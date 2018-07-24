REML, The mREITs And Friday's GDP Release

Gross Domestic Product Data May Spook Fixed-Income Markets

The 2018 second quarter real GDP will be announced on Friday July, 27, 2018. Many are looking for 4% or possibly more. Even though this number could be considered as "already in the market", there could be a spike in market interest rates when the GDP figures are released. This might be a buying opportunity for investors with a longer-term outlook, particularly for those seeking the very high current yields that can be obtained from 2X leveraged ETNs, based on mREITs such as the Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML). It is an exchange-traded note that is based on the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index of mREITs. That is the same index used by the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM). Thus, REML is another way to get high yields from a leveraged ETN based on an index of mREITs similar to the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL).

All leveraged ETNs have interest rate risk since their dividends fluctuate inversely with the borrowing costs implicit in their leveraged structure. However, REML and MORL have much greater exposure to interest rate risk since the mREITs that comprise the indexes upon which they are based are themselves leveraged and exposed to significant interest rate risk. Interest rates are the key determinant of both the dividends paid and the share prices of mREITs. For REML and MORL interest rates are even more important because of the 2X leverage. The spread between the longer-term interest rates paid by the mortgage-backed securities held by the mREITs and the shorter-term rates they pay on the borrowing they do to finance their mortgage-backed securities generates the income that's used to pay their dividends. REML and MORL add another level of leverage as they effectively borrow at an interest rate based on three-month LIBOR in order the increase the monthly distributions.

With that interest rate risk comes the very high current yield. My projection of $0.1246 for the August 2018 monthly REML dividend would bring the dividend yield to 21.5% on a monthly compounded annualized basis. Buying 2X leveraged ETNs based on mREITs at times when the markets are overreacting to interest rate fears, has been rewarding in the past. Those who bought during the 2013 "taper tantrum" or the subsequent periods when MORL or later REML fell in a manner that could be described as "hitting an air pocket" have done very well. There are a number of reasons why the 4% real GDP figure might be an outlier that could provide a buying opportunity if 2X leveraged ETNs based on mREITs fall into an air pocket, that ultimately is only temporary.

Outlook for REML, Reasons to Buy and Reasons for Caution

The 2018 second quarter real GDP that will be announced on Friday July, 27, 2018 is likely to be affected by a number of distorting or special factors. Economic activity as measured by GDP can be stronger in one period if some of the growth results from activity being brought forward from future periods. Inventory building is the typical cause of growth in one period that must be "paid back" in later periods. There are other possible reason why growth in one period may be unsustainable, and thus be followed by lower growth later.

The tax bill contains a number of provisions which are boosting capital spending. This accelerates economic activity. The question is how much this extra economic activity will be borrowed from the future? The immediate expensing for capital spending was made retroactive to 2017. This has clearly added to growth already. However, this could ultimately result in over-investment which can cause a reduction in growth or a recession. At a minimum some of the expansion in plant and equipment spending occurring now may be the result of projects that would have taken place in the future, but now will not occur then and thus drag down economic activity at a later date.

Separate from tax-related factors, the announcement of tariffs and the prospects for additional tariffs has caused some to purchase goods earlier than they normally would, in order to pay the lower pre-tariff prices. This form of inventory-building will result lower growth in future periods. That is in addition to any overall reduction in overall economic activity that results from the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs, that will reduce economic activity world-wide. Tariffs reduce real consumer incomes and standards of living in both the countries that initially impose the tariffs and those that impose retaliatory tariffs. This can be seen with tariffs on steel and aluminum that increases the costs of every product made in the USA that uses those metals. Thus, American consumers and producers are already net losers from these ill-advised protectionist tariffs, even before any retaliation. These tariffs increase consumer prices and make products produced in the USA less competitive relative to those made outside the USA using steel and aluminum priced at the world market, rather than the artificially propped-up, protected US steel market.

