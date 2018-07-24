Landcadia Holdings/Waitr: A Valuable Speculation

In May of 2018, the SPAC Landcadia Holdings Inc. announced its planned merger with the food delivery platform Waitr for a total consideration of $308 million. Landcadia is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that was set up as a partnership between Tilman Fertitta (Landry’s, Houston Rockets, and Billion Dollar Buyer) and Leucadia National Corp. in 2016. The goal was to acquire a company in the food and restaurant space, take it public through the SPAC process, and use Tilman Fertitta’s wide restaurant and hospitality industry ownership and knowledge to grow the company.

Waitr is a third-party food delivery company, in the same vein as Grubhub, that is based in Lake Charles, LA, and operates mainly in the Southeastern United States. While the area it serves is home to me, I must admit to never using it or any other food delivery app, making me somewhat unfamiliar with the whole idea of third-party food delivery. Nevertheless, I believe this situation warrants special attention because of the nature through which the company is coming public as well as the opportunity the buyer affords it. While competitors like Grubhub and JustEat came public with great fanfare, the possible Waitr acquisition has gone almost completely unnoticed. While the SPAC method and structure is despised by some investors and overlooked by many, it has produced spectacular returns in select situations. This along with the fact that Waitr operates mainly in the Southeast help to create what I view as a mispriced opportunity.

Using Waitr’s proforma Enterprise Value, one can already see how it is underpriced relative to its peers, who trade at a median revenue multiple of 8.7x for FY 2018E while Waitr sits at a multiple of just over 6x. It is assigned a lower value while it is growing at a much faster rate than all of its major competitors. Waitr has grown revenue at rates of over 100% since its inception in 2013 and is expected to continue its growth at close to 100% for the next two years, while its competitors expand at a rate below 50%.

The obvious caveat here is that Waitr is much smaller than its main competitors like Grubhub, JustEat, UberEats, etc. While this is true, Waitr has chosen to operate in low competition environments throughout the Southeast. Grubhub has, for the most part, chosen to operate in (understandably) more favorable and dense environments. While smaller cities in the Southeast can be less favorable in terms of aggregate demand, the benefit of limited or no competition has helped Waitr grow quickly and become the most used third-party delivery platform in these areas. Waitr charges restaurants a flat 15% of the order for each purchase made on its app, as well as charging a $5 delivery fee to the customer ordering. This is supposedly a lower percentage than competitors like Grubhub whose rates vary per market and situation. Waitr claims it grabs over 40% of the delivery sales in cities that it operates in while competitors settle for around 20% and lower. The company also touts its place as the leading player, measured by number of restaurants on its platform, in almost every market it operates in as well as its (supposedly) industry leading monthly customer retention rate of 30% versus a competitor average of around 17%.

While Waitr claims it enjoys positive contribution margins in about 26 of its 31 markets, comments made by Grubhub’s founder and CEO never fail to extinguish one’s excitement. Waitr also touts gross margins of ~30%, which are roughly in-line with Grubhub’s. Given the only data we have on Waitr’s financials is a company presentation recently released by Landcadia, it is hard to speculate on just how profitable the company is overall. One can safely assume, however, that it is probably not achieving the same margins as Grubhub, given the divergence of scale between the two. Waitr’s 2017 net revenue is stated at roughly $27 million while Grubhub brought in just over $683 million. Grubhub’s adjusted EBITDA margins have ranged from the mid to high 20s over the last few years, including years in which its revenue was at levels Waitr is expected to reach over the next two and a half years. Once again, we do not have Waitr’s financials yet, but the company claims in its presentation that its Customer LTV/CAC ratio is at over 10x. If this is true, it indicates the company is able to acquire customers very cheaply and is able to turn a profit (gross at least) relatively easily, leaving room for further investment in CAC to gain more customers in the future.

All of this is great, but the only reason this company is really worth looking at is because of the current mispricing that is being assigned to it on account of nonfinancial factors. I call this a speculation because that’s what it is. Because this is a SPAC, there are publicly traded warrants that anyone can purchase in the open market. They expire five years after the deal is made, and each one is good for half a share at $5.75, making two warrants equivalent to one share at a strike price of $11.50. Warrants offer a lot of leverage in a situation like this, but also set the stage for substantial dilution in five years. This investment does not possess a significant margin of safety, but offers a chance at massive returns if the company achieves its expected growth and slight or even no multiple expansion. The fact that an experienced restauranteur with a wide network and following is acquiring the company only sweetens the deal.

