SunTrust Banks: In A Strong Trend Higher

SunTrust Banks (STI) is breaking out higher following strengthening fundamentals. Its operations are improving as both rising interest rates and a strong credit quality environment are benefiting both its top- and bottom-line. Its share price is trending strongly higher on this optimism. I am buying stock in this name as its share price is bolstered by sustainable growth in its underlying operations.

Profile

STI operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale.

The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions. This segment also offers residential mortgage products in the secondary market.

The Wholesale segment provides capital markets solutions, including advisory, capital raising, and financial risk management, as well as lease financing solutions; cash management services and auto dealer financing solutions; and construction, mini-perm, and permanent real estate financing, as well as tailored financing and equity investment solutions

Fundamental Narrative

STI is attractively valued at current levels as its operations continue to improve amid rising interest rates, as well as a strong credit quality environment.

Strong performance on the quarter was driven by management’s focus on continuous improvement and consistent investments in growth, in addition to the favorable operating environment, according to its earnings call. On the revenue front, STI saw a pickup in both capital markets revenue and commercial lending activity as was anticipated by the pipelines they had leading into the quarter. These improvements, combined with a 4 basis point expansion in its net interest margin, resulted in a 4% sequential revenue growth, according to management.

This growth is largely the result of ongoing investments made in its key areas of differentiation, including SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, the broader wholesale banking segment, and its consumer lending business. In addition, credit quality continues to be a strength for STI, not only because of the favorable operating environment, but also because of its risk culture and discipline. Over the most recent quarter, its consistently low charge-off ratio and improved outlook for credit losses across the portfolio, including potential hurricane losses, drove a 5 basis point decline in its coverage ratio. Its credit quality was also validated by its results in the most recent CCAR process, where STI’s loan losses in the severely adverse scenario continues to be among the lowest relative to peers. Given the performance, the Federal Reserve did not object to its 2018 capital plan, which calls for a 52% increase in share repurchases and a 25% increase in the dividend, thereby keeping the company on track to increase capital returns for the seventh consecutive year, according to its earnings call.

As far as the broader interest rate environment is concerned, its net interest margin improved 4 basis points during quarter, primarily as a result of the increase in short-term rates following the March rate hike. The company also benefited from positive mix shift within the loan portfolio as consumer direct continues to grow faster than the rest of the book. These benefits were partially offset by higher deposit costs and higher levels of wholesale funding due to the pickup in loan growth. This improvement in the net interest margin, combined with the 1% growth in average loan, resulted in a 3% sequential increase in net interest income. These positive results should continue as the Fed projects to continue raising its benchmark rate through 2019.

Non-interest income also increased by $33 million sequentially, driven entirely by strength in capital markets, which was up $47 million relative to the first quarter. This strength was due to broad-based growth across most investment banking and trading businesses. Some of this increase was offset by lower mortgage servicing income, which declined by $14 million as a result of higher decay expense, most of which was driven by higher prepaid fees in connection with the spring and summer purchase season, according to management.

Below is a chart of the company’s revenue and earnings per growth over the last three decades. Revenue has been largely sideways over the last decade following its recovery from the financial crisis. Moreover, rising interest rates and a stronger credit environment have benefited the company’s bottom-line results. Rising interest rates and continued strength in the broader U.S. economy should allow the company’s operations to improve further.

Valuation Comparison

Relative to its peers, STI is attractively valued. I like to use the PEG ratio because its takes into account valuation relative to the company’s growth prospects. The lower the number, the more attractively valued the company is relative to its potential growth. Among its peers, STI is one of the more attractively priced stocks. This signals that amid its improving operating environment, its share price could potentially outperform its peers as it is more attractively valued.

Price Action

The company’s bottom-line results have driven its share price higher. Although its share price was severely affected by the financial crisis, it has nearly tripled since its lows. There remains however, more upside potential as it continues to benefit from rising interest rates and strong consumer demand for credit. Additionally, a strong credit quality environment is similarly increasing shareholder optimism. Its trend higher remains intact, even after broad market volatility picking up earlier this year.

Conclusion

STI is at the will of both interest rates and the strength of the broader economy. Should interest rates decline and credit quality deteriorate, as it did during the financial crisis, STI would likely be severely negatively affected. As things stand today, interest rates are on the rise, improving the company’s net interest margin, while credit quality is high, reducing charge-offs. STI’s share price is in a strong trend higher, being led by fundamental expansion, leading me to purchase shares in the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.