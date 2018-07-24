Ensco Fleet Status And Backlog Analysis

Source: Flickr/Carlo Dakon
Investment thesis
Ensco PLC (ESV) remains one of my long-term offshore drillers, and I am confident the company business model is still robust and healthy. A simple look at Ensco's fleet status released on July 19, 2018, suggests that the recovery in the jack-up segment has been set in motion, whereby the floaters' portion is still waiting for oil operators to commit serious exploration CapEx in the ultra-deepwater.
I find the lack of activity in the ultra-deepwater and deepwater very puzzling. With oil prices well above $70 a barrel for months now, we should have seen by now an increase in tendering with long-term contracts, but it is not happening, and it is just a fact that we have to factor in in our investment strategy.
Another negative that may hamper any recovery is that the day rates and profit margin are slim and are not sufficient to reverse the backlog erosion experienced since 2015.
Nevertheless, while ESV is an excellent long-term investment, It is a very volatile stock and should be considered as an excellent trading tool as well. It is due to the uncertainty surrounding the direction of the oil prices, and the potential effect of the merger with Atwood that I firmly consider as a costly mistake.
Thus, I recommend ESV as a hold for the long term. A cautious accumulation on any weakness under $5.75 for investors who own already the stock, is an attractive strategy.
Fleet status and analysis
Note: On 6 October 2017, Ensco acquired Atwood Oceanics, Inc., adding 11 High-specification rigs to Ensco's fleet, now included in the table below.
1. Drillships
|#
| Name
Year
Built
|
Water Depth Max
K feet
|
Contract
End
|
Day rate
K $
|Location
|
Info
0-rate
|1
|
2010
|10/12
|8/19
|
200~
|
[Chevron]
Nigeria
|
1-y priced option
|2
|
2013
|10/12
|
10/18
|
~170k (6-wells)
|
[Noble Energy]
Israel
|
2x2-well priced options
|3
|
2014
|10/12
|
11/20
|
From 620 +14 amort.
Total: 632
|
[Total]
Angola
"Blend & Extend discussion in progress" See SEC filing on 1/16/2018
|14 months option
|4
|
2015
|10/12
|
3/19
|
Total: 200~
|
[Shell]
Nigeria
|
Contracted to Shell in Nigeria.
5 x 1-y options
|5
|
Ensco DS-12 (Atwood Achiever)
8/2014
|10/12
|
mid 8/18
Mid 8/18-9/18 (one well)
|
Standby zero rate
N/D
|
[KosmosEnergy]
Suriname
|1-well option
|6
|Ensco DS-13 (Atwood Archer)
|12
|Under construction
|
Available
|
Delivery rig scheduled to be on 3Q'19
$84 million due upon delivery.
|7
|
Ensco DS-14 (Atwood Admiral)
|12
|Under construction
|
Available
|
Delivery rig scheduled to be on 2Q'20
$165 million due upon delivery.
2. Semi-Submersibles
|#
| Name
Year
Built
Upg.
|
Water
Depth
Max
K feet
|
Contract
End
|
Day rate
K $
|Location
|
Info.
0-rate
|1
|
2010
|8.5/10
|
8/18 (2-wells)
11/18-2/19 (100 days)
|N/D(~95k?)
|
[Deep Gulf Energy]
[Talos]
US GoM
|2
|
2012
|8.5/10
|
7/18
7/18-8/18 (45-days)
|
Not disclosed (~110k?)
|
[Talos/Marubani]
U.S. GOM
|3
|
2001
|5.7
|
12/19
|
248
+ 17 amort.
