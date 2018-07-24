Dividend Sensei's Portfolio Update 44: 5 Important Charts All Investors Need To See

(Source: imgflip)
Introduction
First, let me be very clear that this is my personal portfolio tailored to my specific financial situation, risk profile, time horizon, and personality traits. I am not recommending anyone mirror this portfolio, which is merely designed to show my unique, rule-based, methodical approach to value-focused, long-term, dividend growth investing.
My situation is unique, as though only 31, I'm already retired (medical retirement from the Army), thus making this portfolio an income-focused retirement one (though in a taxable account). I'm also working full-time (self-employed) and thus have an external source of income to continually add to this portfolio. I do not plan to actually tap the portfolio's income stream for 20-25 years, when I plan to move my family (and help support my parents) to the promised land of my people (retired dividend investors): Sarasota, Florida.
What this portfolio can be used for is investing ideas; however, this portfolio includes high-, low-, as well as medium-risk stocks, so it's up to each individual to do their own individual research and decide which, if any, of my holdings are right for you.
For a detailed explanation of my methodology, please read my introductory article to the EDDGE (Eternal Daily Dividend Growth Experiment) 4.0 portfolio. However, keep in mind that the portfolio is not static, and both it and the underlying investment strategy will evolve and adapt over time. This is because a changing world, new knowledge, and more experience will cause me to fine-tune it over coming years and decades to maximize my income and total returns.
The reason behind owning such a widely diversified portfolio is because I've built this strategy using historical statistical analysis. Statistics requires large sample sizes to have any useful predictive power, and so, the more stocks I own, the more likely the long-term total returns are to approximate the projected returns. As a side benefit, it also creates a highly stable "bunker" portfolio that is likely to easily survive whatever future market storm might come. It also creates a stream of near-daily dividends which will allow me to compound my dividend reinvestment faster.
Note that this experiment has certain preliminary performance targets
- Break even within 3 years (Kevin O'Leary Principle: If you don't make money after 3 years, it's a hobby, not a business.")
- Match the market within 5 years.
- Beat the market within 7 years (on an unlevered basis).
- Beat smart beta ETFs that have historically outperformed the S&P 500 (like NOBL) within 9 years.
- Beat all ETFs or smart beta ETFs (like QQQ) within 10 years.
In case the portfolio fails to hit these targets, then I'll adapt it to add what is outperforming it. That means switching to an alternative plan, which tentatively looks like this:
- 25% QQQ (Nasdaq ETF, which I consider a superior index to the S&P 500)
- 25% SCHD (Dividend achiever ETF, which is also superior to the S&P 500)
- 10% non-dividend stocks (such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B))
- 5% into bond CEF Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) - only form of bond exposure I plan on right now
- 35% individual dividend growth stocks (focused on maximizing long-term total return potential via 20-25 stocks)
Also, to make it easier to digest, I've decided to try separating my weekly investment lesson/market/economic commentary from the actual portfolio update. This week's commentary explores how a trade war with China is either brilliant, or a crazy idea that could cause a: financial crisis, global recession, and stock market crash. Due to some reader questions beginning next week I'll try breaking these updates into three parts: my portfolio/master watchlist, economic update, and the weekly commentary. I'd appreciate any input as to this potential plan which is designed to avoid one overly long article.
5 Important Charts All Investors Need To See
My main goal is to not just provide good long-term investing ideas to my readers, but to teach you to become a better investor in general. That's so that you can achieve your long-term financial dreams (teach you to fish rather than just give you fish).
This is why I spend so much time not just studying individual companies and sectors, but am constantly updating my knowledge base in regards to investing theory itself. I recently came across a report that I think all investors should read. That would be Morningstar's Fundamentals For Investors 2018. But in case you don't have time to read all 32 pages, here are the most important takeaways, presented in four charts (plus one from JPMorgan). They hammer home the two most important principles that I think investors need to know.
Why Market Timing Is The Absolutely Worst Thing You Can Do
This is the most important chart I've ever come across, published each year by JPMorgan Asset Management (4th largest asset manager on earth). It highlights the major struggle that all retail investors have, which is that as a group we tend to badly underperform the market. In fact, year after year, JPMorgan (JPM) confirms that regular investors tend to underperform all asset classes, and barely achieve any positive inflation adjusted returns over time.
Why is that? Well it's mostly due to human nature, specifically key negative behavioral finance principles such as:
- recency bias (what just happened will continue)
- loss aversion (it hurts twice as much to lose a dollar as make a dollar)
- fear of missing out (FOMO): causes performance chasing in the latest "hot" stock ideas
Ultimately these deeply ingrained psychological principles mean that most investors can't help but try to time the market. Well for nearly everyone it just can't be done. But is that fair? Is market timing really the reason that the average investor so badly underperforms over every 20 year trailing period?
(Source: Morningstar: Fundamentals For Investors 2018 Report)
As this chart makes clear, market timing is 100% behind most investors' cruddy returns. For example, over the past 20 years if you had bought and held a low cost S&P 500 index fund then despite the two worst stock market crashes since the Great Depression, you would have made an annualized total return of 7.2%. That's below the market's historical 9.2% norm since 1871, but it still quadruples your money over a 20 year period.
But if you missed just 10 of the market's best days? Well then your annualized total return gets cut in half. And missing just 50 of the best market days out of 5,217 trading days (top 1% of days) causes you to lose 4.5% per year over 20 years (half an investing lifetime).
Another very important thing to note is when those top market days happen. Note that periods of intense market volatility, such as the financial crisis and the 2000 tech bubble crash, are also the periods when stocks have their best days. The bottom line is that if you try to time the market by selling at the top and riding out a bear market you are almost certainly going to miss out on those key market gaining days that ultimately drive most positive total returns.
The biggest tragedy of all is that market timing is so unnecessary. I've pointed out that since 1926 (just before the Great Depression) there has never been a 20 year period when buy and hold investing in the stock market has generated negative total returns.
(Source: Morningstar: Fundamentals For Investors 2018 Report)
Well as Morningstar points out, the same is true for 15 year periods as well. In other words, as long as you have at least a 15 year time horizon you are nearly certain to make money staying invested in stocks. And over any given one or five year period your odds of a positive return are 74%, and 86%, respectively.
Why A High-Yield Portfolio Might Be Your Best Chance At A Prosperous Retirement
No one invests just to invest. The point of saving and putting your money to work in some kind of assets is to reach a goal. For most people a comfortable retirement is the biggest financial dream they have. The trouble is retirement planning can be challenging because there are so many unknown variables we need to account for. One of the biggest is how long our retirement will last. We don't want to risk running out of money during our golden years, but we also won't want to live like paupers if we don't have to.
(Source: Morningstar: Fundamentals For Investors 2018 Report)
This chart highlights the probability of living to certain ages for those who make it to 65 based on data from the America Society of Actuaries. As you can see, 50% of men and women will make it to 86, and 88 years old, respectively. 25% will make it 92 and 94, and about 10% of retired couples will see at least one spouse live to reach 100.
This is why a conservative goal is to make sure your retirement nest egg can provide for at least a 30 year, but preferably a 35 year retirement.
(Source: Morningstar: Fundamentals For Investors 2018 Report)
This is where the famous "4% rule" comes from. This is based on a 1994 study by CPA William Bengen who looked at market and inflation data stretching all the way back to 1926. He concluded that a 60/40 portfolio of stocks and bonds would last at least 30 years if you started withdrawing 4% of your portfolio at retirement, and then adjusted for inflation each year.
The above chart uses at more conservative 50/50 stock/bond portfolio and shows how different withdrawal rates would affect a retirement portfolio that started at $500K in 1973. Any withdrawal rate about 4% results in running out of money far before you reach 30 years. This highlights the importance of having a sufficient nest egg in the first place. Because if a 4% or 5% withdrawal rate can't provide you with enough to live on (when supplemented with Social Security and any pension you might have), then you might be forced to withdraw a dangerously high figure that leaves you running out of money relatively quickly.
This is where the power of high-yield dividend investing comes in. I'm not talking about sky-high yield traps, like many mREITs, BDCs, or certain CEFs that offer double digit yields. Most of these are variable payers that end up cutting their payouts over time or during recessions.
No I'm talking about a more conservative, low risk portfolio that yields 4% to 6% and generates organic dividend growth of 4% to 6% as well. This kind of portfolio can easily be built from the right mix of quality: REITs, MLPs, LPs, YieldCos, and c-Corps (like utilities and telecoms). Such a portfolio's dividend growth rate is designed to not just keep up with inflation but exceed it by two to three times.
In other words, if you can build a low risk 6% yielding portfolio that grows its dividends at 4% annually over time, then you can enjoy a strong income during retirement. More importantly you can avoid having to sell any shares at all, thus making your retirement 100% independent of what the market is doing at any given time. Best of all? Because your inflation adjusted income is rising over time, it means that your income and standard of living will too, no matter how long you or your spouse live.
