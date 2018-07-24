Ensco Fleet Status And Backlog Analysis

Ensco PLC (ESV)
by: Fun Trading

Summary

Ensco released its July fleet status on July 19, 2018.

Recovery in the jack-ups' segment is now confirmed, but the industry is still struggling with the floaters' segment.

I recommend ESV as a hold for the long term. A cautious accumulation on any weakness under $5.75 for investors who own already the stock, is an attractive strategy.

Investment thesis

Ensco PLC (ESV) remains one of my long-term offshore drillers, and I am confident the company business model is still robust and healthy. A simple look at Ensco's fleet status released on July 19, 2018, suggests that the recovery in the jack-up segment has been set in motion, whereby the floaters' portion is still waiting for oil operators to commit serious exploration CapEx in the ultra-deepwater.

I find the lack of activity in the ultra-deepwater and deepwater very puzzling. With oil prices well above $70 a barrel for months now, we should have seen by now an increase in tendering with long-term contracts, but it is not happening, and it is just a fact that we have to factor in in our investment strategy.

Another negative that may hamper any recovery is that the day rates and profit margin are slim and are not sufficient to reverse the backlog erosion experienced since 2015.

Nevertheless, while ESV is an excellent long-term investment, It is a very volatile stock and should be considered as an excellent trading tool as well. It is due to the uncertainty surrounding the direction of the oil prices, and the potential effect of the merger with Atwood that I firmly consider as a costly mistake.

Thus, I recommend ESV as a hold for the long term. A cautious accumulation on any weakness under $5.75 for investors who own already the stock, is an attractive strategy.

Fleet status and analysis

Note: On 6 October 2017, Ensco acquired Atwood Oceanics, Inc., adding 11 High-specification rigs to Ensco's fleet, now included in the table below.

1. Drillships

# Name

Year

Built

Water Depth Max

K feet

Contract

End

Day rate

K $

 Location

Info

0-rate
1

Ensco DS-4

2010

 10/12 8/19

200~

[Chevron]

Nigeria

1-y priced option
2

Ensco DS-7

2013

 10/12

10/18

~170k (6-wells)

[Noble Energy]

Israel

2x2-well priced options
3

Ensco DS-8

2014

 10/12

11/20

From 620 +14 amort.

Total: 632

[Total]

Angola

"Blend & Extend discussion in progress" See SEC filing on 1/16/2018

 14 months option
4

Ensco DS-10

2015

 10/12

3/19

Total: 200~

[Shell]

Nigeria

Contracted to Shell in Nigeria.

5 x 1-y options
5

Ensco DS-12 (Atwood Achiever)

8/2014

 10/12

mid 8/18

Mid 8/18-9/18 (one well)

Standby zero rate

N/D

[KosmosEnergy]

Suriname

 1-well option
6 Ensco DS-13 (Atwood Archer) 12 Under construction

Available

Delivery rig scheduled to be on 3Q'19

$84 million due upon delivery.
7

Ensco DS-14 (Atwood Admiral)

 12 Under construction

Available

Delivery rig scheduled to be on 2Q'20

$165 million due upon delivery.

2. Semi-Submersibles

# Name

Year

Built

Upg.

Water

Depth

Max

K feet

Contract

End

Day rate

K $

 Location

Info.

0-rate
1

Ensco 8503

2010

 8.5/10

8/18 (2-wells)

11/18-2/19 (100 days)

 N/D(~95k?)

[Deep Gulf Energy]

[Talos]

US GoM
2

Ensco 8505

2012

 8.5/10

7/18

7/18-8/18 (45-days)

Not disclosed (~110k?)

[Talos/Marubani]

U.S. GOM
3

Ensco 6002

2001

 5.7

12/19

248

+ 17 amort.

Total: 265

[Petrobras]

Brazil

Bonus 15% possible
4

Ensco 5004

1982

 1.5

8/18

204 + 9

Total: 213

 [Mellitah] Mediterranee
5

Ensco 5006

1998/1999

 7.5

8/19

362 + 125

Total: 487

[Inpex]

Australia

7d 2Q'18

12d 3Q'18
6

Ensco DPS-1 (Atwood Condor)

2012

 10

3/19

Contract preparation

12-well contract

[Woodside Energy]

Australia

3-month and 6-month options

3. Jackups

# Name

Year

Built

Upg

Water Depth Max

K feet

Contract

End

 Day rate Location Info.
1

Ensco 141

2016

 340/400

Contract Preparations

3Q'18-3Q'21

 UAE Waiting for contract
2

Ensco 140

2016

 340/400

7/18-6/21

 UAE

[Saudi Aramco]

Saudi Arabia
3

Ensco 123

2016

 Ultra-Premium Harsh E. Water Depth Max: 400'

Under-construction

Delayed 19-month

1Q'19

 Singapore Milestone payment of $207 million in 01/18/18 with remaining payment of $6 million in 1Q'19.
4

Ensco 122

2014

 Ultra-Premium Harsh E. Water Depth Max: 400'

11/18

100

[NAM]

NZ

 + Various options
5

Ensco 121

2013

 Ultra-Premium Harsh E. Water Depth Max: 400'

8/18

95~

[INEOS]

UK

+3 x 1 well option
6

Ensco 120

2013

 Special Capabilities: H S. Water Depth Max: 400'

7/20

110~

[ConocoPhillips]

U.K.

