Dividend Sensei's Portfolio Update 44: 5 Important Charts All Investors Need To See

This week there are 198 quality dividend growth stocks trading at fair value or better off a master watchlist of 301 companies.

These five charts highlight: the dangers of market timing, and just why a high-yield portfolio might be your best chance at a prosperous retirement.

Five important charts help to hammer home the importance of two of the most critical to achieving long-term success.

Introduction

First, let me be very clear that this is my personal portfolio tailored to my specific financial situation, risk profile, time horizon, and personality traits. I am not recommending anyone mirror this portfolio, which is merely designed to show my unique, rule-based, methodical approach to value-focused, long-term, dividend growth investing.

My situation is unique, as though only 31, I'm already retired (medical retirement from the Army), thus making this portfolio an income-focused retirement one (though in a taxable account). I'm also working full-time (self-employed) and thus have an external source of income to continually add to this portfolio. I do not plan to actually tap the portfolio's income stream for 20-25 years, when I plan to move my family (and help support my parents) to the promised land of my people (retired dividend investors): Sarasota, Florida.

What this portfolio can be used for is investing ideas; however, this portfolio includes high-, low-, as well as medium-risk stocks, so it's up to each individual to do their own individual research and decide which, if any, of my holdings are right for you.

For a detailed explanation of my methodology, please read my introductory article to the EDDGE (Eternal Daily Dividend Growth Experiment) 4.0 portfolio. However, keep in mind that the portfolio is not static, and both it and the underlying investment strategy will evolve and adapt over time. This is because a changing world, new knowledge, and more experience will cause me to fine-tune it over coming years and decades to maximize my income and total returns.

The reason behind owning such a widely diversified portfolio is because I've built this strategy using historical statistical analysis. Statistics requires large sample sizes to have any useful predictive power, and so, the more stocks I own, the more likely the long-term total returns are to approximate the projected returns. As a side benefit, it also creates a highly stable "bunker" portfolio that is likely to easily survive whatever future market storm might come. It also creates a stream of near-daily dividends which will allow me to compound my dividend reinvestment faster.

Note that this experiment has certain preliminary performance targets

Break even within 3 years (Kevin O'Leary Principle: If you don't make money after 3 years, it's a hobby, not a business.")

Match the market within 5 years.

Beat the market within 7 years (on an unlevered basis).

Beat smart beta ETFs that have historically outperformed the S&P 500 (like NOBL) within 9 years.

Beat all ETFs or smart beta ETFs (like QQQ) within 10 years.

In case the portfolio fails to hit these targets, then I'll adapt it to add what is outperforming it. That means switching to an alternative plan, which tentatively looks like this:

25% QQQ (Nasdaq ETF, which I consider a superior index to the S&P 500)

25% SCHD (Dividend achiever ETF, which is also superior to the S&P 500)

10% non-dividend stocks (such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B))

5% into bond CEF Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) - only form of bond exposure I plan on right now

35% individual dividend growth stocks (focused on maximizing long-term total return potential via 20-25 stocks)

Also, to make it easier to digest, I've decided to try separating my weekly investment lesson/market/economic commentary from the actual portfolio update. This week's commentary explores how a trade war with China is either brilliant, or a crazy idea that could cause a: financial crisis, global recession, and stock market crash. Due to some reader questions beginning next week I'll try breaking these updates into three parts: my portfolio/master watchlist, economic update, and the weekly commentary. I'd appreciate any input as to this potential plan which is designed to avoid one overly long article.

5 Important Charts All Investors Need To See

My main goal is to not just provide good long-term investing ideas to my readers, but to teach you to become a better investor in general. That's so that you can achieve your long-term financial dreams (teach you to fish rather than just give you fish).

This is why I spend so much time not just studying individual companies and sectors, but am constantly updating my knowledge base in regards to investing theory itself. I recently came across a report that I think all investors should read. That would be Morningstar's Fundamentals For Investors 2018. But in case you don't have time to read all 32 pages, here are the most important takeaways, presented in four charts (plus one from JPMorgan). They hammer home the two most important principles that I think investors need to know.

Why Market Timing Is The Absolutely Worst Thing You Can Do

This is the most important chart I've ever come across, published each year by JPMorgan Asset Management (4th largest asset manager on earth). It highlights the major struggle that all retail investors have, which is that as a group we tend to badly underperform the market. In fact, year after year, JPMorgan (JPM) confirms that regular investors tend to underperform all asset classes, and barely achieve any positive inflation adjusted returns over time.

Why is that? Well it's mostly due to human nature, specifically key negative behavioral finance principles such as:

recency bias (what just happened will continue)

loss aversion (it hurts twice as much to lose a dollar as make a dollar)

fear of missing out (FOMO): causes performance chasing in the latest "hot" stock ideas

Ultimately these deeply ingrained psychological principles mean that most investors can't help but try to time the market. Well for nearly everyone it just can't be done. But is that fair? Is market timing really the reason that the average investor so badly underperforms over every 20 year trailing period?

(Source: Morningstar: Fundamentals For Investors 2018 Report)

As this chart makes clear, market timing is 100% behind most investors' cruddy returns. For example, over the past 20 years if you had bought and held a low cost S&P 500 index fund then despite the two worst stock market crashes since the Great Depression, you would have made an annualized total return of 7.2%. That's below the market's historical 9.2% norm since 1871, but it still quadruples your money over a 20 year period.

But if you missed just 10 of the market's best days? Well then your annualized total return gets cut in half. And missing just 50 of the best market days out of 5,217 trading days (top 1% of days) causes you to lose 4.5% per year over 20 years (half an investing lifetime).

Another very important thing to note is when those top market days happen. Note that periods of intense market volatility, such as the financial crisis and the 2000 tech bubble crash, are also the periods when stocks have their best days. The bottom line is that if you try to time the market by selling at the top and riding out a bear market you are almost certainly going to miss out on those key market gaining days that ultimately drive most positive total returns.

The biggest tragedy of all is that market timing is so unnecessary. I've pointed out that since 1926 (just before the Great Depression) there has never been a 20 year period when buy and hold investing in the stock market has generated negative total returns.

(Source: Morningstar: Fundamentals For Investors 2018 Report)

Well as Morningstar points out, the same is true for 15 year periods as well. In other words, as long as you have at least a 15 year time horizon you are nearly certain to make money staying invested in stocks. And over any given one or five year period your odds of a positive return are 74%, and 86%, respectively.

Why A High-Yield Portfolio Might Be Your Best Chance At A Prosperous Retirement

No one invests just to invest. The point of saving and putting your money to work in some kind of assets is to reach a goal. For most people a comfortable retirement is the biggest financial dream they have. The trouble is retirement planning can be challenging because there are so many unknown variables we need to account for. One of the biggest is how long our retirement will last. We don't want to risk running out of money during our golden years, but we also won't want to live like paupers if we don't have to.

(Source: Morningstar: Fundamentals For Investors 2018 Report)

This chart highlights the probability of living to certain ages for those who make it to 65 based on data from the America Society of Actuaries. As you can see, 50% of men and women will make it to 86, and 88 years old, respectively. 25% will make it 92 and 94, and about 10% of retired couples will see at least one spouse live to reach 100.

This is why a conservative goal is to make sure your retirement nest egg can provide for at least a 30 year, but preferably a 35 year retirement.

(Source: Morningstar: Fundamentals For Investors 2018 Report)

This is where the famous "4% rule" comes from. This is based on a 1994 study by CPA William Bengen who looked at market and inflation data stretching all the way back to 1926. He concluded that a 60/40 portfolio of stocks and bonds would last at least 30 years if you started withdrawing 4% of your portfolio at retirement, and then adjusted for inflation each year.

