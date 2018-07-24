Schlumberger Now Taking Market Share With OneStim

As a result, Schlumberger is done repenting, has leverage gained on all rigs and frac fleets being deployed, and is ready to make a move higher.

Now clients can choose to bundle SLB’s completion and sand services or bid for them individually, as costs are now comparable to self sourcing their own sand.

Schlumberger (SLB) reported a strong quarter with revenues of $8.4 billion, driven by robust North American activity and improvements seen internationally, both onshore and offshore. GDP growth and ageing production bases worldwide are causing higher oil prices, which is allowing for offshore drilling to occur and shale activity to increase in North America, Argentina, and China, most notably.

All cold stacked rigs have been activitated and deployed for SLB offshore, showing an inflection point, finally, for offshore revenues and declining cash flows. In other words, debt increased by $600 million to $14.6 billion (seen in the balance sheet below), due to the activations and various start-up initiatives made by SLB, and this should be the last time that investors see debt climb due to the ramping of activity.

However, for the purposes of this article, we will focus exclusively on revenue drivers for North American land activity, as that is where the bulk of SLB’s growth lies. Management cited that the activation of additional frac fleets through OneStim, their vertical integration strategy of frac sand, and the ability to now handle the separation of pressure pumping services from their bolstered regional sand supply position, will be the main drivers for the company’s land business going forward.

With their international business bottoming and rigs being fully deployed, along with North American business activity growing and becoming even more competitive now than it was in the previous quarter, SLB has bottomed and is finally ready to run higher.

North American Land Activity Robust

Land revenue grew 9%, outperforming the US land rig count, which grew 7%, and stage counts which grew at 8%. Laterals have increased 30% over the last four years, according to SLB. So, the fact that they outperformed the growth in stage counts last quarter means OneStim is being utilized both efficiently and effectively in the North American shale growth story.

OneStim Revenues Growing Double Digits

Net pricing was flat quarter over quarter, which may have led to some grumblings in the analyst community (judging by the price-action post earnings).

However, this is not indicative of any slowdown or moderating in fracking services. Actually, OneStim revenues grew 17% as more frac fleets were deployed in the field. Pricing remaining flat is more of a sign of stability in that increases in customer activity are matching increased frac fleet capacity. This is a welcome sign for pressure pumpers, as a whole, not just SLB.

Vertical Integration

Rig counts and drilling new wells used to be the metric to monitor closely if investors wanted to gauge the health of the oil and gas energy sector. Today, completions metrics are more important for investors to monitor as now one rig can be used to frack up to 8 wells at one time (pad drilling). So, it makes sense that SLB would be investing heavily into completions services via OneStim. But, SLB is going a step further than other pressure pumpers with completions services by becoming vertically integrated with their own frac sand supply.

Some other pressure pumpers have their own frac sand supply, such as Mammoth Energy (TUSK), or broker their sand from third parties, like Keane Energy (FRAC). But, Schlumberger is reshaping the playing field for pressure pumpers, as they now have acquired multiple frac sand mines to meet OneStim’s completions needs. Therefore, SLB is now vertically integrated with their own fracking fleets, as well as their own sand, which makes them more competitive in North America and, ultimately, a leader in the pressure pumping space.

Strategy Of Vertical Integration And OneStim

Analysts have been pounding the table on SLB’s demise, arguing that the services giant will struggle with completions jobs since drillers are learning how to complete wells themselves, or have found cheaper third parties to do the same job at a cheaper price. However, those fears have been assuaged now, since SLB not only has their own stimulation crews (and added more fleets last quarter), but they also have their own sand, making completions jobs cheaper for clients as now the middle man for costly sand supply has been eliminated.

The move into owning more sand mines and activating more stim crews also allows SLB to respond quicker to client’s needs, making them even more competitive in the process. Now, as a client weighs their options on well completions, they are faced with an interesting set of choices. Whether they are choosing to save on costs by self sourcing sand or completing jobs in-house or with a third party, it now makes sense to bundle the services of SLB, as they have available crews and sand to get the job done, at better pricing than other pressure pumpers who do not have the luxury of vertical integration.

SLB said they can even sell sand outright, if they choose, which is interesting because it adds another competitor to the frac sand space, and possibly even threatens frac sand companies such as Emerge Energy (EMES), or Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) who cannot offer the same bundling services.

Industry Implications

However, I do not believe frac sand companies or pressure pumpers will be hurt by SLB’s move into owning their own frac sand because owning their own mines is nothing new to SLB, who has already had a couple of NW frac sand mines of their own in Wisconsin. If anything, drilling and completion activity can progress uninterrupted in North America as more services are now available to meet exploding completions jobs requests.

With every mine being between about 1 million tons to 4 million tons, on average, SLB barely makes a dent in the overall frac sand market, which is demanding north of 135 million tons of proppant in 2018. So, the piece of the frac sand pie is big enough for current players to enjoy and helps drilling and completion activity to occur without delays. Pressure pumping companies are also fully utilized, as are sand companies, and shouldn’t be hurt by SLB’s vertical expansion plans while times are good.

SLB also has plans to complete the securing of their frac sand supply, before the end of the month, which was stated on their conference call. So, they may have their sights set on developing another mine, or even acquiring a frac sand company who complements their needs, very soon. Investors will need to stay tuned to this development.

Analyst Targets

Analysts seem to agree that brighter days are ahead for SLB, as all consensus targets are above current share prices.

The high target implies upside of over 35% from here. However, I believe these estimates could prove conservative for SLB once investors catch on to their North American growth story. The leverage gained from OneStim and its vertical integration strategy of owning multiple sand mines, which allows customers to bundle SLB’s services, or even purchase sand or pressure pumping services individually, means that SLB deserves a higher multiple.

Conclusion

SLB has bottomed due to an inflection point being reached in its offshore business, as all cold stacked rigs have been deployed. Robust land activity is taking place in North America, Argentina, and China, as well, that’s allowing Schlumberger to take market share away from competitors in the rapidly growing pressure pumping business.

The activation of additional fleets for OneStim, as well as its vertical integration of its frac sand supply, will allow clients to bundle SLB’s services, as opposed to taking their completions operations in-house and self-sourcing their own sand.

Barring any takeaway issues in North America, which SLB is aware of but not yet seen, or production issues seen from e&p operators stepping away from Tier 1 acreage, SLB’s risks seem muted going forward. As a result, Schlumberger is ready to awake from its slumber and make a multi-year move higher.