+ 2 x 1 Y opt.
7

Ensco 115 (Atwood Orca)

2013

 400'

8/18

1Q'19-4Q'19

95~

Undisclosed

[Mumbadala Petroleum]

Thailand

Plus one 2-month priced and three 4-month options
8

Ensco 110

2015

 Special Capabilities: High S., Water Depth Max: 400'

9/20

75~

[North Oil Co.]

Qatar

 1Y priced opt.
9

Ensco 109

2008

 Special Capabilities: High S., Water Depth Max: 400'

7/18

8/18-7/19

172+13 for mobilization.

Day Rate unknown

[Chevron]

Angola
10

Ensco 108

2007

 Special Capabilities: High S., Water Depth Max: 400'

4Q'18

4Q'18-4Q'21

Available

Expect to work in the Middle East
11

Ensco 107

2006

 Special Capabilities: High S., Water Depth Max: 400'

11/18 (5-wells)

(2-wells)

[Quadrant]

[Vermilion]

Australia
12

Ensco 106

2005

 High S., HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400'

1/23

90?

[BP]

Indonesia

 +13x1well opt
13

Ensco 104

2002-2011

 High S., HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400'

5/19

N/D

[ADNOC]

UAE
14

Ensco 102

2002

 High S., HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400'

12/18

90~

[Arena]

Gulf of Mexico

 + 90-d option
15

Ensco 101

2000

 Heavy Duty, HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400'

7/18-9/18

9/18-1/19

74

[Nautical]

[Neptune]

U.K.

 + Various priced options
16

Ensco 100

1987 2009

 Heavy Duty, HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400'

10/18 (18-wells)

185

[Premier oil]

U.K.

 Plus four three wells options
17

Ensco 97

1980

 Water Depth Max: 250'

12/18

1/19-2/19

65

125

[Aramco]

Saudi Arabia
18

Ensco 96

1982 2011

 Water Depth Max: 250'

12/18

1/19 - 2/19

65

125

[Aramco]

Saudi Arabia

 [60-d] 2Q'18
19

Ensco 92

1982 1996

 Water Depth Max: 225' 12/22

95

[Conoco

Phillips]

UK
20

Ensco 88

1982 2004

 Water Depth Max: 250'

11/19

65

[Aramco]

Saudi Arabia

1Y priced option
21

Ensco 87

 Water Depth Max: 250'

7/18

7/18 - 11/18

N/D

3 P&A and two re-completion wells

[Fieldwood]

[Exxon Mobil]

US GoM

One well and 6-well option
22 Ensco 84 Water Depth Max: 250' 8/21 72

[Aramco]

Saudi Arabia
23

Ensco 76

2000

 Special Capabilities: HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 350'

11/18

 127

[Aramco]

Saudi Arabia
24

Ensco 75

1999

 Special Capabilities: HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 350'

12/18

45

[Energy XXI - Talos]

US GoM

 90 days option
25

Ensco 72

1981 2012

 Water Depth Max: 225'

9/18

67

[Petrofac]

UK

Plus priced options for two wells
26 Ensco 68 Water Depth Max: 400'

7/18

8/18-12/18 (2-wells)

55~

55~

[Energy XXI]

[Castex]

US GoM
27

Ensco 67

1976 2005

 Water Depth Max: 400'

12/18

Rig idle and contract discussion ongoing

Zero rate

50

[Pertamina]

Indonesia

+1Y opt.
28

Ensco 54

 Water Depth Max: 300'

9/22

 72 + 5

[Aramco]

Saudi Arabia

1Y priced option

(65d) 3Q'18

4. Under Management

# Name

Year

Built

Water Depth Max

K feet

Contract

End

 Day rate Location
1 Thunder Horse Deep Water semi-sub 1/22

95+10

Total: 105

[BP]

GOM

+5x 1y opt.
2 Mad Dog Deep Water Spar Drilling Rig

1/22

57

[BP]

GOM

+5x 1y opt.

Rigs: Classified as Cold stacked, Ready stacked or available.

# Rig name Year Built Status End contract Location
Floaters
1

Ensco DS-3

 2010 Preservation stacked Spain
2 Ensco DS-5 2011 Preservation Stacked Dispute with Petrobras and Shipyard. Spain
3 Ensco DS-6 2011 Available Spain
4 Ensco DS-9 2015 Available Singapore
5 Ensco DS-11 (Atwood Advantage) 2013 Available Spain
6 Ensco 8500 2008 Preservation stacked US GoM
7 Ensco 8501 2008 Preservation stacked US GoM
8 Ensco 8502 2010 Preservation stacked US GoM
9 Ensco 8504 2011 Available Singapore
10 Ensco 8506 2012 Preservation stacked US GoM
11 Ensco MS-1 (Atwood Osprey) 2011 Available Singapore
Jackups
1 Ensco 71 1982 Preservation stacked UK
2 Ensco 70 1981/1996 Preservation stacked UK
3 Ensco 105 2002/2010 Preservation Stacked Singapore
4

Ensco 107

 2006 Available Singapore
5

Ensco 112 (Atwood Aurora)

 2008 Cold Stacked Malta
6

Ensco 111 (Atwood Beacon)

 2003 Cold Stacked Malta
7

Ensco 113 (Atwood Mako)

 2012 Cold Stacked Philippines
8

Ensco 114 (Atwood Manta)

 2012 Cold Stacked Philippines

Rigs: Held for Sale/Discontinued operations.