The above chart uses at more conservative 50/50 stock/bond portfolio and shows how different withdrawal rates would affect a retirement portfolio that started at $500K in 1973. Any withdrawal rate about 4% results in running out of money far before you reach 30 years. This highlights the importance of having a sufficient nest egg in the first place. Because if a 4% or 5% withdrawal rate can't provide you with enough to live on (when supplemented with Social Security and any pension you might have), then you might be forced to withdraw a dangerously high figure that leaves you running out of money relatively quickly.

This is where the power of high-yield dividend investing comes in. I'm not talking about sky-high yield traps, like many mREITs, BDCs, or certain CEFs that offer double digit yields. Most of these are variable payers that end up cutting their payouts over time or during recessions.

No I'm talking about a more conservative, low risk portfolio that yields 4% to 6% and generates organic dividend growth of 4% to 6% as well. This kind of portfolio can easily be built from the right mix of quality: REITs, MLPs, LPs, YieldCos, and c-Corps (like utilities and telecoms). Such a portfolio's dividend growth rate is designed to not just keep up with inflation but exceed it by two to three times.

In other words, if you can build a low risk 6% yielding portfolio that grows its dividends at 4% annually over time, then you can enjoy a strong income during retirement. More importantly you can avoid having to sell any shares at all, thus making your retirement 100% independent of what the market is doing at any given time. Best of all? Because your inflation adjusted income is rising over time, it means that your income and standard of living will too, no matter how long you or your spouse live.

Economic Growth And Recession Risk

I use five key meta analyses to track the health of the economy. That includes those which have historically proven to be good predictors of recessions: the yield curve, the BaR economic graph, Jeff Miller's meta analysis of leading economic indicators, the St. Louis Fed's smoothed-out recession risk indicator, and the New York and Atlanta Fed's real-time GDP growth tracker.

(Source: Business Insider)

The yield curve has proven the single-most accurate predictor of recessions over the past 80 years. Specifically, when the curve inverts, or goes below 0 (because short-term rates rise above long-term rates), then a recession becomes highly likely. It usually begins within 12-18 months.

Yield Curve Inversion Date Recession Start Date Months To Recession Once Curve Inverts August 1978 January 1980 17 September 1980 July 1981 10 December 1988 July 1990 19 February 2000 March 2001 13 December 2005 December 2007 24 Average 16.6

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve, Ben Carlson)

According to a March 2018 report from the San Francisco Fed, an inverted yield curve has "correctly signaled all nine recessions since 1955 and had only one false positive, in the mid-1960s, when an inversion was followed by an economic slowdown but not an official recession." In other words, if the yield curve goes negative there is probably a 90% chance of a recession starting within the next 17 months or so.

Unfortunately, investors hoping to use the yield curve to time market tops are out of luck. While a yield curve inversion is very accurate at predicting recessions with long lead times, its track record on predicting bear markets is far less impressive.

2/10 Yield Curve Inversion Vs. Bear Market Starts

(Source: Wealth Of Common Sense)

The lag time between market tops and yield curve inversions is all over the map, ranging from just 2 months in 2000 to nearly 2 years in 2005.

And if we go back to 1956 (using the 1/10 yield curve), we can also see that yield curve inversions are largely useless for timing bear market starts. In fact, on three occasions the forward-looking market has actually peaked before the curve inverted. This means that the yield curve should not be used as a market timing mechanism but rather purely as a good recession risk indicator.

Current 2/10 Yield Curve: 0.29% (up from 0.24% last week)

The yield curve is near its lowest point in 11 years. This is likely due to the stock market falling over trade war concerns. This is creating a flight to safety driving up 10-year bond prices and lowering the 10-year yield. Fortunately, history shows that the actual number isn't significant, and recession risk is low as long as the curve is positive.

I'm starting to get worried about the curve now, but historically the 7/10 yield curve inverts first (by 6 to 28 days). It remains stable at 0.04% (it's naturally lower than 2/10) and so there is no indication that an inversion is imminent. And as I write this the 10 year yield is up 4 basis points which means that the curve may be stabilizing or preparing to move higher.

The second economic indicator I watch is Economic PI's baseline and rate of change, or BaR economic analysis grid. This is another meta analysis incorporating 19 leading indicators that track every aspect of the US economy. That includes the yield curve, through a different version of it.

(Source: Economic PI)

The BaR grid has shown to be a reliable indicator predicting the 1980, 1990, 2001, and 2007 recessions.

With 12 out of 19 economic indicators in the expansion quadrant (indicating accelerating growth), and 7 out of 19 still showing positive (though decelerating) growth, the economy is now at its strongest point in almost four months I've been tracking the state of the economy in these updates.

(Source: Economic PI)

Next, there's Jeff Miller's excellent economic indicator snapshot, a rich source of numerous useful market/economic data. It also provides an actual percentage probability estimate for how likely a recession is to start in the next few months.

(Source: Jeff Miller)

What I'm looking at here is the quantitative estimates of short-term recession risks. In this case, the four-month recession risk is about 1.22%, while the probability of a recession starting within nine months is about 24%. While that is up slightly from last quarter, I don't consider it statistically significant.

That's especially true, given that long-term inflation expectations remain slightly above the Fed's target and stable. If the bond market were really convinced that a recession was coming soon, then inflation expectations would be falling. This gives me some optimism that perhaps 10-year yields can rally in the coming weeks and avoid an inversion. That would likely signal that any potential recession might not arrive until 2021 or later.

For another look at recession risk, I like to use the St. Louis Fed's smoothed-out recession risk indicator. This looks at the risk of a recession beginning in the current month (it's actually delayed two months). It uses a four-month running average of leading economic indicators.

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

The way to read this graph is to understand that in the past (since 1967), as long as the reading (currently 0.14% recession risk) is under 18%, the economy has never been in a recession. This means that this graph can tell us with about a four-month lead time whether or not the economy is likely to be contracting.

Current Economic Growth Projections

Okay, so the economy is nowhere close to a recession right now. But how fast is it growing? Well, we have two models for that, courtesy of the Atlanta Fedand the New York Fed. The actual figure itself is not nearly as important as its trend over the past few weeks and months.

(Source: Atlanta Federal Reserve)

(Source: New York Federal Reserve)

These are just models and depending on how they weight different leading indicators, the projections can be wildly different. But they can offer us a reasonable estimate of current economic growth (range of 2.7% to 4.5%). More importantly, the consensus growth estimate (from economists) has been trending up all quarter though appears to have peaked.

Remember that no model is to be taken as gospel. It's the range between these two estimates, and their long-term trends that matters most.

The New York model also is set to estimate future growth and is currently estimating 2.4% growth in Q3 2018 (down from 2.6% last week). However, a 0.1% increase or decrease in the estimate is likely statistical noise.

Current growth estimates still bode well for continued job growth, and thus, a continued tightening of the labor market that should eventually boost wages at a faster rate. Last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated that wage growth is now 2.7% YOY. Median wage growth, a more accurate measure of wage increases, is rising at 3.2%.

I expect gradually rising wage growth to spur stronger consumer spending (70% of the US economy) and drive stronger corporate investment and earnings/cash flow/dividend growth. Retail sales for last month came in at +6.6% YOY. Meanwhile, the April to May estimate was revised up from 0.8% to 1.3%. That the immense growth in retail spending was mostly due to stronger sales of: auto, gas, building materials, and food.

Master Watchlist

There are about 4,000 dividend-paying stocks in America (including special dividends and variable payers). This list has a goal of eventually listing all low-/medium-risk dividend growth stocks that have the potential to achieve 10+% total return potential.

Target yield indicates approximately fair value, which is the most I'd ever recommending paying for a company, no matter how good it is.

Total return potential is taken from the Gordon Dividend Growth model, which found that, over time, total return for dividend stocks tracks yield + long-term dividend growth (a proxy for earnings and cash flow growth).

