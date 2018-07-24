Ensco Fleet Status And Backlog Analysis

I recommend ESV as a hold for the long term. A cautious accumulation on any weakness under $5.75 for investors who own already the stock, is an attractive strategy.

Recovery in the jack-ups' segment is now confirmed, but the industry is still struggling with the floaters' segment.

Investment thesis

Ensco PLC (ESV) remains one of my long-term offshore drillers, and I am confident the company business model is still robust and healthy. A simple look at Ensco's fleet status released on July 19, 2018, suggests that the recovery in the jack-up segment has been set in motion, whereby the floaters' portion is still waiting for oil operators to commit serious exploration CapEx in the ultra-deepwater.

I find the lack of activity in the ultra-deepwater and deepwater very puzzling. With oil prices well above $70 a barrel for months now, we should have seen by now an increase in tendering with long-term contracts, but it is not happening, and it is just a fact that we have to factor in in our investment strategy.

Another negative that may hamper any recovery is that the day rates and profit margin are slim and are not sufficient to reverse the backlog erosion experienced since 2015.

Nevertheless, while ESV is an excellent long-term investment, It is a very volatile stock and should be considered as an excellent trading tool as well. It is due to the uncertainty surrounding the direction of the oil prices, and the potential effect of the merger with Atwood that I firmly consider as a costly mistake.

Thus, I recommend ESV as a hold for the long term. A cautious accumulation on any weakness under $5.75 for investors who own already the stock, is an attractive strategy.

Fleet status and analysis

Note: On 6 October 2017, Ensco acquired Atwood Oceanics, Inc., adding 11 High-specification rigs to Ensco's fleet, now included in the table below.

1. Drillships

# Name Year Built Water Depth Max K feet Contract End Day rate K $ Location Info 0-rate 1 Ensco DS-4 2010 10/12 8/19 200~ [Chevron] Nigeria 1-y priced option 2 Ensco DS-7 2013 10/12 10/18 ~170k (6-wells) [Noble Energy] Israel 2x2-well priced options 3 Ensco DS-8 2014 10/12 11/20 From 620 +14 amort. Total: 632 [Total] Angola "Blend & Extend discussion in progress" See SEC filing on 1/16/2018 14 months option 4 Ensco DS-10 2015 10/12 3/19 Total: 200~ [Shell] Nigeria Contracted to Shell in Nigeria. 5 x 1-y options 5 Ensco DS-12 (Atwood Achiever) 8/2014 10/12 mid 8/18 Mid 8/18-9/18 (one well) Standby zero rate N/D [KosmosEnergy] Suriname 1-well option 6 Ensco DS-13 (Atwood Archer) 12 Under construction Available Delivery rig scheduled to be on 3Q'19 $84 million due upon delivery. 7 Ensco DS-14 (Atwood Admiral) 12 Under construction Available Delivery rig scheduled to be on 2Q'20 $165 million due upon delivery.

2. Semi-Submersibles

# Name Year Built Upg. Water Depth Max K feet Contract End Day rate K $ Location Info. 0-rate 1 Ensco 8503 2010 8.5/10 8/18 (2-wells) 11/18-2/19 (100 days) N/D(~95k?) [Deep Gulf Energy] [Talos] US GoM 2 Ensco 8505 2012 8.5/10 7/18 7/18-8/18 (45-days) Not disclosed (~110k?) [Talos/Marubani] U.S. GOM 3 Ensco 6002 2001 5.7 12/19 248 + 17 amort. Total: 265 [Petrobras] Brazil Bonus 15% possible 4 Ensco 5004 1982 1.5 8/18 204 + 9 Total: 213 [Mellitah] Mediterranee 5 Ensco 5006 1998/1999 7.5 8/19 362 + 125 Total: 487 [Inpex] Australia 7d 2Q'18 12d 3Q'18 6 Ensco DPS-1 (Atwood Condor) 2012 10 3/19 Contract preparation 12-well contract [Woodside Energy] Australia 3-month and 6-month options

3. Jackups

4. Under Management

# Name Year Built Water Depth Max K feet Contract End Day rate Location 1 Thunder Horse Deep Water semi-sub 1/22 95+10 Total: 105 [BP] GOM +5x 1y opt. 2 Mad Dog Deep Water Spar Drilling Rig 1/22 57 [BP] GOM +5x 1y opt.

Rigs: Classified as Cold stacked, Ready stacked or available.

# Rig name Year Built Status End contract Location Floaters 1 Ensco DS-3 2010 Preservation stacked Spain 2 Ensco DS-5 2011 Preservation Stacked Dispute with Petrobras and Shipyard. Spain 3 Ensco DS-6 2011 Available Spain 4 Ensco DS-9 2015 Available Singapore 5 Ensco DS-11 (Atwood Advantage) 2013 Available Spain 6 Ensco 8500 2008 Preservation stacked US GoM 7 Ensco 8501 2008 Preservation stacked US GoM 8 Ensco 8502 2010 Preservation stacked US GoM 9 Ensco 8504 2011 Available Singapore 10 Ensco 8506 2012 Preservation stacked US GoM 11 Ensco MS-1 (Atwood Osprey) 2011 Available Singapore Jackups 1 Ensco 71 1982 Preservation stacked UK 2 Ensco 70 1981/1996 Preservation stacked UK 3 Ensco 105 2002/2010 Preservation Stacked Singapore 4 Ensco 107 2006 Available Singapore 5 Ensco 112 (Atwood Aurora) 2008 Cold Stacked Malta 6 Ensco 111 (Atwood Beacon) 2003 Cold Stacked Malta 7 Ensco 113 (Atwood Mako) 2012 Cold Stacked Philippines 8 Ensco 114 (Atwood Manta) 2012 Cold Stacked Philippines

Rigs: Held for Sale/Discontinued operations.

