Neogen's Story Continues To Work

Neogen (NEOG) is the sort of stock that could make value investors tear their hair out in frustration. No question that this is a very good company – basically a “one-stop shop” for food safety and food animal products, Neogen has produced mid-teens long-term revenue growth, 20%-plus free cash flow growth, and an annualized return of over 26% over the past decade, despite almost always sporting exceptionally robust valuation multiples and not hitting its own operating margin goals for five straight years.

Having followed this company for around 20 years, I no longer spend as much time trying to make sense of the valuation – Neogen lives in its own little “pocket dimension” of the market when it comes to valuation, and that either works for you or doesn’t. Fundamentally, though, the company continues to improve its food safety, animal care, and genomics offerings and as more of the developing world adopts more rigorous food safety testing, I believe Neogen’s market opportunity should continue to grow.

Closing The Year On A Decent (If Mixed) Note

Neogen’s fiscal fourth quarter results were good, but not great, and that has been the case now for a couple of quarters. There’s always been an element of unpredictability and volatility in the numbers, as year-to-year events like mycotoxin outbreaks can push the business, but Neogen’s business has been a little more stable of late.

Revenue rose 11% as reported but more like 7% on an organic basis, and that’s below the apparent rate of growth in the markets Neogen serves (based upon looking at comparables/competitors and management’s own prior comments on market growth). Food Safety revenue rose 5% in the quarter, while Animal Safety was up closer to 10%.

Unfortunately, the company didn’t give much useful quarterly information, but sanitation had a good full year (up 18% versus a stated full year Food Safety top-line growth rate of 15%), as did pathogen testing (up 16%) in the Food Safety business, while allergen testing’s growth was more in line – leading me to wonder if 3M (MMM) isn’t picking up a little share on Neogen in this fast-growing market segment. On the Animal Side, genomics grew nicely (up 22%), as did the detectable needles business up (23%) and animal care (up 15%), while drug detection and rodent control also generated double-digit growth within high single-digit (8%) full-year segment growth.

Gross margin fell about two points from the prior year, and reported operating income grew less than 5% in the quarter with a double-digit increase in sales and marketing spending. Management attributed the weaker gross margin to recent acquisitions (Quat-Chem and Rogama), as well as lower sales of higher-margin natural toxin kits (there’s that event-driven volatility I mentioned). With an operating margin of a little over 18% (down 100bp yoy), this marks 19 straight quarters where Neogen has come up short of its 20% operating margin goal. Management continues to reinvest in growing the business (at the expense of near-term margins), and I believe that’s something that most of the long-term shareholder base is pretty comfortable with at this point.

Opportunities Abound

Neogen has shown that it can not only use frequent M&A to cost effectively build the business, but it can develop products internally to augment those deals and build the acquired businesses even further.

The Raptor platform, for instance, is a small desktop lateral flow test strip reader that offers a multi-bay, multi-test platform in a very space- and time-efficient design. Neogen will be launching a variety of tests for this platform over time, but it already has BetaStar Advanced on the market – a new test for drug residues (like antibiotics) in milk that can accurately test to the U.S. tolerance level for antibiotics with much faster times-to-result. Elsewhere, the company’s ListeriaNow test offers results for this important foodborne pathogen in just an hour, versus the prior test that took 24 hours to produce results.

Neogen also continues to grow its genomics business within the Food Safety business. While Neogen’s prior efforts in genomics (GeneSeek) have largely been focused on the production animal side (where the service can identify a variety of positive and adverse traits, including propensity to weight gain, muscle quality and so on), there is also demand for genomics in Food Safety to detect and identify contaminants like spoilage-causing microorganisms.

Relative to a few years ago, the U.S. has gotten its act together with respect to food safety, and that has benefited companies like 3M and Neogen in the testing space. This should be a long-term growth opportunity as testing markets grow within markets like China and India and increasingly affluent customers demand more assurances regarding the safety of their food. While it’s not too hard to imagine eye-popping numbers for Neogen as countries like China and India step up their testing, it’s worth remembering that there will be plenty of homegrown competition using older, cheaper technologies that are “good enough” for the market at hand. In other words, while markets like China and India do offer attractive long-term growth potential, I wouldn’t get crazy with the revenue projections given the realities of competing with smaller local firms using older (but still sufficiently accurate), lower-cost technologies.

The Opportunity

Neogen has always used M&A to create and expand opportunities, and I don’t expect that to change. While I don’t expect much M&A activity meant to take the company into brand-new verticals, I do see many opportunities to do deals similar to recent transactions in Brazil and Australia that were more about improving market access/presence than bringing in exciting new technologies and products.

I believe Neogen can grow revenue at a long-term rate of 9%, and that does include some M&A assumptions. Neogen has a clean balance sheet and could stretch for a larger, more transformative deal, but I’m not going to use that a base case assumption. Neogen has been making some progress with FCF generation, and I believe mid-teens FCF margins are possible in a three-to-five year period. If Neogen can continue to ramp up its increasingly profitable genomics business and see good acceptance for “razor/razorblade” businesses like the Raptor testing platform, there could be some upside on margins down the road.

As far as how that all relates to valuation … well, forget it. I can’t come up with any cogent approach that tells me that Neogen is undervalued, but like I said earlier, Neogen seems to live in its own world with respect to valuation.

The Bottom Line

What should readers do with the shares? If you already own this stock, you’ve most likely already come to terms with the valuation issues and figured out how to get comfortable with them. For my part, if Neogen can generate high single-digit organic revenue growth and make progress toward 20% operating margins, the stock could still work, but I suspect that these shares would be more vulnerable in a serious market sell-off (even though the underlying business would probably be more stable than many businesses). Either way, I’m not personally going to invest in a stock where I can’t get comfortable with the ground rules for valuation, but that doesn’t blind me to the quality of this company and the long-term results that the shares have produced.

