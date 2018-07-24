Schlumberger's Business Is Recovering

In April of this year, I wrote an article about the Schlumberger (SLB) recovery. I mentioned the return of growth in the US, while I expected a recovery in other regions as well. The second quarter confirmed these expectations. Schlumberger is back on track.

Source: Schlumberger

Another Earnings Beat

Second quarter EPS came in at $0.43. This is 5 cents higher than the first quarter and 8 cents higher on a year-on-year basis. This translates to a 23% growth rate, which is the fifth consecutive double-digit growth rate. It is also the third consecutive earnings beat.

Source: Estimize

Total sales increased 11.3%, while cost of goods sold increased 11.0%. Operating income soared 15%, while the operating margin improved 45 basis points. EPS increased from a $74 million loss to a $430 million profit. Diluted EPS increased both on a sequential and year-on-year basis. Note that the EPS changes were not affected by the number of outstanding shares, which are still at 1.38 billion shares.

Source: Schlumberger Q2/2018 Earnings Press Release

Growth Is Back

A part of my conclusion from my previous article can be seen below.

Schlumberger was able to grow both its top and bottom line in the first quarter. The company presented that it is able to finally recover from declining capital expenditures in the oil and gas industry over the past few years. Even though growth comes almost exclusively from North America, it is highly likely that other regions will start to contribute as well given that oil is extremely likely to rally further.

The key aspect of the bull thesis is the level of global capital expenditures in the oil business. Over the past few weeks/months, we have witnessed a few key developments. First and foremost, we have seen a substantial oil rally which even caused President Trump to call for a higher OPEC oil production.

In May of this year, Saudi Arabia produced 10.3 million barrels per day. This is expected to push total production to a new high close to 11 million barrels. In other words, Saudi Production is back for the first time since the oil bottom of 2016.

Source: Bloomberg

At this point, one might say that a rising production could mean more pressure on oil prices. Even though this statement seems plausible, there are signs that the global oil market will continue to be imbalanced.

Schlumberger hit the nail on the head, in my opinion, by pointing out the global factors that pressure a healthy supply recovery.

Source: Schlumberger Q2/2018 Earnings Press Release

Moreover, the company reported a 'broad-based global activity upturn that is now emerging'.

The results are a small upturn in the international market. North America continues to do really well despite the spring breakup in Canada. The 43% revenue increase was supported by a higher market share and operational efficiency improvements. Moreover, all other regions saw improvements on a sequential basis, while the Middle East improved its year-on-year growth rate from 0% in the first quarter to 1% in the second quarter.

Source: Schlumberger Q2/2018 Earnings Press Release

That said, the biggest gains came from the drilling and the production segments. The drilling segments improved its revenue by 6% compared to the second quarter of 2017. 72% of these sales came from international markets, which once again underlines the company's dependence on international drilling activity levels.

Production saw a 30% sales increase to almost $3.3 billion in the second quarter. This was mainly based on market share gains and the deployment of additional capacity and operational efficiency improvements.

Takeaway

At this point, there are two key things that are positively influencing the Schlumberger bull case. First of all, we see increased drilling activities on the international market. This is accompanied by production problems in areas that are likely going to keep the price of oil high. The second point is Schlumberger's ability to benefit from this trend. The company improved all key indicators ranging from strong top-line growth to another double-digit EPS growth rate.

The stock price, on the other hand, is still at rather 'low' levels. The stock tried to rally higher two times over the past 12 months which always resulted in a pullback. I believe that investors have not even started to price in the benefits of higher global production at this point.

Source: TradingView

I expect the stock price to bottom around current levels, while a longer term uptrend towards $90 over the next 12 months is a realistic possibility. The downside of this thesis is an oil price decline which would make drilling less interesting.

