps dominating the headlines today may be facing more challenges in coming years that are not yet on these companies' radars-or their investors' radars."

Trade protectionism fears have taken their toll. The price is down 20% from its high. The price was also hit when management announced some sacrifice of short-term profits for long-term revenue. It is certainly true that capex is up, free cash flow is down and the company has gone from a net cash to a net debt position. That latter issue should be settled by pending IPO's and future free cash flow.

The general Chinese stock market decline and the emphasis by Tencent on long-term growth make this a good buying opportunity for long-term investors.

The market cap of the company at approximately US$480 billion makes it one of the top ten most valuable listed companies in the world. When it crossed half a trillion dollars last year it became the first Chinese company to do so.

Conclusion

My investment thesis is always to invest long-term in companies with strong management who are involved in areas of secular growth. Tencent meets these criteria. In their case the secular growth is both for their product areas and for the geographical region which they target.

The potential of areas such as social media, music, cloud connected services, online advertising and mobile payments is huge in China and around Asia. Like Sony, Tencent is an Asian giant that often slips under the radar of usually U.S.-based analysts.

Despite trade war uncertainties, recent stock pullbacks make this a strong long-term Buy opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCEHY, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.