As Trump discovered when a retaliatory tariff was put on US motorcycles. impacting American motor cycle manufactures such Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG), that will not raise any costs on any EU producers or raise prices for anyone in the EU, except for buyers of motorcycles. HOG has announced it will have to shift production outside of the USA as a result of the tariffs. Thus, on top of the costs to American consumers, producers and exporters of the steel and aluminum tariffs, before any retaliation, American workers at HOG lose jobs and shareholders of HOG suffer as well. Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) the American maker of Indian and Victory brand motorcycles is considering similar actions, with regard to shifting production overseas and reducing employment in the USA in response to Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs and the retaliation by other countries.

There is also the question of how long high real GDP growth rates can last, even ignoring the special near-term factors that may affect the 2018 second quarter real GDP. 2018 second quarter real GDP. We are now in the 12th post-WWII expansion. The current economic expansion which began in June 2009 already is the second longest in history. Only the 120 month expansion from March 1991 - March 2001 was longer. As of August 2018, the current expansion will be 111 months old. It will become the longest ever, if it's still ongoing in July 2019.

Both the immediate expensing for capital spending and the dramatic shift in the tax burden away from the rich and onto everyone else may set the stage for a recession based on over-investment. The repatriation of corporate money held overseas due to the new tax law also could cause capital spending to increase more than reasonable forecasts of future consumer demand would warrant.

Five years ago in July 2013, I laid out my economics-based rationale for investing in mREITs in A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs, which set forth the premise that overinvestment caused by tax policy is the primary driver of the business cycle and that the inequality resulting from the then existent tax code made me a buyer of MORL. That article included in part:

..In free-market capitalism, capital generates income for the owners of the capital which in turn is used to create additional capital. This is very good. Sometimes, it can be actually too good. As capital continues to accumulate, its owners find it more and more difficult to deploy it efficiently. The business sector generally must interact with the household sector by selling goods and services or lending to them. When capital accumulates too rapidly, the productive capacity of the business sector can outpace the ability of the household sector to absorb the increasing production. The capitalists, or if you prefer, job creators use their increasing wealth and income to reinvest, thus increasing the productive capacity of the business they own. They also lend their accumulated wealth to other business as well as other entities after they have exhausted opportunities within business they own. As they seek to deploy ever more capital, excess factories, housing and shopping centers are built and more and more dubious loans are made. This is overinvestment...

Other Risks and Related Opportunities

For REML and the mREITs the word "risk" could be thought of similar to as it's used in modern portfolio theory. As was discussed in 30% Yielding MORL, MORT And The mREITS: A Real World Application And Test Of Modern Portfolio Theory, risk in financial theory refers to uncertainty. That's similar to the Chinese symbol for the word risk, which combines the symbols for both danger and opportunity. This is in contrast to the way that the insurance industry and many participants in the financial markets use the word risk to mean the possibility of loss. Uncertainty suggests both upside and downside potential, or in terms of the Chinese symbol: danger and opportunity.

Many of the risks that now exist for the economy and financial markets have some elements of upside potential for REML and the mREITs. Thus, these risks might be better viewed as uncertainties with regard to REML and the mREITs. In particular, there are policy risks that have arisen as a result of the 2016 election. In a March 2017 article -Investing In The Era Of Trump - Do Bad Economic Outcomes Necessarily Mean Bad Investment Outcomes? - I discussed various potential risks that unfortunate policy choices by the Trump Administration could pose. Clearly, a policy choice that eventually causes a recession can benefit REML and the mREITs, if it causes the Federal Reserve to lower short-term interest rates.