Economic Growth And Recession Risk
I use five key meta analyses to track the health of the economy. That includes those which have historically proven to be good predictors of recessions: the yield curve, the BaR economic graph, Jeff Miller's meta analysis of leading economic indicators, the St. Louis Fed's smoothed-out recession risk indicator, and the New York and Atlanta Fed's real-time GDP growth tracker.
(Source: Business Insider)
The yield curve has proven the single-most accurate predictor of recessions over the past 80 years. Specifically, when the curve inverts, or goes below 0 (because short-term rates rise above long-term rates), then a recession becomes highly likely. It usually begins within 12-18 months.
|
Yield Curve Inversion Date
|
Recession Start Date
|
Months To Recession Once Curve Inverts
|
August 1978
|
January 1980
|
17
|
September 1980
|
July 1981
|
10
|
December 1988
|
July 1990
|
19
|
February 2000
|
March 2001
|
13
|
December 2005
|
December 2007
|
24
|
Average
|
16.6
(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve, Ben Carlson)
According to a March 2018 report from the San Francisco Fed, an inverted yield curve has "correctly signaled all nine recessions since 1955 and had only one false positive, in the mid-1960s, when an inversion was followed by an economic slowdown but not an official recession." In other words, if the yield curve goes negative there is probably a 90% chance of a recession starting within the next 17 months or so.
Unfortunately, investors hoping to use the yield curve to time market tops are out of luck. While a yield curve inversion is very accurate at predicting recessions with long lead times, its track record on predicting bear markets is far less impressive.
2/10 Yield Curve Inversion Vs. Bear Market Starts
(Source: Wealth Of Common Sense)
The lag time between market tops and yield curve inversions is all over the map, ranging from just 2 months in 2000 to nearly 2 years in 2005.
And if we go back to 1956 (using the 1/10 yield curve), we can also see that yield curve inversions are largely useless for timing bear market starts. In fact, on three occasions the forward-looking market has actually peaked before the curve inverted. This means that the yield curve should not be used as a market timing mechanism but rather purely as a good recession risk indicator.
Current 2/10 Yield Curve: 0.29% (up from 0.24% last week)
The yield curve is near its lowest point in 11 years. This is likely due to the stock market falling over trade war concerns. This is creating a flight to safety driving up 10-year bond prices and lowering the 10-year yield. Fortunately, history shows that the actual number isn't significant, and recession risk is low as long as the curve is positive.
I'm starting to get worried about the curve now, but historically the 7/10 yield curve inverts first (by 6 to 28 days). It remains stable at 0.04% (it's naturally lower than 2/10) and so there is no indication that an inversion is imminent. And as I write this the 10 year yield is up 4 basis points which means that the curve may be stabilizing or preparing to move higher.
The second economic indicator I watch is Economic PI's baseline and rate of change, or BaR economic analysis grid. This is another meta analysis incorporating 19 leading indicators that track every aspect of the US economy. That includes the yield curve, through a different version of it.
(Source: Economic PI)
The BaR grid has shown to be a reliable indicator predicting the 1980, 1990, 2001, and 2007 recessions.
With 12 out of 19 economic indicators in the expansion quadrant (indicating accelerating growth), and 7 out of 19 still showing positive (though decelerating) growth, the economy is now at its strongest point in almost four months I've been tracking the state of the economy in these updates.
Next, there's Jeff Miller's excellent economic indicator snapshot, a rich source of numerous useful market/economic data. It also provides an actual percentage probability estimate for how likely a recession is to start in the next few months.
What I'm looking at here is the quantitative estimates of short-term recession risks. In this case, the four-month recession risk is about 1.22%, while the probability of a recession starting within nine months is about 24%. While that is up slightly from last quarter, I don't consider it statistically significant.
That's especially true, given that long-term inflation expectations remain slightly above the Fed's target and stable. If the bond market were really convinced that a recession was coming soon, then inflation expectations would be falling. This gives me some optimism that perhaps 10-year yields can rally in the coming weeks and avoid an inversion. That would likely signal that any potential recession might not arrive until 2021 or later.
For another look at recession risk, I like to use the St. Louis Fed's smoothed-out recession risk indicator. This looks at the risk of a recession beginning in the current month (it's actually delayed two months). It uses a four-month running average of leading economic indicators.
(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)
The way to read this graph is to understand that in the past (since 1967), as long as the reading (currently 0.14% recession risk) is under 18%, the economy has never been in a recession. This means that this graph can tell us with about a four-month lead time whether or not the economy is likely to be contracting.
Current Economic Growth Projections
Okay, so the economy is nowhere close to a recession right now. But how fast is it growing? Well, we have two models for that, courtesy of the Atlanta Fedand the New York Fed. The actual figure itself is not nearly as important as its trend over the past few weeks and months.
(Source: Atlanta Federal Reserve)
(Source: New York Federal Reserve)
These are just models and depending on how they weight different leading indicators, the projections can be wildly different. But they can offer us a reasonable estimate of current economic growth (range of 2.7% to 4.5%). More importantly, the consensus growth estimate (from economists) has been trending up all quarter though appears to have peaked.
Remember that no model is to be taken as gospel. It's the range between these two estimates, and their long-term trends that matters most.
The New York model also is set to estimate future growth and is currently estimating 2.4% growth in Q3 2018 (down from 2.6% last week). However, a 0.1% increase or decrease in the estimate is likely statistical noise.
Current growth estimates still bode well for continued job growth, and thus, a continued tightening of the labor market that should eventually boost wages at a faster rate. Last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated that wage growth is now 2.7% YOY. Median wage growth, a more accurate measure of wage increases, is rising at 3.2%.
I expect gradually rising wage growth to spur stronger consumer spending (70% of the US economy) and drive stronger corporate investment and earnings/cash flow/dividend growth. Retail sales for last month came in at +6.6% YOY. Meanwhile, the April to May estimate was revised up from 0.8% to 1.3%. That the immense growth in retail spending was mostly due to stronger sales of: auto, gas, building materials, and food.
Master Watchlist
There are about 4,000 dividend-paying stocks in America (including special dividends and variable payers). This list has a goal of eventually listing all low-/medium-risk dividend growth stocks that have the potential to achieve 10+% total return potential.
Target yield indicates approximately fair value, which is the most I'd ever recommending paying for a company, no matter how good it is.
Total return potential is taken from the Gordon Dividend Growth model, which found that, over time, total return for dividend stocks tracks yield + long-term dividend growth (a proxy for earnings and cash flow growth).
The projected dividend growth is from either management guidance or the current analyst consensus. Finally, I've included a sector column because some investors, for various reasons, don't want to/can't invest in MLPs.
Bolded and bracketed stocks are at fair value or better and worth buying today. The order of the stocks is the order I recommend buying them in, assuming that maximizing total return is your primary goal.
