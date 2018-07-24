Galmed Pharmaceuticals: High Price Targets And High Hopes Lead To High Levels Of Disappointment

Along with proving its own efficacy, Aramchol needs to beat out the clinical profiles of 40+ other clinical candidates for the treatment of NASH.

Despite the upgrade and an average price target of $44 on the stock, Galmed is still way too risky to go long on.

One should always rely on their own research and not read too much into the thinking of others, thinking which could be flawed or biased.

After an analyst upgrade pinned a $59 price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals, shares have spiked up by more than 30 percent in value.

Analysts covering Galmed (GLMD) seem to be very confident in Aramchol's prospects, perhaps a little too confident. One analyst price target in particular seems to have sparked a massive bull run in the stock. On the eleventh of July, Elemer Piros, an analyst who works for Cantor Fitzgerald, initiated coverage on Galmed and assigned an overweight rating with a price target of $59 on the stock. That price target, at the time it was assigned, suggested that there was a possible upside of over 400 percent from the current price range shares traded at.

The stock certainly responded to this price target, with Galmed's stock price rallying from $10.55 the day the price target was assigned to $15.21 as of the time of writing. Reversing a downtrend in the stock price and adding over $80 million in value to the market capitalization of Galmed in the process.

GLMD data by YCharts

I typically don't look into analyst price targets, but this one calls for attention as it has single-handedly moved the stock price up by a very significant amount - breaking a downtrend in the process. I think that the bullish movement in the stock currently is artificial and will fade over time as people begin to digest the reality of the situation. The reality is that Aramchol has so far produced mixed efficacy data, contrary to what the management team would like people to think.

Even if Aramchol does prove the bears wrong in a Phase 3 trial, it still needs to effectively compete with the countless other treatments being developed for NASH. Along with that, since Galmed is not a profitable company yet, shareholders and future creditors will likely be footing the bill for the clinical development of Aramchol and any other expenses related to running the company. Thus creating a huge risk for current equity owners, which I will explain in more detail later.

However, it should be noted that Mr. Piros is not the only analyst who holds a bullish view on Galmed. Of the four analysts covering Galmed Pharmaceuticals, Mr. Piros included, all of them have a buy rating assigned onto the stock. Each have their own price targets, ranging from a low of $30 to a high of $59; the average price target of the four analysts is $44. With such a uniform consensus, such high price targets, and such a sharp reaction to analyst opinions, Galmed's fundamentals should be rock solid right?

Well, before jumping to conclusions from the sometimes vapid opinions of analysts, it's worth analyzing their general effectiveness historically. A study done by Bespoke Investment suggested that analysts are skewed to be more bullish than bearish in their analysis. Why this occurs is uncertain, but we know for a fact this phenomenon happens. 11,122 ratings were analyzed, and only 6.67 percent of those ratings were "sell" ratings. The rest was roughly evenly split down the line between "buy" ratings and "hold" ratings, with the "buy" ratings have a minor edge over the hold ratings.

To be clear, this is not to say that there is some shadowy conspiracy to deceive retail investors. The data simply suggests that there is a general lack of diversity among the differing viewpoints analysts are pitching. Analysts face an immense amount of pressure from the corporate companies they cover to be bullish, with bearish analysts often having their corporate access shut off when they have dissenting views. Conflicting with your peers' opinions, especially when you have an unpopular one yourself, is also a very uncomfortable situation to be put in. With that being said, I am sceptical of the consensus analyst view on Galmed. Let's see what Mr. Piros has to say about Galmed.