Using a basic DCF model and assuming EBITDA margins and capex roughly in line (but slightly below) Grubhub, at first glance looks promising. But, after factoring in dilution caused by warrant exercises, there is no substantial margin of safety built in. That’s why, in this case, I would advocate putting a small portion of one’s portfolio in the warrants because of the asymmetric return that is potentially being offered. If Waitr reaches its predicted $220 million in revenue in 2020, applying a 6.5x multiple to that and adding back current cash to get an equity value would give you a stock price of around $20 even after dilution is factored in. The warrants currently trade at $.80, making two worth $1.60. Using a rough valuation, $20 subtracted from the strike price of $11.50 gives you an assumed double warrant price of $8.50 in 2020, about 5.3x the current price of the warrants. A possible return like that, given there is no multiple expansion involved, makes this investment appear to be a good bet to make. Even if Waitr doesn’t reach this level of sales, I have a hard time believing it will be worth less in 2-5 years than it is today. Keep in mind that, as Grubhub has grown it has been able to achieve economies of scale, increasing its margins at it grows revenue. If Waitr is able to do the same thing, I don’t see why it would not be valued in line with all the other smaller Grubhub competitors that are only achieving 20-40% revenue growth. Along with this, Tilman Fertitta has a significant restaurant presence in Texas that could further bolster Waitr’s opportunity in a massive state containing cities that are among the fastest growing in the U.S. This discussion is not an argument for or against Grubhub and other food deliverer’s current valuations. I know many probably believe they are absurd. This is simply a speculation on a company that is currently mispriced relative to its peers for reasons other than its operations.

Of course, this does not negate the fact that Waitr faces a daunting task ahead of it. In a crowded space where restaurants are becoming increasingly skeptical of third-party delivery platforms, Waitr must strive to deliver value to its restaurant partners as well as its customers.

Looking at its presentation, it appears as though Waitr is doing well in this department, but I worry about the demand for a product like this in smaller cities throughout the South. I don’t know how many people will be willing to pay a $5 delivery fee along with a tip for the driver in an area where they can drive to a local restaurant with relative ease. This is not New York City we’re talking about. Unless it is 5 p.m., it is not too difficult to drive to a restaurant anywhere in the town of Jackson, MS. Interestingly enough, with Waitr’s rollout of its offerings in Jackson in 2017, it claims it achieved 1000 orders in just 6 days, compared to 76 and 32 days in Lake Charles (2014) and Baton Rouge (2016) Louisiana respectively. Maybe people who are strapped for time will value this platform immensely. Maybe rising gas prices make it more economical for the average person. Only time will tell.

In any case, the typical risks are inherent in a situation like this. Waitr will need to be able to hire enough drivers to continue to fuel its growth. I say hire because that is what they do. Waitr does not use contractors like Uber or Grubhub. Its drivers are actual employees of the company. This may make hiring drivers more expensive, but it can also be expected to attract the marginal driver to Waitr and keep them there. This being said, if someone is already driving for Uber, they will most likely stick to that and deliver for Uber Eats as well (I assume). Also, when looking at Waitr app reviews on the app store, you can notice they are about evenly dispersed between 5 and 1 star reviews. Some people love it and some hate it and complain about long wait times (which can vary by location and driver/restaurant) as well as too many updates. Hopefully the capital injection from Landcadia can help remedy some of these technical problems. Although it has a lower overall star rating than Grubhub and Eat24, it has a much smaller number of reviews as well. I do not know how Waitr will play out over time, but hopefully this next step will allow it to further enhance its customer experience. On top of this, Uber and Amazon are both strong potential competitors in this arena, but there’s something to be said about a company whose sole focus is on a particular service versus a company whose entrance will barely move the needle on its own revenue size.

I’m sure most investors that know about this merger are probably waiting for the prospectus to be filed with the SEC. It will go in-depth on Waitr’s financials and much more will become clear. It’s true that we do not know exactly how Waitr’s CAC and overall profitability have developed over the years, but the current opportunity is probably only available during this opaque time period. When the prospectus is filed for all to see, the value of the warrants and shares will likely increase. On top of this, the merger (as far as I know) has not been completed yet, so the company has yet to change its name, further masking the opportunity here. So, while it is speculative, an investment in (preferably) the warrants at the current price appears to offer the highest return for the amount of risk taken.

Even though this is, for the most part, simply a rehashing of the Landcadia/Waitr’s presentation slides, I hope it will prove useful to at least some readers by bringing awareness to the situation. As always, feedback is welcome.

Also, although the disclosure will say I own shares, I actually only own the warrants.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LCA, Warrants.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.