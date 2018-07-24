Exuberance 2018: Does The Fed Want To Stall Stock Markets?

Source

As earnings season rolls around once again, we have already started to see a growing number of arguments questioning the credibility of this year’s moves higher in the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY). There are many reasonable arguments to explain why this could be the case, and most of them seem to center around the suggestion that we are now “fully valued” in the S&P 500 at 19x forward earnings. So, when we add the possibility of tighter interest policy at the Federal Reserve, it is understandable to see many bullish investors express the need to proceed with caution.

Is it possible that the Fed is actually interested in slowing the “exuberance” currently visible in share prices? When we look at the longer-term economic trends which characterize the equities markets, the facts simply do not support this outlook. The prospect of U.S. bond yields rising above the 3% mark would be an event that is unlikely to have a significantly bearish impact on SPY. For these reasons, any dips lower should be viewed as a new opportunity to obtain long exposure through call options for the ETF.

In this chart, we can see the market’s reaction to the election of Donald Trump as U.S. President. Significant gains were posted in the both the S&P 500 and in U.S. bond yields as pro-growth policy initiatives generated widespread enthusiasm in equities. This enthusiasm also brought with it a sense of measured realism, in that it created significant revisions in the monetary policy outlook at the Federal Reserve. The Fed quickly acted in kind, raising its target for short-term interest rates by 25 basis points (to 0.5-0.75%) on December 14, 2016.

For practical purposes, we should remember that this was only the second time in a decade that the Fed elected to hike interest rates. Essentially, the Fed was making it clear that the paradigm had shifted and that it was time to start reining back the market’s expectations for easy money and infinite support for growth expansion from the U.S. central bank. So, when we are looking for the “bookends” which mark the beginning (and possible end) of the most recent rallies in stocks, this time frame should be viewed as the most accurate starting point.

But the real questions here deal with the possibility that this part tightening cycle also marks the ending point of the bullish moves in the S&P 500. If anything, the chart above shows that this is not the case because investors seemed to have no problem initiating the new buy positions in equities (which pushed the S&P 500 to its new record highs). The counter-argument, however, might highlight the fact that interest rates were still holding at subdued levels relative to the historical averages.

Source: Business Insider

So, who is right? Was the post-election macro activity just an aberration? Or does it suggest that the market really has no problem absorbing the effects of higher interest rates during a bull market rally? Since 1950, we can see that stock valuations and bond yields have actually exhibited a positive correlation in economic environments characterized by bond yields holding within a range between 3% and 6%. This bodes well for the bulls looking to maintain their positions in the SPY ETF.

Conversely, the bears may argue that periods of transition can become complicated and confusing because the correlation readings are unstable. Moreover, it could be said that the inverting yield curve is still holding outside of this important historical range (suggesting a negative correlation between bond yields and stock market valuations). The only problem with this view is that its arguments necessarily exclude the assumption that interest rates will move higher in the quarters ahead (as this would eventually invalidate the bearish argument).

For investors, these two sides create a significant dividing line - and perception is still the name of the game. Are we still in this transitory period (which began shortly after the Trump election)? Or have markets adjusted to the new reality that the Fed is no longer in the business of handing out cheap credit to spur positive consumer spending trends? If we look at most of the headlines promoted by the financial news media, it would appear that the former offers the most accurate representation of the state of the markets. But if we look at order flow and trend activity in the stock benchmarks themselves, the latter seems to offer the most accurate basis for positioning in the S&P 500 as it stands at current levels.

According to data compiled by FactSet, 17% of the companies in the S&P 500 have already reported earnings, and an impressive 87% of those companies have beaten analyst expectations for the second quarter. Additionally, upside surprises in quarterly sales figures have been reported by 77% of those companies. The implication here is that higher interest rates have done little (if anything) to slow the pace of consumer spending, and this aligns nicely with the trends we would expect in terms of the historical changes in Fed policy. Currently, trends in the S&P suggest a strong rate of blended earnings growth at 20.8%. If this continues throughout the reporting period, it will mark the second strongest quarterly performance since the third quarter of 2010.

In my view, market activity in the period following the Fed’s tightening cycle realignment falls in line with the longer-term historical tendencies. If these hold true, stock prices will share a relationship that is positively correlated to rising bond yields (suggestive of new highs in SPY). I am long the ETF through call options and would not consider altering this bullish view unless we see negative earnings surprises in the weeks ahead.