We believe that, by 4Q19, only three meaningful NASH pivotal programs will be in development: Allergan’s cenicriviroc, Madrigal’s MGL-3196, and Galmed’s Aramchol. Of the three drugs, we believe Galmed’s has the highest likelihood of achieving improvements on both endpoints (NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis, and improvement in fibrosis score without worsening of NASH). We believe that Galmed, with a market cap of $230 million, is undervalued in relation to its peers in the NASH space, namely Madrigal ($4.5 billion), Genfit ($765 million), and Intercept ($2.8 billion). - Elemer Piros Source: Smarter Analyst

Mr. Piros believes that of all of the NASH contenders out there, there are only 3 treatments, which hold weight, Cenicriviroc, MGL-3196, and Aramchol. Allergan's (AGN) Cenicriviroc was never that impressive to begin with, with them reporting some pretty mixed data from their Phase 2b centaur study. At the two-year mark, patients treated with Cenicriviroc did not show a meaningful improvement difference compared to patients treated with placebo.

The drug flat out failed to hit its primary endpoint and missed a secondary endpoint. So we'll give Galmed the benefit of the doubt and assume that Aramchol's clinical profile is superior and crushes Cenicriviroc if they were ever to compete in the market head to head. But there is a clear winner when Aramchol is compared to Madrigal's (MDGL) MGL-3196.

Source: Topline data from Madrigal's MGL-3196 Phase 2 trial

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals' leading molecule, MGL-3196, has produced remarkable efficacy and safety data when it comes to treating NASH. In a Phase 2 trial evaluating MGL-3196, 27 percent of patients dosed with MGL-3196 (p=0.02) managed to achieve NASH resolution while only 6 percent of patients dosed with placebo managed to achieve NASH resolution. When dosed with 600mg of Aramchol, the highest dose given in the Phase 2b ARREST study, only 19.2 percent of patients achieved NASH resolution (P=0.0462). The placebo response was stronger in the ARREST study, with about 7.5 percent of the arm reporting NASH resolution.

When directly compared, a higher percentage of patients dosed with MGL-3196 achieved NASH resolution compared to patients dosed with Aramchol. Although NASH resolution on its own is not an FDA approvable endpoint, it does help us better understand the efficacy of the two drugs head to head.

All of the MGL-3196 patients who achieved NASH resolution achieved it with a statistically significant reduction in fibrosis compared to placebo patients. To make matters even worse Aramchol, MGL-3196's trial was done in 36 weeks while ARREST took place in a period of 52 weeks. Not only is MGL-3196 see more effective, but it was able to beat out Aramchol in a shorter time frame.

Source: Press release detailing the results of the ARREST study

Let's look at another set of data by a different biotech. NGM Biopharmaceuticals is often overlooked due to it being a small private company, but it has so far reported some very promising NASH data. Their lead asset, NGM-282, has shown remarkable efficacy in a very short period of time.

Source: NGM-282 Phase 2 Data Set

A 12-week Phase 2 trial (n=19) showed that 8 of the 19 patients dosed managed to achieve one of the two histologic Phase 3 endpoints required by the FDA for approval. All of the patients met the primary endpoint of reducing absolute liver fat content by >5% using MRI-PDFF. No SAE relating to the treatment itself were reported either.

The bulls of Galmed would fire back by saying that you cannot compare the results from different trials and that patients in the 600mg Aramchol dose arm managed to achieve a statistically significant improvement in NASH resolution over patients in the placebo arm. Well to begin, you can compare the different results. You will never be able to reach a high enough level of evidence to effectively determine with 100 percent accuracy, which is the best molecule based on 3 small sets of data.

But you can determine the general trend, and examine the relative chances of success for each of the clinical assets and weight the risk-reward ratio of an investment. NASH resolution on itself is also not an approvable endpoint, there needs to NASH resolution without the worsening of fibrosis. Which brings me to my next point.

Source: Global NASH Congress, FDA Presentation on NASH regulatory considerations for NASH clinical trial endpoints.

The FDA has been clear on the endpoints that need to be achieved in a Phase 3 trial for a NASH treatment to warrant approval. NASH resolution without the worsening of fibrosis and a one point improvement in fibrosis without the worsening of NASH are the two efficacy measurements used.

