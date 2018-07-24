Good News From Kinder Morgan

Article Thesis

Kinder Morgan (KMI) has announced that the proceeds from the sale of the Trans Mountain pipeline will be used to pay down debt. This is another step towards lowering the company's leverage, and it will result in lower interest expenses going forward.

Kinder Morgan's Q2 results also were convincing, and the company is on track to deliver a lot of shareholder value over the coming years.

In the past Kinder Morgan's business model looked like this: Distributable cash flows were used to pay rising dividends, whilst growth projects were financed via the issuance of debt & new equity. This worked well until it didn't, a declining oil price led to a declining share price, which, in turn, meant that issuing new equity became problematic, as it would dilute shareholders massively.

Financing growth projects via debt alone was also not a viable path as Kinder Morgan was highly leveraged already, and thus management had to change its strategy. The dividend was cut, and from then on new projects were financed via organic cash flows, no new debt or shares had to be issued.

This was a hard hit for many income investors who had bought shares of the company in hopes of rising dividends, but it was ultimately the right decision. If Kinder Morgan had not cut its dividend and stopped taking on new debt, the company's credit rating would have been lowered. This would have led to rising interest rates, and eventually the company would have been crushed by its debt. Soon after the dividend was cut Standard & Poor's affirmed that the credit rating would not be lowered, and Kinder Morgan continued to hold an investment grade rating.

Since then Kinder Morgan has lowered its leverage ratio - measured by debt to EBITDA - via two approaches: Excess cash and proceeds from asset sales were used to pay down debt, and at the same time new projects that the company has brought online were beneficial for Kinder Morgan's EBITDA.

Source: Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

From 2015 to 2017 Kinder Morgan has lowered its debt to EBITDA ratio from 5.6 to 5.1, over those years the company paid down $6 billion of net debt. Last December, when the budget for 2018 was made, Kinder Morgan did not foresee the sale of the Trans Mountain pipeline yet.

The company has since announced that the after-tax proceeds of the sale of the pipeline, about $2 billion, would be used to pay down debt. At the end of the second quarter Kinder Morgan's balance sheet looked like this:

Source: Kinder Morgan's most recent 10-Q filing

Net debt stood at $36.4 billion, the $2 billion that Kinder Morgan will use to pay down debt will thus lower the company's net debt to $34.4 billion, all else equal. During the Q2 Conference Call management stated the following:

Source: Q2 Earnings Call transcript

Kinder Morgan ended the second quarter with a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.9, if another $2 billion in debt is paid down during H2, the debt to EBITDA ratio would be 4.6 at the end of 2018. Relative to the leverage ratio before the dividend cut (5.6), this represents a massive reduction.

A lower leverage means that Kinder Morgan becomes a less risky, and thus more attractive investment. This is a development that should be beneficial for Kinder Morgan's valuations, as investors tend to pay more for low-risk companies with healthy balance sheets. There is another positive on top of that, though: Lower debt levels mean that Kinder Morgan's interest expenses decline, which, in turn, leads to higher profits and cash flows.

Depending on what debt Kinder Morgan pays down, the company could save a meaningful amount of money every year, as some of Kinder Morgan's bonds yield 7% or even more. Even if Kinder Morgan saves just 5% on the $2 billion that the company will pay down later this year, this would increase profits and cash flows by $100 million. Such a move would represent a 2% increase to the company's distributable cash flows, which, in turn, would allow for either more debt repayments in future years, or higher shareholder returns.

Permian Basin Boom Allows For Attractive Growth Prospects

A while ago Kinder Morgan has announced that it plans to build the Permian Highway gas pipeline in Texas, together with EagleClaw Midstream and Apache (APA). The pipeline, which was originally planned as a $2 billion project with a 42-inch pipeline, could now become even bigger than previously thought. Kinder Morgan has stated that high interest in the project could result in an even bigger pipeline being built, Kinder Morgan is now thinking about a 48-inch pipeline (~30% more throughput).

The Permian Basin is famous primarily for steadily rising oil output, but natural gas production continues to rise as well. Natural gas production in the Permian Basin is, in many cases, a by-product of oil production, so the natural gas that is produced in the area effectively comes at very low (or no) costs for producers. Due to the close proximity to the US gulf coast, which makes natural gas production in the Permian Basin feasible for LNG export projects, the gas that is produced there can be very valuable. The Permian Basin will remain a hot spot for shale production for decades. It therefore makes sense for pipeline companies to invest into new projects in this region, as demand for pipeline services will remain high.

Kinder Morgan is also seeking approval for the expansion of the El Paso gas pipeline, an already existing natural gas pipeline in Texas that is also transporting natural gas from the Permian Basin. These and other projects have a relatively large chance of getting approved without major problems, which is in stark contrast to the Trans Mountain project and its endless conflicts. Capex for these projects will also be lower, and it will take a shorter period of time until these projects are running, which improves the time until capex are accretive to Kinder Morgan's cash flows. Management will hopefully concentrate on such small to medium sized projects that will be highly accretive in a short period of time.

Kinder Morgan Continues To Trade At A Very Inexpensive Valuation Whilst Offering Attractive Shareholder Payouts

Kinder Morgan is not the highest-yielding pipeline company, and especially not the highest-yielding income stock across industries. Kinder Morgan does, however, offer an attractive combination of a relatively high dividend yield, high dividend growth rates and strong dividend coverage:

Source: Kinder Morgan Presentation

The numbers have changed a bit since this presentation was held, but the outcome is basically the same:

Kinder Morgan has the potential to return massive amounts of cash, as shares trade at a distributable cash flow yield of 11.5%.

Shares of Kinder Morgan trade at an inexpensive valuation, the EV to EBITDA multiple is ~10.

The forecasted dividend growth rates through 2020 are very strong. Kinder Morgan has raised the dividend by 60% this year and plans to raise the payout by 25% in 2019 and 2020.

The dividend is very safe, as Kinder Morgan is only paying out about 40% of its distributable cash flows this year.

Combined with a dividend yield of 4.5% this makes Kinder Morgan's shares attractive. Before Kinder Morgan's share price collapse a couple of years ago Kinder Morgan offered a dividend yield of around 4%-5% as well, but the company is in significantly better shape right now. With lower debt levels, better dividend coverage and higher dividend growth rates the company looks much more compelling today.

Bottom Line

Kinder Morgan continues to execute: Q2 results were solid, the company will bring down its debt levels even more this year, and at the same time management continues to find attractive growth opportunities.

Kinder Morgan has turned into a low-risk pipeline company with a comparatively strong balance sheet, and at the same time the company offers great dividend growth prospects and a juicy dividend yield.

The company has changed to the better, and yet shares trade at a low valuation, which makes for an attractive entry point for income seekers as well as for those looking for total returns.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to see new followers!

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.