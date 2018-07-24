UnitedHealth Group: Buy Or Sell?

This article explores the company's potential and risks in detail.

The company offers investors an avenue into key growth areas in the healthcare sector.

UnitedHealth has multiplied the S&P 500 index return by eight times in the last ten years.

The world is accelerating into an energy crisis, and a recession is looming.

I am transitioning the Value Portfolio from its current energy tilt, which has benefited subscribers, to recession-resistant businesses at reasonable prices.

Today, I explore UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH).

Recent Performance

The company's stock price has multiplied the S&P 500 index return by eight times in the last ten years:

UNH data by YCharts

The company has also outperformed all of its peers, except for one:

UNH data by YCharts

I will explore the company's peers in subsequent articles.

Let's dive in.

Business Overview

Founded in 1974 and based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States.

The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The following is a company-provided description for each segment, and I highlighted what I believe will be the key value drivers in the future:

The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits. The OptumHealth segment provides access to networks of care provider specialists, health management services, care delivery, consumer engagement, and financial services. This segment serves individuals through programs offered by employers, payers, government entities, and directly with the care delivery systems. The OptumInsight segment offers software and information products, advisory consulting arrangements, and services outsourcing contracts to hospital systems, physicians, health plans, governments, life sciences companies, and other organizations. The OptumRx segment provides pharmacy care services and programs, including retail network contracting, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, and purchasing and clinical, as well as develops programs in areas, such as step therapy, formulary management, drug adherence, and disease/drug therapy management.

The following table from the company's Form 10-K provides a breakdown of its operating revenues by segment:

The above table illustrates the following key points:

The UnitedHealthcare segment comprises the vast majority of the company's consolidated revenues, and slightly more than half of its earnings from operations; The three Optum segments together comprise nearly half and increasing portion of the company's earnings; and The OptumRx segment represents nearly half of the earnings from Optum segments.

Earnings Estimates

The following table illustrates that analysts expect the company's earnings to grow double-digits in the next two years, and that the range of estimates is narrow, pointing to the relative reliability of analyst estimates:

The growth, however, is expected to slow down: Whereas analysts on average expect the current and next quarters' earnings to increase year-over-year by 24% and 25%, respectively, the same analysts expect 2019 earnings to increase by 13% from 2018, or at a rate half of the current growth rate.

Earnings Momentum

The following table illustrates that earnings expectations for current and future periods have remained stable throughout the most recent 90 days, further highlighting the relative reliability of analyst estimates:

This is an important observation: Although the general economic conditions, interest rates, oil prices, and macro/political environment have wildly fluctuated in recent months, analyst expectations around the company's future have remained stable. This would be an attractive characteristic in a recession.

Institutional Ownership

The following graph presents the institutional investor ownership percentage and percent of shares outstanding short:

UNH Institutional Investor Ownership Percentage data by YCharts

Institutional ownership has recently dropped from more than 90 percent to 85 percent in the last month, whereas the stock price has continued to increase. The short interest in the stock remains low.

Balance Sheet

The following graph illustrates the company's balance sheet leverage:

UNH Financial Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Even though the debt balance has jumped in 2015, the cash balance has grown substantially since then, and the debt to asset ratio has remained at reasonable levels. The company's balance sheet is only mildly levered.

Profitability and Free Cash Flow

The following graphs illustrate the company's profitability:

UNH Profit Margin (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The company's 5.55 percent trailing twelve-month profitability represents the highest in the last decade. In addition, not only the company's net income is at all-time highs, but it also commands an excellent ability to generate free cash flow, which is a key valuation consideration.

Valuation

The stock is trading at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 22.3x, which is nearly 10 percent below the 24.3x for the S&P 500 index.

The company's price-to-earnings ratio is in-line with those of its peers:

I will discuss how this factors into my rating for the company in Bottom Line.

Dividend Yield

The company's dividend yield is slightly more than one percent, and the company complements its capital return program with stock buybacks:

UNH data by YCharts

Given the growth opportunities in the industry, along with the risks discussed in the next section, the size of the capital return program is appropriate.

Risks

The primary near-term risk is the high growth rate, which analysts expect to halve in the coming quarters. This poses a risk to the valuation multiple.

Another risk to the shareholders revolves around mergers and acquisitions, which can derail during integration, primarily due to culture clashes between established companies, but also personal agendas during layoffs getting in the way of what is in the best interest of the combined company.

Finally, in January of 2018, three corporate behemoths - Amazon (AMZN), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - announced that they would form an independent health care company for their employees in the United States. In June of 2018, the trio named prominent surgeon and researcher Atul Gawande as chief executive of their new venture that aims to overhaul workers’ health care. This is a potential risk to many healthcare companies in the longer term, but it is not an immediate risk to the company.

I will monitor these risks for my followers and subscribers.

Bottom Line

The company's stock price has increased by nearly 1,000 percent in the last ten years, and analysts expect its growth rate to halve in the coming quarter. This is a cause for concern.

Having said that, the company's recession-resistant revenue and profit profile, its excellent free cash flow generation capacity, the tight range of analyst expectations for its future, its shareholder friendly capital return program, as well as its reasonable valuation multiples, which I believe incorporate the risks I discussed in the article, I rate the company HOLD, and I set the buy target price at $200. I will discuss several sector companies that I believe offer better potential return and risk profiles in the coming days.

