SPYD: The Bump In Real Estate Has Helped

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an attractive investment option at its current market price. SPYD has seen a positive return since my last review, and I believe that trend will continue. The fund is heavily weighted towards the real estate sector, which has been out-performing in the short-term. The sectors steep drop at the beginning of the year is beginning to look overblown, as there are multiple positive underlying attributes for the sector. Furthermore, while the outlook for interest rates has gotten more hawkish, SPYD's 4% yield will continue to beat risk-free assets as we enter 2019. Finally, the fund has seen close to double digit dividend growth so far in 2018, which should continue during the second half of the year as well.

First, a little about SPYD. The fund is managed by State Street Global Advisors and its stated objective is to "provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond to the total return performance of the S&P 500 High Dividend Index". SPYD currently trades at $37.30/share, and yields roughly 4% annually, using its last four distributions. I reviewed the fund back in April, and recommended it. Since that time, SPYD has seen a positive total return around 3.3%. Given this short-term return, coupled with the more hawkish outlook on interest rate movements, I wanted to reassess the fund to see if it still makes sense to hold in the second half of 2018. I believe it does, and I will explain why in greater detail below.

Real Estate - Turnaround Continues

As 2018 began, the real estate sector took a dive, and with some headwinds on the horizon, it looked like an area for investors to avoid. However, I saw the drop as too much, too quick, and did not let SPYD's exposure deter me from recommending the fund. Fortunately, a turn around in real estate indeed occurred, and the sector has actually outperformed the broader market over the past month, as illustrated by the graph below (the light blue line represents the S&P 500, the dark blue line represents the real estate sector):

Source: Fidelity

Of course, this does not make-up for all of the pain real estate investors have experienced, as the sector is still in negative territory for the year. However, I believe this turnaround is only just beginning, and expect this sector to help drive continued positive performance for SPYD in the near-term.

To start, as the economy continues to expand, demand for commercial real estate will likely continue. This will drive both occupancy and rent rates higher. The impact will be that companies specializing in this area should continue to see income gains, resulting in steady or increasing dividends in the companies that make-up SPYD. The gains so far this year have been modest, but rents are especially moving in the right direction, as prime locations across the country continue to command a premium. Below is a summary of changes in occupancy and rental rates, by commercial category, for Q1 2018:

Source: Black Creek Group

As you can see the trend is positive across each category, and this should continue as long as the economy expands.

Real Estate Diversity

While I just mentioned how the commercial office space sector is holding up, one area that is struggling is retail building space, as big-box chains continue to fight an up-hill battle against changing consumer preferences. Notable store closings for flagship brands like JCPenney, Sears, and Toys R Us have all made headlines over the past few years. And, worryingly, there is not much these stores can do except consolidate to combat the headwinds facing their industries. Therefore, while commercial office space may be seeing higher rents, retail does not present the same picture. For example, in Q1 of 2018, retail rent prices in Manhattan, NY dropped roughly 20% in a year-over-year comparison. This highlights the challenging nature of the new retail environment, which poses risks for real estate investors exposed to this area.

On this backdrop, why I am recommending real estate, and SPYD in particular? Well, one thing I like especially about SPYD is that while the fund is overweight the real estate sector, at over 26% its total holdings, this make-up is more diverse than it seems. The real estate market can mean many things, so it is important to consider just what companies make-up this exposure, and what their outlook is. I mentioned the improving office space story compared to the challenging retail story to highlight how "real estate" can mean many different things, and present different types of risks. Fortunately, for SPYD investors, the fund is well diversified across this space, so it is less exposed to the retail crunch than investors might think.

For example, consider the twenty companies that make up SPYD's real estate exposure, illustrated in the chart below:

Source: State Street

As you can see, this is a pretty diverse group, but one thing in particular that caught my eye is how the top two holdings are Public Storage (PSA) and Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR), which focus on storage units, as opposed to residential or commercial properties. While combined they only make up roughly 3% of the fund, this is actually an area that I believe has great long-term potential, as it not as sensitive to interest rates as other investments in this sector. Furthermore, as our population grows, ages, and downsizes, the need for this type of storage space should continue to grow. And PSA and EXR are the two biggest players in this space, with over $2.5 billion in revenue combined in 2017.

It is important to note, this is a growing space, with the number of units increasing quite rapidly, which is pressuring same-site revenue. However, revenue per-site has remained positive despite this growth, as illustrated by the graph below:

Source: Sparefoot

This tells me demand is growing, and supply has not yet surpassed it. As aging baby boomers continue to downsize, and younger professionals continue to cram in to studio and 1 bedroom apartments, demand for storage space is likely to stay high for the foreseeable future, and this is a unique area of exposure that SPYD offers investors.

Growing Dividend Will Remain Attractive

A final point on SPYD relates to the dividend. While its dividend of 4% is attractive now, it is important to consider how this will look going in to 2019. As we have already seen interest rates move higher this year, the future outlook for further hikes is especially important. On this front, I expect dividend funds as a whole to feel some pressure, as the market is now forecasting two more rate hikes in 2018, bringing the total to four. This is up from earlier expectations that we would only see three this year. While this is by no means a sure thing, the probability of seeing two (or more) Fed rate hikes by the December meeting has risen above 61%, as illustrated by the chart below:

Source: CME Group

As you can see, this puts the highest likelihood at ending the year with the target rate between 225-250 basis points.

So what does this mean for SPYD? Clearly, as interest rates increase, dividend funds are going to have to grow their dividends to keep pace. Fortunately, we have been see that so far this year with SPYD. In Q1 and Q2, SPYD saw year over year dividend growth just shy of 10%, at 9.82% and 9.73%, respectively. This is solid dividend growth, and I expect this to continue throughout the year, as corporate earnings for Q2 are looking strong. If we consider a similar dividend growth rate for Q3 and Q4 this year, SPYD would have an annual yield of 4.19%, based on its current price. My takeaway here is that, even if two more rate hikes do materialize, SPYD will still have an attractive spread over bonds, and that should continue to interest investors.

Bottom-line

SPYD has risen since my last review, and I believe the fund is set up to move even higher. Some tailwinds exist in the real estate sector, and I believe the sector's recent out-performance could continue in the short-term. Furthermore, SPYD has done a good job growing its dividend, which will be especially critical as the interest rate outlook has become more hawkish for the second half of 2018. SPYD continues to be one of the most reliable and highest yielding dividend funds available, and I believe investors will be well served to stay long. Therefore, I continue to recommend initiating positions in SPYD at this time.