The projected dividend growth is from either management guidance or the current analyst consensus. Finally, I've included a sector column because some investors, for various reasons, don't want to/can't invest in MLPs.

Bolded and bracketed stocks are at fair value or better and worth buying today. The order of the stocks is the order I recommend buying them in, assuming that maximizing total return is your primary goal.

This week's new additions to the list include:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW): over 25 years on uninterrupted dividends, about 19% long-term dividend growth potential

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB): regional bank with 20 consecutive years of dividend growth, about 10% long-term dividend growth potential

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC): America’s largest independent oil refiner with 7 consecutive years of dividend growth, about 20% long-term dividend growth potential

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE): British healthcare equipment maker with 12 consecutive years of dividend growth, about 12.5% long-term dividend growth potential

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT): regional bank with 24 consecutive years of uninterrupted dividends, about 10% long-term dividend growth potential

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC): regional bank with 22 consecutive years of uninterrupted dividends, about 11% long-term dividend growth potential

Ticker Company Target Yield (Fair Value) Current Yield Potential Long-Term Dividend Growth Total Return Potential Sector Industry (AMGP) Antero Midstream GP 0.4% 2.2% 26.3% 28.5% MLP (no K1) Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (IDCC) InterDigital 1.5% 1.7% 25.0% 26.7% Technology Telecom Equipment (AM) Antero Midstream Partners 3.7% 4.9% 19.9% 24.8% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (PXD) Pioneer Natural Resources 0.1% 0.4% 23.6% 24.0% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (NBLX) Noble Midstream Partners 3.6% 3.9% 19.0% 22.9% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (MPC) Marathon Petroleum Corp 2.5% 2.5% 20.0% 22.5% Energy Oil and Gas Refining and Marketing (EQGP) EQT GP Holdings 2.5% 4.3% 18.0% 22.3% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (SIMO) Silicon Motion Technology 2.1% 2.3% 20.0% 22.3% Technology Semiconductors (DM) Dominion Midstream Partners 3.3% 8.2% 14.0% 22.2% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (NVDA) NVIDIA 0.17% 0.24% 21.7% 21.9% Technology Semiconductors (COG) Cabot Oil & Gas 0.3% 1.0% 20.8% 21.8% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (LRCX) Lam Research 1.2% 2.5% 19.3% 21.8% Technology Semiconductor Equipment (LOW) Lowe's Companies 1.7% 1.9% 19.8% 21.7% Consumer Cyclical Home Improvement Stores (HII) Huntington Ingalls Industries 1.2% 1.3% 20.0% 21.3% Industrial Defense (MKTX) MarketAxess Holdings 0.8% 0.8% 20.0% 20.8% Finance Capital Markets (CNXM) CNXM Midstream Partners 5.5% 6.8% 14.0% 20.8% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels DPZ Domino's Pizza 1.1% 0.8% 19.9% 20.7% Consumer Discretionary Restaurants (DAL) Delta Airlines 1.2% 2.7% 18.0% 20.7% Industrial Airlines (AMP) Ameriprise Financial 2.3% 2.5% 18.0% 20.5% Finance Asset Management (STT) State Street Corp 1.7% 2.0% 18.4% 20.4% Finance Custody Banks & Asset Management (ETE) Energy Transfer Equity 5.8% 6.8% 13.0% 19.8% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (MA) Mastercard 0.3% 0.5% 19.3% 19.8% Financial Credit Services (EQM) EQT Midstream Partners 3.6% 7.8% 12.0% 19.8% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (SCHW) Charles Schwab 0.8% 0.8% 19.0% 19.8% Finance Investment Banking and Brokerage (EOG) EOG Resources 0.4% 0.6% 19.0% 19.6% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (ABBV) AbbVie 3.5% 4.3% 15.2% 19.5% Healthcare Biotechnology (HESM) Hess Midstream Partners 5.0% 6.5% 13.0% 19.5% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (OMP) Oasis Midstream Partners 5.0% 8.1% 11.0% 19.1% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (NYLD) NRG Yield 6.0% 6.9% 12.0% 18.9% YieldCo Renewable Energy (HCKT) Hackett Group 1.9% 2.0% 16.7% 18.7% Technology IT Consulting (V) Visa 0.5% 0.6% 18.1% 18.7% Financial Credit Services NTES NetEase 1.2% 0.8% 17.7% 18.5% Technology Internet Software & Service (RCL) Royal Caribbean Cruises 1.9% 2.2% 16.2% 18.4% Consumer Cyclical Hotel, Resorts, Cruise Lines (EQIX) Equinix 2.1% 2.1% 16.2% 18.3% REIT Data Center REIT (SBUX) Starbucks 1.4% 2.8% 15.4% 18.2% Consumer Cyclical Restaurant (FAST) Fastenal 2.6% 2.8% 15.2% 18.0% Indutrial Industrial Distribution (PEGI) Pattern Energy Group 6.7% 9.4% 8.3% 17.7% YieldCo Renewable Energy (TGE) Tallgrass Energy LP 4.2% 8.7% 9.0% 17.7% MLP (No K1) Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (LUV) Southwest Airlines 0.8% 1.2% 16.4% 17.6% Consumer Cyclical Airlines (AMT) American Tower 1.8% 2.2% 15.4% 17.6% REIT Telecom REIT (DOV) Dover 2.2% 2.4% 15.0% 17.4% Industrial Diversified Industrials (AVGO) Broadcom 1.6% 3.3% 13.9% 17.2% Technology Semiconductors (CMCSA) Comcast 1.7% 2.2% 15.0% 17.2% Telecom Cable & Satellite NEP NextEra Energy Partners 4.1% 3.7% 13.5% 17.2% YieldCo Renewable Energy (COR) CoreSite Realty Corp 3.5% 3.7% 13.5% 17.2% REIT Data Center REIT (QCOM) Qualcomm 3.2% 4.2% 12.8% 17.0% Technology Semiconductors (HD) Home Depot 2.1% 2.0% 14.9% 16.9% Consumer Cyclical Home Improvement Stores (SWKS) Skyworks Solutions 1.1% 1.4% 15.6% 17.0% Technology Semiconductors (CCI) Crown Castle 3.9% 3.9% 13.1% 17.0% REIT Telecom REIT (UNP) Union Pacific 2.0% 2.0% 14.8% 16.8% Industrial Railroads (QSR) Restaraurant Brands International 1.4% 2.8% 14.0% 16.8% Consumer Cyclical Restaraunt (ALLE) Allegion PLC 0.7% 1.1% 15.7% 16.8% Industrial Building Products (HP) Helmerich & Payne 4.1% 4.8% 12.0% 16.8% Energy Oil Service BLK BlackRock 2.5% 2.3% 14.4% 16.7% Financial Asset Management (BUD) Anheuser-Busch InBev 2.6% 3.2% 13.4% 16.6% Consumer Defensive Alcohol