PayPal: Is Growth Moderating?

PayPal (PYPL) has seen a meteoric rise in price over the past two years.

Back in July 2016, I made the argument that PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was significantly undervalued despite having seen its IPO just one year earlier.

My reason for arguing this is that while price remained at pre-IPO levels, free cash flow continued to increase.

Since then – it’s fair to say I regret not putting my money where my mouth was as the stock has more than doubled in price since then:

Source: investing.com

In hindsight, PayPal’s big rise has not come as a surprise. Even with the company having only been public for three years, PayPal has practically become a household name in online payments.

I argued at the time that PayPal has the potential to become the “Wal-Mart” of its industry, with the ability to process large transaction volumes at a lower cost than its competitors.

Taking this into account, will we see PayPal continue to rise from here?

What is noticeable is that we have seen a big spike in price to free cash flow, along with a significant drop in free cash flow per share.

Source: ycharts.com

Therefore, PayPal has technically seen free cash flow per share drop by nearly 60%, even though we have concurrently seen EPS growth of 121% over the same period.

Source: ycharts.com

However, this does not tell the whole story. In terms of 2018 growth, free cash flow was negatively affected by the impact of “held for sale” accounting, or value that is realised by the sale of assets rather than business use. Excluding for such items, free cash flow per share would have been $733 million, which marks a 21% growth in free cash flow from last year.

Taking this into account, I would now like to value PayPal’s estimated free cash flow growth over the next five years. Given that free cash flow growth significantly outpaced price prior to PayPal’s sharp rise, I deem FCF a particularly important metric in explaining growth for this company.

We have seen growth of 20% in FCF from last year, but I am going to assume a yearly growth of 15% as a conservative estimate. Given we have seen yearly growth of over 30% in Total Payment Volume and earnings per diluted share, I deem 15% to be achievable.

Here are my assumptions:

I am using 7% as the discount rate (or the expected long-term rate of return on the S&P 500)

As mentioned, 15% yearly growth in FCF is also assumed

I am using the current P/FCF ratio of 145.15x as the terminal P/FCF ratio (while this is a high P/FCF ratio due to the “held for sale” accounting anomaly, free cash flow per share itself has been adjusted downward to account for this).

Free Cash Flow Per Share Forecast (Year 1 to 5) Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Projected 15% free cash flow growth 0.60 0.69 0.79 0.91 1.05 7% discount rate 2.71 0.60 0.65 0.70 0.75

Terminal P/FCF Ratio 145.15 Terminal P/FCF * Estimated FCF in Year 5 108.78 Target Price in Year 5 108.78 Upside from price of $87.22 24.72% 5-Year Annualised Rate of Return 4.94%

Source: Author’s Calculations

Assuming a 15% yearly growth rate in free cash flow, we have an upside of nearly 25% from the current price to $108, or a nearly 5% annual rate of return.

If we adjust assumed free cash flow growth up to 20%, we see that we now have a near 10% annual rate of return with a $129 target price.

Terminal P/FCF Ratio 145.15 Terminal P/FCF * Estimated FCF in Year 5 128.97 Target Price in Year 5 128.97 Upside from price of $87.22 47.87% 5-Year Annualised Rate of Return 9.57%

Source: Author’s Calculations

In this regard, it is fair to say that growth is moderating by quite a big margin for this company. PayPal is a great company which I believe would still make a good addition to one’s portfolio, but it is unlikely that we are going to be seeing the type of growth rates that we did in the past.

Moreover, when looking at the 2018 revenue and earnings guidance, the company states that it expects revenue to grow “16 - 18% at current spot rates and 15 - 16% on an FX-neutral basis”, which would put the company in line to grow closer to my 15% FCF target per year.

PayPal is a great company, but growth appears to be moderating. At a 15% growth rate of FCF per year, the company would need to be trading at the $70-75 range to yield an annual return above 10% according to my FCF analysis. This stock can still provide quite decent returns to an investor, but we would need to see either a lower price or a faster rate of FCF growth for this to happen.

Disclaimer: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.