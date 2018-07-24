Target's Run May Be Ending

Image credit

Sky-high investor sentiment

I’ve had an on-again, off-again relationship with Target (TGT) shares in the past few years. The company’s stops and starts with growth have seen the stock rally and fall as investor sentiment dominates. Target has undergone some strategic direction changes in the recent past – some of which has worked and some of which hasn’t – but for now, investors seem enamored with the stock once more. Shares are very near their multi-year high today with Q2 earnings due out in a couple of weeks and to me, they look fully valued. Thus, heading into the Q2 report, it seems prudent to me to take profits.

Shares have run two-thirds higher since the bottom last summer, a spectacular gain for a large cap retailer to say the least. To be fair, Target was tremendously cheap at $46 and should never have been there, but after a run like what we’ve seen, some consolidation or even a selloff would do the stock some good. Indeed, we can see the stock has been trying to rally through the upper-$70s for seven months now and hasn’t been able to. Given the good news already priced into the stock, it appears we’ll need some additional consolidation before a breakout occurs, and that means that if you want to own it, you should be able to do so at a lower price.

Lots of good news, but investors ignore margins

What good news is priced in? The first quarter was strong as Target reported continuations of key pieces of its bull case. First, comparable sales continue to rise, adding 3.7%. That was good enough for Target’s strongest comp sales gain in more than a decade. Comp sales have been an unending struggle for years, but it appears the company has turned the corner. Guidance for Q2 is for even higher comps, as management cited an expected acceleration.

Part of the reason comp sales are moving so quickly to the upside is that Target’s recent strategic initiatives are working. It is spending enormous amounts of money to remodel its stores, like the one pictured above, and consumers seem to be responding well. Indeed, the store near my house recently went through a remodel and it looks much more modern and inviting, with a couple of store-within-a-store areas that rotate merchandise regularly.

In addition, the company’s Shipt acquisition is bringing delivery to hundreds of stores, with the expectation that delivery will eventually drive higher revenue at all of its stores. Shipt has proven a nice move for Target as it helped produce a 28% digital comp sales gain in Q1 on top of a 21% gain last year. Target is also competing directly with Amazon (AMZN) on deal days, including the recent Prime Day event. I think Target’s management team is doing a terrific job of adapting and changing where necessary, in addition to sticking with what works and abandoning things that don’t.

The problem is that all of these initiatives are very expensive and as a result, Target is back to struggling with margins once more. Gross margins fell 20bps to 29.8% in Q1 and SG&A costs rose 40bps to 21.1%. This caused operating margins to fall to 6.2% from 7.1% in last year’s Q1 despite what should have been a good quarter for margins, given leverage from comp sales. Target has had problems with its margins at various points in recent years and while that was fine with the stock in the $40s and $50s, lower margins simply won’t cut it for shares nearly $80. Target’s sales growth isn’t enough to offset this sort of weakness in margins and the problem is that the catalysts for lower margins aren’t going anywhere. Target is only just beginning its fulfillment, delivery and remodel initiatives that will be multi-year projects, so margins aren’t going to improve anytime soon. That seriously damages the bull case at this price.

Cautious heading into the Q2 report

Despite the fact that the Q1 report was very strong and included terrific guidance for Q2, shares fell sharply on the news. I believe the same setup is in place for Q2 results and because of that, it looks prudent to take profits here in the high-$70s and wait for a better entry price. Sentiment is very high on Target shares right now and the stock looks fully valued.

Target’s average PE multiple for the past decade is about 15 and today, shares trade for 14.8 times this year’s earnings, based on analyst estimates of $5.27 per share in EPS. I’m not suggesting you short Target – it has far too many tailwinds for that to be the right course of action – but at full value, there is no reason to rush in and buy the shares.

I still like Target fundamentally but in looking at the price, it seems investors have gotten a little too excited here. Its initiatives are working to drive sales higher and that momentum seems to be improving, not waning, but it is very costly. Target’s margins weren’t that strong before all of these investments and are deteriorating as a result of them, so I’m concerned about the stock’s valuation here. Growth in earnings will necessarily slow down given the margin situation and thus, I think the Q2 report will be an opportunity to buy the stock more cheaply than can be done today. Do yourself a favor and do not rush into this stock before the report; I think you can own it closer to $70 in a few weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.