In Does The 21% Dividend Yield Compensate For MORL's Risks? I said:

...Many, but not all, of the risks posed by unfortunate policy actions by the Trump Administration primarily threaten the equity markets. The relationship between the mREITs (and thus MORL) and the stock market is complicated. At times, sharp sell-offs in the equity markets can reduce market interest rates on securities that are considered credit risk free. The agency securities that comprise much of the portfolios of mREITs are considered credit risk free. Thus, sharp declines in the stock markets and/or the events that cause the sharp declines in the stock markets can trigger "flight to safety" rallies in the Treasury and agency mortgage-backed securities markets. Likewise, sharp declines in the stock markets and/or the events that cause the sharp declines in the stock markets can influence the Federal Reserve with regard to interest decisions. Sharp declines in the stock markets and/or the events that cause the sharp declines in the stock markets may cause the Federal Reserve to refrain from raising rates or even to lower rates. Declines in the stock market are not always positive for mREITs. Stocks and fixed-income securities in a sense compete for shares of investors' portfolios. A decline in the equity market can cause some investors to rebalance their portfolios to shift out of fixed-income securities such as agency mortgage-backed securities into stocks. Additionally, mREITs can be considered businesses that borrow money to buy and hold mortgage-backed securities and then engage in various hedging strategies. Thus, a decline in the stock market can bring down the prices of mREITs along with most other securities listed on stock exchanges. Many, but not all, of the risks posed by unfortunate policy actions by the Trump Administration primarily threaten the equity markets. The relationship between the mREITs (and thus REML) and the stock market is complicated. At times, sharp sell-offs in the equity markets can reduce market interest rates on securities that are considered credit-risk-free. The agency securities that comprise much of the portfolios of mREITs are considered credit-risk-free. Thus, sharp declines in the stock markets and/or the events that cause the sharp declines in the stock markets can trigger "flight-to-safety" rallies in the Treasury and agency mortgage-backed securities markets. Likewise, sharp declines in the stock markets and/or the events that cause the sharp declines in the stock markets can influence the Federal Reserve with regard to interest decisions. Sharp declines in the stock markets and/or the events that cause the sharp declines in the stock markets may cause the Federal Reserve to refrain from raising rates or even to lower rates. Declines in the stock market are not always positive for mREITs. Stocks and fixed-income securities in a sense compete for shares of investors' portfolios. A decline in the equity market can cause some investors to rebalance their portfolios to shift out of fixed-income securities such as agency mortgage-backed securities into stocks. Additionally, mREITs can be considered businesses that borrow money to buy and hold mortgage-backed securities and then engage in various hedging strategies. Thus, a decline in the stock market can bring down the prices of mREITs along with most other securities listed on stock exchanges...

The major sources of risk and uncertainty are related to foreign policy and trade issues. On July 5, 2018 it was reported that an Iran explicitly threaten to block the Strait of Hormuz “Any hostile attempt by the U.S. will be followed by an exorbitant cost for them,” said Esmail Kowsari, deputy commander of the Sarollah Revolutionary Guards base in Tehran, according to the Young Journalists Club, affiliated with Iran’s national broadcaster. “If Iran’s oil exports are to be prevented, we will not give permission for oil to be exported to the world through the Strait of Hormuz.” Iranian President Rouhani reiterated that threat in a speech on Sunday July 22, 2018, that also included a warning the United States that any conflict with Iran would be the “mother of all wars.”

Not to be outdone, President Trump tweeted:

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!11:24 PM - Jul 22, 2018

Military conflict with Iran by the United States could be particularly costly as the major NATO allies may be very reluctant to participate and could even deny the US use of bases and airspace, due to their outrage over President Trump's decision not to certify Iran's compliance with the Nuclear Agreement and other recent statements and actions by Trump. Not only would oil from Iran be shut off. Twenty-five percent of oil traded worldwide moves by tanker through the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most important petroleum transit choke point. A single artillery piece could block the Strait of Hormuz at its narrowest point. No insurance company would insure any oil tankers that could be subject to visually directed gunfire. Any military conflict involving Iran could thus drastically reduce supply and spike oil prices.

For REML and the mREITs, the risks mainly involve interest rates. Interest rate risks could also be considered in a sense, inflation risks. These can be categorized as: the risks related to growing federal budget deficits, the risk of the labor market overheating and the risks associated with policy blunders such as protectionism and/or conflict with Iran and possibly North Korea.

