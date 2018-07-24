Amazon Hits $900 Billion But Why I Am Never Selling The Greatest Growth Stock Of Our Generation

AMZN has the strongest MOAT in the world and is a stock I am never, ever selling.

I show how one could see the future earnings and future earnings growth now, even before they have taken the necessary steps to drive profitability.

AMZN is the greatest growth story of our generation, but many sit on the sidelines because of apparent overvaluation.

Amazon (AMZN) is considered to be one of the greatest growth stocks of our generation. After a mixed but overall positive Prime Day, AMZN reached an all time high price of $1860, reflecting a market capitalization greater than $900 billion, which would make it the second most valuable company in the world after Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). And yet, where are the big profits? Because AMZN has historically traded at very high and oftentimes negative price to earnings (‘P/E’) multiples, many investors may have found themselves sitting on the sidelines the entire ride, even now. In this article I explain how AMZN uses their e-commerce platform to make money, then why this gives me the confidence to ignore the noise and stay long. I’m never selling this stock.

(Fortune)

Tale Of The Tape

AMZN has seen a hyperbolic albeit volatile chart during its lifetime:

(YCharts)

This year alone AMZN has returned over 45%, trouncing the roughly 5% return from the S&P 500.

Is This A Bubble?

The strong price performance has led some to pound the table and declare “bubble.”

The argument is especially convincing when considering that AMZN is now more valuable than both Alphabet (GOOG) and Facebook (FB) despite having net income over 80% less:

(Chart by Author. GOOG and FB net income figures include adjustments for their one time tax charges due to the new U.S. tax law.)

Don’t Time The Market

In Philip Fisher’s book, “Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits and Other Writings,” he writes about the folly of selling a growth stock just because the valuation has slightly run ahead of itself. This is a mistake I have made more than I would like to admit. While it may be enticing to sell AMZN in hopes of a 20-30% pullback, I believe that big picture, AMZN will continue to outperform the market in the next ten, twenty years. With such an opinion, I thus view it senseless to sell AMZN now in the pursuit of what may be viewed later as just pocket change. It’s easier said than done. I will now explain why exactly I have the confidence and conviction to hold AMZN even through “very certain” volatility.

Business Overview

I won’t spend too much time here because I assume most people probably are well aware of their business model. AMZN is an internet company which seeks to transform the way consumers interact with merchants by creating a consumer-centric experience.

First and foremost they have accomplished this through their Amazon e-commerce platform, which for one offers “prime” consumers very fast two day shipping.

To understand why their platform is so valuable, consider if you wanted to buy a “dash cam” for your car. You want a product which isn’t too expensive but more importantly does a good job and doesn’t break. But how would you know a product is any of the above until you try it? It turns out that you can come pretty close. When searching on AMZN, we find the following results:

(Amazon.com)

On one web page we are able to see all of the main brands, how their prices compete, their relative customer ratings, as well as read detailed customer reviews detailing personal experiences with the product. AMZN helps enable a customer do the research easily to purchase the product they really want, then purchase the item at the best price and even return it if it is still not “the one.” This is a business model which significantly benefits from the “network effect” due to having many sellers and buyers form such a large community.

Proven Model Wins Internationally In Japan

This is such a strong business model that AMZN has been able to take market share internationally as well, notably in Japan from incumbent Rakuten (OTCPK:RKUNY). Consider this - in 2011, Rakuten accounted for about 77% of e-commerce profits in Japan. AMZN has now taken the lead as measured by online sales, with 20.2% market share as compared to 20.1% at Rakuten.

Amazon Web Services

This article focuses mostly on their core e-commerce business, but I’d be remiss to not at least include a brief discussion about their Amazon Web Services (‘AWS’) division. AWS sales for the past twelve months was $19.2 billion, or 10% of net sales. AWS has consistently seen very strong YOY quarterly revenue growth:

(Statista)

AWS is such an important business within AMZN due to presumably having much higher margins as an infrastructure as a service (‘IAAS’). AMZN would likely be able to realize significant value by spinning off this division as it could be assigned an even more aggressive growth multiple than that of its parent. However, as stated above, I will be focusing only on their e-commerce business in this article and thus will leave the discussion on AWS at that.

Plan of Analysis

Because my thesis for AMZN requires estimation of their growth potential, this first requires understanding of their e-commerce business model. Also, in the following sections I will show where the well-known line items like Prime membership fees are placed on the income statement as well as how to see how profitable AMZN really is. Finally I will show in concrete terms how to see and follow AMZN’s future earnings growth right now, before they even show up.