This week's new additions to the list include:
- Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW): over 25 years on uninterrupted dividends, about 19% long-term dividend growth potential
- Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB): regional bank with 20 consecutive years of dividend growth, about 10% long-term dividend growth potential
- Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC): America’s largest independent oil refiner with 7 consecutive years of dividend growth, about 20% long-term dividend growth potential
- Steris PLC (NYSE:STE): British healthcare equipment maker with 12 consecutive years of dividend growth, about 12.5% long-term dividend growth potential
- Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT): regional bank with 24 consecutive years of uninterrupted dividends, about 10% long-term dividend growth potential
- Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC): regional bank with 22 consecutive years of uninterrupted dividends, about 11% long-term dividend growth potential
|Ticker
|Company
|Target Yield (Fair Value)
|Current Yield
|Potential Long-Term Dividend Growth
|Total Return Potential
|Sector
|Industry
|(AMGP)
|Antero Midstream GP
|0.4%
|2.2%
|26.3%
|28.5%
|MLP (no K1)
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|(IDCC)
|InterDigital
|1.5%
|1.7%
|25.0%
|26.7%
|Technology
|Telecom Equipment
|(AM)
|Antero Midstream Partners
|3.7%
|4.9%
|19.9%
|24.8%
|MLP
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|(PXD)
|Pioneer Natural Resources
|0.1%
|0.4%
|23.6%
|24.0%
|Energy
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|(NBLX)
|Noble Midstream Partners
|3.6%
|3.9%
|19.0%
|22.9%
|MLP
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|(MPC)
|Marathon Petroleum Corp
|2.5%
|2.5%
|20.0%
|22.5%
|Energy
|Oil and Gas Refining and Marketing
|(EQGP)
|EQT GP Holdings
|2.5%
|4.3%
|18.0%
|22.3%
|MLP
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|(SIMO)
|Silicon Motion Technology
|2.1%
|2.3%
|20.0%
|22.3%
|Technology
|Semiconductors
|(DM)
|Dominion Midstream Partners
|3.3%
|8.2%
|14.0%
|22.2%
|MLP
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|(NVDA)
|NVIDIA
|0.17%
|0.24%
|21.7%
|21.9%
|Technology
|Semiconductors
|(COG)
|Cabot Oil & Gas
|0.3%
|1.0%
|20.8%
|21.8%
|Energy
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|(LRCX)
|Lam Research
|1.2%
|2.5%
|19.3%
|21.8%
|Technology
|Semiconductor Equipment
|(LOW)
|Lowe's Companies
|1.7%
|1.9%
|19.8%
|21.7%
|Consumer Cyclical
|Home Improvement Stores
|(HII)
|Huntington Ingalls Industries
|1.2%
|1.3%
|20.0%
|21.3%
|Industrial
|Defense
|(MKTX)
|MarketAxess Holdings
|0.8%
|0.8%
|20.0%
|20.8%
|Finance
|Capital Markets
|(CNXM)
|CNXM Midstream Partners
|5.5%
|6.8%
|14.0%
|20.8%
|MLP
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|DPZ
|Domino's Pizza
|1.1%
|0.8%
|19.9%
|20.7%
|Consumer Discretionary
|Restaurants
|(DAL)
|Delta Airlines
|1.2%
|2.7%
|18.0%
|20.7%
|Industrial
|Airlines
|(AMP)
|Ameriprise Financial
|2.3%
|2.5%
|18.0%
|20.5%
|Finance
|Asset Management
|(STT)
|State Street Corp
|1.7%
|2.0%
|18.4%
|20.4%
|Finance
|Custody Banks & Asset Management
|(ETE)
|Energy Transfer Equity
|5.8%
|6.8%
|13.0%
|19.8%
|MLP
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|(MA)
|Mastercard
|0.3%
|0.5%
|19.3%
|19.8%
|Financial
|Credit Services
|(EQM)
|EQT Midstream Partners
|3.6%
|7.8%
|12.0%
|19.8%
|MLP
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|(SCHW)
|Charles Schwab
|0.8%
|0.8%
|19.0%
|19.8%
|Finance
|Investment Banking and Brokerage
|(EOG)
|EOG Resources
|0.4%
|0.6%
|19.0%
|19.6%
|Energy
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|(ABBV)
|AbbVie
|3.5%
|4.3%
|15.2%
|19.5%
|Healthcare
|Biotechnology
|(HESM)
|Hess Midstream Partners
|5.0%
|6.5%
|13.0%
|19.5%
|MLP
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|(OMP)
|Oasis Midstream Partners
|5.0%
|8.1%
|11.0%
|19.1%
|MLP
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|(NYLD)
|NRG Yield
|6.0%
|6.9%
|12.0%
|18.9%
|YieldCo
|Renewable Energy
|(HCKT)
|Hackett Group
|1.9%
|2.0%
|16.7%
|18.7%
|Technology
|IT Consulting
|(V)
|Visa
|0.5%
|0.6%
|18.1%
|18.7%
|Financial
|Credit Services
|NTES
|NetEase
|1.2%
|0.8%
|17.7%
|18.5%
|Technology
|Internet Software & Service
|(RCL)
|Royal Caribbean Cruises
|1.9%
|2.2%
|16.2%
|18.4%
|Consumer Cyclical
|Hotel, Resorts, Cruise Lines
|(EQIX)
|Equinix
|2.1%
|2.1%
|16.2%
|18.3%
|REIT
|Data Center REIT
|(SBUX)
|Starbucks
|1.4%
|2.8%
|15.4%
|18.2%
|Consumer Cyclical
|Restaurant
|(FAST)
|Fastenal
|2.6%
|2.8%
|15.2%
|18.0%
|Indutrial
|Industrial Distribution
|(PEGI)
|Pattern Energy Group
|6.7%
|9.4%
|8.3%
|17.7%
|YieldCo
|Renewable Energy
|(TGE)
|Tallgrass Energy LP
|4.2%
|8.7%
|9.0%
|17.7%
|MLP (No K1)
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|(LUV)
|Southwest Airlines
|0.8%
|1.2%
|16.4%
|17.6%
|Consumer Cyclical
|Airlines
|(AMT)
|American Tower
|1.8%
|2.2%
|15.4%
|17.6%
|REIT
|Telecom REIT
|(DOV)
|Dover
|2.2%
|2.4%
|15.0%
|17.4%
|Industrial
|Diversified Industrials
|(AVGO)
|Broadcom
|1.6%
|3.3%
|13.9%
|17.2%
|Technology
|Semiconductors
|(CMCSA)
|Comcast
|1.7%
|2.2%
|15.0%
|17.2%
|Telecom
|Cable & Satellite
|NEP
|NextEra Energy Partners
|4.1%
|3.7%
|13.5%
|17.2%
|YieldCo
|Renewable Energy
|(COR)
|CoreSite Realty Corp
|3.5%
|3.7%
|13.5%
|17.2%
|REIT
|Data Center REIT
|(QCOM)
|Qualcomm
|3.2%
|4.2%
|12.8%
|17.0%
|Technology
|Semiconductors
|(HD)
|Home Depot
|2.1%
|2.0%
|14.9%
|16.9%
|Consumer Cyclical
|Home Improvement Stores
|(SWKS)
|Skyworks Solutions
|1.1%
|1.4%
|15.6%
|17.0%
|Technology
|Semiconductors
|(CCI)
|Crown Castle
|3.9%
|3.9%
|13.1%
|17.0%
|REIT
|Telecom REIT
|(UNP)
|Union Pacific
|2.0%
|2.0%
|14.8%
|16.8%
|Industrial
|Railroads
|(QSR)
|Restaraurant Brands International
|1.4%
|2.8%
|14.0%
|16.8%
|Consumer Cyclical
|Restaraunt
|(ALLE)
|Allegion PLC
|0.7%
|1.1%
|15.7%
|16.8%
|Industrial
|Building Products
|(HP)
|Helmerich & Payne
|4.1%
|4.8%
|12.0%
|16.8%
|Energy
|Oil Service
|BLK
|BlackRock
|2.5%
|2.3%
|14.4%
|16.7%
|Financial
|Asset Management
|(BUD)
|Anheuser-Busch InBev
|2.6%
|3.2%
|13.4%
|16.6%
|Consumer Defensive
|Alcohol
|THO
|Thor Industries
|1.6%
|1.5%
|15.0%
|16.5%
|Consumer Discretionary
|Recreational Vehicles
|(CCMP)
|Cabot Microelectronics
|1.2%
|1.4%
|15.0%
|16.4%
|Technology
|Semiconductors
|(VLP)
|Valero Energy Partners
|2.8%
|5.4%
|11.0%
|16.4%
|MLP
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|(WGP)
|Western Gas Equity Partners
|3.6%
|6.3%
|10.0%
|16.3%
|MLP
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|(OTEX)
|Open Text
|1.5%
|1.6%
