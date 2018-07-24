Dissecting Boeing's Order Avalanche

Last week, we extensively covered the order announcements and news items shared during the Farnborough International Airshow. During the airshow the announcement stream flows fast, which means that we can make certain split outs, but a detailed split out per day is not possible. In this report we look at what Boeing (BA), Airbus’s (OTCPK:EADSF) biggest competitor, announced during the airshow and where it is helpful and meaningful to remove noise from the order news avalanche.

If you are interested in reading the daily reports, you can find them here:

Announcements per day

Figure 1: Order announcements per day FIA 2018 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

During the air show Boeing had announcements covering 715 aircraft valued over $100B at list prices. This includes all types of announcements. Now, there are certain types of announcements that we are not particularly interested in:

Customer reveals: These do not alter the order book other than putting a customer name on an order that was previously attributed to an unidentified customer. A significant portion of Boeing’s announcement covered customer reveals, namely 145 out of 715 units or 20% of all announcements with a value of $19.8B.

Up or downgrades: From time to time customers convert their orders from one type or subtype to the other. Except for their value these are not counted either. During the airshow, Boeing announced conversion orders for 30 aircraft with an upsize value of $384 million.

Options: Options as part of firm contracts and tentative agreements are not counted either since there is a lot of flexibility regarding options and they’re called ‘options’ for a reason. There is a lot that changes or can change going from option to firm order and additionally it can take quite a while before these options are being firmed. During the airshow there were 91 options with a value of $12.8B

Freighter conversions: Freighter conversions carry a value that is often not disclosed and since these are conversions of second hand passenger aircraft, there is no ‘production value’ for such orders. During the airshow there were orders for 20 Boeing Converted Freighters.

After stripping off the above mentioned order types we are left with firm orders, which should be added to Boeing’s book in the coming month or months and expressions of intent to order certain aircraft, which should materialize in the coming months, but it might take up to a year before they do actually materialize.

Figure 2: Order announcements (firm) per day FIA 2018 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

When we only take into account the ‘firm’ parts of the agreements, we see that contrary to the impression that many might have gotten, the cream was in Day 3 and Day 4 of the airshow and not in Day 1 and Day 2.

Agreements per aircraft type

Figure 3: Boeing wrap up graphic (Source: Boeing)

Boeing provided the figure above. We think that would have been a nice wrap up graphic if customer reveals, options and conversions would have not been included. We removed these in the figure below:

Figure 4: Boeing altered wrap up graphic (Source: AeroAnalysis)

When solely looking at the firm orders and tentative agreements excluding options, we see that instead of 673 orders and commitments, there are 429 orders and commitments valued $68.3B. Based on these numbers and leaving out any comparisons with competitors, we can only conclude that Boeing had an incredibly strong airshow with strong order inflow for single aisle jets, but even more convincing order inflow for the wide body which saw 109 orders and commitments including 43 orders and tentative orders from cargo airlines.

Geographical mix

Having a strong geographical mix is important and we’d like to see that back in the order inflow. Additionally, jet makers should be able to capture orders reflecting the growth profile per region.

Figure 4: Orders and commitments per region (Source: AeroAnalysis)

What we see is customers from undisclosed regions accounted for 48% of all orders. Probably a significant number of these orders and tentative agreements have been signed with Chinese customers, but given the trade war with the US a significant number of customers remain undisclosed at this moment. What we see from Figure 4 is how much Boeing depends on order inflow from other countries and continents. That really gives reason to consider how the US foreign and trade police could affect Boeing. We know that Airbus cannot fill all demand, but it is no secret that the current policy is not necessarily beneficial to Boeing, even on a soft backlog cushions of several years.

Customer type

Figure 5: Orders and commitments per type (Source: AeroAnalysis)

What we see from Figure 5 is that lessors didn’t sign a lot of agreements with Boeing, though it’s rumored that an undisclosed deal for 100 Boeing 737 MAX belongs to the Avolon, owned by the Chinese HNA Group. Having strong lessor backing is always good, because lessors look for assets that retain value. Aircraft that are in demand, are just that. From the figure, we also see that LCC commitments continue be an important source for Boeing. Next to that, Boeing has been able to source quite a few commitments from the air cargo market, a testimony to their strong product line and recovery on the market.

Value

The last topic we address in this report is the value of the orders and commitments. Seemingly the orders and commitments are valued $100.9B. Boeing, however, eliminated BCF orders and options under tentative agreement and valued the announcements at $98.4B. AeroAnalysis only considers the orders part of a firm agreement or tentative agreement which brings down the value to $68.3B. Now these are list prices, customary discounts are in the range of 50%. Using our internal aircraft prices, we estimated the value to be closer to $31B and that is very important to take note of. Once you are going to slice and dice the numbers, you go from 715 aircraft to 429 aircraft and in terms of value you go from list prices of $100.9B to $68.3B to a market value of $31B.

Conclusion

During the airshow there is a lot momentum building via the PR machines of jet makers. In this report we removed the noise and do some necessary deflating to see how good Boeing’s business was during the show and we think Boeing had a good airshow. The jet maker saw interest for the Boeing 737, Boeing 747, Boeing 777 and Boeing 787. A Boeing 777X order remained absent, but that should not come as a surprise, since order inflow tends to be slow in the stages before service entry as potential customers await performance data. During the airshow we also saw that Boeing’s freighter business is becoming more and more meaningful to Boeing’s order book as the cargo market continues growing.

Airshows are just a snapshot, but they do show Boeing’s entire product line appealing to customers all around the world. We also saw Boeing’s products appealing over a wide range; from airlines to lessors and from low-cost carriers to cargo airlines.

Changes we made compared to the coverage we provided during the Farnborough International Airshow daily reports:

The order from Seacons Trading for 1 BBJ MAX 7 seems to be a customer reveal instead of a new order.