The higher real GDP figure will affect the thinking of many financial market participants, possibly including those at the Federal Reserve. The Phillips curve relates the unemployment rate to inflation. Okun's law relates an increase in real GDP to a decline in the unemployment rate. The Phillips curve is actually the aggregate supply curve with the unemployment rate substituting for real GDP on the horizontal axis. The aggregate supply curve describes that relationship between prices levels and output. The aggregate demand curve also describes that relationship between prices levels and output. An equilibrium level of inflation and output occurs at the intersection of the aggregate demand and supply curves.

Some have questioned whether the Phillips curve still exists or is relevant. The Phillips curve fundamental relationships are just as valid as they were in the 1960's when a plot of inflation and unemployment levels showed an uncanny match to exactly what the Phillips would have predicted. For the 1970's and beyond, a graph of inflation on the vertical axis and unemployment of the horizontal axis, does not match what the Phillips would have predicted. The explanation for the divergence between the two periods can be explained by going back to the aggregate supply and demand curves. In the 1960's real GDP growth and thus unemployment varied mainly due to shifts in the aggregate demand curve. In that situation the Phillips curve works very well. In the 1970s and beyond there were major shifts in the aggregate supply curve, most notably oil supply shocks. The Phillips curve breaks down when shifts in the supply curve are the major determinant of economic conditions.

This explanation of under what conditions the Phillips curve works and when it does not is relevant to what the Federal Reserve might do with interest rates. An increase in real GDP growth and a commensurate decline in the unemployment rate, would be a classic rightward shift in the aggregate demand curve. The Phillips curve would indicate higher inflation and thus the Federal Reserve would be justified in further raising interest rates in response. To the extent that the 4%+ real GDP figure release on July 27, 2018 is somewhat of a false alarm in the subsequent quarters are much lower, the Federal Reserve would be less likely to further increase interest rates.

The higher inflation that would accompany increased tariffs or conflicts that curtail oil supplies would be the results of leftward shifts of the aggregate supply curve. To the extent that those at the Federal Reserve have an understanding of the Phillips curve similar to what I described above, it is not as clear as to what the Federal Reserve's reaction would be. Tariffs or oil supply shocks that cause stagflation, as occurred in the late 1970s might not necessarily cause the Federal Reserve to raise rates.

There is also a positive aggregate supply curve factor that might be working in favor of REML and the mREITs. As I indicated in: MORL Yield Of 21.3% Still Attractive, But Outcomes Are Becoming More Uncertain