|14.7%
|16.3%
|Technology
|Business Applications
|(CDW)
|CDW Corp
|1.0%
|1.0%
|15.1%
|16.1%
|Technology
|IT Distributor
|(SHLX)
|Shell Midstream Partners
|3.2%
|5.9%
|10.0%
|15.9%
|MLP
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|CTAS
|Cintas
|1.1%
|0.8%
|15.1%
|15.9%
|Industrial
|Business Services
|SPGI
|S&P Global
|1.3%
|0.9%
|14.7%
|15.6%
|Financial
|Capital Markets
|ADP
|Automatic Data Processing
|2.4%
|2.0%
|13.6%
|15.6%
|Industrial
|Business Services
|(ANDX)
|Andeavor Logistics LP
|5.9%
|9.5%
|6.0%
|15.5%
|MLP
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|TIF
|Tiffany & Co
|1.9%
|1.6%
|13.8%
|15.4%
|Consumer Cyclical
|Specialty Retail
|NDSN
|Nordson
|1.0%
|0.9%
|14.5%
|15.4%
|Industrial
|Diversified Industrials
|(LECO)
|Lincoln Electric Holdings
|1.7%
|1.7%
|13.7%
|15.4%
|Industrial
|Electric Machinery
|(CSL)
|Carlisle Companies
|1.2%
|1.3%
|14.0%
|15.3%
|Industrial
|Diversified Industrials
|TROW
|T. Rowe Price
|2.6%
|2.3%
|12.9%
|15.2%
|Finance
|Asset Management
|(IVZ)
|Invesco
|3.2%
|4.7%
|10.5%
|15.2%
|Finance
|Asset Management
|(CAKE)
|Cheesecake Factory
|1.5%
|2.0%
|13.2%
|15.2%
|Consumer Cyclical
|Restaurants
|SHW
|Sherwin-Williams
|1.1%
|0.8%
|14.3%
|15.1%
|Basic Materials
|Specialty Chemicals
|(DG)
|Dollar General
|1.2%
|1.2%
|13.9%
|15.1%
|Consumer Discretionary
|Retail
|(AQN)
|Algonquin Power & Utilities
|4.7%
|5.1%
|10.0%
|15.1%
|Utilities
|Diversified Utilities
|UNH
|UnitedHealth Group
|1.6%
|1.4%
|13.6%
|15.0%
|Healthcare
|Health Insurance
|(QTS)
|QTS Realty Trust
|3.1%
|4.0%
|11.0%
|15.0%
|REIT
|Data Center REIT
|(MO)
|Altria
|4.0%
|4.9%
|10.1%
|15.0%
|Consumer Defensive
|Tobacco
|(FDX)
|Fedex
|0.6%
|1.1%
|13.8%
|14.9%
|Industrial
|Shipping & Logistics
|(OTCQX:IMBBY)
|Imperial Brands
|5.6%
|6.2%
|8.8%
|15.0%
|Consumer Defensive
|Tobacco
|EVR
|Evercore
|2.0%
|1.8%
|13.0%
|14.8%
|Finance
|Investment Banking & Brokerage
|(WSM)
|Williams-Sonoma
|2.4%
|2.8%
|12.0%
|14.8%
|Consumer Discretionary
|Retail
|(MSFT)
|Microsoft
|0.9%
|1.6%
|13.2%
|14.8%
|Technology
|Software
|(TSCO)
|Tractor Supply Company
|1.0%
|1.5%
|13.2%
|14.7%
|Consumer Cyclical
|Specialty Retail
|(BIP)
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
|4.5%
|4.8%
|10.0%
|14.8%
|Utility
|Diversified Utilities
|(PSXP)
|Phillips 66 Partners
|3.1%
|5.4%
|9.0%
|14.4%
|MLP
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|(AY)
|Atlantica Yield
|5.6%
|6.5%
|8.0%
|14.5%
|YieldCo
|Renewable Energy YieldCo
|HAS
|Hasbro
|2.6%
|2.4%
|11.7%
|14.1%
|Consumer Cyclical
|Toys
|FIS
|Fidelity National Information Services
|1.5%
|1.2%
|13.2%
|14.4%
|Technology
|Data Processing & Outsourcing Solutions
|(MDLZ)
|Mondelez International
|1.7%
|2.1%
|12.3%
|14.4%
|Consumer Defensive
|Food & Beverage
|(ECL)
|Ecolab
|1.1%
|1.2%
|13.2%
|14.4%
|Basic Materials
|Specialty Chemicals
|(TXN)
|Texas Instruments
|1.5%
|2.2%
|12.2%
|14.4%
|Technology
|Semiconductors
|DNKN
|Dunkin' Brands Group
|2.2%
|1.9%
|12.4%
|14.3%
|Consumer Discretionary
|Restaurants
|(LEG)
|Leggett & Platt
|3.0%
|3.4%
|11.0%
|14.4%
|Consumer Cyclical
|Furniture
|(MWA)
|Mueller Water Products
|0.9%
|1.7%
|12.6%
|14.3%
|Industrial
|Water Infrastructure
|BDX
|Becton, Dickinson & Company
|1.7%
|1.2%
|13.0%
|14.2%
|Healthcare
|Medical Equipment
|(ENB)
|Enbridge Inc
|3.5%
|6.2%
|8.0%
|14.2%
|Energy
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|(ROK)
|Rockwell Automation
|2.1%
|2.2%
|12.0%
|14.2%
|Industrial
|Electrical Components & Equipment
|OKE
|ONEOK
|5.0%
|4.6%
|9.6%
|14.2%
|Energy
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|(CMI)
|Cummins
|2.6%
|3.4%
|10.7%
|14.1%
|Industrial
|Heavy Trucks & Machinery
|(ROST)
|Ross Stores
|1.0%
|1.0%
|13.0%
|14.0%
|Consumer Cyclical
|Retail
|TXRH
|Texas Roadhouse
|1.8%
|1.4%
|12.6%
|14.0%
|Consumer Cyclical
|Restaurants
|SYY
|Sysco
|3.0%
|2.0%
|12.0%
|14.0%
|Consumer Defensive
|Food Distributor
|(CVS)
|CVS Health
|1.6%
|3.0%
|10.9%
|13.9%
|Healthcare
|Pharmacy/Health Insurance
|CONE
|CyrusOne
|3.3%
|2.9%
|11.0%
|13.9%
|REIT
|Data Center REIT
|BA
|Boeing
|2.4%
|1.9%
|12.0%
|13.9%
|Industrial
|Aerospace & Defense
|(PSX)
|Phillips 66
|2.8%
|2.9%
|11.0%
|13.9%
|Energy
|Refining
|(AON)
|Aon PLC
|1.1%
|1.1%
|12.8%
|13.9%
|Financial
|Insurance Brokers
|(OZK)
|Bank OZK
|1.5%
|1.9%
|12.0%
|13.9%
|Financial
|Banking
|(ADM)
|Archer-Daniels Midland
|2.6%
|2.8%
|11.0%
|13.8%
|Consumer Defensive
|Farm Products
|(WBA)
|Walgreens Boots Alliance
|1.9%
|2.7%
|11.1%
|13.8%
|Consumer Defensive
|Pharmacy
|(OTC:TRSWF)
|Transalta Renewables
|4.0%
|7.8%
|6.0%
|13.8%
|Utility
|YieldCo
|DCI
|Donaldson Company
|1.6%
|1.7%
|12.1%
|13.8%
|Industrial
|Filtration Systems
|(FBHS)
|Fortune Brands Home & Security
|1.1%
|1.4%
|12.3%
|13.7%
|Industrial
|Building Products
|(TERP)
|TerraForm Power
|6.0%
|7.2%
|6.5%
|13.7%
|YieldCo
|Renewable Energy
|STE
|STERIS PLC
|1.5%
|1.1%
|12.5%
|13.6%
|Healthcare
|Healthcare Equipment
|GWW
|W.W Grainger
|2.0%
|1.6%
|12.0%
|13.6%
|Industrial
|Industrial Distribution
|MMC
|Marsh & McLennan Companies
|2.0%
|1.9%
|11.7%
|13.6%
|Finance
|Insurance Brokers
|MSA
|MSA Safety Incorporated
|2.3%
|1.5%
|12.0%
|13.5%
|Industrial
|Safety Equipment
|(KMI)
|Kinder Morgan
|4.1%
|4.5%
|9.0%
|13.5%
|Energy
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|(COLD)
|Americold Realty Trust
|3.0%
|3.5%
|10.0%
|13.5%
|REIT
|Industrial REIT
|(INGR)
|Ingredion
|2.0%
|2.5%
|11.0%
|13.5%
|Consumer Defensive
|Agricultural Products
|(CCL)
|Carnival
|2.6%
|3.4%
|10.0%
|13.4%
|Consumer Discretionary
|Cruise Line
|CAT
|Caterpillar
|3.0%
|2.5%
|10.9%
|13.4%
|Industrial
|Farm & Construction Equipment
|(BEP)
|Brookfield Renewable Partners
|5.6%
|6.4%
|7.0%
|13.4%
|YieldCo
|Renewable Energy
|(NDAQ)
|Nasdaq
|1.8%
|1.9%
|11.5%
|13.4%
|Finance
|Financial Exchanges & Data
|NKE
|Nike
|1.2%
|1.0%
|12.3%
|13.3%
|Consumer Cyclical
|Apparel
|(OTCPK:EMRAF)
|Emera
|4.3%
|5.3%
|8.0%
|13.3%
|Utility
|Regulated Utility
|(TTC)
|Toro Company
|1.3%
|1.3%
|12.0%
|13.3%
|Industrial
|Agricultural Equipment
|(APOG)
|Apogee Enterprises
|1.1%
|1.3%
|12.0%
|13.3%
|Industrial
|Building Products
|(OSK)
|Oshkosh Corp
|1.3%
|1.3%
|12.0%
|13.3%
|Industrial
|Construction Machinery
|AFG
|American Financial Group
|1.5%
|1.3%
|12.0%
|13.3%
|Finance
|Multi-Line Insurance
|(AAN)
|Aaron's
|0.3%
|0.3%
|13.0%
|13.3%
|Consumer Discretionary
|Home Furnishing Retail
|(APD)
|Air Products & Chemicals
|2.4%
|2.9%
|10.4%
|13.3%
|Industrial
|Industrial Gas
|(PFG)
|Principal Financial Group
|2.9%
|3.8%
|9.4%
|13.2%
|Financial
|Insurance
|DIS
|Disney
|1.6%
|1.5%
|11.7%
|13.2%
|Consumer Cyclical
