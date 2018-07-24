Alphabet's Phenomenal Growth, Act Now

Investment Thesis

Alphabet's (GOOG)(GOOGL) Q2 2018 results proved that Alphabet is still a growth company. Supported by its strong balance sheet, Alphabet's shares continue to be cheaply valued - but not for long.

Q2 2018 Results

Alphabet had top line growth of 23% YoY (const. currency) and diluted non-GAAP EPS of 32% YoY. How can a company of its size still be growing at this rate is truly phenomenal.

For so long critics had argued that Alphabet's present valuation pointed to the fact that its growth was accounted for. However, yesterday's results and the stock's after-hours reaction (stock up 3.6% AH at the time of writing), is evidence that the stock continues to be undervalued.

As an author who follows Alphabet closely, I continue to be impressed by the fact that so much of its quarters' cash flows falls onto its balance sheet. This quarter, notwithstanding Alphabet's elevated payments related to stock-based ($1.5 billion vs. $1.1 billion in Q2 2017) as well as its increased repurchases of shares ($2.1 billion vs $1.5 billion) and nearly doubling its capex (more on capex later in the article), Alphabet still had enough cash to add to its huge pile on its balance sheet. At the end of Q2 2018, Alphabet had a net cash position of roughly $98 billion, or approximately 12% of Alphabet's market cap being made up of cash.

Increased Capital Expenditure

Alphabet's capex increase was up nearly 95% YoY to approximately $5.5 billion. With a meaningful proportion being allocated towards improving user's and advertiser's experience.

Also singled out within Alphabet's increased capex, were operations related to increasing its compute power to grow and support the number of YouTube's users. This was reassuring to hear, given my thesis on how streaming content is one of the best ways to increase the stickiness of a business' ecosystem.

Outlook

CFO Porat highlighted on the call how Alphabet continues to see a potential for expanding its reliance on machine learning to improve the experiences for users and advertisers.

Additionally, Alphabet's employee numbers continue to grow at a strong clip, with Q2 2018 posting close to 17% YoY growth. The majority of its headcount growth, (perhaps unsurprisingly), and consistent with the last few quarters being hires for engineering, sales, and marketing related to growing Alphabet's cloud business. If the Alphabet's investment in its cloud operation does not speak loudly of Alphabet's confidence in its cloud business, little else will.

Valuation

CFO Porat closed her prepared remarks by saying:

... keeping with our approach across Alphabet to invest thoughtfully for long-term value creation, we remain focused on both performance and cost effectiveness.

The above article hopefully echoes this sentiment, however as a sanity check, please review the table below.

Sources: Author's calculations, morningstar.com

With the exception of Amazon (AMZN) which I continue to remind readers is shockingly overvalued, the other peers in the table are reasonably priced and support my overarching thesis that Alphabet's stock is cheap.

Alphabet's present valuation remains in line with its own historic 5-year average price. And given that Alphabet continues to grow its top line in the mid-20% YoY, the present price of its stock offers investors the necessary margin of safety.

Finally, as I have already touched on the article, Alphabet continues to grow its cloud operations. At present, Alphabet's cloud (Google Cloud Platform) is not able to claim a significant market share in this booming sector. On the other hand, importantly, this opportunity is not being priced into Alphabet's share price either. Although CEO Pichai talked on its earnings call about a few key customers, for now, Alphabet has struggled to meaningfully gain revenue in this business line.

Takeaway

Alphabet's shareholders can certainly continue to be proud of their company. Two weeks' ago, I concluded my Alphabet article by saying:

... Alphabet has its upcoming earnings coming within two week's time [at the time of writing], I argue that rather than trying to react to Alphabet's quarterly results and outlook at the time, I suggest that investors take this opportunity now to invest and forget trying to time the market, and stay invested for 2-3 years.

I stand firmly by those comments today. Alphabet is one of the most followed companies in the world. Yet the consistency of its growing revenue together with its ability to remain focused and disciplined in generating strong free cash flow, strongly enforces that this stock is still undervalued and that investors should adopt a buy and (patiently) hold strategy, rather than getting caught up in trying to figure out how it will perform in between quarters.

