TD Bank: Greystone Acquisition Will Provide A Vehicle To Grow In Alternative Asset Management

TD Bank should be able to lever the products offered by Greystone with its powerful distribution networks to expand its AUM.

Investment Thesis

TD Bank (TD) (TSX:TD) recently announced it will acquire Greystone Capital Management, a firm that has a high concentration of alternative assets under management. Alternative assets are assets that can generate sustainable long-term returns (e.g. real estate rentals, infrastructure assets such as renewable energy, etc.). Greystone’s experienced investment team coupled with TD Bank’s strong distribution network should help TD Bank to launch alternative products and expand its assets under management. Although TD Bank did not pay the acquisition at a discount, we believe the acquisition provides TD Bank a vehicle to grow and solidify its position in alternative asset management.

Who is Greystone Capital Management?

Greystone Capital Management is a company that focuses on fixed income, equities, and alternative products to its clients. Greystone currently has about C$36 billion of assets under management. We can see the detail of its AUM by asset class in the pie chart below. As can be seen, alternative assets represent more than half of its AUM. Its clients are institutional clients such as pension funds, insurance providers, trusts, and foundations.

Reasonable price paid, but not immediately accretive

TD Bank will acquire Greystone Capital Management for a purchase price of C$792 million. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2018. The bank will fund its acquisition by a combination of cash and TD Bank common shares in which shareholders of Greystone will receive 30% of the net purchase price in TD common shares and the remaining in cash consideration. Since Greystone has about C$36 billion in assets under management, its price to AUM ratio is about 2.2%. This is better than Scotiabank’s (BNS) MD Management acquisition (P/AUM ratio of 5.3%) and Jarislowsky Fraser acquisition (P/AUM ratio of 2.5%). TD does not provide any detail regarding Greystonse’ EV to EBITDA ratio. However, TD stated that the acquisition is expected to be accretive to its EPS by the third year. This suggests that TD Bank did not acquire Greystone at a discount.

Reasons why we like TD Bank’s Greystone acquisition

Economies of scale

The Greystone acquisition will increase TD Bank’s AUM to about C$393 billion. This will make TD Bank the largest money manager in Canada. This further increases TD Bank’s scale. The combined AUM together will allow TD Bank to lever its strong distribution networks.

Alternatives industry is growing rapidly.

Over half of Greystone’s AUM is made up of alternative assets. The table below shows Greystone’s alternative asset capabilities.

We believe Greystone will provide a platform for TD Bank to grow in its alternative AUM. The reason is because there is a fundamental shift towards alternatives by many sovereign and public pension funds. According to research firm PwC, an ageing populations and slower economic growth will encourage public pension retirement funds to seek more yield and more alternative exposure. For instance, back in 2015, Government Pension Investment Fund of Japan announced its new strategic asset mix by allowing for a 5% allocation to alternatives. According to PwC, alternative assets are expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% to 9.9% between 2013 and 2020. This represents tremendous opportunities for Greystone and TD Bank. We believe the acquisition will allow TD Bank to participate in this rapid growth area.

Offer differentiated products to high net-worth customers

There is a polarization of the alternatives industry into standardized and customized solutions. PwC Market Research has identified three demands: (1) made-to-order products providing greater customization and strategic alignment; (2) next-generation commingled funds that are more focused on outcomes; (3) liquid alternative funds for high net-worth investors seek easy access to alternative strategies.

In TD Bank’s announcement to acquire Greystone, they also announced that TD and Greystone would jointly launch a global real estate fund. We believe TD Bank and Greystone are correctly addressing the demands as summarized in the previous paragraph. Looking forward, TD Bank can rely on Greystone’s investment professionals to design and offer differentiated products to high net-worth customers. TD Bank can also lever the solutions offered by Greystone through its powerful distribution networks to expand its AUM. We believe Greystone will be a great vehicle for TD Bank to significantly grow its presence in alternatives asset management.

Investor Takeaway

We like TD Bank’s acquisition of Greystone Capital Management as it increases the scale of TD’s AUM. Greystone’s focus in alternative asset management and its experienced investment team will also help TD Bank launch several new products especially in the alternative assets category. Although TD Bank’s reported EPS won’t be accretive until the third year, we believe the acquisition will provide a long runway of growth for TD Bank to significantly grow its alternative AUM.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

