Review Of My 2018 Themes

I was likely too optimistic about growth and financial returns ex-US; increased trade tensions have weighed on foreign markets and led to an uptick in macro volatility.

This article revisits my semi-annual investment themes as I prepare to write my themes for the back half of 2018.

This has been an interesting and challenging year for investors. In spite of solid global growth, global equity returns have been lackluster. The U.S. attempt to redefine the global trade paradigm has the potential to create winners and losers. Fiscal stimulus in the form of large-scale tax cuts amidst low headline unemployment adds another inflationary pressure to the potential cost-push inflation from tariffs, complicating the administration of monetary policy.

Markets are working to digest the evolving environment, and we have seen some odd relationships in asset returns. In credit markets, investment grade corporate bond spreads widened, but the lowest rated junk credit is rallying the most. In equity markets, small caps have led the way, atypical for a year with subtrend equity returns. Commodity volatility has increased with copper, often viewed as a leading indicator of economic activity, plunging recently. In rates markets, the yield curve continues to flatten, but rate volatility is surprisingly subdued.

It is a challenging environment to make asset allocation decisions. A bullish investor who went long small cap stocks, favored speculative grade credit over high quality credit, and chased momentum stocks higher did well in the first half. Another bullish investor who expressed his optimism in emerging market stocks and commodities did quite poorly.

I believe that in a well-diversified portfolio, asset allocation decisions will almost always trump security selection choices. Semi-annually, I attempt to take a step back and look at the market from a top-down perspective. Out of this process comes market themes that will shape my portfolio strategy for the next six months. I am currently authoring my themes for the back half of 2018, but first wanted to work through revisiting my themes for the first half of 2018. Below are my first half 2018 themes in bold, and a discussion of how that theme played out in the first half of this year.

U.S. Economic Growth

Growth in the United States will continue to be positive but will not meaningfully benefit from recently imposed tax policy changes. Risks of an economic recession in 2018 remain quite subdued.

Economic growth has been quite positive in the United States with the best first quarter growth in three years and expectations for 2Q growth beginning with a three-handle. Indeed, risks of an economic recession remain subdued, and the business cycle is heading towards its longest economic expansion on record. Growth has probably run a tad faster than I would have anticipated. Anecdotally, it does not appear that corporations have used their tax windfall to invest in their businesses, choosing to return cash to shareholders. This could be providing a near-term tailwind to equity prices at the expense of longer-term growth.

Global Economic Growth

Growth outside the United States will again pace ahead of the U.S. given a longer runway in slower-to-recover developed markets and higher growth in emerging markets.

Technically, the International Monetary Fund's estimate of real World GDP growth of 3.6% outpaced that of the United States in the first quarter, but global growth has not been as robust and broad as I envisioned. Modest European growth appears to be moderating, and bouts of volatility in emerging markets have created some episodes of slowing growth that belie the synchronous global growth story that was the market's central tenet early in the year.

Monetary Policy Outlook

The Federal Reserve continues on its policy of gradual balance sheet reduction and policy normalization. Changes in the composition of the FOMC do not spur substantive changes, and the Federal Reserve hikes rates three times in 2018. The European Central Bank takes steps towards normalization and lifts rates for the first time late in the year. Japanese monetary policy remains extraordinarily accommodative even as the rest of the world begins tightening.

There was a change in the chairman position of the Federal Reserve, but the central bank continued it steady path of gradually tightening monetary policy with 25bp Fed Funds rate increases in March and June. At this point, it seems very unlikely that the ECB will lift rates this calendar year. Divergent monetary policy in the developed world will influence the strength of the dollar and impact trade flows even as the U.S. government works to reposition the U.S. role in global trade.

Valuations

A maturing business cycle and higher short-term rates pressure elevated equity multiples leading to positive, but underwhelming, returns for risky assets.

This feels spot-on. Even with earnings growth remaining robust, markets have resisted their temptation for short-termism, keeping an eye on the horizon and the potential for slowing growth.

Volatility

After historically low equity and interest rate volatility in 2017, normalizing monetary policy and stretched valuations lead to an uptick in market volatility that increases tactical trading opportunities.

The VIX Index, colloquially known as the "fear gauge" was setting records in late 2017 for its historically low levels. By February, the VIX was briefly at multi-year highs. We saw historically large one-day negative moves on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) in points terms that month. If you had purchased the S&P 500 on the dip in early February, you would have generated almost a 10% return today, demonstrating the potential for increased opportunities in a year of lackluster returns. While equity volatility has risen, interest rate volatility has remained fairly low after its own first quarter uptick.

Europe

Growth in Europe continues at an above-trend pace as the economic recovery remains solid. Accommodative policy, solid corporate earnings growth, attractive relative valuations, and subdued political volatility provide a confluence of tailwinds for asset prices.

Europe has disappointed with most of the national exchanges posting slightly negative equity returns year-to-date. This confluence of positive factors remained intact, raising the question of whether two-handle growth is the best that can be expected out of Europe.

China

The transition from an industrial, export-focused economy to a consumer-oriented economy continues. While the central government continues its efforts to manage economic growth deceleration, issues around rising household, financial sector, and corporate leverage prompt an uptick in volatility in China that leads to episodic global spillovers.

The uptick in volatility that has led to falling Chinese equities and a battered yuan did not emanate onshore, but was instead a result of U.S. trade interventionism. The central government continues to hold the reins tightly, but a rising number of variables increases the risk of a policy mistake. Given China's outsized role in global growth and credit flows, the world is still underprepared for a de-stabilized China.

Other Emerging Markets

Sustained developed market growth continues to support export-focused emerging market economies. Uncertainty around U.S. monetary policy and its potential impact on asset flows, as well as a repricing of systematic risk emanating from China, prompt an uptick in EM volatility more broadly.

Emerging markets continue to remind investors that they are far from a homogeneous asset class. Countries with twin deficits - budget shortfalls and current account deficits - have proven to be more exposed as emerging markets sold off. The stress that rippled through EM came from the west and not the east. Cheap valuation relative to the developed world will create opportunities, but investors will need to carefully pick their spots amidst the weak governance that plagues portions of the developing world.

Summary

Asset allocation decisions are the predominant drivers of portfolio performance. Risk tolerance and investment horizons vary for each investor; hopefully, the publication of my personal themes can help investors frame their own market thesis with respect to their own portfolio constraints. A periodic honest assessment of how your market views differed from market realities can make one a better investor. My 2018 outlook reflected a challenging market environment after a strong 2017, but I was likely still too optimistic on foreign markets. In coming days I plan to finalize my themes for the remainder of the year.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.