...There are reasons to believe that the 4% unemployment rate may not be an accurate indicator of tightness in the labor markets. As was pointed out in the article, Disability's Disabling Impact On The Labor Market, historically, labor force participation has behaved cyclically in the midst of a slightly declining trend. Dubious and fraudulent disability claims have vastly increased the number of those collecting disability, with commensurate decreases in labor force participation and the unemployment rate. A segment on CBS, "60 Minutes" quoted employees of the Social Security Administration and administrative law judges who asserted that lawyers are recruiting millions of people to make fraudulent disability claims. One such judge said, "if the American public knew what was going on in our system, half would be outraged and the other half would apply for benefits." In the article REML 21.9% Yield Could Compensate For Many Risks, I discussed the possibility that a rebound in the labor force could alleviate fears of an inflationary labor shortage. As to why this rebound in the labor force may be finally occurring, I suggest that some reforms of the disability system that were included in the 2015 budget agreement may be now having an impact. The surge in the number of those collecting disability required a bailout of the disability trust fund that entailed shifting $300 billion from the Social Security disability trust fund. As part of the 2015 budget deal, in return for the disability trust fund bailout that many Republicans opposed, the Obama Administration agreed to phase in reforms to the disability system. These included requiring medical evidence in some cases. This was discussed in detail in: Disability And Participation. The most recent labor market report indicated a large increase in labor force participation, especially for prime working age men ages 25-54. Many observers focused on the possibility that the increase in labor force participation could indicate that the strengthening labor market may be inducing many formerly discouraged workers to rejoin the labor force. Those who say they have given up looking for work are termed discouraged and not counted as unemployed, as they are not counted in the labor force. Some believe that the increase in labor force participation is due to formerly discouraged workers rejoining the labor force as the economy improves. My view is that the more important factor for the increase in reported labor force participation can be seen in the disability rolls data. Many unemployed workers signed up for disability when the length of unemployment insurance was reduced from 99 weeks to 26 weeks. This occurred when only 55 senators, rather than the required 60, supported President Obama's attempt to maintain a longer benefit period. Those collecting disability are not now returning to the labor force. The decline in the disability rolls and the simultaneous increase in labor force participation is the result of people leaving the disability rolls in the normal way, that is dying. The decline in the disability rolls and the simultaneous increase in labor force participation thus is the result of fewer new enrollees entering the disability system because of the reforms taking effect. Hence, many who would have applied for and received disability under the old regulations are now remaining in the labor force. All of the reforms enacted in 2015 are to be phased in, with some not becoming fully effective until 2022. This could result in less tightness in the labor force, with commensurate higher levels of headline unemployment. This could cause the reported unemployment rate to stabilize or increase. This might remove some of the pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates...

The federal government is well on the way to its first $2 trillion deficit, as is described more fully in the article, "A Reality Check On The Budget Outlook". This is a rightward shift in the aggregate demand curve. The Phillips curve says that this should result in lower levels of unemployment and higher levels of inflation. Some may interpret the high real GDP report on July 27, 2018 as an indication the that fiscal stimulus from the budget and tax legislation is kicking in. The recently enacted tax law, which certainly exacerbated the deficit and debt problems, is not as inflationary as compared to other fiscal policy that might have resulted in similar increases in deficits. Borrowing money in the treasury market to fund tax cuts for the rich is not as inflationary as borrowing the same amount of money to fund additional spending.

The new tax law further shifts the tax burden away from the rich and onto the middle class. The rich have a much lower propensity to consume and thus a much higher propensity to save and invest. Whatever one’s opinion on the widening inequality that the tax bill will cause, it is certain that the first order effect of shifting the tax burden away from the rich and onto the middle class is an increase in the amount of funds available to purchase securities. This can offset some of the increased borrowing by the federal government. See: CEFL Dividend Yield Now 19.5% After The Rebalancing.

One does not have to be a Keynesian to see that shifts in income to those with a lower marginal propensity to consume will cause an increase in savings and a relative decline in consumer spending. The wealthy clearly have a lower marginal propensity to consume. As I explained in a Seeking Alpha article, "A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs".

...The Revenue acts of 1926 and 1928 worked exactly as the Republican Congresses that pushed them through promised. The dramatic reductions in taxes on the upper income brackets and estates of the wealthy did indeed result in increases in savings and investment. However, overinvestment (by 1929 there were over 600 automobile manufacturing companies in the USA) caused the depression that made the rich, and most everyone else, ultimately much poorer. Since 1969 there has been a tremendous shift in the tax burdens away from the rich on onto the middle class. Corporate income tax receipts, whose incidence falls entirely on the owners of corporations, were 4% of GDP then and are now less than 1%. During that same period, payroll tax rates as percent of GDP have increased dramatically. The over-investment problem caused by the reduction in taxes on the wealthy is exacerbated by the increased tax burden on the middle class. While over-investment creates more factories, housing and shopping centers; higher payroll taxes reduces the purchasing power of middle-class consumers ...

If anything, the case for an over-investment-induced recession has increased in the five years since that article was written. The timing of such a recession is a key question for those with shorter-term investment horizons. For those with a five-year or longer holding period, maybe not as much. In any case it's always good to remember, as Keynes famously said: "The market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent."

