Merger Arbitrage Mondays - July 23, 2018

Two Harbors Investment (TWO) and CYS Investments (CYS) announced the final exchange ratio for their proposed merger.

Merger activity increased last week with three new deals announced and four pending deals closing. You can find all the active deals listed below in our Merger Arbitrage Tool (NASDAQ:MAT) that automatically updates itself during market hours.

There were three new deals announced in the Deals in the Works section.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2018 85 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2018 6 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 41 Stock Deals 15 Stock & Cash Deals 20 Special Conditions 8 Total Number of Pending Deals 84 Total Deal Size $1.05 trillion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol AnnouncedDate AcquiringCompany ClosingPrice LastPrice ClosingDate Profit AnnualizedProfit AKRX 04/24/2017 Fresenius Kabi (N/A) $34.00 $17.47 07/31/2018 94.62% 4317.01% RAD 02/18/2018 Albertsons Companies, Inc. (N/A) $2.50 $1.82 09/30/2018 37.36% 197.64% TRCO 05/08/2017 Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) $41.19 $33.05 09/30/2018 24.62% 130.24% NXPI 10/27/2016 QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) $127.50 $103.35 07/31/2018 23.37% 1066.13% SCG 01/03/2018 Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) $47.68 $40.12 12/31/2018 18.84% 42.72% ESRX 03/08/2018 Cigna Corporation (CI) $92.10 $77.56 12/31/2018 18.74% 42.49% CTWS 03/15/2018 SJW Group (SJW) $75.45 $63.96 12/31/2018 17.96% 40.73% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $4.64 08/15/2018 17.03% 270.19% SHPG 05/08/2018 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TKPYY) $194.74 $171.25 06/30/2019 13.72% 14.64% SXE 11/01/2017 American Midstream Partners, LP (AMID) $1.79 $1.59 07/31/2018 12.70% 579.64%

Disclaimer: I hold positions in SteadyMed (NASDAQ:STDY), GGP Inc. (NYSE:GGP), magicJack VocalTec (NASDAQ:CALL), Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) and Southcross Energy Partners (NYSE:SXE). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STDY, CALL, GGP, RAD, SXE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.