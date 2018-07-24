PepsiCo: Limited Upside At This Price

I see a price of $95 as being a more reasonable one to initiate a position.

PepsiCo has seen an encouraging earnings quarter due to further growth in snacks sales.

Back in October 2017, I made the argument that PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) has strong financials and a strong business model, and we could expect to see more upside in the stock going forward.

While the stock did briefly rise to a high of $122 in the aftermath of this, price suddenly dropped to a low of $96 before finally settling at the current price of $116.01.

In my last article, one of my arguments in favour of PepsiCo (PEP) over Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was that the former traded at a cheaper price to free cash flow ratio than the latter, and that free cash flow per share growth for PepsiCo itself has been higher than that of Coca-Cola.

In this regard, I would like to now assess whether PepsiCo has significant upside on a free cash flow basis. To do so, I chose to run a discounted cash flow model to assess the value of future free cash flow projections for this company over a 5-year timeline.

My assumptions are as follows:

The discount rate is set to 7%, in conjunction with the long-term rate of return on the S&P 500.

I am assuming free cash flow to grow at a rate of 10% per year, which is just above the 10-year average growth rate in free cash flow of 7%.

Note that while free cash flow as a whole has seen a significant decline in the past couple of years, one must also account for the fact that a significant reason for the reduction in free cash flow has been due to adjustments such as discretionary pension contributions, restructuring charges, and associated tax payments.

However, it is notable that even when accounting for such adjustments, free cash flow fell to $6 billion this year from $7 billion in 2017.

Overall, I make the assumption that if we continue to see strong growth in snacks sales and PepsiCo is able to mitigate competitive pressures on the beverages side, then 10% FCF growth could be achievable.

In the most recent quarter, while the company’s beverage business did see operating profit fall by 15%, PepsiCo still beat earnings for Q2 2018 and core operating profit for Frito-Lay is up by 5%. Therefore, I make the assumption that should snacks sales continue to rise, then we will see a corresponding rise in free cash flow.

Therefore, assuming that PepsiCo were to see free cash flow growth of 10% per year, a target price of $136.37 is calculated, which yields over 24% upside from the current price:

Free Cash Flow Per Share Forecast (Year 1 to 5) Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Projected 10% free cash flow growth 4.05 4.45 4.90 5.88 7.05 7% discount rate 2.71 3.89 4.00 4.48 5.03

Terminal P/FCF Ratio 28.66 Terminal P/FCF * Estimated FCF in Year 5 144.13 Upside from price of $116.01 24.24% 5-Year Annualized Rate of Return 4.85%

If no growth in free cash flow occurs, then PepsiCo will stay at the current price:

Terminal P/FCF Ratio 28.66 Terminal P/FCF * Estimated FCF in Year 5 119.11 Upside from price of $116.01 2.68% 5-Year Annualized Rate of Return 0.54%

All in all, PepsiCo is facing competitive pressures within the beverages segment, and while snacks sales are growing, it is not yet certain whether this will be enough to sustain free cash flow growth going forward, even though the recent earnings quarter looks encouraging.

I still think PepsiCo is a good company, but a bit too expensive at the current price. Should we see price revert to the $95 level, then this would mean over 10% annual return assuming 10% growth in FCF per year. In my view, this would mark a more reasonable price to get in on this stock.