Analysis of the July 2018 REML Dividend Projection

While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from REML are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN note based on the dividends paid by the underlying closed-end funds that comprise the index, pursuant to the terms of the indenture.

Most of the REML components pay dividends quarterly. Only three of the REML components: AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), Orchid Island Capital (ORC), and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) pay dividends monthly. The January, April, October, and July "big month" REML dividends are much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months since most of the portfolio components pay quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter.

The August 2018 REML dividend will be a "small month" dividend. In addition to the three monthly payers, some quarterly payers will contribute to August 2018 dividend since they have July 2018 ex-dates. The quarterly payers are: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT), Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (NYSE:HASI) and Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX). The table below shows the ticker, name, weight, dividend and ex-date for all of the components, and the price contribution to the dividend for from each REML component that will contribute to the August 2018 dividend. My projection for the July 2018 REML dividend of $0.1246 is calculated using the contribution by component method.

REM is a fund that is based on the same index as REML. However, REM is a fund rather than a note and thus does not employ the 2X leverage that REML does. REM also pays dividends quarterly rather than monthly. As a fund, the dividend is discretionary by the fund management as long as it distributes the required percentage of taxable income to maintain its investment company status. Thus, it does not lend itself to contribution by component dividend projections as an ETN like REML which must pay dividends pursuant to an indenture. However, I have endeavored to estimate a projection for the first quarter REM dividend in: REM And The mREITs - More Dividend Increases Than Decreases

Conclusions and Recommendations

I am still willing to collect the 20% yield that REML and MORL pays while waiting to see if my views of the future course of interest rates prevail. As discussed above, the high real GDP report on July 27, 2018 may roil the fixed-income markets and thus provide a buying opportunity for REML and MORL. Another name for " a buying opportunity" is a sharp decline in price. Thus, active traders may want to act accordingly.

REML is followed much less than MORL. The volume and liquidity of REML are in the category of what some would derisively refer to as a "trades by appointment" security. There are some advantages that REML has relative to MORL and some reasons MORL may be a better investment than REML. The arguments for both are presented in detail in: REML's Dividend Yield Now 24.4%, After Price Decline

Those looking to take advantage of a buying opportunity in REML may want to use limit orders. The thin liquidity of REML might make it more likely that a limit order to buy REML sharply lower might be filled as it drops into an air pocket. However, the thin liquidity of REML might also make it less likely that any order is filled at all, if there are no trades in REML during the period of most opportunity.

If you are reading this, you probably are an investor in, or at least a potential investor in 2x leveraged ETNs such as: REML, MORL, MORL's essentially identical twin ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL), UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (CEFL) and UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (BDCL).

In my article "BDCL: The Third Leg Of The High-Yielding Leveraged ETN Stool", I said that BDCL is highly correlated to the overall market, but may be a very good diversifier for investors seeking high income who are now heavily invested in interest rate sensitive instruments. Previously, I pointed out in: 17.8%-Yielding CEFL - Diversification On Top Of Diversification, Or Fees On Top Of Fees?, those investors who have significant portions of their portfolios in mREITs and, in particular, a leveraged basket of mREITs such as the MORL could benefit from diversifying into an instrument that was highly correlated to SPY.

All leveraged ETNs have interest rate risk since their dividends fluctuate inversely with the borrowing costs implicit in their leveraged structure. However, REML and MORL have much greater exposure to interest rates than CEFL. The reason for the difference in relative sensitivity to interest rate and equity market risk among the three 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs is due to the composition of the indexes upon which they are based. REML and MORL are based on an index of interest sensitive mREITs. This would lead investors in CEFL or BDCL, who feel that they must have a portion of their portfolios in high-yielding 2x leveraged ETNs like CEFL, to consider adding REML and/or MORL to hedge against the risk of much weaker economic growth and BDCL to get the potential gain from much stronger economic growth. This would enable them to maintain the income in the high teens that CEFL now delivers. Likewise, REML and MORL investors might want to consider adding CEFL or BDCL in order to hedge against a high real growth scenario.