Total: 265
|
[Petrobras]
Brazil
|
Bonus 15% possible
|4
|
1982
|1.5
|
8/18
|
204 + 9
Total: 213
|[Mellitah] Mediterranee
|5
|
1998/1999
|7.5
|
8/19
|
362 + 125
Total: 487
|
[Inpex]
Australia
|
7d 2Q'18
12d 3Q'18
|6
|
Ensco DPS-1 (Atwood Condor)
2012
|10
|
3/19
|
Contract preparation
12-well contract
|
[Woodside Energy]
Australia
3-month and 6-month options
3. Jackups
|#
| Name
Year
Built
Upg
|
Water Depth Max
K feet
|
Contract
End
|Day rate
|Location
|Info.
|1
|
2016
|340/400
|
Contract Preparations
|
3Q'18-3Q'21
|UAE
|Waiting for contract
|2
|
2016
|340/400
|
7/18-6/21
|UAE
|
[Saudi Aramco]
Saudi Arabia
|3
|
2016
|Ultra-Premium Harsh E. Water Depth Max: 400'
|
Under-construction
Delayed 19-month
|
1Q'19
|Singapore
|Milestone payment of $207 million in 01/18/18 with remaining payment of $6 million in 1Q'19.
|4
|
2014
|Ultra-Premium Harsh E. Water Depth Max: 400'
|
11/18
|
100
|
[NAM]
NZ
|+ Various options
|5
|
2013
|Ultra-Premium Harsh E. Water Depth Max: 400'
|
8/18
|
95~
|
[INEOS]
UK
|
+3 x 1 well option
|6
|
2013
|Special Capabilities: H S. Water Depth Max: 400'
|
7/20
|
110~
|
[ConocoPhillips]
U.K.
|
+ 2 x 1 Y opt.
|7
|
Ensco 115 (Atwood Orca)
2013
|400'
|
8/18
1Q'19-4Q'19
|
95~
Undisclosed
|
[Mumbadala Petroleum]
Thailand
|
Plus one 2-month priced and three 4-month options
|8
|
2015
|Special Capabilities: High S., Water Depth Max: 400'
|
9/20
|
75~
|
[North Oil Co.]
Qatar
|1Y priced opt.
|9
|
2008
|Special Capabilities: High S., Water Depth Max: 400'
|
7/18
8/18-7/19
|
172+13 for mobilization.
Day Rate unknown
|
[Chevron]
Angola
|10
|
2007
|Special Capabilities: High S., Water Depth Max: 400'
|
4Q'18
4Q'18-4Q'21
|
Available
Expect to work in the Middle East
|11
|
2006
|Special Capabilities: High S., Water Depth Max: 400'
|
11/18 (5-wells)
(2-wells)
|
[Quadrant]
[Vermilion]
Australia
|12
|
2005
|High S., HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400'
|
1/23
|
90?
|
[BP]
Indonesia
|+13x1well opt
|13
|
Ensco 104
2002-2011
|High S., HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400'
|
5/19
|
N/D
|
[ADNOC]
UAE
|14
|
Ensco 102
2002
|High S., HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400'
|
12/18
|
90~
|
[Arena]
Gulf of Mexico
|+ 90-d option
|15
|
2000
|Heavy Duty, HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400'
|
7/18-9/18
9/18-1/19
|
74
|
[Nautical]
[Neptune]
U.K.
|+ Various priced options
|16
|
1987 2009
|Heavy Duty, HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400'
|
10/18 (18-wells)
|
185
|
[Premier oil]
U.K.
|Plus four three wells options
|17
|
1980
|Water Depth Max: 250'
|
12/18
1/19-2/19
|
65
125
|
[Aramco]
Saudi Arabia
|18
|
1982 2011
|Water Depth Max: 250'
|
12/18
1/19 - 2/19
|
65
125
|
[Aramco]
Saudi Arabia
|[60-d] 2Q'18
|19
|
1982 1996
|Water Depth Max: 225'
|12/22
|
95
|
[Conoco
Phillips]
UK
|20
|
1982 2004
|Water Depth Max: 250'
|
11/19
|
65
|
[Aramco]
Saudi Arabia
|
1Y priced option
|21
|
Ensco 87
|Water Depth Max: 250'
|
7/18
7/18 - 11/18
|
N/D
3 P&A and two re-completion wells
|
[Fieldwood]
[Exxon Mobil]
US GoM
|
One well and 6-well option
|22
|Ensco 84
|Water Depth Max: 250'
|8/21
|72
|
[Aramco]
Saudi Arabia
|23
|
2000
|Special Capabilities: HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 350'
|
11/18
|127
|
[Aramco]
Saudi Arabia
|24
|
1999
|Special Capabilities: HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 350'
|
12/18
|
45
|
[Energy XXI - Talos]
US GoM
|90 days option
|25
|
1981 2012
|Water Depth Max: 225'
|
9/18
|
67
|
[Petrofac]
UK
|
Plus priced options for two wells
|26
|Ensco 68
|Water Depth Max: 400'
|
7/18
8/18-12/18 (2-wells)
|
55~
55~
|
[Energy XXI]
[Castex]
US GoM
|27
|
1976 2005
|Water Depth Max: 400'
|
12/18
Rig idle and contract discussion ongoing
|
Zero rate
50
|
[Pertamina]
Indonesia
+1Y opt.
