Insider Weekends - CEO Of Walgreens Buys Over $100 Million Of Stock

Insider buying increased significantly last week with insiders purchasing $126.65 million of stock compared to $20.33 million in the week prior. Selling on the other hand, decreased with insiders selling $765.32 million of stock last week compared to $937.49 million in the week prior.

A majority of this jump in insider buying was related to the CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) purchasing nearly 1.7 million shares for $108.5 million in a private transaction from the Co-COO of the company. Oddly enough, the Co-COO then proceeded to buy 1.7 million shares on the same day for $110.75 million in a block trade from UBS securities.

Sell/Buy Ratio: The insider Sell/Buy ratio is calculated by dividing the total insider sales in a given week by total insider purchases that week. The adjusted ratio for last week dropped significantly to 6.04. In other words, insiders sold more than 6 times as much stock as they purchased. The Sell/Buy ratio this week compares favorably with the prior week, when the ratio stood at 46.1.

Note: As mentioned in the first post in this series, certain industries have their preferred metrics such as same store sales for retailers, funds from operations (FFO) for REITs and revenue per available room (RevPAR) for hotels that provide a better basis for comparison than simple valuation metrics. However metrics like Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Enterprise Value/EBITDA included below should provide a good starting point for analyzing the majority of stocks.

Notable Insider Buys:

1. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX): $14.85

Executive Chairman Max L. Fuller acquired 55,000 shares of this trucking company, paying $14.65 per share for a total amount of $805,811. These shares were purchased indirectly by the Fuller Family Enterprises, LLC.

This is the second week in a row we are highlighting a purchase by Mr. Fuller. We wrote the following about his purchase last week,

It is interesting to see the Mr. Fuller purchase shares less than a month after the company went public at $16.00 per share. He also purchased over $8 million worth of stock in the week prior, which represents more than 1% of the company’s enterprise value. The latest filings indicate that his purchases were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 purchase plan of Fuller Family Enterprises, LLC. Considering the establishment of the 10b5-1 purchase plan, we can expect to see more purchases by Fuller Family Enterprises in the future.

P/E: 61.88 Forward P/E: N/A Industry P/E: 25.03 P/S: 0.45 Price/Book: N/A EV/EBITDA: 5.39 Market Cap: $724.97M Avg. Daily Volume: 661,716 52 Week Range: $12.61 - $16.94

2. BlackRock, Inc. (BLK): $502.78

Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of this asset management company, paying $507.98 per share for a total amount of $507,983. Mr. Ford increased his stake by 29.41% to 4,400 shares with this purchase.

P/E: 15.85 Forward P/E: 16.52 Industry P/E: 60.49 P/S: 6.24 Price/Book: 2.54 EV/EBITDA: 13.46 Market Cap: $81.02B Avg. Daily Volume: 554,746 52 Week Range: $408.62 - $594.52

3. DISH Network Corporation (DISH): $30.91

Executive Vice President James DeFranco acquired 10,000 shares of DISH Network, paying $32.99 per share for a total amount of $329,900. Mr. DeFranco increased his stake by 0.86% to 1,168,529 shares with this purchase.

P/E: 7.72 Forward P/E: 14.18 Industry P/E: 21.76 P/S: 1.02 Price/Book: 1.97 EV/EBITDA: 11.14 Market Cap: $14.45B Avg. Daily Volume: 3,297,177 52 Week Range: $28.8 - $66.48

4. OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK): $5.89

CEO & Chairman Phillip Frost M.D. acquired 35,000 shares of this medical devices and drug development company, paying $5.86 per share for a total amount of $205,248. These shares were purchased indirectly by Frost Nevada Investments Trust.

P/E: N/A Forward P/E: -31 Industry P/E: 28.87 P/S: 3.12 Price/Book: 1.81 EV/EBITDA: -18.74 Market Cap: $3.3B Avg. Daily Volume: 5,436,815 52 Week Range: $2.66 - $7.24

5. Pershing Gold Corporation (PGLC): $1.72

Director Barry C. Honig acquired 82,854 shares of this gold mining company, paying $1.60 per share for a total amount of $132,966. These shares were purchased indirectly by GRQ Consultants, Inc.

P/E: N/A Forward P/E: 13.23 Industry P/E: 53.08 P/S: N/A Price/Book: 1.55 EV/EBITDA: -4.12 Market Cap: $57.84M Avg. Daily Volume: 33,871 52 Week Range: $1.57 - $3.31

Notable Insider Sales:

1. Facebook, Inc. (FB): $209.94

Shares of Facebook were sold by 2 insiders:

COB and CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,200,000 shares for $207.74, generating $249.29 million from the sale. These shares were sold indirectly by various entities.

VP and General Counsel Colin Stretch sold 750 shares for $210.00, generating $157,500 from the sale.

P/E: 34.75 Forward P/E: 22.62 Industry P/E: 38.89 P/S: 13.63 Price/Book: 7.85 EV/EBITDA: 21.41 Market Cap: $607.7B Avg. Daily Volume: 24,016,264 52 Week Range: $147.8 - $211.5

2. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI): $73.6

Shares of this discount store chain were sold by 2 insiders:

President, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 375,000 shares for $72.34, generating $27.13 million from the sale. 250,000 of these shares were sold indirectly through a trust.

SVP, Store Operations Omar Segura sold 24,573 shares for $74.06, generating $1.82 million from the sale. These shares were sold as a result of exercising options immediately prior to the sale.

P/E: 34.6 Forward P/E: 36.44 Industry P/E: 62.36 P/S: 4.08 Price/Book: 5.56 EV/EBITDA: 28.85 Market Cap: $4.59B Avg. Daily Volume: 805,915 52 Week Range: $41.305 - $77.5

3. Garmin Ltd. (GRMN): $64.55

Executive Chairman Min H. Kao sold 347,432 shares of this GPS manufacturer for $63.31, generating $21.99 million from the sale.

P/E: 20.8293 Forward P/E: 19.6201 Industry P/E: 27.27 P/S: 3.85541 Price/Book: 3.04438 EV/EBITDA: 13.682 Market Cap: $12.17B Avg. Daily Volume: 873,973 52 Week Range: $49.8 - $65.96

4. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG): $1184.91

Shares of Alphabet were sold by 2 insiders:

CEO, Google LLC Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares for $1198.47, generating $11.98 million from the sale.

SVP, Corporate Development David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares for $1167.38, generating $6.64 million from the sale. These shares were sold as a result of exercising options immediately prior to the sale.

P/E: 50.17 Forward P/E: 24.95 Industry P/E: 38.89 P/S: 7.03 Price/Book: 5.12 EV/EBITDA: 19.18 Market Cap: $823.8B Avg. Daily Volume: 1,501,344 52 Week Range: $903.4 - $1204.5

5. Pfizer Inc. (PFE): $37.33

Chairman & CEO Ian C. Read sold 486,753 shares of this healthcare products manufacturer for $37.36, generating $18.19 million from the sale.

P/E: 10.37 Forward P/E: 12.16 Industry P/E: 29.12 P/S: 4.15 Price/Book: 3.11 EV/EBITDA: 11.61 Market Cap: $218.36B Avg. Daily Volume: 20,397,361 52 Week Range: $32.32 - $39.43