Ensco 5005 Cold stacked Singapore Ensco 6001 SOLD Ensco 80 Cold stacked Denmark

Fleet Analysis as of July 19, 2018:

Total Drillships Semi-subs Jackups Under management Under-construction 3 2 0 1 - Total working rigs 38 (+2) 5 6 27 (2) Cold-stacked/Warm-stacked/Available 19 5 6 8 - Held for sale 2 0 1 1 - Total 62 (+2) 12 13 37 (2)

Graphs, analysis:

I have estimated a backlog ranging from $2.7 billion to $2.8 billion. It is only my best estimate here, and it will have to be confirmed by the 2Q'18 results.

Backlog remaining for 2018 is about $811 million. The most important segment is still the Jack-ups with $1.43 billion in contract backlog.

Drillships and Semi-submersibles segments combined represent 39.7% of the Backlog.

July Fleet Status: New Contracts and Extensions

It was a busy Fleet status again. The new backlog estimated is now around ~$2.8 billion, with a lot of assumptions regarding the day rate and duration of the contract, which are not indicated anymore.

I have included two 3-year contracts for the Ensco 108, Ensco 140 and Ensco 141 as well.

Source: ESV fleet status 7/19/2018.

Floaters:

1 - The semi-submersible Ensco 8503 has been awarded a 100-day contract with Talos Energy in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that is expected to start in November 2018 to February 2019. The semisub current gig with Deep Gulf Energy expires in August.

2 - The drillship Ensco DS-12 contract with Kosmos Energy offshore Suriname has been awarded an extension with an estimated duration of 45 days, ending in September.

3 - The semi-sub Ensco MS-1 rolled off a one-well contract with Woodside Energy offshore Australia during 2Q'2018. The semi-submersible rig is currently warm stacked in Singapore.

4 - The semi-sub Ensco 8505 contract with Stone Energy in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico has been transferred to Talos Energy following its acquisition of Stone in May 2018.

5 - The Semi-sub Ensco 6001 has been sold for scrap value.

Jack-ups:

1 - Ensco 115 has been awarded a 10-month contract with Mubadala Petroleum offshore Thailand. The gig is expected to begin in 1Q'2019 until 4Q19. The cont includes one two-month option and three 4-month options.

2 - Fieldwood has extended a contract for the Jack-up Ensco 87 in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico by four P&A wells with an estimated duration of 60 days. The gig ends in September 2018. Also, Ensco 87 has been awarded a two-well contract with ExxonMobil (XOM) in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico starting in September. It comes with one 1-well option, one 6-well option, and one 3-well option.

3 - Talos Energy has extended its contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for the Jack-up Ensco 75 by 90 days to December 2018.

4 - The Jack-up Ensco 122 working with NAM in the Dutch North Sea has an expected a one well extension with an estimated duration of 90 days.

5 - INEOS has extended a contract for the Jack-up Ensco 121 by one well with an estimated 14 days. The Jack-up is operating in the UK North Sea.

6 - The Jack-up Ensco 140 started a three-year contract with Saudi Aramco offshore Saudi Arabia this month. The rig is contracted until June 2021 (3-year contract).

7 - the jack-up Ensco 80 has been cold stacked and classified as held for sale.

Commentary and technical analysis

Ensco's July fleet status is very interesting and provides us with almost the same situation I have discussed in the April fleet status.

First, Ensco announced a handful of contracts in the floaters' segment that I see anemic and disappointing. This trend is confirmed by other drillers this month, and I do not see any signs of recovery in the floaters' segment yet.

Second, Ensco is contracting its jack-ups at a good pace, but the backlog addition is not sufficient to allow a real turnaround, unfortunately. However, the three contracts awarded to the Ensco 108, Ensco 140 and Ensco 141 are significant and encouraging.

Ensco is now trading in tight correlation with the oil prices which means that we may soon expect further downside according to Oilprice.com.

One thing for sure is that the bullish oil run is weakening as we speak and as a trader, it is essential to recognize this situation seriously.

Technical analysis (short term).

ESV is forming an ascending channel pattern in my opinion. The line resistance is $8 (sell flag), and the line support is $6.40 (buy flag).

Generally, a rising channel pattern is considered short-term bullish, but in this case, I am expecting a negative breakout if future oil prices continue to weaken. I see support at $5.75 (buy flag). The main strategy is now to accumulate on weakness and wait for a global recovery in the offshore drilling industry including the floaters' segment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I also day trade the stock occasionally.