|28
|Water Depth Max: 300'
|
9/22
|72 + 5
|
[Aramco]
Saudi Arabia
|
1Y priced option
(65d) 3Q'18
4. Under Management
|#
|Name
|
Year
Built
|
Water Depth Max
K feet
|
Contract
End
|Day rate
|Location
|1
|Thunder Horse
|Deep Water semi-sub
|1/22
|
95+10
Total: 105
|
[BP]
GOM
+5x 1y opt.
|2
|Mad Dog
|Deep Water Spar Drilling Rig
|
1/22
|
57
|
[BP]
GOM
+5x 1y opt.
Rigs: Classified as Cold stacked, Ready stacked or available.
|#
|Rig name
|Year Built
|Status
|End contract
|Location
|Floaters
|1
|2010
|Preservation stacked
|Spain
|2
|Ensco DS-5
|2011
|Preservation Stacked
|Dispute with Petrobras and Shipyard.
|Spain
|3
|Ensco DS-6
|2011
|Available
|Spain
|4
|Ensco DS-9
|2015
|Available
|Singapore
|5
|Ensco DS-11 (Atwood Advantage)
|2013
|Available
|Spain
|6
|Ensco 8500
|2008
|Preservation stacked
|US GoM
|7
|Ensco 8501
|2008
|Preservation stacked
|US GoM
|8
|Ensco 8502
|2010
|Preservation stacked
|US GoM
|9
|Ensco 8504
|2011
|Available
|Singapore
|10
|Ensco 8506
|2012
|Preservation stacked
|US GoM
|11
|Ensco MS-1 (Atwood Osprey)
|2011
|Available
|Singapore
|Jackups
|1
|Ensco 71
|1982
|Preservation stacked
|UK
|2
|Ensco 70
|1981/1996
|Preservation stacked
|UK
|3
|Ensco 105
|2002/2010
|Preservation Stacked
|Singapore
|4
|2006
|Available
|Singapore
|5
|
Ensco 112 (Atwood Aurora)
|2008
|Cold Stacked
|Malta
|6
|
Ensco 111 (Atwood Beacon)
|2003
|Cold Stacked
|Malta
|7
|
Ensco 113 (Atwood Mako)
|2012
|Cold Stacked
|Philippines
|8
|
Ensco 114 (Atwood Manta)
|2012
|Cold Stacked
|Philippines
Rigs: Held for Sale/Discontinued operations.
|Ensco 5005
|Cold stacked
|Singapore
|Ensco 6001
|SOLD
|Ensco 80
|Cold stacked
|Denmark
Fleet Analysis as of July 19, 2018:
|Total
|Drillships
|Semi-subs
|Jackups
|Under management
|Under-construction
|3
|2
|0
|1
|-
|Total working rigs
|38 (+2)
|5
|6
|27
|(2)
|Cold-stacked/Warm-stacked/Available
|19
|
5
|6
|8
|-
|Held for sale
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-
|Total
|62 (+2)
|12
|13
|37
|(2)
Graphs, analysis:
I have estimated a backlog ranging from $2.7 billion to $2.8 billion. It is only my best estimate here, and it will have to be confirmed by the 2Q'18 results.