Ensco 5005 Cold stacked Singapore
Ensco 6001 SOLD
Ensco 80 Cold stacked Denmark

Fleet Analysis as of July 19, 2018:

Total Drillships Semi-subs Jackups Under management
Under-construction 3 2 0 1 -
Total working rigs 38 (+2) 5 6 27 (2)
Cold-stacked/Warm-stacked/Available 19

5

 6 8 -
Held for sale 2 0 1 1 -
Total 62 (+2) 12 13 37 (2)

Graphs, analysis:

I have estimated a backlog ranging from $2.7 billion to $2.8 billion. It is only my best estimate here, and it will have to be confirmed by the 2Q'18 results.

Backlog remaining for 2018 is about $811 million. The most important segment is still the Jack-ups with $1.43 billion in contract backlog.

Drillships and Semi-submersibles segments combined represent 39.7% of the Backlog.

July Fleet Status: New Contracts and Extensions

It was a busy Fleet status again. The new backlog estimated is now around ~$2.8 billion, with a lot of assumptions regarding the day rate and duration of the contract, which are not indicated anymore.

I have included two 3-year contracts for the Ensco 108, Ensco 140 and Ensco 141 as well.

Source: ESV fleet status 7/19/2018.

Floaters:

1 - The semi-submersible Ensco 8503 has been awarded a 100-day contract with Talos Energy in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that is expected to start in November 2018 to February 2019. The semisub current gig with Deep Gulf Energy expires in August.

2 - The drillship Ensco DS-12 contract with Kosmos Energy offshore Suriname has been awarded an extension with an estimated duration of 45 days, ending in September.

3 - The semi-sub Ensco MS-1 rolled off a one-well contract with Woodside Energy offshore Australia during 2Q'2018. The semi-submersible rig is currently warm stacked in Singapore.

4 - The semi-sub Ensco 8505 contract with Stone Energy in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico has been transferred to Talos Energy following its acquisition of Stone in May 2018.

5 - The Semi-sub Ensco 6001 has been sold for scrap value.

Jack-ups:

1 - Ensco 115 has been awarded a 10-month contract with Mubadala Petroleum offshore Thailand. The gig is expected to begin in 1Q'2019 until 4Q19. The cont includes one two-month option and three 4-month options.

2 - Fieldwood has extended a contract for the Jack-up Ensco 87 in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico by four P&A wells with an estimated duration of 60 days. The gig ends in September 2018. Also, Ensco 87 has been awarded a two-well contract with ExxonMobil (XOM) in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico starting in September. It comes with one 1-well option, one 6-well option, and one 3-well option.

3 - Talos Energy has extended its contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for the Jack-up Ensco 75 by 90 days to December 2018.

4 - The Jack-up Ensco 122 working with NAM in the Dutch North Sea has an expected a one well extension with an estimated duration of 90 days.

5 - INEOS has extended a contract for the Jack-up Ensco 121 by one well with an estimated 14 days. The Jack-up is operating in the UK North Sea.

6 - The Jack-up Ensco 140 started a three-year contract with Saudi Aramco offshore Saudi Arabia this month. The rig is contracted until June 2021 (3-year contract).

7 - the jack-up Ensco 80 has been cold stacked and classified as held for sale.

Commentary and technical analysis

Ensco's July fleet status is very interesting and provides us with almost the same situation I have discussed in the April fleet status.

First, Ensco announced a handful of contracts in the floaters' segment that I see anemic and disappointing. This trend is confirmed by other drillers this month, and I do not see any signs of recovery in the floaters' segment yet.

Second, Ensco is contracting its jack-ups at a good pace, but the backlog addition is not sufficient to allow a real turnaround, unfortunately. However, the three contracts awarded to the Ensco 108, Ensco 140 and Ensco 141 are significant and encouraging.

Ensco is now trading in tight correlation with the oil prices which means that we may soon expect further downside according to Oilprice.com.

One thing for sure is that the bullish oil run is weakening as we speak and as a trader, it is essential to recognize this situation seriously.

Technical analysis (short term).

ESV is forming an ascending channel pattern in my opinion. The line resistance is $8 (sell flag), and the line support is $6.40 (buy flag).

Generally, a rising channel pattern is considered short-term bullish, but in this case, I am expecting a negative breakout if future oil prices continue to weaken. I see support at $5.75 (buy flag). The main strategy is now to accumulate on weakness and wait for a global recovery in the offshore drilling industry including the floaters' segment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I also day trade the stock occasionally.