THO Thor Industries 1.6% 1.5% 15.0% 16.5% Consumer Discretionary Recreational Vehicles (CCMP) Cabot Microelectronics 1.2% 1.4% 15.0% 16.4% Technology Semiconductors (VLP) Valero Energy Partners 2.8% 5.4% 11.0% 16.4% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (WGP) Western Gas Equity Partners 3.6% 6.3% 10.0% 16.3% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (OTEX) Open Text 1.5% 1.6% 14.7% 16.3% Technology Business Applications (CDW) CDW Corp 1.0% 1.0% 15.1% 16.1% Technology IT Distributor (SHLX) Shell Midstream Partners 3.2% 5.9% 10.0% 15.9% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels CTAS Cintas 1.1% 0.8% 15.1% 15.9% Industrial Business Services SPGI S&P Global 1.3% 0.9% 14.7% 15.6% Financial Capital Markets ADP Automatic Data Processing 2.4% 2.0% 13.6% 15.6% Industrial Business Services (ANDX) Andeavor Logistics LP 5.9% 9.5% 6.0% 15.5% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels TIF Tiffany & Co 1.9% 1.6% 13.8% 15.4% Consumer Cyclical Specialty Retail NDSN Nordson 1.0% 0.9% 14.5% 15.4% Industrial Diversified Industrials (LECO) Lincoln Electric Holdings 1.7% 1.7% 13.7% 15.4% Industrial Electric Machinery (CSL) Carlisle Companies 1.2% 1.3% 14.0% 15.3% Industrial Diversified Industrials TROW T. Rowe Price 2.6% 2.3% 12.9% 15.2% Finance Asset Management (IVZ) Invesco 3.2% 4.7% 10.5% 15.2% Finance Asset Management (CAKE) Cheesecake Factory 1.5% 2.0% 13.2% 15.2% Consumer Cyclical Restaurants SHW Sherwin-Williams 1.1% 0.8% 14.3% 15.1% Basic Materials Specialty Chemicals (DG) Dollar General 1.2% 1.2% 13.9% 15.1% Consumer Discretionary Retail (AQN) Algonquin Power & Utilities 4.7% 5.1% 10.0% 15.1% Utilities Diversified Utilities UNH UnitedHealth Group 1.6% 1.4% 13.6% 15.0% Healthcare Health Insurance (QTS) QTS Realty Trust 3.1% 4.0% 11.0% 15.0% REIT Data Center REIT (MO) Altria 4.0% 4.9% 10.1% 15.0% Consumer Defensive Tobacco (FDX) Fedex 0.6% 1.1% 13.8% 14.9% Industrial Shipping & Logistics (OTCQX:IMBBY) Imperial Brands 5.6% 6.2% 8.8% 15.0% Consumer Defensive Tobacco EVR Evercore 2.0% 1.8% 13.0% 14.8% Finance Investment Banking & Brokerage (WSM) Williams-Sonoma 2.4% 2.8% 12.0% 14.8% Consumer Discretionary Retail (MSFT) Microsoft 0.9% 1.6% 13.2% 14.8% Technology Software (TSCO) Tractor Supply Company 1.0% 1.5% 13.2% 14.7% Consumer Cyclical Specialty Retail (BIP) Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 4.5% 4.8% 10.0% 14.8% Utility Diversified Utilities (PSXP) Phillips 66 Partners 3.1% 5.4% 9.0% 14.4% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (AY) Atlantica Yield 5.6% 6.5% 8.0% 14.5% YieldCo Renewable Energy YieldCo HAS Hasbro 2.6% 2.4% 11.7% 14.1% Consumer Cyclical Toys FIS Fidelity National Information Services 1.5% 1.2% 13.2% 14.4% Technology Data Processing & Outsourcing Solutions (MDLZ) Mondelez International 1.7% 2.1% 12.3% 14.4% Consumer Defensive Food & Beverage (ECL) Ecolab 1.1% 1.2% 13.2% 14.4% Basic Materials Specialty Chemicals (TXN) Texas Instruments 1.5% 2.2% 12.2% 14.4% Technology Semiconductors DNKN Dunkin' Brands Group 2.2% 1.9% 12.4% 14.3% Consumer Discretionary Restaurants (LEG) Leggett & Platt 3.0% 3.4% 11.0% 14.4% Consumer Cyclical Furniture (MWA) Mueller Water Products 0.9% 1.7% 12.6% 14.3% Industrial Water Infrastructure BDX Becton, Dickinson & Company 1.7% 1.2% 13.0% 14.2% Healthcare Medical Equipment (ENB) Enbridge Inc 3.5% 6.2% 8.0% 14.2% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (ROK) Rockwell Automation 2.1% 2.2% 12.0% 14.2% Industrial Electrical Components & Equipment OKE ONEOK 5.0% 4.6% 9.6% 14.2% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (CMI) Cummins 2.6% 3.4% 10.7% 14.1% Industrial Heavy Trucks & Machinery (ROST) Ross Stores 1.0% 1.0% 13.0% 14.0% Consumer Cyclical Retail TXRH Texas Roadhouse 1.8% 1.4% 12.6% 14.0% Consumer Cyclical Restaurants SYY Sysco 3.0% 2.0% 12.0% 14.0% Consumer Defensive Food Distributor (CVS) CVS Health 1.6% 3.0% 10.9% 13.9% Healthcare Pharmacy/Health Insurance CONE CyrusOne 3.3% 2.9% 11.0% 13.9% REIT Data Center REIT BA Boeing 2.4% 1.9% 12.0% 13.9% Industrial Aerospace & Defense (PSX) Phillips 66 2.8% 2.9% 11.0% 13.9% Energy Refining (AON) Aon PLC 1.1% 1.1% 12.8% 13.9% Financial Insurance Brokers (OZK) Bank OZK 1.5% 1.9% 12.0% 13.9% Financial Banking (ADM) Archer-Daniels Midland 2.6% 2.8% 11.0% 13.8% Consumer Defensive Farm Products (WBA) Walgreens Boots Alliance 1.9% 2.7% 11.1% 13.8% Consumer Defensive Pharmacy (OTC:TRSWF) Transalta Renewables 4.0% 7.8% 6.0% 13.8% Utility YieldCo DCI Donaldson Company 1.6% 1.7% 12.1% 13.8% Industrial Filtration Systems (FBHS) Fortune Brands Home & Security 1.1% 1.4% 12.3% 13.7% Industrial Building Products (TERP) TerraForm Power 6.0% 7.2% 6.5% 13.7% YieldCo Renewable Energy STE STERIS PLC 1.5% 1.1% 12.5% 13.6% Healthcare Healthcare Equipment GWW W.W Grainger 2.0% 1.6% 12.0% 13.6% Industrial Industrial Distribution MMC Marsh & McLennan Companies 2.0% 1.9% 11.7% 13.6% Finance Insurance Brokers MSA MSA Safety Incorporated 2.3% 1.5% 12.0% 13.5% Industrial Safety Equipment (KMI) Kinder Morgan 4.1% 4.5% 9.0% 13.5% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (COLD) Americold Realty Trust 3.0% 3.5% 10.0% 13.5% REIT Industrial REIT (INGR) Ingredion 2.0% 2.5% 11.0% 13.5% Consumer Defensive Agricultural Products (CCL) Carnival 2.6% 3.4% 10.0% 13.4% Consumer Discretionary Cruise Line CAT Caterpillar 3.0% 2.5% 10.9% 13.4% Industrial Farm & Construction Equipment (BEP) Brookfield Renewable Partners 5.6% 6.4% 7.0% 13.4% YieldCo Renewable Energy (NDAQ) Nasdaq 1.8% 1.9% 11.5% 13.4% Finance Financial Exchanges & Data NKE Nike 1.2% 1.0% 12.3% 13.3% Consumer Cyclical Apparel (OTCPK:EMRAF) Emera 4.3% 5.3% 8.0% 13.3% Utility Regulated Utility (TTC) Toro Company 1.3% 1.3% 12.0% 13.3% Industrial Agricultural Equipment (APOG) Apogee Enterprises 1.1% 1.3% 12.0% 13.3% Industrial Building Products (OSK) Oshkosh Corp 1.3% 1.3% 12.0% 13.3% Industrial Construction Machinery AFG American Financial Group 1.5% 1.3% 12.0% 13.3% Finance Multi-Line Insurance (AAN) Aaron's 0.3% 0.3% 13.0% 13.3% Consumer