Backlog remaining for 2018 is about $811 million. The most important segment is still the Jack-ups with $1.43 billion in contract backlog.
Drillships and Semi-submersibles segments combined represent 39.7% of the Backlog.
July Fleet Status: New Contracts and Extensions
It was a busy Fleet status again. The new backlog estimated is now around ~$2.8 billion, with a lot of assumptions regarding the day rate and duration of the contract, which are not indicated anymore.
I have included two 3-year contracts for the Ensco 108, Ensco 140 and Ensco 141 as well.
Source: ESV fleet status 7/19/2018.
Floaters:
1 - The semi-submersible Ensco 8503 has been awarded a 100-day contract with Talos Energy in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that is expected to start in November 2018 to February 2019. The semisub current gig with Deep Gulf Energy expires in August.
2 - The drillship Ensco DS-12 contract with Kosmos Energy offshore Suriname has been awarded an extension with an estimated duration of 45 days, ending in September.
3 - The semi-sub Ensco MS-1 rolled off a one-well contract with Woodside Energy offshore Australia during 2Q'2018. The semi-submersible rig is currently warm stacked in Singapore.
4 - The semi-sub Ensco 8505 contract with Stone Energy in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico has been transferred to Talos Energy following its acquisition of Stone in May 2018.
5 - The Semi-sub Ensco 6001 has been sold for scrap value.
Jack-ups:
1 - Ensco 115 has been awarded a 10-month contract with Mubadala Petroleum offshore Thailand. The gig is expected to begin in 1Q'2019 until 4Q19. The cont includes one two-month option and three 4-month options.
2 - Fieldwood has extended a contract for the Jack-up Ensco 87 in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico by four P&A wells with an estimated duration of 60 days. The gig ends in September 2018. Also, Ensco 87 has been awarded a two-well contract with ExxonMobil (XOM) in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico starting in September. It comes with one 1-well option, one 6-well option, and one 3-well option.
3 - Talos Energy has extended its contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for the Jack-up Ensco 75 by 90 days to December 2018.
4 - The Jack-up Ensco 122 working with NAM in the Dutch North Sea has an expected a one well extension with an estimated duration of 90 days.
5 - INEOS has extended a contract for the Jack-up Ensco 121 by one well with an estimated 14 days. The Jack-up is operating in the UK North Sea.
6 - The Jack-up Ensco 140 started a three-year contract with Saudi Aramco offshore Saudi Arabia this month. The rig is contracted until June 2021 (3-year contract).
7 - the jack-up Ensco 80 has been cold stacked and classified as held for sale.
Commentary and technical analysis
Ensco's July fleet status is very interesting and provides us with almost the same situation I have discussed in the April fleet status.
First, Ensco announced a handful of contracts in the floaters' segment that I see anemic and disappointing. This trend is confirmed by other drillers this month, and I do not see any signs of recovery in the floaters' segment yet.
Second, Ensco is contracting its jack-ups at a good pace, but the backlog addition is not sufficient to allow a real turnaround, unfortunately. However, the three contracts awarded to the Ensco 108, Ensco 140 and Ensco 141 are significant and encouraging.
Ensco is now trading in tight correlation with the oil prices which means that we may soon expect further downside according to Oilprice.com.
One thing for sure is that the bullish oil run is weakening as we speak and as a trader, it is essential to recognize this situation seriously.
Technical analysis (short term).
ESV is forming an ascending channel pattern in my opinion. The line resistance is $8 (sell flag), and the line support is $6.40 (buy flag).
Generally, a rising channel pattern is considered short-term bullish, but in this case, I am expecting a negative breakout if future oil prices continue to weaken. I see support at $5.75 (buy flag). The main strategy is now to accumulate on weakness and wait for a global recovery in the offshore drilling industry including the floaters' segment.
Author's note: Do not forget to follow me on the oil sector. Thank you for your support, I appreciate it. If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!
Disclosure: I am/we are long ESV.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I also day trade the stock occasionally.