Investors Don't Get Costco

2018 has been very kind so far

Costco (COST) shares seem to be an unstoppable force. The company continues to drive comp sales gains at what seem like impossible rates and investors continue to bid the stock up in sympathy. Shares have moved in a virtually straight line from $180 to nearly $220 as positive results roll in quarter after quarter, but shares look very expensive here. Costco reports again in a few weeks and to my eye, it looks like investors have priced in a bunch of good news that hasn't occurred yet.

Margins are the key, not comp sales

I'm not here to debate whether Costco is a great business or not because it clearly is. The model works where it pulls in nearly-100% margin revenue from membership fees and then seeks to run the retail business at breakeven, or just above. Clearly, consumers vote with their dollars and they continue to pay for Costco memberships in their millions, including yours truly. However, continuously driving revenue higher is only part of the picture and that is what I believe investors are missing with Costco; its margins are terrible and are necessarily constrained by its business model.

Q3 results reported in May were characteristically strong and the June update was no different; Costco continues to amaze with its ability to produce huge comp sales gains quarter after quarter. Indeed, there seems to be no cap on how much product this company can move. The latest boost to growth seems to be the closing of Sam's Club stores by parent Walmart (WMT). Sam's has long been the also-ran in the warehouse club segment of retail, so the closures aren't surprising, but given that there are now fewer options for some consumers, it stands to reason Costco would benefit. The problem is that this is a temporary boost as those gains become part of the comparable base moving forward. Thus, one cannot count on the Sam's Club boost over and over again and is thus not necessarily a reason for renewed bullishness on the stock. In addition, given the enormous footprint Costco already enjoys, the Sam's Club closures are a relatively small event.

Costco is also breaking the mold among large retailers in that it seems not to really care about online sales. At a time when other major retailers are investing billions of dollars collectively to fulfill online orders, Costco gets just a handful of percentage points of total revenue from online orders. It seems content to assume people will come into their warehouse and while that's fine, it also excludes those consumers that aren't near a Costco. Given there are only 519 stores in the US, the number of people Costco cannot sell to with this strategy is enormous.

The thing is that for all the excitement over comp sales gains and ever-higher revenue, it really doesn't help with earnings growth. Before you tar and feather me in the town square, allow me to explain. Costco pulls in a current run rate of about $3.2B in membership fees annually. Its net profit for this year should be just over $3B, assuming ~$7 per share in earnings. In other words, Costco's actual retail business doesn't make anything, and it instead relies upon membership fees for virtually all of its profits. That is totally fine and I'm not here to debate the efficacy of the model because it unequivocally works. However, the point I'm making is that if you're buying this stock because you love double-digit comp sales increases, I'm afraid that really doesn't work. Given that the retail business doesn't make any money - more or less - it really doesn't matter how strong comp sales are. The reason is because whether comps are -10%, flat, or +10%, the actual business is run to break even. The only thing that matters is membership fees and they simply don't grow quickly enough to justify paying 30+ times earnings for the stock.

Overvalued shares once more

Costco's average PE multiple is generally in the 25 or 26 range but today, it is more like 31. That's a significant overvaluation and when you couple this with the enormous rally we've seen in the past few months, prudence would seem to dictate that heading into the Q4 report later this year, the stock needs a breather.

Costco is a really terrific business in that it has built a following, unlike most other retailers. However, it isn't adapting to a digital retail environment and the comp sales increases that have investors so excited really aren't of any consequence one way or the other. Operating margins remain in the low-4% range and that isn't going to change given the only way Costco makes any money is through membership fees. I'd love to own Costco but fair value is around $185, so at $218, it is way too rich for my liking.