|Entertainment
|RSG
|Republic Services
|2.7%
|2.1%
|11.1%
|13.2%
|Industrial
|Environment & Facilities Services
|(AAPL)
|Apple
|0.9%
|1.5%
|11.6%
|13.1%
|Technology
|Consumer Hardware
|(ETN)
|Eaton Corp
|3.1%
|3.4%
|9.7%
|13.1%
|Industrial
|Diversified Industrials
|(ROP)
|Roper Technologies
|0.6%
|0.6%
|12.5%
|13.1%
|Industrial
|Industrial Tech
|(BLL)
|Ball Corp
|0.8%
|1.1%
|12.0%
|13.1%
|Basic Materials
|Metal & Glass Containers
|(WHR)
|Whirlpool
|2.2%
|3.0%
|10.0%
|13.0%
|Consumer Discretionary
|Home Appliances
|SU
|Suncor Energy
|2.9%
|2.7%
|10.3%
|13.0%
|Energy
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|WM
|Waste Management
|2.9%
|1.7%
|11.3%
|13.0%
|Industrial
|Environment & Facilities Services
|SEIC
|SEI Investments
|1.1%
|1.0%
|12.0%
|13.0%
|Financial
|Asset Management
|NOC
|Northrop Grumman
|1.7%
|1.5%
|11.5%
|13.0%
|Industrial
|Defense
|GD
|General Dynamics
|2.1%
|1.9%
|11.0%
|12.9%
|Industrial
|Aerospace & Defense
|(SNA)
|Snap-on
|1.6%
|1.9%
|11.0%
|12.9%
|Industrial
|Diversified Industrials
|(TSN)
|Tyson Foods
|1.1%
|1.9%
|11.0%
|12.9%
|Consumer Defensive
|Food & Beverage
|APTS
|Preferred Apartment Communities
|6.7%
|5.9%
|7.0%
|12.9%
|REIT
|Apartment REIT
|(WSFS)
|WSFS Finance
|0.7%
|0.8%
|12.0%
|12.8%
|Finance
|Thrift & Mortgage Finance
|ERIE
|Erie Indemnity
|3.0%
|2.8%
|10.0%
|12.8%
|Finance
|Insurance
|(CASY)
|Casey's General Stores
|0.9%
|1.1%
|11.7%
|12.8%
|Consumer Defensive
|Grocery Stores
|(MPLX)
|MPLX
|4.4%
|7.1%
|5.6%
|12.7%
|MLP
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|MCO
|Moody's
|1.4%
|0.9%
|11.8%
|12.7%
|Finance
|Financial Exchanges & Data
|(WFC)
|Wells Fargo
|2.8%
|3.0%
|9.7%
|12.7%
|Finance
|Banking
|COST
|Costco
|1.1%
|1.0%
|11.7%
|12.7%
|Consumer Cyclical
|Retail
|(TJX)
|TJX Companies
|1.2%
|1.6%
|11.1%
|12.7%
|Consumer Cyclical
|Retail
|(AOS)
|A. O. Smith
|1.1%
|1.2%
|11.5%
|12.7%
|Industrial
|Building Products
|(TD)
|Toronto-Dominion Bank
|3.4%
|3.7%
|9.0%
|12.7%
|Financial
|Banking
|(HUBB)
|Hubbell Incorporated
|2.3%
|2.7%
|10.0%
|12.7%
|Industrial
|Electronic Components
|(TRP)
|TransCanada
|3.9%
|4.9%
|7.7%
|12.6%
|Energy
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|(FLO)
|Flowers Food
|2.8%
|3.5%
|9.0%
|12.5%
|Consumer Defensive
|Food & Beverage
|(GIS)
|General Mills
|3.1%
|4.6%
|8.0%
|12.6%
|Consumer Defensive
|Food & Beverage
|(MMM)
|3M
|2.5%
|2.7%
|9.8%
|12.5%
|Industrial
|Diversified Industrials
|(CB)
|Chubb
|2.2%
|2.2%
|10.3%
|12.5%
|Finance
|Insurance
|LMT
|Lockheed Martin
|3.0%
|2.5%
|10.0%
|12.5%
|Industrial
|Defense
|(VFC)
|V.F Corp
|2.0%
|2.0%
|10.5%
|12.5%
|Consumer Cyclical
|Apparel
|(LNC)
|Lincoln National Corp
|1.6%
|2.0%
|10.4%
|12.4%
|Financial
|Life Insurance
|(DFS)
|Discover Financial Services
|1.8%
|1.9%
|10.5%
|12.4%
|Finance
|Consumer Finance
|ORI
|Old Republic International
|4.3%
|3.8%
|8.6%
|12.4%
|Finance
|Insurance
|SYBT
|Stock Yards Bankcorp
|2.6%
|2.4%
|10.0%
|12.4%
|Finance
|Regional Banks
|TRNO
|Terreno Realty
|2.9%
|2.4%
|10.0%
|12.4%
|REIT
|Industrial REIT
|PH
|Parker-Hannifin
|1.8%
|1.9%
|10.5%
|12.4%
|Industrial
|Diversified Industrials
|(EPR)
|EPR Properties
|6.1%
|6.5%
|5.8%
|12.3%
|REIT
|Specialized REIT
|(SEP)
|Spectra Energy Partners
|6.0%
|8.4%
|4.0%
|12.4%
|MLP
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|(ITW)
|Illinois Tool Works
|2.1%
|2.3%
|10.2%
|12.5%
|Industrial
|Diversified Industrials
|(TU)
|Telus
|4.1%
|4.4%
|7.9%
|12.3%
|Telecom
|Wireless/Internet
|(IBM)
|IBM
|3.4%
|4.3%
|8.0%
|12.3%
|Technology
|IT Consulting
|(PRU)
|Prudential Financial
|2.7%
|3.7%
|8.5%
|12.2%
|Financial
|Insurance
|MGRC
|McGrath Rentcorp
|2.9%
|2.2%
|10.0%
|12.2%
|Industrial
|Business Services
|(MDP)
|Meredith Corp
|3.7%
|4.2%
|8.0%
|12.2%
|Consumer Discretionary
|Publishing
|(EPD)
|Enterprise Products Partners
|5.6%
|5.9%
|6.2%
|12.1%
|MLP
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|(MRT)
|MedEquities Trust
|7.4%
|7.6%
|4.6%
|12.2%
|REIT
|Medical REIT
|(IFF)
|International Flavors & Fragrances
|1.9%
|2.2%
|10.0%
|12.2%
|Basic Materials
|Specialty Chemicals
|(SMBC)
|Southern Missouri Bancorp
|1.6%
|1.1%
|11.0%
|12.1%
|Finance
|Regional Banks
|JKHY
|Jack Henry & Associates
|1.4%
|1.1%
|11.0%
|12.1%
|Technology
|Data Processing & Outsourcing Solutions
|MKC
|McCormick & Company
|2.0%
|1.8%
|10.3%
|12.1%
|Consumer Defensive
|Food & Beverage
|(PB)
|Prosperity Bancshares
|2.0%
|2.1%
|10.0%
|12.1%
|Financial
|Regional Banks
|FUN
|Cedar Fair
|5.5%
|6.0%
|6.0%
|12.0%
|Consumer Discretionary (Uses K1)
|Amusement Parks
|(IRM)
|Iron Mountain
|6.0%
|6.7%
|5.3%
|12.0%
|REIT
|Storage REIT
|(CE)
|Celanese Corp
|1.7%
|1.9%
|10.1%
|12.0%
|Basic Materials
|Specialty Chemicals
|(UBS)
|UBS Group
|3.5%
|4.0%
|8.0%
|12.0%
|Finance
|Banks
|(GIL)
|Gildan Activewear
|0.9%
|1.6%
|10.4%
|12.0%
|Consumer Discretionary
|Apparel
|CORR
|CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust
|8.2%
|8.0%
|4.0%
|12.0%
|REIT
|Infrastructure REIT
|(FDS)
|FactSet Research Systems
|1.2%
|1.3%
|10.7%
|12.0%
|Finance
|Capital Markets
|(BNS)
|Bank of Nova Scotia
|3.8%
|4.5%
|7.4%
|11.9%
|Finance
|Banking
|ACN
|Accenture
|2.1%
|1.6%
|10.3%
|11.9%
|Technology
|IT Consulting
|(EIG)
|Employers Holdings
|1.1%
|1.9%
|10.0%
|11.9%
|Finance
|Insurance
|(SPG)
|Simon Property Group
|3.2%
|4.6%
|7.3%
|11.9%
|REIT
|Retail REIT
|NSA
|National Storage Affiliates
|4.5%
|3.9%
|8.0%
|11.9%
|REIT
|Storage REIT
|(SJM)
|J.M Smuckers
|2.3%
|2.9%
|9.0%
|11.9%
|Consumer Defensive
|Food & Beverage
|(C)
|Citigroup
|0.4%
|1.8%
|10.0%
|11.8%
|Finance
|Banking
|(PG)
|Procter & Gamble
|3.1%
|3.6%
|8.2%
|11.8%
|Consumer Defensive
|Household & Personal Products
|(MET)
|Metlife
|3.0%
|3.8%
|8.0%
|11.8%
|Finance
|Insurance
|CFR
|Cullen/Frost Bankers
|2.8%
|2.3%
|9.5%
|11.8%
|Finance
|Regional Banks
|RTN
|Raytheon
|2.3%
|1.7%
|10.0%
|11.7%
|Industrial
|Aerospace & Defense
|LANC
|Lancaster Colony Corp
|1.9%
|1.7%
|10.0%
|11.7%
|Consumer Defensive
|Food & Beverage
|(CNI)
|Canadian National Railway
|1.6%
|1.6%
|10.0%
|11.6%
|Industrial
|Railroads
|(HON)
|Honeywell International
|2.0%
|2.0%
|9.6%
|11.6%
|Industrial
|Diversified Industrials
|(T)
|AT&T
|4.9%
|6.5%
|5.1%
|11.6%
|Telecom
|Wireless/Internet
|(CLX)
|Clorox
|2.7%
|2.9%
|8.6%
|11.5%
|Consumer Defensive
|Household & Personal Products
|(INTC)
|Intel
|1.3%
|2.3%
|9.2%
|11.5%
|Technology
|Semiconductors
|(MPW)
|Medical Properties Trust
|6.6%
|7.1%
|4.4%
|11.5%
|REIT
|Hospital REIT
|(NBHC)
|National Bank Holdings Corp
|1.0%
|1.4%
|10.0%
|11.4%
|Finance
|Regional Bank
|AXP
|American Express
|1.5%
|1.4%
|10.0%
|11.4%
|Finance
