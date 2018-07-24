Illinois Tool Works: Conglomerate On Sale

I like the pullback as I am scooping up a few shares at these levels, hoping to add on further dips.

Illinois Tool Works (ITW) reported strong second quarter earnings yet the pace of progress cannot seem to satisfy shareholders, causing shares to plunge. In fact, shares are setting a fresh 52-week low in the process.

The company is a true long-term value creator, which it attributes itself to relentless focus, being critical to enduring performance. One key attribute is to critically assess the strategic positioning of the business over time, and if needed, to change course when necessary.

As a testament to the success, shares traded at just $1 per share back in the early 1980s. In the 35 years to follow, shares have risen to $136 per share, for an annual return of 15% per year on average. That number even excludes the dividends being paid out during the road. As the company continues to operate under its principles, I continue to see better days ahead.

A New Course

Back in 2011-2012, ITW observed that it was reaching a plateau as recent growth was driven by acquisitions, adding to organisation complexity. At the same time, continued globalisation trends made that competition continued to become more intense.

Hence the company called for a refresh back at the time, to focus on differentiated performance and position the business to make it an attractive long-term investment. The focus on self-reflection is very interesting. In fact, management claims that the business model of the company itself is a key competitive advantage. Other key focus points include growth, delivery upon promises and invest where the business has a competitive advantage.

The company has made real progress on Phase I of its re-positioning process, that is between 2013 and 2018. Following multiple divestitures of often smaller activities, the company has become much less complex, more adaptive and margins have increased.

Part II is now arriving in which ITW focuses on differentiated performance in the years to come. Rather than operational excellence (as should be seen in further margin expansion), it is the improved positioning which should allow for above-average organic growth.

In fact, I am truly impressed by the margins of the business as the company is still active in many, in fact across 7 different industries. Each of these segments is posting margins in excess of its peer group with margins being very impressive on an absolute basis as well.

The company specifically cites the benefits of diversified operations but stresses the fact that it has to "earn the right to be a multi-business company through its performance," unlike many other conglomerates (GE (NYSE:GE) would be a prime example, for instance). In fact, management stresses that there cannot be any weak links.

To illustrate how diversified the business is, ITW is active in automotive OEM, test & measurement systems, food equipment, polymers & fluids, welding, construction products and specialty products. The fact that each of these seven segments posts margins in excess of 20% is very impressive, making the company among the best run conglomerates out there.

Phase I Worked, Now Phase II

Ever since the strategic review in 2012, ITW has successfully delivered upon business simplification between 2013 and 2018. Simplification, accelerating growth and savvy capital deployment made that shares rose from levels around $50 at the start of Phase I to a high of $180 in January of this year.

Ever since, shares have seen a meaningful correction, as they are down by a quarter to $136 per share, that is including the 7% pullback in response to the second quarter earnings report. This is despite continued growth and progress as the multi-year momentum run in shares left them somewhat expensive in recent times.

While the market reaction does not show it, the underlying performance of ITW was pretty solid. Revenues grew by 7%, mostly driven by a 4% increase in organic sales. Operating margins are truly impressive and came in at 24.3% of sales, marking another 50 basis-point improvement compared to the year before. The company reported a 19% increase in earnings to $1.97 per share as the company sees earnings between $7.50 and $7.70 per share this year, with operating margins seen at 24-25%.

This guidance has been cut by $0.10 at the midpoint of the guidance, after the company hiked the guidance by $0.15 per share in the first quarter. This negative revision is entirely the result of currency effects, expected to have a $0.12 negative impact on earnings versus the guidance issued at the end of Q1.

With shares trading at $136 per share, equity is now being valued at slightly less than 18 times expected earnings this year, more or less in line with the rest of the market. Note that these are the real GAAP earnings, as the company is not a heavy user of making earnings adjustments.

Resilient Balance Sheet

ITW is delivering on its growth and portfolio management from a position of strength. Holding $1.6 billion in cash, the company operates with a net debt position of roughly $5.8 billion. To put this number into perspective, the company reported an EBITDA number just above the $4.0 billion mark at the end of Q1, as this number has only risen slightly further ever since. The resulting 1.4-1.5 times leverage ratio remains very manageable by all means, giving the company great financial flexibility.

Given the very reasonable (financial) state of the business and the market equivalent multiples, one can argue that shares look cheap given the long-term track record and disciplined management. Counter-arguments could be the fact that organic growth has not been that impressive in recent years, although this is improving thanks to portfolio actions and a resilient economy.

Why So Negative?

The trigger event causing the latest sell-off is clearly the cut in the earnings guidance. While the $0.10 per share cut in the midpoint of the guidance can be explained by adverse currency moves (impacting earnings by just little over a percent actually), margins are seen down a bit as well. A >25% operating margin is no longer in the works, yet a 24-25% margin remains very impressive in my eyes, especially given some emerging inflationary trends.

Nonetheless quality is what counts in the long term as current levels allow an investor to buy a high quality name at a very fair price, while leverage remains very manageable at the same time as well. Hence, I am seeing today's levels as a starting point to gradually scoop up a few shares, looking to add on further dips (if they may arise in case of a downturn/trade ware scenario) from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ITW over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.