Discretionary Home Furnishing Retail (APD) Air Products & Chemicals 2.4% 2.9% 10.4% 13.3% Industrial Industrial Gas (PFG) Principal Financial Group 2.9% 3.8% 9.4% 13.2% Financial Insurance DIS Disney 1.6% 1.5% 11.7% 13.2% Consumer Cyclical Entertainment RSG Republic Services 2.7% 2.1% 11.1% 13.2% Industrial Environment & Facilities Services (AAPL) Apple 0.9% 1.5% 11.6% 13.1% Technology Consumer Hardware (ETN) Eaton Corp 3.1% 3.4% 9.7% 13.1% Industrial Diversified Industrials (ROP) Roper Technologies 0.6% 0.6% 12.5% 13.1% Industrial Industrial Tech (BLL) Ball Corp 0.8% 1.1% 12.0% 13.1% Basic Materials Metal & Glass Containers (WHR) Whirlpool 2.2% 3.0% 10.0% 13.0% Consumer Discretionary Home Appliances SU Suncor Energy 2.9% 2.7% 10.3% 13.0% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels WM Waste Management 2.9% 1.7% 11.3% 13.0% Industrial Environment & Facilities Services SEIC SEI Investments 1.1% 1.0% 12.0% 13.0% Financial Asset Management NOC Northrop Grumman 1.7% 1.5% 11.5% 13.0% Industrial Defense GD General Dynamics 2.1% 1.9% 11.0% 12.9% Industrial Aerospace & Defense (SNA) Snap-on 1.6% 1.9% 11.0% 12.9% Industrial Diversified Industrials (TSN) Tyson Foods 1.1% 1.9% 11.0% 12.9% Consumer Defensive Food & Beverage APTS Preferred Apartment Communities 6.7% 5.9% 7.0% 12.9% REIT Apartment REIT (WSFS) WSFS Finance 0.7% 0.8% 12.0% 12.8% Finance Thrift & Mortgage Finance ERIE Erie Indemnity 3.0% 2.8% 10.0% 12.8% Finance Insurance (CASY) Casey's General Stores 0.9% 1.1% 11.7% 12.8% Consumer Defensive Grocery Stores (MPLX) MPLX 4.4% 7.1% 5.6% 12.7% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels MCO Moody's 1.4% 0.9% 11.8% 12.7% Finance Financial Exchanges & Data (WFC) Wells Fargo 2.8% 3.0% 9.7% 12.7% Finance Banking COST Costco 1.1% 1.0% 11.7% 12.7% Consumer Cyclical Retail (TJX) TJX Companies 1.2% 1.6% 11.1% 12.7% Consumer Cyclical Retail (AOS) A. O. Smith 1.1% 1.2% 11.5% 12.7% Industrial Building Products (TD) Toronto-Dominion Bank 3.4% 3.7% 9.0% 12.7% Financial Banking (HUBB) Hubbell Incorporated 2.3% 2.7% 10.0% 12.7% Industrial Electronic Components (TRP) TransCanada 3.9% 4.9% 7.7% 12.6% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (FLO) Flowers Food 2.8% 3.5% 9.0% 12.5% Consumer Defensive Food & Beverage (GIS) General Mills 3.1% 4.6% 8.0% 12.6% Consumer Defensive Food & Beverage (MMM) 3M 2.5% 2.7% 9.8% 12.5% Industrial Diversified Industrials (CB) Chubb 2.2% 2.2% 10.3% 12.5% Finance Insurance LMT Lockheed Martin 3.0% 2.5% 10.0% 12.5% Industrial Defense (VFC) V.F Corp 2.0% 2.0% 10.5% 12.5% Consumer Cyclical Apparel (LNC) Lincoln National Corp 1.6% 2.0% 10.4% 12.4% Financial Life Insurance (DFS) Discover Financial Services 1.8% 1.9% 10.5% 12.4% Finance Consumer Finance ORI Old Republic International 4.3% 3.8% 8.6% 12.4% Finance Insurance SYBT Stock Yards Bankcorp 2.6% 2.4% 10.0% 12.4% Finance Regional Banks TRNO Terreno Realty 2.9% 2.4% 10.0% 12.4% REIT Industrial REIT PH Parker-Hannifin 1.8% 1.9% 10.5% 12.4% Industrial Diversified Industrials (EPR) EPR Properties 6.1% 6.5% 5.8% 12.3% REIT Specialized REIT (SEP) Spectra Energy Partners 6.0% 8.4% 4.0% 12.4% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (ITW) Illinois Tool Works 2.1% 2.3% 10.2% 12.5% Industrial Diversified Industrials (TU) Telus 4.1% 4.4% 7.9% 12.3% Telecom Wireless/Internet (IBM) IBM 3.4% 4.3% 8.0% 12.3% Technology IT Consulting (PRU) Prudential Financial 2.7% 3.7% 8.5% 12.2% Financial Insurance MGRC McGrath Rentcorp 2.9% 2.2% 10.0% 12.2% Industrial Business Services (MDP) Meredith Corp 3.7% 4.2% 8.0% 12.2% Consumer Discretionary Publishing (EPD) Enterprise Products Partners 5.6% 5.9% 6.2% 12.1% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (MRT) MedEquities Trust 7.4% 7.6% 4.6% 12.2% REIT Medical REIT (IFF) International Flavors & Fragrances 1.9% 2.2% 10.0% 12.2% Basic Materials Specialty Chemicals (SMBC) Southern Missouri Bancorp 1.6% 1.1% 11.0% 12.1% Finance Regional Banks JKHY Jack Henry & Associates 1.4% 1.1% 11.0% 12.1% Technology Data Processing & Outsourcing Solutions MKC McCormick & Company 2.0% 1.8% 10.3% 12.1% Consumer Defensive Food & Beverage (PB) Prosperity Bancshares 2.0% 2.1% 10.0% 12.1% Financial Regional Banks FUN Cedar Fair 5.5% 6.0% 6.0% 12.0% Consumer Discretionary (Uses K1) Amusement Parks (IRM) Iron Mountain 6.0% 6.7% 5.3% 12.0% REIT Storage REIT (CE) Celanese Corp 1.7% 1.9% 10.1% 12.0% Basic Materials Specialty Chemicals (UBS) UBS Group 3.5% 4.0% 8.0% 12.0% Finance Banks (GIL) Gildan Activewear 0.9% 1.6% 10.4% 12.0% Consumer Discretionary Apparel CORR CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 8.2% 8.0% 4.0% 12.0% REIT Infrastructure REIT (FDS) FactSet Research Systems 1.2% 1.3% 10.7% 12.0% Finance Capital Markets (BNS) Bank of Nova Scotia 3.8% 4.5% 7.4% 11.9% Finance Banking ACN Accenture 2.1% 1.6% 10.3% 11.9% Technology IT Consulting (EIG) Employers Holdings 1.1% 1.9% 10.0% 11.9% Finance Insurance (SPG) Simon Property Group 3.2% 4.6% 7.3% 11.9% REIT Retail REIT NSA National Storage Affiliates 4.5% 3.9% 8.0% 11.9% REIT Storage REIT (SJM) J.M Smuckers 2.3% 2.9% 9.0% 11.9% Consumer Defensive Food & Beverage (C) Citigroup 0.4% 1.8% 10.0% 11.8% Finance Banking (PG) Procter & Gamble 3.1% 3.6% 8.2% 11.8% Consumer Defensive Household & Personal Products (MET) Metlife 3.0% 3.8% 8.0% 11.8% Finance Insurance CFR Cullen/Frost Bankers 2.8% 2.3% 9.5% 11.8% Finance Regional Banks RTN Raytheon 2.3% 1.7% 10.0% 11.7% Industrial Aerospace & Defense LANC Lancaster Colony Corp 1.9% 1.7% 10.0% 11.7% Consumer Defensive Food & Beverage (CNI) Canadian National Railway 1.6% 1.6% 10.0% 11.6% Industrial Railroads (HON) Honeywell International 2.0% 2.0% 9.6% 11.6% Industrial Diversified Industrials (T) AT&T 4.9% 6.5% 5.1% 11.6% Telecom Wireless/Internet (CLX) Clorox 2.7% 2.9% 8.6% 11.5% Consumer Defensive Household & Personal Products (INTC) Intel 1.3% 2.3% 9.2% 11.5% Technology Semiconductors (MPW) Medical Properties Trust 6.6% 7.1% 4.4% 11.5% REIT Hospital REIT (NBHC) National Bank Holdings Corp 1.0% 1.4% 10.0% 11.4% Finance