|Consumer Finance
|(MMP)
|Magellan Midstream Partners
|4.3%
|5.4%
|6.0%
|11.4%
|MLP
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|(HSY)
|Hershey
|2.3%
|2.9%
|8.5%
|11.4%
|Consumer Defensive
|Food & Beverage
|WDFC
|WD-40 Company
|1.8%
|1.4%
|10.0%
|11.4%
|Consumer Defensive
|Household & Personal Products
|(CSFL)
|CenterState Bank
|0.6%
|1.3%
|10.0%
|11.3%
|Finance
|Regional Bank
|(OTCPK:CDUAF)
|Canadian Utilites LTD
|3.0%
|4.3%
|7.0%
|11.3%
|Utilities
|Diversified Utilities
|(UPS)
|UPS
|2.9%
|3.2%
|8.0%
|11.2%
|Industrial
|Air Freight & Logistics
|(SRE)
|Sempra Energy
|2.8%
|3.1%
|8.1%
|11.2%
|Utilites
|Diversified Utilities
|(NVS)
|Novartis
|3.5%
|3.6%
|7.6%
|11.2%
|Healthcare
|Pharmceutical
|(SKT)
|Tanger Factory Outlet Centers
|4.7%
|5.9%
|5.3%
|11.2%
|REIT
|Retail REIT
|BF.B
|Brown-Foreman
|1.4%
|1.2%
|10.0%
|11.2%
|Consumer Defensive
|Alcohol
|(GLW)
|Corning
|2.3%
|2.5%
|8.7%
|11.2%
|Industrial
|Electronic Components
|MCD
|McDonald's
|3.1%
|2.6%
|8.6%
|11.2%
|Consumer Cyclical
|Restaurants
|(UL)
|Unilever
|3.2%
|3.4%
|7.8%
|11.2%
|Consumer Defensive
|Household & Personal Products
|(KO)
|Coca Cola
|3.2%
|3.5%
|7.7%
|11.2%
|Consumer Defensive
|Food & Beverage
|(KMB)
|Kimberly-Clark
|3.1%
|3.8%
|7.3%
|11.1%
|Consumer Defensive
|Household & Personal Products
|SCL
|Stepan Company
|1.2%
|1.1%
|10.0%
|11.1%
|Basic Materials
|Specialty Chemicals
|(D)
|Dominion Energy
|3.7%
|4.7%
|6.4%
|11.1%
|Utilities
|Diversified Utilities
|PF
|Pinnacle Foods
|2.4%
|2.0%
|9.1%
|11.1%
|Consumer Defensive
|Food & Beverage
|(K)
|Kellogg's
|3.0%
|3.1%
|8.0%
|11.1%
|Consumer Defensive
|Food
|STAG
|STAG Industrial
|5.9%
|5.3%
|5.8%
|11.1%
|REIT
|Industrial REIT
|(PFE)
|Pfizer
|3.5%
|3.6%
|7.4%
|11.0%
|Healthcare
|Pharmaceuticals
|(XOM)
|Exxon Mobil
|3.4%
|4.0%
|7.0%
|11.0%
|Energy
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|RLI
|RLI Corp
|1.4%
|1.2%
|9.8%
|11.0%
|Financial
|Insurance
|KIM
|Kimco Realty Corp
|7.0%
|6.8%
|4.1%
|10.9%
|REIT
|Retail REIT
|(CSCO)
|Cisco Systems
|2.4%
|3.2%
|7.6%
|10.8%
|Technology
|Communications Equipment
|(HEP)
|Holly Energy Partners
|8.0%
|8.7%
|2.0%
|10.7%
|MLP
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|(PPG)
|PPG Industries
|1.5%
|1.7%
|9.0%
|10.7%
|Basic Materials
|Specialty Chemicals
|(TAP)
|Molson Coors Brewing Company
|2.0%
|2.6%
|8.1%
|10.7%
|Consumer Defensive
|Alcohol
|CVX
|Chevron
|3.9%
|3.7%
|7.0%
|10.7%
|Energy
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|(LYB)
|LyondellBasell
|3.4%
|3.7%
|6.9%
|10.6%
|Industrial
|Petrochemicals
|BMO
|Bank of Montreal
|4.0%
|3.7%
|6.9%
|10.6%
|Finance
|Banking
|PNR
|Pentair
|2.0%
|1.6%
|9%
|10.6%
|Industrial
|Water Infrastructure
|(BAC)
|Bank of America
|1.3%
|1.6%
|9.0%
|10.6%
|Finance
|Banking
|DLR
|Digital Realty Trust
|4.7%
|3.5%
|7.1%
|10.6%
|REIT
|Data Center REIT
|(GPC)
|Genuine Parts Company
|2.7%
|2.9%
|7.6%
|10.5%
|Industrial
|Auto Parts
|NEE
|NextEra Energy
|3.0%
|2.6%
|7.9%
|10.5%
|Utilities
|Diversified Utilities
|(BPMP)
|BP Midstream Partners
|4.5%
|5.0%
|5.5%
|10.5%
|MLP
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|(JNJ)
|Johnson & Johnson
|2.8%
|2.9%
|7.6%
|10.5%
|Healthcare
|Diversified Medical
|BAM
|Brookfield Asset Management
|1.5%
|1.4%
|9.0%
|10.4%
|Finance
|Asset Management
|(AFL)
|Aflac
|2.4%
|2.4%
|8.0%
|10.4%
|Finance
|Insurance
|(CP)
|Canadian Pacific Railway
|0.9%
|1.0%
|9.4%
|10.4%
|Industrial
|Railroads
|(PM)
|Philip Morris International
|5.0%
|5.5%
|5.0%
|10.5%
|Consumer Defensive
|Tobacco
|SYK
|Stryker Corp
|1.4%
|1.1%
|9.3%
|10.4%
|Healthcare
|Healthcare Equipment
|GRC
|Gorman-Rupp
|1.5%
|1.4%
|9.0%
|10.4%
|Industrial
|Pumps
|(MAN)
|ManpowerGroup
|1.6%
|2.3%
|8.0%
|10.3%
|Industrial
|Human Resources & Employment Services
|(PCAR)
|PACCAR
|1.5%
|1.8%
|8.5%
|10.3%
|Industrial
|Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks
|(PEP)
|Pepsi
|3.0%
|3.2%
|7.0%
|10.2%
|Consumer Defensive
|Food & Beverage
|(CL)
|Colgate-Palmolive
|2.4%
|2.6%
|7.6%
|10.2%
|Consumer Defensive
|Household & Personal Products
|RPM
|RPM International
|2.3%
|2.1%
|8.0%
|10.1%
|Basic Materials
|Specialty Chemicals
|(MDT)
|Medtronic
|2.2%
|2.3%
|7.8%
|10.1%
|Healthcare
|Medical Products
|(FTS)
|Fortis
|4.0%
|4.1%
|6.0%
|10.1%
|Utility
|Electric Utility
|(RY)
|Royal Bank of Canada
|3.8%
|3.9%
|6.2%
|10.1%
|Finance
|Banking
|(FELE)
|Franklin Electric
|1.0%
|1.0%
|9.0%
|10.0%
|Industrial
|Pumps
|(HRL)
|Hormel Foods
|2.0%
|2.0%
|8.0%
|10.0%
|Consumer Defensive
|Food & Beverage
|(TGT)
|Target
|3.3%
|3.3%
|6.7%
|10.0%
|Consumer Cyclical
|Retail
|BMI
|Badger Meter
|1.3%
|1.0%
|9.0%
|10.0%
|Technology
|Electronic Components
|UGI
|UGI Corp
|2.3%
|2.0%
|8.0%
|10.0%
|Utility
|Gas Utility
|USB
|US Bancorp
|2.5%
|2.3%
|7.5%
|9.8%
|Finance
|Regional Bank
|CTRE
|CareTrust REIT
|5.0%
|4.9%
|5.0%
|9.9%
|REIT
|Senior Housing REIT
|SXT
|Sentient Technologies Corp
|2.0%
|1.9%
|8.0%
|9.9%
|Basic Materials
|Specialty Chemicals
|EMR
|Emerson Electric
|3.0%
|2.8%
|7.0%
|9.8%
|Industrial
|Electrical Components
|MAA
|Mid-America Apartment Communities
|4.1%
|3.8%
|5.9%
|9.7%
|REIT
|Apartment REIT
|SRCE
|1st Source Corp
|2.1%
|1.6%
|8.0%
|9.6%
|Financial
|Regional Bank
|WMT
|Walmart
|2.7%
|2.4%
|7.3%
|9.7%
|Consumer Defensive
|Grocery Stores
|O
|Realty Income
|5.1%
|4.8%
|4.9%
|9.7%
|REIT
|Retail REIT
|VTR
|Ventas
|5.8%
|5.5%
|4.2%
|9.7%
|REIT
|Healthcare REIT
|AVB
|AvalonBay Communities
|3.9%
|3.5%
|6.1%
|9.6%
|REIT
|Apartment REIT
|NHI
|National Health Investors
|5.8%
|5.4%
|4.2%
|9.6%
|REIT
|Medical REIT
|CPT
|Camden Property Trust
|3.9%
|3.4%
|6.1%
|9.5%
|REIT
|Apartment REIT
|ARE
|Alexandria Real Estate Equities
|3.5%
|3.0%
|6.5%
|9.5%
|REIT
|Medical Office REIT
|WPC
|W.P Carey
|6.7%
|6.2%
|3.3%
|9.5%
|REIT
|Diversified REIT
|LTC
|LTC Properties
|6.0%
|5.5%
|4.0%
|9.5%
|REIT
|Healthcare REIT
|EXR
|Extra Space Storage
|4.3%
|3.7%
|5.7%
|9.4%
|REIT
|Storage REIT
|DEO
|Diageo
|3.0%
|2.3%
|7.0%
|9.3%
|Consumer Defensive
|Alcohol
|FRT
|Federal Realty Trust
|4.0%
|3.2%
|6.0%
|9.2%
|REIT
|Retail REIT
|MAIN
|Main Street Capital
|8.0%
|7.2%
|2.0%
|9.2%
|Finance
|BDC
|PLD
|Prologis
|4.2%
|3.1%
|5.8%
|8.9%
|REIT
|Industrial REIT
|AMGN
|Amgen
|4.0%
|2.8%
|6.0%
|8.8%
|Medical
|Pharmaceuticals
|NNN
|National Retail Properties
|5.5%
|4.3%
|4.5%
|8.8%
|REIT
|Retail REIT
|PSA
|Public Storage
|4.9%
|3.6%
|5.1%
|8.7%
|REIT
|Storage REIT
|VZ
|Verizon
|6.0%
|4.7%
|4.0%
|8.7%
|Telecom
|Wireless/Internet
|JPM
|JPMorgan Chase
|3.5%
|2.0%
|6.5%
|8.5%
|Finance
|Banking
|ESS
|Essex Property Trust
|4.2%
|3.2%
|5.2%
|8.4%
|REIT
|Apartment REIT
|RDS.B
|Royal Dutch Shell