Understanding Amazon’s Business Model

Fellow author Michael Wiggins De Oliveira has compared AMZN’s business model to that of low margin businesses Walmart (WMT), Costco (COST), and Target (TGT). We will soon see that currently AMZN does operate at very low margins. However, if we separate out their shipping and fulfillment costs, which are exaggeratedly high due to AMZN’s famous free shipping policies, then we instead see a business model which is very high margin and more resembles a toll road. This suggests that peers for AMZN should not be found based on comparable margins as there is a lot of room for margin expansion in the future. In order to understand AMZN’s business model, we have to first understand the fee structure AMZN has with their sellers.

Sellers on AMZN come in two categories: first party sellers and third party sellers. For those who have shopped on AMZN, you must have seen before the following seller icons:

(Channel Advisor)

This icon implies that AMZN is the seller. This is only half the truth. AMZN takes care of fulfillment, but the product is purchased from a “first party seller” who is like their wholesaler. AMZN typically charges up to a 10% “marketing co-op” fee per transaction.

(Channel Advisor)

This icon represents “third party sellers.” These sellers usually take care of fulfillment unless they are enrolled in AMZN’s fulfillment program. According to their website, over 40% of their units sold are currently from third party sellers. This is where the real pricing power of their business model is seen. Third party sellers have two pricing options: a “beginner” option in which they pay $0.99 per item sold (plus other fees discussed below) but are limited to 40 item sales per month. The more typical option includes a $40 per month recurring fee, plus a referral fee and applicable variable closing fee (these apply to both options):

(Fit Small Business)

As we can see above, AMZN takes about 15% of every transaction in commissions, and this referral fee has minimums up to $2. The variable closing fee applies only to media items. (Note: I will use “referral fee” and “commission fee” interchangeably as they refer to the same thing.)

What we have just seen is that regardless of whether an item is purchased from first party or third party sellers, AMZN always takes a significant “referral fee” of roughly 10-15% of each transaction. Understanding this critical aspect of their business model is important later when I explain why I believe AMZN will be able to exercise significant pricing power to boost earnings exponentially. I will now give a break down their financial statements because we will need certain line items in our estimation of their real earnings potential.

Breaking down their income statement

(2017 10-K, emphasis by Author)Product sales (in green) include revenues from sales of their products, along with shipping fees and sales of their digital content. These are recorded net of promotional discounts, rebates, and return allowances.

Cost of sales (in red) includes the purchase price of their products sold (including digital media content). This, together with fulfillment costs (in yellow), which include the costs to operate their fulfillment centers, explain clearly the costs of goods sold (‘COGS’) for their e-commerce business.

Technology and content (in orange) is where AMZN expenses their research & development (‘R&D’), as well as AWS costs.

Service sales (in blue) include third-party seller fees (and commissions) and third party shipping fees, net of promotional discounts and return allowances. They also include AWS sales, digital content subscriptions, advertising revenue, and credit card revenues. A more clear breakdown of revenues is given below:

(2017 10-K)

Prime and Kindle membership fees would be bundled under “subscription services.”

As we can see, product sales plus third party fees minus cost of sales and fulfillment costs is barely positive, and this is before even factoring in other costs like administrative costs:

(Chart by Author, data from charts shown above from 10-K)

This is why many have said that Amazon is not profitable (yet).

Breaking down the cash flow statement

In order to determine free cash flow (‘FCF’), usually the computation is cash from operating activities (in green) minus purchases of property and equipment (in red), also known as capital expenditures. However in the case of AMZN, because a lot of their property and equipment is leased instead of purchased, we also need to consider their principal repayments of their lease obligations (in orange). Thus in terms of free cash flow, AMZN was mildly free cash flow positive with $1.68 billion in 2017. However, one can also make the argument that their $4.215 billion in stock compensation expense should not be added back in determining free cash flow. It should be clear from looking at the financials that AMZN is still at the intersection before profitability. This is a critical observation which begs the question: what is the catalyst that will help AMZN cross over to the other side and starting flowing massive amounts of free cash flow?

