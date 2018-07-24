Is This A Tech Bubble?

Viewing the space from this perspective, bearishness looks like a misguided investment decision (at best) and an excessive vulnerability to sustained losses (at worst).

With the Netflix subscribers miss, tech stocks have become a focus for short-selling opportunities from those looking to take the other side of the trade.

Earnings season is upon us, as the bulls and bears continue to fight it out for theoretical relevance and dominance.

Once again, the earnings season is upon us. Those bullish and bearish on the technology sector continue to fight it out for positioning dominance and theoretical relevance within the space. Stock valuations have reached extreme levels in many of the sector's most commonly-watched companies. This begs one simple question: How much is too much?

The answer to this question is complex, but if we deconstruct these trends and view the tech sector in more manageable pieces, the market still looks encouraging and well-positioned for extended runs higher. These positive factors have become particularly obvious in the areas of margin expansion seen broadly throughout the NASDAQ. To play these moves, the Invesco PowerShares NASDAQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) offers diversified exposure to this tech-based benchmark index, and the buy zone for the fund has now moved up to 177.60.

Source: Bloomberg

If we take a step back for a moment, it becomes easy to see why there is growing cause for concern with respect to valuations in both the NASDAQ 100 and in tech stocks as a whole. The net worth of this benchmark has taken-off over the last 10 years and reached a percentage of U.S. GNP that is greater than what was seen during the tech bubble of 1999-2000. This leads us to another inevitable question: Is this another tech bubble?

But this line of thought amounts to an overly simplified analysis of the market's current investment potential because it ignores the rising influence technology has created in our daily lives. Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and a host of other outlets did not even exist during the previous valuation bubble in the tech sector. A cell phone was just that - a phone and nothing else.

What Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) did with the invention of the iPhone was to put a computer in everyone's pocket. This promoted real social connectivity and increased productivity levels in an unimaginable number of different directions. Entirely new industries were created in the process. In other words, the tech bubble of 1999-2000 has no physical relationship to the NASDAQ of today.

Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Unfortunately, this has not done much to alter the market's perceptions. In this chart, we can see that a growing number of fund managers think tech stocks are overvalued. To call this a "growing number" might be something of an understatement, as this survey shows that we have actually approached tech-bubble territory (once again).

But how much value should we actually put into this type of survey? It is important to remember that while these types of "sentiment" readings are commonly cited throughout the financial news media, they do not necessarily reflect the actual earnings data reported in the sector. In fact, when viewing this chart a bit differently, we can just as easily say that fund managers were totally unable to forecast the 1999-2000 collapse and the earnings results in the years that followed. During this period, the analyst majority believed that profit performances would improve (when that was clearly not the case).

Here, the "experts" were both misled and misleading. This is why I refuse to allow these factors to influence my trading decisions. Instead, I choose to focus on the tech sector's ability to grow its profit margins. Even better, I prefer to focus on the tech sector's ability to widen these margins relative to the rest of the market.

Source: FactSet/Credit Suisse/Standard & Poor's

For more than 15 years, the tech sector's ability to expand on its profit margins has been nothing short of fantastic. The numbers are even more striking when compared to the same performance metrics in the S&P 500 (excluding technology), which have moved sideways for this entire period. EBIT margins for technology companies are now seen approaching 30% and this doubles what is seen in the S&P 500 ex-tech.

These numbers are even more impressive when we consider the fact that companies must pay elevated salaries in order to attract and maintain a workforce with a technology/engineering skills base. Consistent margin strength can be seen in the pricing power commanded in sub-sectors like cybersecurity and cloud services - and the trends here show no signs of abating.

All of this suggests that we really are in a "new normal" in terms of the ways the market should be valuing its technology stocks. More recently, the bulls have been jarred by negative subscriber headlines generated by Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the early portions of the reporting season. But the data suggest that this is more the "exception" than it is the "rule" for what is likely to be seen in the tech sector in the months ahead.

Survey numbers from FactSet suggest that technology companies will post earnings growth of 24.6% for the quarter and double-digit earnings growth will be seen in five of the industry's major sub-sectors. The internet services sector is expected to show massive earnings growth of 59%, while semiconductors are expected to show a growth rate of 38% and the technology hardware and storage is expected to grow earnings by 22%. The Netflix story has spooked investors into thinking that the end is near, but there is very little to suggest that this is actually the case for the sector as a whole.

Source: Author

If you are an investor that prefers to buy into individual stocks, companies like Apple and Facebook are still trading at cheap levels relative projected earnings for 2019. At the same time, it is a good idea to focus on stocks that have limited exposure to China's comparatively volatile markets. But if you are an investor that is looking for broader exposure to the tech sector's consistent ability to improve on its profit margins, QQQ is still a buy (even at these higher levels).

The next buy zone for the ETF has moved up into the prior breakout point at 177.60 (which is also the 100-hour EMA). Any downside retracements into these areas should be viewed as new opportunities to get long in anticipation of new highs in the tech-heavy ETF.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QQQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.