|7.0%
|5.2%
|3.0%
|8.2%
|Energy
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|Average
|2.7%
|3.0%
|10.6%
|13.6%
Note that the average yield, dividend growth, and total return potential are based on equal weighting of all 301 companies. If you weight by total return potential (as I plan to do), then the portfolio looks like this:
- Yield: 3.0%
- Projected Dividend Growth: 11.5%
- Total Return Potential: 14.5%
Note that those figures include even stocks that are too overvalued to buy today. In reality, the yield and total return potential should be higher if you avoid overpaying.
Buys/Sells This Week
- Bought $500 Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) - starter position
- Bought $500 MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) - double down stock of the week
Plan For The Next Week
The new stock of the week is Energy Transfer Partners (ETP). The upcoming merger between Energy Transfer Partners and its sponsor Energy Transfer Equity, should create a fantastic low risk, high-yield income growth opportunity. As I explained in that article I'm buying ETP purely as a way to arbitrage lower priced future ETE units. ETP is currently trading at five times forward DCF which is an absurdly low valuation that fails to take into account the massive improvements to its fundamentals over the past two quarters. Going forward as long as ETP remains near today's valuations I will continue to make it my double down stock of the week up to a portfolio position of 5%.
The double down stock of the week is Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP). In recent months OMP has signed several third party Bakken producers onto its system (15 year, fixed fee contracts). That has caused management to boost its overall payout growth outlook significantly:
- 20% annual distribution growth through end of 2019 (formerly just 2018)
- 1.5 expected distribution coverage in 2019 (very low risk payout)
- Potential extension of 20% payout growth beyond 2019
Oasis is now acquiring land in the Permian basin which will significantly de-risk OMP's single formation regional concentration.
The Portfolio Today
Note that due to reader requests for larger screen shots, going forward this image will only show my top 47 positions. However, given that this will represent about 90% to 95% of my capital, I consider it a good representation of the portfolio.
Dividend Risk Ratings
- Low risk: High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years, max portfolio size 10% (core holding, SWAN candidate).
- Medium risk: Dividend safe and potentially growing for next two to three years, max portfolio size 5%.
- High risk: Dividend safe and predictable for one year, max portfolio size 2.5%.
Safety Outlooks
- Negative outlook: Fundamentals of industry and/or company are deteriorating, rising risk of safety downgrade. If it's a turnaround story, the turnaround is unlikely to succeed.
- Stable outlook: Fundamentals are stable, or if in turnaround, the management plan seems likely to work. The risk of a safety downgrade is low.
- Positive outlook: Fundamentals are strong and rising.
High-Risk Stocks
- Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) - Negative outlook (turnaround outlook questionable)
- New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) - Positive outlook
- Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) - Due to ongoing downturn in the SNF industry, stable outlook (confidence in turnaround plan)
Medium-Risk Stocks
- Pattern Energy Group: Will be upgraded when the payout ratio declines under 85% - positive outlook
- QTS Realty: Stable outlook
- Medical Properties Trust: Due to long-term uncertainty surrounding medical REITs - positive outlook
- EPR Properties: Due to exposure to cinemas (declining over time) - positive outlook
- Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT): Due to volatility of hotel cash flow - stable outlook
- NRG Yield: Stable outlook
- NetEase: Negative Outlook (medium risk due to variable dividend policy, gaming division is struggling)
Low-Risk Stocks
- Enterprise Products Partners: Stable outlook
- AT&T - Stable outlook
- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers - Negative outlook
- Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) - Stable outlook
- TransAlta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF) - Stable outlook
- Simon Property Group - Stable outlook
- Enbridge - Stable outlook
- Realty Income (NYSE:O) - Stable outlook
- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners - Positive outlook
- Dominion Energy - Stable outlook
- STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) - Stable outlook
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) - Stable outlook
- Telus - Stable outlook
- Ventas - Stable outlook
- Iron Mountain - Stable outlook
- Spectra Energy Partners - Stable outlook
- W.P. Carey - Stable outlook
- NextEra Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:NEP) - Positive outlook
- Altria - Stable outlook
- Royal Bank Of Canada - Stable outlook
- Bank of Nova Scotia - Stable outlook
- Exxon Mobil - Stable outlook
- AbbVie - Stable outlook
- EQT Midstream Partners - Stable outlook
- EQT GP Holdings - Stable outlook
- MPLX - Stable outlook
- Visa - Stable outlook
- Home Depot - Stable outlook
- Lowe's - Stable outlook
- Noble Midstream Partners - Stable outlook
- Starbucks - Stable outlook
- Antero Midstream Partners - Stable outlook
- Antero Midstream GP - Stable outlook
- CNX Midstream Partners - Stable outlook
- Dominion Midstream Partners - Negative outlook (liquidity trap for now)
- Huntington Ingalls Industries - Stable outlook
- Apple - Stable outlook
- Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) - Stable outlook
- InterDigital - Stable outlook
- NVIDIA (NVDA) - Positive outlook
- Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) - Stable outlook
- Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) - Stable outlook
- Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) - Stable outlook
- MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) - Stable outlook
- Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) - Stable outlook
My focus is on now on more diversification to crash-proof my portfolio against the next recession. This is why I'm buying one new stock per week (starter position). However, my primary focus is on lowering my cost basis in existing positions to take advantage of some of the best quality high-yield bargains you can find today.
