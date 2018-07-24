Diamondback Energy: The Concern Is Real But Overblown

The company is working on a strategy to gradually move away from the Permian Basin and towards the attractive Gulf Coast and international oil prices.

The company also has firm transportation agreements in place for a majority of its gross oil production which give it access to the Gulf market and its lucrative price.

Diamondback Energy (FANG), one of Permian Basin’s leading oil producers, is exposed to the weakness in regional prices. However, the Midland, Texas-based oil producer is well prepared to meet this challenge, thanks in part to basis hedges as well as firm transportation agreements which give the company access to the lucrative Gulf Coast markets.

The problems associated with weakness in regional prices, however, will be short-lived. That’s because Diamondback Energy is already working on a plan which will allow it to sell all of its oil at a premium price to the benchmark WTI. Besides, some of the leading pipeline operators will deploy more than 2 million barrels per day of additional takeaway capacity in the Permian Basin in the near-term, which will help push the region’s prices higher.

In my previous article, I highlighted Diamondback Energy as a great stock for oil bulls since it not only grows its production at a strong, double-digit rate but also generates strong levels of free cash flows. Since then, however, the stock has underperformed. Its shares have risen by 3.9%, trailing behind its peers, as measured by the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), whose shares are up 14% on a year-to-date basis.

The underperformance is largely due to concerns related to the shipping constraints in the Permian Basin which have pushed the region’s prices lower. The Permian Basin’s oil producers, who benefit from having some of the lowest breakeven costs in the industry, have produced more oil than the pipelines can handle. This has fueled a supply glut which has pushed prices lower. The Midland WTI is trading $13.45 a barrel below the Cushing WTI. Under normal circumstances, the Midland-Cushing differential would have been less than $0.50. This has put the Permian Basin operators at a pricing disadvantage.

Diamondback Energy is a Permian Basin pure-play and has exposure to the regional oil price weakness. That’s also true for other Permian Basin weighted oil producers such as Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Cimarex Energy (XEC), Concho Resources (CXO) and Laredo Petroleum (LPI). All of these companies have underperformed on a year-to-date basis. Even the mighty Pioneer Natural Resources, which is in impeccable financial health, has lagged behind the broader E&P space.

A number of Permian Basin operators will receive lower prices than Cushing WTI. Industry experts have warned that some may even have to cut down drilling. But in regards to Diamondback Energy, I believe the market’s concerns are largely overblown. The negative impact on Diamondback Energy’s realizations will be minimum.

That’s because firstly, the company has basis hedges in place that give downside protection. Roughly 18% of its oil production for the remainder of 2018 can be sold at just $0.88 a barrel discount to WTI.

Secondly, Diamondback Energy has firm transportation agreements for various pipelines which represent 66% of its gross oil production for 2018 which allow it to bypass the weak Midland Basin prices and sell its output at a fixed discount to the high Gulf Coast prices. This has moved Diamondback Energy further away from the Midland-Cushing differential.

In a recent presentation, the company confirmed that its standalone unhedged realized price for oil for the months of April and May was 95% and 91% of WTI respectively. For the remainder of 2018, realizations are expected to be 83% of WTI. Although this isn’t as strong as last year’s realization of 96% of WTI, the company will still get a higher price than the Midland WTI whose futures suggest a drop to 75% of WTI (at $70/bbl) by October.

More importantly, Diamondback Energy has been working on a strategy to move away from the Midland market while increasing its exposure to the international market through the Gulf Coast which will give the company a pricing advantage. The international prices are benchmarked against Brent crude which trades at a premium over WTI. In line with this strategy, it has announced a 50,000 barrels per day firm transportation agreement for Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)’s Gray Oak pipeline. The line will be completed by the end of 2019 and will give Permian Basin producers access to Corpus Christi and Sweeny/Freeport markets.

By next year, around 70% of Diamondback Energy’s gross production will get the Gulf price and by 2020, as Gray Oak comes online, all of the company’s output will be exposed to Gulf and international prices. The company may also sign additional firm transportation agreements. By then, its standalone, unhedged realized oil price will get closer to Brent and may even exceed NYMEX WTI.

Additionally, it is also important to remember that the weakness in Permian Basin prices is likely temporary. The takeaway related issues will get resolved once the new pipelines are deployed through the end of 2019. As mentioned earlier, Gray Oak is one of the pipelines which will come online in 2019. It comes with a total long-haul takeaway capacity of 700,000 barrels per day which can be expanded to a million barrels. Plains All American (PAA) is developing a 670,000 barrels a day Cactus II pipeline which will also come online in 2019 while others, such as Energy Transfer Partners (ETP), Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), and PE-backed firms are either developing new or upgrading existing pipelines.

Overall, we are looking at additions of around 2-3 million barrels per day of takeaway capacity in the near-term. These projects will alleviate the bottleneck and push Permian Basin prices higher, likely from the second half of 2019. I believe this will lift Diamondback Energy’s realizations to close to normal levels of more than 95% of WTI from H2-2019.

Diamondback Energy stock has underperformed this year, as mentioned earlier. I think the stock could remain under pressure in the short-term but once Mr. Market starts seeing a clear line of sight regarding the installation of the new pipelines, then the stock may bounce back. This could happen in late-2018 or early-2019 which will be six to 12 months before the new pipelines are placed into service.