Why AMZN Deserves The Hype

We are now going to estimate just how much Amazon can boost earnings at the flick of a switch. According to One Click Retail, in 2017 AMZN accounted for 44% of all e-commerce sales and 4% of all retail sales in the U.S. It is estimated that they may take 50% of all e-commerce sales by 2021 and 10% of all retail sales by 2020. This would give AMZN even more negotiating power with their sellers, which may manifest itself in higher commission fees. Just how much an impact would this make? I will now estimate what would happen to net income if they increased their referral fees taken from sellers (recall that the current average fee taken is about 10-15%).

AMZN revealed that in 2017 they spent $21.7 billion on shipping. In order to estimate the revenues received on products themselves, we could subtract this from the “online store sales” figure given above.

It turns out that adding even just an additional 5% in commission fees would boost earnings by almost 150%:

(Chart by Author, data from 2017 10-K)

Again I want to stress that this is a representation of their growth potential solely from their e-commerce platform alone.

The shortfalls in this estimates is that AMZN does not break out specifically their sales without shipping and fulfillment costs. It’s possible that they receive more than the $21.7 billion in shipping costs I subtracted from online sales. I however believe this to be unlikely considering that they do not receive shipping fees from prime customers and for general customers offers free shipping for orders around $25. Furthermore, I believe that this is more than offset by the fact that online sales (after subtracting shipping costs) have continue to grow at double digit growth rates above 15%:

(Chart by Author, data from 10-K)

Assuming that AMZN will be able to exercise pricing power on seller fees in the future, each incremental growth in sales would directly correspond to increased commission fees. And if we assume that their future incremental earnings will come solely from the potential increase in commission fees, then we are now able to estimate their current earnings growth rate even before they raise these commission fees. If we use the 5% increase in commission fees seen above, then a 15% growth rate in online sales would correspond to a P/E ratio of 122 with earnings growing at 21% annually (again, assuming all future earnings are tied to the 5% increase in fees):

(Chart by Author, data from 2017 10-K)

Considering that we previously saw that AMZN accounts for “only” 4% of all retail sales, this suggests a long growth runway ahead of them as there is still the other 96% of retail sales from which they can bring into their platform.

Additional Upside Catalysts

While my core thesis lies in their ability to raise commission fees, they also have many other ways to grow earnings in the future. One important one is the potential ability to pass more of their shipping costs to their sellers. Another is the continued prevalence of their Amazon Prime membership, which they have recently increased the subscription rate from $99 to $119 annually. This allows AMZN to pass some of their shipping and fulfillment costs to their customers.

Finally, I believe that they will be able to cut down on their R&D spend, freeing up more cash for free cash flow. Technology and content has been growing at double digit rates the past decade:

(Chart by Author, data from 10-K)

While it is unclear how much of their “technology and content” expense is specifically for R&D, the growth rate of this category should decrease over time as AMZN reaches a point in which they simply do not have so many research projects to throw money at. At this point, all the unallocated R&D spend would flow to the bottomline.

Risks

AMZN has been successful in large part because of their first mover advantage. However, there are now rising competitors such as Jet.com (from Walmart) as well as quite simply, retailers in general improving their online websites. I however believe that the large network at AMZN gives it a strong moat and very high barriers to entry, as sellers and buyers alike are likely to continue their efforts at the largest marketplace.

The core of my thesis is their ability to maintain and increase pricing power in terms of commissions on sales. This requires AMZN to be able to prevent sellers from redirecting potential buyers to their own websites (direct to consumer), especially if they are offering cheaper prices. I would imagine that from a consumer’s mindset, price is most important. I think AMZN should be able to accomplish this, and they give strong incentives to buyers to use their platform due to things like fast and free shipping, consumer trust, and their generous return policy. Competitors may have to match these in order to steal customers - but unlike AMZN they wouldn’t have the scale to do it profitably.

Furthermore, is a 5% increase in fees achievable? I believe it is, but I should note that AMZN will also be able to generate alternative sources of revenue on their core platform to help them achieve this goal and beyond, including advertising fees to promote products, increasing the monthly membership fees (for both customers and sellers), and pass on some of their shipping costs to sellers.

Conclusion

AMZN appears extremely overvalued based on current financials. However, once one realizes their endgame, and the exact growth driver which they may take in the future, we are able to see their potential future earnings as well as follow their future earnings growth right now. Their earnings power increases with every dollar growth in net sales on their e-commerce platform. As more and more retail sales take place on Amazon.com, so do their future earnings power. This is why I am never selling AMZN.

If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to not miss any of my future articles. I have a reputation for replying to every comment, leave a comment below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, FB, GOOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.