My portfolio began with five stocks, all medium- to high-risk, in two sectors. Right now, I'm up to 59 stocks, mostly low- to medium-risk, in 10 sectors. By next week, I'll be up to 60 holdings in 10 sectors. The goal by year-end is around 80 stocks in 10 to 11 sectors. However, that goal will change if the 2/10 yield curve inverts and I'm forced to move to recession preparation mode. That would entail splitting my weekly cash between double down stocks and paying down margin in order to be at zero margin by the time the next recession hits.
My current long-term goal (subject to change) is to own 200 stocks, which I estimate will take about 10 years to accomplish (barring a bear market). It will likely take about 15 years before I can fully weight my portfolio by total return potential. Note that I may end up owning a different number of stocks, depending on how the portfolio returns bear out over time. In addition, because of how I weight my positions, the top 25 holdings will command the vast majority of my financial resources.
Top 10 Income Sources
(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)
While income diversification is important (in case of a dividend cut), I'm also balancing that with concentrated positions in my highest conviction names. Thus my long-term goal is for no position to represent more than 10% of my total dividend income.
However, because I'm currently doubling down so aggressively on my highest conviction buys it will take me a few months before I can balance out my portfolio income.
The portfolio has become far more diversified by stock style, especially compared to the early days, when it was pretty much 100% small-cap value. It's still heavily focused on value stocks, but in the coming weeks and months, growth will become a much bigger factor, given my total return focus. That should shift my portfolio more towards core and growth.
Over time, I plan to add some exposure to non-US holdings, mostly Canadian stocks, as well as some European ones like LyondellBasell and Unilever. Of course, the overall international exposure will be rather limited, because I only own stocks with a history of stable or rising dividends. The variable-pay nature of most foreign dividend stocks means they don't fit my needs. Only in rare exception, such as very fast-growing names like NetEase, will I own a variable-pay dividend stock.
Fortunately, over time, owning many blue-chip multinationals will still mean I'm benefiting from an international dividend empire. For example, CM, RY, and BNS have large overseas and emerging market exposure. Meanwhile, future Dividend Aristocrat additions like PG, KO, and PEP also do a lot of business overseas.
Once we experience a market crash, I'll be able to further diversify by style and market cap when I add numerous growth stocks and blue chips to the portfolio.
My portfolio is currently made up of three core sectors, all currently highly rate-sensitive (I'm okay with that, since rate sensitivity is a short-term phenomenon). It also remains highly focused on hard assets and high-yield stocks, because of my dedication to buying the best undervalued high total return potential stocks. Today, that means mostly MLPs and midstream stocks. This is actually also by design because in a rising inflation environment real estate and hard assets typically outperform.
(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)
In the future I plan to add more utilities to help build up the defensive side of my portfolio. The utilities I'll be buying include:
- NextEra Energy (NEE)
- Brookfield Renewable Partners
- TerraForm Power
- Atlantica Yield
- American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP)
- Fortis
- DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)
- Southern Company (NYSE:SO)
- AES Corp. (AES)
- Canadian Utilities LTD (OTCPK:CDUAF)
However, since I'm adding in order of highest to lowest total return potential, I won't be adding most of these utilities for many months. That coincides with the low probability of a recession starting within the next two years.
(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)
As I continue adding fast-growing dividend stocks, my average dividend growth rate has been steadily climbing. Since I switched to a focus on total return weighting versus yield, the average 5-year dividend growth rate is up from 8.9% to 11.7%. In the coming weeks that is going to fall signficantly as I start building a full position in medium risk ultra value Energy Transfer Partners (frozen payout until the merger with its sponsor in 2019).
Projected Portfolio Dividends Over Time
|
Time Frame
|
Inflation-Adjusted Total Annual Portfolio Dividends
|
5 years
|
$16,915
|
10 years
|
$26,628
|
15 years
|
$41,919
|
20 years
|
$65,991
|
25 years
|
$103,886
|
30 years
|
$163,542
|
40 years
|
$405,294
|
50 years
|
$1,004,412
|
100 years
|
$93,889,731
Keep in mind that this table only takes into account organic (stock-level) dividend growth. It doesn't consider fresh savings I'm adding over time, nor that I reinvest my dividends. In fact, at my current savings rate, I estimate that within 10 years, I'll hit $100,000 per year in net dividends.
Still, it's an impressive thing to see just how powerful compounding can be, especially since these figures are in today's purchasing power (inflation-adjusted). I use an 11.5% long-term dividend growth estimate and a 2.0% inflation estimate. The 11.5% is the projected long-term dividend growth from the master watch list, weighted by total return potential, since that is ultimately what my portfolio will end up becoming.
Over time, as I diversify my portfolio, the yield will fall to about 3-4%. But the dividend growth rate should rise to about 9-10%. Ultimately, the goal is to build a highly diversified, low-risk, high-yielding portfolio with strong enough dividend growth to achieve 10-11% inflation-adjusted total returns.
For perspective, the S&P 500's 20-year median annual dividend growth rate has been 6.2%. So, the goal is to about double the market's yield, with about 3-4% faster dividend growth. Since 1871, the S&P 500 has generated annual total returns of 9.1%. The market's historical inflation-adjusted total return has been 7.0%.
Thus, the idea is to prove that a high-yield dividend growth portfolio can easily beat the market over time. That is, if the individual holdings are all above average or excellent quality.
Portfolio Statistics
- Holdings: 59
- Portfolio Size: $178,966 (all time record high)
- Equity: $151,799 (all time record high)
- Remaining Margin Buying Power: $763,761
- Margin Used: $27,167
- Debt/Equity: 0.18
- Leverage Ratio: 18%
- Dividends/Margin Interest Ratio: 11.5
- Distance To Margin Call (How Much Portfolio Would Need To Fall): 78.2%
- Current Margin Rate: 3.43%
- Yield: 6.0%
- Yield On Cost: 6.2%
- Net Yield On Invested Capital: 6.7%
- Time Weighted Total Return Since Inception (since September 8, 2017): 1.0%
- Unlevered Total Return Since Inception: 4.8%
- Year-to-Date Unlevered Total Return: 2.0%
- Annualized Unlevered Total Return (YTD 2018): 4.0%
- Unrealized Capital Gains (current holdings): $5,098 (+2.9%)
- Cumulative Dividends Received (including accrued dividends): $9,709
- Annual Dividends: $10,745
- Annual Interest: $932
- Annual Net Dividends: $9,813
- Monthly Average Net Dividends: $818
- Daily Average Net Dividends (my business empire never sleeps): $26.89
- Portfolio Beta (volatility relative to S&P 500): 0.84
- Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth: 11.5%
- Projected Annual Unlevered Total Return: 14.5%
- Projected Net Levered Annual Total Return: 17.4% (assuming long-term average leverage of 25%, 3% average margin rate)
- Long-Term Net Levered Annual Total Return Goal: 16.0%
10 Worst-Performing Positions
|Stock
|Loss
|Cost Basis
|SBUX
|-12.9%
|$58.35
|AQN
|-11.4%
|$11.10
|PEGI
|-10.4%
|$19.51
|ABBV
|-10.2%
|$98.99
|CM
|-10.0%
|$98.23
|MO
|-9.6%
|$63.77
|BNS
|-8.1%
|$62.98
|T
|-7.5%
|$33.71
|BPY
|-7.2%
|$21.73
|TRSWF
|-6.7%
|$13.00
10 Best-Performing Positions
|Stock
|Gain
|Cost Basis
|QTS
|20.1%
|$34.38
|CLDT
|19.5%
|$18.36
|V
|18.5%
|$119.09
|EPD
|17.4%
|$24.49
|EPR
|17.2%
|$56.31
|CNXM
|16.7%
|$16.42
|NBLX
|16.5%
|$44.71
|NEP
|16.3%
|$38.91
|BREUF
|16.0%
|$16.50
|MPW
|15.4%
|$12.31
Bottom Line: To Achieve Your Financial Goals Requires Training Yourself To Think Differently
Like most important things in life good long-term investing is simple in concept, challenging in execution. As I explained last week it requires three things above all else: an ability to live below your means (savings), the right long-term strategy, and the patience to let your strategy compound your wealth through periods of inevitable underperformance.
The five charts I highlighted this week only further clarifies the importance of avoiding the siren's song of market timing. Most importantly it shows why an appropriately designed low risk, high-yield income growth portfolio might be just the thing to maximize your chances at a comfortable and prosperous retirement.
My work here on Seeking Alpha is designed to help highlight the kinds of low to medium risk stocks that investors can hopefully use to build just such a portfolio. Of course I can only provide ideas and it's up to every individual to determine whether or not any particular stock is a good match for their specific: risk profile, financial goals, and overall investing strategy.