Regional Bank AXP American Express 1.5% 1.4% 10.0% 11.4% Finance Consumer Finance (MMP) Magellan Midstream Partners 4.3% 5.4% 6.0% 11.4% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (HSY) Hershey 2.3% 2.9% 8.5% 11.4% Consumer Defensive Food & Beverage WDFC WD-40 Company 1.8% 1.4% 10.0% 11.4% Consumer Defensive Household & Personal Products (CSFL) CenterState Bank 0.6% 1.3% 10.0% 11.3% Finance Regional Bank (OTCPK:CDUAF) Canadian Utilites LTD 3.0% 4.3% 7.0% 11.3% Utilities Diversified Utilities (UPS) UPS 2.9% 3.2% 8.0% 11.2% Industrial Air Freight & Logistics (SRE) Sempra Energy 2.8% 3.1% 8.1% 11.2% Utilites Diversified Utilities (NVS) Novartis 3.5% 3.6% 7.6% 11.2% Healthcare Pharmceutical (SKT) Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 4.7% 5.9% 5.3% 11.2% REIT Retail REIT BF.B Brown-Foreman 1.4% 1.2% 10.0% 11.2% Consumer Defensive Alcohol (GLW) Corning 2.3% 2.5% 8.7% 11.2% Industrial Electronic Components MCD McDonald's 3.1% 2.6% 8.6% 11.2% Consumer Cyclical Restaurants (UL) Unilever 3.2% 3.4% 7.8% 11.2% Consumer Defensive Household & Personal Products (KO) Coca Cola 3.2% 3.5% 7.7% 11.2% Consumer Defensive Food & Beverage (KMB) Kimberly-Clark 3.1% 3.8% 7.3% 11.1% Consumer Defensive Household & Personal Products SCL Stepan Company 1.2% 1.1% 10.0% 11.1% Basic Materials Specialty Chemicals (D) Dominion Energy 3.7% 4.7% 6.4% 11.1% Utilities Diversified Utilities PF Pinnacle Foods 2.4% 2.0% 9.1% 11.1% Consumer Defensive Food & Beverage (K) Kellogg's 3.0% 3.1% 8.0% 11.1% Consumer Defensive Food STAG STAG Industrial 5.9% 5.3% 5.8% 11.1% REIT Industrial REIT (PFE) Pfizer 3.5% 3.6% 7.4% 11.0% Healthcare Pharmaceuticals (XOM) Exxon Mobil 3.4% 4.0% 7.0% 11.0% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels RLI RLI Corp 1.4% 1.2% 9.8% 11.0% Financial Insurance KIM Kimco Realty Corp 7.0% 6.8% 4.1% 10.9% REIT Retail REIT (CSCO) Cisco Systems 2.4% 3.2% 7.6% 10.8% Technology Communications Equipment (HEP) Holly Energy Partners 8.0% 8.7% 2.0% 10.7% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (PPG) PPG Industries 1.5% 1.7% 9.0% 10.7% Basic Materials Specialty Chemicals (TAP) Molson Coors Brewing Company 2.0% 2.6% 8.1% 10.7% Consumer Defensive Alcohol CVX Chevron 3.9% 3.7% 7.0% 10.7% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (LYB) LyondellBasell 3.4% 3.7% 6.9% 10.6% Industrial Petrochemicals BMO Bank of Montreal 4.0% 3.7% 6.9% 10.6% Finance Banking PNR Pentair 2.0% 1.6% 9% 10.6% Industrial Water Infrastructure (BAC) Bank of America 1.3% 1.6% 9.0% 10.6% Finance Banking DLR Digital Realty Trust 4.7% 3.5% 7.1% 10.6% REIT Data Center REIT (GPC) Genuine Parts Company 2.7% 2.9% 7.6% 10.5% Industrial Auto Parts NEE NextEra Energy 3.0% 2.6% 7.9% 10.5% Utilities Diversified Utilities (BPMP) BP Midstream Partners 4.5% 5.0% 5.5% 10.5% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (JNJ) Johnson & Johnson 2.8% 2.9% 7.6% 10.5% Healthcare Diversified Medical BAM Brookfield Asset Management 1.5% 1.4% 9.0% 10.4% Finance Asset Management (AFL) Aflac 2.4% 2.4% 8.0% 10.4% Finance Insurance (CP) Canadian Pacific Railway 0.9% 1.0% 9.4% 10.4% Industrial Railroads (PM) Philip Morris International 5.0% 5.5% 5.0% 10.5% Consumer Defensive Tobacco SYK Stryker Corp 1.4% 1.1% 9.3% 10.4% Healthcare Healthcare Equipment GRC Gorman-Rupp 1.5% 1.4% 9.0% 10.4% Industrial Pumps (MAN) ManpowerGroup 1.6% 2.3% 8.0% 10.3% Industrial Human Resources & Employment Services (PCAR) PACCAR 1.5% 1.8% 8.5% 10.3% Industrial Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks (PEP) Pepsi 3.0% 3.2% 7.0% 10.2% Consumer Defensive Food & Beverage (CL) Colgate-Palmolive 2.4% 2.6% 7.6% 10.2% Consumer Defensive Household & Personal Products RPM RPM International 2.3% 2.1% 8.0% 10.1% Basic Materials Specialty Chemicals (MDT) Medtronic 2.2% 2.3% 7.8% 10.1% Healthcare Medical Products (FTS) Fortis 4.0% 4.1% 6.0% 10.1% Utility Electric Utility (RY) Royal Bank of Canada 3.8% 3.9% 6.2% 10.1% Finance Banking (FELE) Franklin Electric 1.0% 1.0% 9.0% 10.0% Industrial Pumps (HRL) Hormel Foods 2.0% 2.0% 8.0% 10.0% Consumer Defensive Food & Beverage (TGT) Target 3.3% 3.3% 6.7% 10.0% Consumer Cyclical Retail BMI Badger Meter 1.3% 1.0% 9.0% 10.0% Technology Electronic Components UGI UGI Corp 2.3% 2.0% 8.0% 10.0% Utility Gas Utility USB US Bancorp 2.5% 2.3% 7.5% 9.8% Finance Regional Bank CTRE CareTrust REIT 5.0% 4.9% 5.0% 9.9% REIT Senior Housing REIT SXT Sentient Technologies Corp 2.0% 1.9% 8.0% 9.9% Basic Materials Specialty Chemicals EMR Emerson Electric 3.0% 2.8% 7.0% 9.8% Industrial Electrical Components MAA Mid-America Apartment Communities 4.1% 3.8% 5.9% 9.7% REIT Apartment REIT SRCE 1st Source Corp 2.1% 1.6% 8.0% 9.6% Financial Regional Bank WMT Walmart 2.7% 2.4% 7.3% 9.7% Consumer Defensive Grocery Stores O Realty Income 5.1% 4.8% 4.9% 9.7% REIT Retail REIT VTR Ventas 5.8% 5.5% 4.2% 9.7% REIT Healthcare REIT AVB AvalonBay Communities 3.9% 3.5% 6.1% 9.6% REIT Apartment REIT NHI National Health Investors 5.8% 5.4% 4.2% 9.6% REIT Medical REIT CPT Camden Property Trust 3.9% 3.4% 6.1% 9.5% REIT Apartment REIT ARE Alexandria Real Estate Equities 3.5% 3.0% 6.5% 9.5% REIT Medical Office REIT WPC W.P Carey 6.7% 6.2% 3.3% 9.5% REIT Diversified REIT LTC LTC Properties 6.0% 5.5% 4.0% 9.5% REIT Healthcare REIT EXR Extra Space Storage 4.3% 3.7% 5.7% 9.4% REIT Storage REIT DEO Diageo 3.0% 2.3% 7.0% 9.3% Consumer Defensive Alcohol FRT Federal Realty Trust 4.0% 3.2% 6.0% 9.2% REIT Retail REIT MAIN Main Street Capital 8.0% 7.2% 2.0% 9.2% Finance BDC PLD Prologis 4.2% 3.1% 5.8% 8.9% REIT Industrial REIT AMGN Amgen 4.0% 2.8% 6.0% 8.8% Medical Pharmaceuticals NNN National Retail Properties 5.5% 4.3% 4.5% 8.8% REIT Retail REIT PSA Public Storage 4.9% 3.6% 5.1% 8.7% REIT Storage REIT VZ Verizon 6.0% 4.7% 4.0% 8.7% Telecom Wireless/Internet JPM JPMorgan Chase 3.5% 2.0% 6.5% 8.5% Finance Banking ESS Essex Property Trust 4.2% 3.2% 5.2% 8.4% REIT Apartment REIT RDS.B Royal Dutch Shell 7.0% 5.2% 3.0% 8.2% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Average 2.7% 3.0% 10.6% 13.6%