Galmed's issue is that they were unable to hit either endpoint with statistical significance (P<0.05) in their Phase 2 trial. The Aramchol 400mg arm missed the mark completely with both efficacy measurements, with only 7.5 percent of the patients dosed achieving NASH resolution without the worsening of fibrosis (P=0.4955) and only 21.3% of patients showing fibrosis improvements without the worsening of NASH (P=0.8425).

Patients in the 600mg arm fared a little better. With 16.7 percent of the trial participants achieving NASH resolution without the worsening of fibrosis (P=0.0514) and 29.5 percent of the trial participants achieving fibrosis improvement without the worsening of NASH (P=0.2110).

I am very sceptical of Aramchol's efficacy. The higher the P values, the higher the chance that the data was skewed and distorted by statistical variance. Being able to achieve statistical significance in both efficacy measurements is crucial if Galmed wants to secure approval for Aramchol. If the Phase 3 study perfectly replicates the results of the ARREST study, then there is virtually no chance the FDA will approve Aramchol.

Especially since there are so many other treatments being developed for the indication at the moment. Upping the dose in a future Phase 3 trial could help address the efficacy issue, but it could possibly bring safety issues.

This is not even the first study in which Aramchol has produced abysmal results. I would like to remind any of those on the fence to also look at the data from Galmed's Phase 2 ARRIVE study too. Aramchol was unable to achieve its primary endpoint in this study. After such a long history of failure, what makes Mr. Piros think that Aramchol will suddenly outperform now?

Source: nashbiotechs.com

There is an incredible amount of competition in the NASH market, with new candidates entering the field every year. Not all of them will make it, and the ones that do will have to compete against the other ones that will inevitably also be approved. Even if Galmed can address Aramchol's efficacy issues, there is the issue of proving it's superiority over other candidates and capturing market share. Competing against heavyweight pharmaceutical giants like Allergan, Pfizer (PFE), Gilead (GILD), and a countless ocean of others will be no easy job.

Financials

Another big issue that shareholders and future would-be investors should recognize is Galmed's financial situation. Being a clinical-stage biotech puts the shareholders in a very risky spot. Galmed has never turned a profit in the history of its existence and has had to rely on outside sources of funding to sustain their operations.

According to their latest quarterly report, their total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities amounted to roughly $15.5 million. Including the proceeds from a direct offering of a million shares in April, this balance increases to about $21 million. After factoring in another offering of 5 million shares in June, which raised about $75 million, this balloons Galmed's cash position to ~$95 million.

For the full year of 2017, 2016, and 2015, Galmed experienced a net loss of $12.3 million, $17 million, and $10.6 million respectively. When averaged together, Galmed has an annual cash burn rate of roughly $13 million. However, I expect that burn rate to ramp up in the future after Galmed initiates a Phase 3 NASH trial. It costs roughly $14.5 million on average to run a gastrointestinal study, and for the liver, the cost is likely greater than the average.

Recruitment for trials has proven to be exceptionally difficult due to the sheer number of NASH trials being run and the difficulty associated with diagnosing NASH. Viking Therapeutics in fact actually recently had to push back the expected completion of their Phase 2 trial because of enrollment difficulties.

The $95 million, which Galmed has raised, should sustain their operations for a long time, but it will still take years before Aramchol reaches the market. Their big cash pile will slowly whittle away as the costs associated with Aramchol ramp up. Any unexpected costs or development delays could compromise Galmed's balance sheet, and force them to raise funds from either shareholders or credit markets.

Conclusion

At the current price, the risk-reward ratio being offered is not worth it. The field is way too competitive, and there is no guarantee that Aramchol will do better in its Phase 3 trial than it has in the past. Galmed's reliance on shareholders and credit markets to sustain their operations is also very dangerous. Dilutions will make the existing equity of the company much less valuable, and unfortunately, the alternative is not much better.

Funding the company through credit is also dangerous for shareholders, as it compromises the balance sheet and the very solvency of the company. For these reasons, I am very bearish on Galmed's future prospects. And as always, never blindly listen to the opinions of others. Always do your own due diligence, and focus on developing your own ideas instead of relying on the ones of others.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.