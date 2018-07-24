Dover's Core Doing Okay And New Management Brings New Options

A new CEO seems to be bringing in a new sense of urgency with respect to cost/margin restructuring efforts, and perhaps changes to the portfolio could come later.

I’ve never hid the fact that Dover (DOV) is not among my favorite companies, and over a longer-term holding period, you’d still have done better with names like 3M (MMM), Illinois Tool Works (ITW), Fortive (FTV), Danaher (DHR), and Ingersoll-Rand (IR). That said, Dover shares have been performing meaningfully better on a relative basis over the past couple of years, first with the recovery in the energy sector, then the spin-off of Apergy (APY), and what I believe is building optimism about what a change at the top (a new CEO) could mean in terms of self-improvement.

My complaints about Dover have largely centered around low margins/elevated expenses, weak returns on capital, and a collection of businesses with iffy long-term strategic value. New CEO Richard Tobin seems eager to start work on the expense side of the equation, and I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of management shuffling the deck a little further down the road (selling some businesses and perhaps buying some new ones). While I’m warming up to Dover from a strategic perspective, the valuation still isn’t all that enticing to me, though a longer run of this industrial up-cycle could certainly generate some upside to my expectations.

It’s Still Dover

Dover still has a ways to go before it will be one of the solid gold multi-industrials. Organic revenue growth of 3.5% is not all that impressive next to the results posted so far by Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY), Danaher (up over 5%), Honeywell (HON) (up 6%), or Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), though at least in the case of Stanley Black, Dover did outdo the basically flat organic performance in Stanley Black's Industrial business and Illinois Tool Works did only slightly better. Dover did see some core margin improvement, though not at the segment level, and gross margin did decline (a common trend so far this quarter).

Regrettably, Dover no longer gives quite as much detail as it previously did, but 80% of the company’s operations seem to be in decent or better shape now. The Engineered Systems segment saw 6% organic revenue growth, with 4% growth in Product ID and 7% growth in Industrials. On the Product ID side, it looks like Dover kept pace with Danaher (4% growth versus Danaher’s “mid-single-digit growth”), though Danaher did call out stronger (high single-digit) growth in the marking/coding business where Dover also reported healthy results (Markem Imaje). Within Industrials, ESG was strong on healthy ongoing demand for refuse vehicles (likely good news for Oshkosh (OSK)) and Tulsa Winch was likewise strong, and the auto market continues to show some resiliency (Dover’s De-Sta-Co business).

Fluids saw 7% organic revenue growth, but I couldn’t find any detailed breakdowns of the component businesses. It sounds like retail fuel performed better, and it sounds like specialized businesses like Colder at least held their own with Danaher, while general industrial pump demand continues to do well in end-markets like oil/gas and water.

Refrigeration and Food Equipment remains the weak part of the story, with revenue down almost 6% on an organic basis, with greater weakness in Refrigeration, but still weakness all the same in Food Equipment. Alfa-Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY) reported good results in its comparable part of the food equipment business (a relatively small part of Dover’s overall mix), and Illinois Tool Works did at least see some growth (up 2% organic), and I believe Dover’s issues remain tied to execution and market exposures (like the more volatile can shaping equipment business).

I was encouraged by the healthy order growth, with orders up 6% on an organic basis. While the Refrigeration and Food Equipment business remains weak (orders down 8%, as retailers simply aren’t spending capex dollars on equipment now), Engineered Systems saw 7% and Fluids saw very attractive 17% growth. Although Fluids margins are middle-of-the-road for Dover (and below peers), healthy growth in this later-cycle business segment is still a positive for the company.

Waiting For A New Plan

Although Dover had been a little cagey on the subject of management transition, it wasn’t entirely surprising when the company announced the retirement of its former CEO earlier this year and the hiring of Richard Tobin as the new CEO. Although not an employee of Dover, Tobin had been on Dover’s board for a little while and had run CNH Industrial (CNHI) for the last six years (during which time the shares doubled, somewhat underperforming peers like Deere (DE), Caterpillar (CAT), and Terex (TEX) over that time).

Tobin brings some experience with cost reductions and portfolio management to the table with Dover, and I think the company could use a healthy dose of both. With the exception of Product ID, Dover’s segment margins generally don’t stack up well with its peers/competitors, and the company’s financial performance metrics haven’t been impressive. A meaningful cost restructuring initiative should help remedy this at least in part, and it sounds like an announcement will be coming relatively soon – on the second quarter call, Tobin indicated a more detailed new strategic plan during the third quarter.

Portfolio management is more of an open question. Tobin’s first comments on the subject suggest nothing big is imminent and that the company would rather keep and fix the businesses it has. I’m all in favor of self-improvement, but I do think it’s worth examining the long-term strategic competitiveness and value-creation of some of these business units; I’m not sure supermarket refrigeration offers much growth, I’m not sure there’s enough scale in the food equipment business, and I think there are multiple “get bigger or get out” opportunities across the portfolio. As I’ve said in past articles, I feel that too many of Dover’s businesses have modest share in slow-growth markets, and at a bare minimum, those businesses need to at least be improved to “cash cow” margin levels if they’re going to keep them.

The Opportunity

Although the opportunity for meaningful margin improvement and portfolio restructuring is here, and the market has shown it will reward both handsomely, I’m not going to alter my model ahead of the company’s unveiling of a new strategic plan. So for now I’ll continue with my basic outlook of long-term revenue growth in the neighborhood of 3% and FCF growth in the high single digits, but with the acknowledgement that upgrades are possible with the right (new) strategic path.

The Bottom Line

Like so many industrials, Dover’s return potential on a discounted cash flow business is not exciting. The shares are likewise not a value in my eyes on an EV/EBITDA basis, with a forward multiple of around 12x looking fair to me on the basis of the company’s margins and returns (ROA, ROIC, etc.). Although Dover has done a little better than I’d expected this year, and I see several ways in which the business itself could improve, I don’t see compelling reason to buy Dover today over names like Honeywell.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.