Note that the average yield, dividend growth, and total return potential are based on equal weighting of all 301 companies. If you weight by total return potential (as I plan to do), then the portfolio looks like this:

Yield: 3.0%

Projected Dividend Growth: 11.5%

Total Return Potential: 14.5%

Note that those figures include even stocks that are too overvalued to buy today. In reality, the yield and total return potential should be higher if you avoid overpaying.

Buys/Sells This Week

Bought $500 Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) - starter position

Bought $500 MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) - double down stock of the week

Plan For The Next Week

The new stock of the week is Energy Transfer Partners (ETP). The upcoming merger between Energy Transfer Partners and its sponsor Energy Transfer Equity, should create a fantastic low risk, high-yield income growth opportunity. As I explained in that article I'm buying ETP purely as a way to arbitrage lower priced future ETE units. ETP is currently trading at five times forward DCF which is an absurdly low valuation that fails to take into account the massive improvements to its fundamentals over the past two quarters. Going forward as long as ETP remains near today's valuations I will continue to make it my double down stock of the week up to a portfolio position of 5%.

The double down stock of the week is Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP). In recent months OMP has signed several third party Bakken producers onto its system (15 year, fixed fee contracts). That has caused management to boost its overall payout growth outlook significantly:

20% annual distribution growth through end of 2019 (formerly just 2018)

1.5 expected distribution coverage in 2019 (very low risk payout)

Potential extension of 20% payout growth beyond 2019

Oasis is now acquiring land in the Permian basin which will significantly de-risk OMP's single formation regional concentration.

The Portfolio Today

Note that due to reader requests for larger screen shots, going forward this image will only show my top 47 positions. However, given that this will represent about 90% to 95% of my capital, I consider it a good representation of the portfolio.

Dividend Risk Ratings

Low risk: High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years, max portfolio size 10% (core holding, SWAN candidate).

Medium risk: Dividend safe and potentially growing for next two to three years, max portfolio size 5%.

High risk: Dividend safe and predictable for one year, max portfolio size 2.5%.

Safety Outlooks

Negative outlook: Fundamentals of industry and/or company are deteriorating, rising risk of safety downgrade. If it's a turnaround story, the turnaround is unlikely to succeed.

Stable outlook: Fundamentals are stable, or if in turnaround, the management plan seems likely to work. The risk of a safety downgrade is low.

Positive outlook: Fundamentals are strong and rising.

High-Risk Stocks

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) - Negative outlook (turnaround outlook questionable)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) - Positive outlook

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) - Due to ongoing downturn in the SNF industry, stable outlook (confidence in turnaround plan)

Medium-Risk Stocks

Pattern Energy Group: Will be upgraded when the payout ratio declines under 85% - positive outlook

QTS Realty: Stable outlook

Medical Properties Trust: Due to long-term uncertainty surrounding medical REITs - positive outlook

EPR Properties: Due to exposure to cinemas (declining over time) - positive outlook

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT): Due to volatility of hotel cash flow - stable outlook

NRG Yield: Stable outlook

NetEase: Negative Outlook (medium risk due to variable dividend policy, gaming division is struggling)

Low-Risk Stocks

Enterprise Products Partners: Stable outlook

AT&T - Stable outlook

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers - Negative outlook

Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) - Stable outlook

TransAlta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF) - Stable outlook

Simon Property Group - Stable outlook

Enbridge - Stable outlook

Realty Income (NYSE:O) - Stable outlook

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners - Positive outlook

Dominion Energy - Stable outlook

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) - Stable outlook

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) - Stable outlook

Telus - Stable outlook

Ventas - Stable outlook

Iron Mountain - Stable outlook

Spectra Energy Partners - Stable outlook

W.P. Carey - Stable outlook

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:NEP) - Positive outlook

Altria - Stable outlook

Royal Bank Of Canada - Stable outlook

Bank of Nova Scotia - Stable outlook

Exxon Mobil - Stable outlook

AbbVie - Stable outlook

EQT Midstream Partners - Stable outlook

EQT GP Holdings - Stable outlook

MPLX - Stable outlook

Visa - Stable outlook

Home Depot - Stable outlook

Lowe's - Stable outlook

Noble Midstream Partners - Stable outlook

Starbucks - Stable outlook

Antero Midstream Partners - Stable outlook

Antero Midstream GP - Stable outlook

CNX Midstream Partners - Stable outlook

Dominion Midstream Partners - Negative outlook (liquidity trap for now)

Huntington Ingalls Industries - Stable outlook

Apple - Stable outlook

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) - Stable outlook

InterDigital - Stable outlook

NVIDIA (NVDA) - Positive outlook

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) - Stable outlook

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) - Stable outlook

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) - Stable outlook

MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) - Stable outlook

Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) - Stable outlook

My focus is on now on more diversification to crash-proof my portfolio against the next recession. This is why I'm buying one new stock per week (starter position). However, my primary focus is on lowering my cost basis in existing positions to take advantage of some of the best quality high-yield bargains you can find today.

My portfolio began with five stocks, all medium- to high-risk, in two sectors. Right now, I'm up to 59 stocks, mostly low- to medium-risk, in 10 sectors. By next week, I'll be up to 60 holdings in 10 sectors. The goal by year-end is around 80 stocks in 10 to 11 sectors. However, that goal will change if the 2/10 yield curve inverts and I'm forced to move to recession preparation mode. That would entail splitting my weekly cash between double down stocks and paying down margin in order to be at zero margin by the time the next recession hits.

My current long-term goal (subject to change) is to own 200 stocks, which I estimate will take about 10 years to accomplish (barring a bear market). It will likely take about 15 years before I can fully weight my portfolio by total return potential. Note that I may end up owning a different number of stocks, depending on how the portfolio returns bear out over time. In addition, because of how I weight my positions, the top 25 holdings will command the vast majority of my financial resources.

Top 10 Income Sources

While income diversification is important (in case of a dividend cut), I'm also balancing that with concentrated positions in my highest conviction names. Thus my long-term goal is for no position to represent more than 10% of my total dividend income.