My calculation projects a August 2018 REML dividend of $0.1246. The implied annualized dividends would be $5.396, based on annualizing the most recent three months, including the August 2018 projection. This is a 19.6% simple annualized yield with REML valued at $27.47. On a monthly compounded annualized basis, it is 21.5%.

Aside from the fact that with a yield around 20%, without any reinvestment of dividends, you get back your initial investment in five years and still have your original investment shares intact. If someone thought that over the next five years, markets and interest rates would remain relatively stable, and thus REML would continue to yield 21.5% on a monthly compounded basis, the return on a strategy of reinvesting all dividends would be enormous.

An investment of $100,000 would be worth $264,904 in five years. More interestingly, for those investing for future income, the income from the initial $100,000 would increase from the $21,500 initial annual rate to $59,896 annually.

REML Components and Contributions to the Dividend

Ticker Name Weight Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution NLY Annaly Capital Management Inc 17.02% 6/28/2018 0.3 q AGNC AGNC Investment Corp 11.24% 19.22 7/30/2018 0.18 m 0.0575 NRZ New Residential Investment Corp 8.53% 6/29/2018 0.5 q STWD Starwood Property Trust Inc 7.97% 6/28/2018 0.48 q TWO Two Harbors Investment Corp 4.58% 6/28/2018 0.47 q BXMT Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc 4.54% 6/28/2018 0.6 q CIM Chimera Investment Corp 4.53% 6/28/2018 0.5 q MFA MFA Financial Inc 4.42% 6/28/2018 0.20 q ARI Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc 4.19% 6/28/2018 0.46 q IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc 3.27% 6/26/2018 0.42 q LADR Ladder Capital Corp 2.53% 6/8/2018 0.33 q RWT Redwood Trust Inc 2.25% 6/14/2018 0.30 q CYS CYS Investments Inc 2.13% 6/21/2018 0.22 q PMT PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 2.11% 18.78 7/12/2018 0.47 q 0.0289 HASI Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc 1.80% 20.07 7/3/2018 0.33 q 0.0162 ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc 1.75% 23.08 7/13/2018 0.19 m 0.0079 CMO Capstead Mortgage Corp 1.53% 6/27/2018 0.5 q MTGE MTGE Investment Corp 1.53% 6/27/2018 0.50 q GPMT Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc 1.45% 6/29/2018 0.4 q STAR iStar Inc 1.29% 0 NYMT New York Mortgage Trust Inc 1.24% 6/27/2018 0.20 q TRTX TPG RE Finance Trust Inc 1.17% 6/22/2018 0.43 q ABR Arbor Realty Trust Inc 1.06% 5/14/2018 0.25 q MITT AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc 0.98% 6/28/2018 0.5 q ANH Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp 0.89% 6/28/2018 0.14 q WMC Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp 0.78% 6/29/2018 0.31 q ORC Orchid Island Capital Inc 0.74% 8.04 7/28/2018 0.09 m 0.0045 ACRE Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp 0.68% 6/28/2018 0.28 q DX Dynex Capital Inc 0.63% 6.43 7/3/2018 0.18 q 0.0096 KREF KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc 0.59% 6/28/2018 0.43 q XAN Exantas Capital Corp 0.56% 6/28/2018 0.1 q SLD Sutherland Asset Management Corp 0.53% 6/28/2018 0.4 q JCAP Jernigan Capital Inc 0.47% 6/29/2018 0.35 q CHMI Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp 0.42% 6/28/2018 0.49 q AJX Great Ajax Corp 0.39% 5/14/2018 0.3 q EARN Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.20% 6/28/2018 0.37 q

Disclosure: I am/we are long REML. REM, MORL, MRRL, BDCL, CEFL, ARR, AGNC, ORC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.