However, because I'm currently doubling down so aggressively on my highest conviction buys it will take me a few months before I can balance out my portfolio income.

The portfolio has become far more diversified by stock style, especially compared to the early days, when it was pretty much 100% small-cap value. It's still heavily focused on value stocks, but in the coming weeks and months, growth will become a much bigger factor, given my total return focus. That should shift my portfolio more towards core and growth.

Over time, I plan to add some exposure to non-US holdings, mostly Canadian stocks, as well as some European ones like LyondellBasell and Unilever. Of course, the overall international exposure will be rather limited, because I only own stocks with a history of stable or rising dividends. The variable-pay nature of most foreign dividend stocks means they don't fit my needs. Only in rare exception, such as very fast-growing names like NetEase, will I own a variable-pay dividend stock.

Fortunately, over time, owning many blue-chip multinationals will still mean I'm benefiting from an international dividend empire. For example, CM, RY, and BNS have large overseas and emerging market exposure. Meanwhile, future Dividend Aristocrat additions like PG, KO, and PEP also do a lot of business overseas.

Once we experience a market crash, I'll be able to further diversify by style and market cap when I add numerous growth stocks and blue chips to the portfolio.

My portfolio is currently made up of three core sectors, all currently highly rate-sensitive (I'm okay with that, since rate sensitivity is a short-term phenomenon). It also remains highly focused on hard assets and high-yield stocks, because of my dedication to buying the best undervalued high total return potential stocks. Today, that means mostly MLPs and midstream stocks. This is actually also by design because in a rising inflation environment real estate and hard assets typically outperform.

In the future I plan to add more utilities to help build up the defensive side of my portfolio. The utilities I'll be buying include:

NextEra Energy (NEE)

Brookfield Renewable Partners

TerraForm Power

Atlantica Yield

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP)

Fortis

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

AES Corp. (AES)

Canadian Utilities LTD (OTCPK:CDUAF)

However, since I'm adding in order of highest to lowest total return potential, I won't be adding most of these utilities for many months. That coincides with the low probability of a recession starting within the next two years.

As I continue adding fast-growing dividend stocks, my average dividend growth rate has been steadily climbing. Since I switched to a focus on total return weighting versus yield, the average 5-year dividend growth rate is up from 8.9% to 11.7%. In the coming weeks that is going to fall signficantly as I start building a full position in medium risk ultra value Energy Transfer Partners (frozen payout until the merger with its sponsor in 2019).

Projected Portfolio Dividends Over Time

Time Frame Inflation-Adjusted Total Annual Portfolio Dividends 5 years $16,915 10 years $26,628 15 years $41,919 20 years $65,991 25 years $103,886 30 years $163,542 40 years $405,294 50 years $1,004,412 100 years $93,889,731

Keep in mind that this table only takes into account organic (stock-level) dividend growth. It doesn't consider fresh savings I'm adding over time, nor that I reinvest my dividends. In fact, at my current savings rate, I estimate that within 10 years, I'll hit $100,000 per year in net dividends.

Still, it's an impressive thing to see just how powerful compounding can be, especially since these figures are in today's purchasing power (inflation-adjusted). I use an 11.5% long-term dividend growth estimate and a 2.0% inflation estimate. The 11.5% is the projected long-term dividend growth from the master watch list, weighted by total return potential, since that is ultimately what my portfolio will end up becoming.

Over time, as I diversify my portfolio, the yield will fall to about 3-4%. But the dividend growth rate should rise to about 9-10%. Ultimately, the goal is to build a highly diversified, low-risk, high-yielding portfolio with strong enough dividend growth to achieve 10-11% inflation-adjusted total returns.

For perspective, the S&P 500's 20-year median annual dividend growth rate has been 6.2%. So, the goal is to about double the market's yield, with about 3-4% faster dividend growth. Since 1871, the S&P 500 has generated annual total returns of 9.1%. The market's historical inflation-adjusted total return has been 7.0%.

Thus, the idea is to prove that a high-yield dividend growth portfolio can easily beat the market over time. That is, if the individual holdings are all above average or excellent quality.

Portfolio Statistics

Holdings: 59

Portfolio Size: $178,966 (all time record high)

Equity: $151,799 (all time record high)

Remaining Margin Buying Power: $763,761

Margin Used: $27,167

Debt/Equity: 0.18

Leverage Ratio: 18%

Dividends/Margin Interest Ratio: 11.5

Distance To Margin Call (How Much Portfolio Would Need To Fall): 78.2%

Current Margin Rate: 3.43%

Yield: 6.0%

Yield On Cost: 6.2%

Net Yield On Invested Capital: 6.7%

Time Weighted Total Return Since Inception (since September 8, 2017): 1.0%

Unlevered Total Return Since Inception: 4.8%

Year-to-Date Unlevered Total Return: 2.0%

Annualized Unlevered Total Return (YTD 2018): 4.0%

Unrealized Capital Gains (current holdings): $5,098 (+2.9%)

Cumulative Dividends Received (including accrued dividends): $9,709

Annual Dividends: $10,745

Annual Interest: $932

Annual Net Dividends: $9,813

Monthly Average Net Dividends: $818

Daily Average Net Dividends (my business empire never sleeps): $26.89

Portfolio Beta (volatility relative to S&P 500): 0.84

Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth: 11.5%

Projected Annual Unlevered Total Return: 14.5%

Projected Net Levered Annual Total Return: 17.4% (assuming long-term average leverage of 25%, 3% average margin rate)

Long-Term Net Levered Annual Total Return Goal: 16.0%

10 Worst-Performing Positions

Stock Loss Cost Basis SBUX -12.9% $58.35 AQN -11.4% $11.10 PEGI -10.4% $19.51 ABBV -10.2% $98.99 CM -10.0% $98.23 MO -9.6% $63.77 BNS -8.1% $62.98 T -7.5% $33.71 BPY -7.2% $21.73 TRSWF -6.7% $13.00

10 Best-Performing Positions

Stock Gain Cost Basis QTS 20.1% $34.38 CLDT 19.5% $18.36 V 18.5% $119.09 EPD 17.4% $24.49 EPR 17.2% $56.31 CNXM 16.7% $16.42 NBLX 16.5% $44.71 NEP 16.3% $38.91 BREUF 16.0% $16.50 MPW 15.4% $12.31

Bottom Line: To Achieve Your Financial Goals Requires Training Yourself To Think Differently

Like most important things in life good long-term investing is simple in concept, challenging in execution. As I explained last week it requires three things above all else: an ability to live below your means (savings), the right long-term strategy, and the patience to let your strategy compound your wealth through periods of inevitable underperformance.

The five charts I highlighted this week only further clarifies the importance of avoiding the siren's song of market timing. Most importantly it shows why an appropriately designed low risk, high-yield income growth portfolio might be just the thing to maximize your chances at a comfortable and prosperous retirement.

My work here on Seeking Alpha is designed to help highlight the kinds of low to medium risk stocks that investors can hopefully use to build just such a portfolio. Of course I can only provide ideas and it's up to every individual to determine whether or not any particular stock is a good match for their specific: risk profile, financial goals, and overall investing strategy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD, PEGI, CNXM, MPW, MPLX, BREUF, EQM, AM, OHI, T, O, TRSWF, IRM, SKT, BPY, VTR, STOR, BIP, SPG, UNIT, ENB, NRZ, EQGP, TU, CM, AQN, D, AMGP, SEP, QTS, EPR, WPC, NEP, MO, BNS, RY, ABBV, V, HD, LOW, DM, NYLD, SBUX, NBLX, NTES, HII, AAPL, SIMO, NVDA, PXD, COG, LRCX, MKTX, OMP.

