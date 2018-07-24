Emerging Markets Crisis Alert

The percentage of exports per GDP were 98.6% for Vietnam, 75.2% for Malaysia, 65.0% for Belarus, 47.9% for Ukraine, 37.4% for Mexico, and 35.7% for Morocco in 2017.

Foreign Exchange Reserves

Emerging market (NYSE:EM) countries might be facing an economic crisis. The EM countries on the above chart do not have sufficient amount of foreign exchange reserves to pay off external debts. The 16 EM countries borrowed total of $3.4 trillion from the foreign lenders. The 16 EM countries' foreign exchange reserves amounted to $1.3 trillion, which is short by $2.1 trillion to pay off the external debts. (See the below chart) The external debts are riskier than domestic debts because foreign lenders would accept payments only in foreign currencies. For example, as of first quarter of 2018, Turkey’s foreign exchange reserves were $134 billion, but Turkey borrowed $467 billion from foreign lenders who would accept payments in foreign currencies such as U.S. dollar (dollar), not in Turkish Lira. Turkey would not be able to pay back foreign lenders because it does not have sufficient amount of foreign exchange reserves to pay off external debts. The shortage of foreign exchange reserves can cause an economic crisis in EM countries.

Strong Dollar

13 out of 16 EM currencies on the chart above have depreciated by more than 20% against dollar over 5-year period as of July 19, 2018. The currencies of Argentina, Ukraine, Egypt, Turkey, and Brazil have depreciated against dollar by 80.3%, 69.0%, 60.9%, 60.5%, and 42.5%, respectively, over 5-year period. The currencies of Argentina, Turkey, Pakistan, and Brazil have depreciated against dollar by 38.8%, 26.7%, 18.12%, and 14.1%, respectively, over 1-year period.

A sudden currency devaluation of a currency can be problematic because it causes a financial instability. When a currency depreciates, its value declines, therefore, the price level increases. Capital would flight out of the country due to asset value depreciation. The country’s central bank would raise interest rates to attract more foreign investors. However, the combination of currency depreciation, high inflation, and high interest rate would reflect the country’s financial instability, which would increase currency, inflation, interest rate, and default risks on its financial market. Foreign investors would withdraw capital to avoid asset depreciation and high risks. This cycle would repeat until the country defaults or fixes its financial problems.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) ended quantitative easing in 2014. The Fed has increased interest rates from 0% to 2%. The Fed’s tightening monetary policy has appreciated dollar against most currencies, especially EM currencies. The Fed would increase interest rates two more times in 2018 and it will continue to normalize interest rates. The dollar will be even stronger in the near future. The EM countries' currencies would continue to depreciate against dollar due to the strong dollar trend, which can cause an economic crisis in EM countries.

Trade War

Exports are an important component for EM countries’ economic growth. In 2017, exports comprised more than 20% of GDP for the 12 countries on the above chart. The percentage of exports per GDP were 98.6% for Vietnam, 75.2% for Malaysia, 65.0% for Belarus, 47.9% for Ukraine, 37.4% for Mexico, and 35.7% for Morocco.

Those export driven EM countries are more vulnerable in a trade war because their economic growth is highly dependent on exports. The U.S. started imposing 25% tariff on steel imports. Then, the European Union is about to implement safeguard measure on steel. Other countries would implement similar barriers on steel to protect their domestic steel industry. Otherwise, low priced steel products would be dumped to a country that has no barriers (More info is covered in Trade War And 5 Companies To Watch). A trade barrier can be contagious. More trade barriers would be implemented around the globe to protect a domestic industry. Trade barriers would negatively impact on export driven countries.

Those trade barriers can hit a company in EM resulting a sudden revenue and profit decline. If a company fails to pay external debts due to currency depreciation and liquidity problem, it would go bankrupt. When a company collapses, it can be contagious to other companies, therefore, stock market would crash and foreign capital would flight and the currency would collapse, too. Trade war can cause an economic crisis in EM countries.

Another Tequila Effect?

Tequila Effect refers to the financial contagion caused by Mexican economic crisis, which had triggered economic crises of other South American EM countries in 1994 and 1995. In 1994, the Fed increased interest rates from 3% to 5.5% over 1-year period. In December 1994, the Mexican central bank devalued Mexican peso between 13 and 15 percent and increased interest rate to 32% to prevent a capital flight. However, Mexican peso depreciated about 50% of its value within months. The sudden devaluation of the peso made Mexico unable to pay external debts. Also, the sudden currency devaluation caused financial contagion in other EM countries; other EM currencies also depreciated. There might be contagion effect between the Tequila Effect and 1997 Asian financial markets crisis; the devaluation of the peso caused economic crisis of South American EM countries, which would cause another economic crisis of other EM countries.

Mexico’s economy is highly dependent on exports, which comprises 37.4% of GDP. Mexico exported 80% of total exports to the U.S in 2017. Exports to the U.S. comprised 30% of Mexico’s GDP. Mexican peso has depreciated 8% against dollar in 1-year period and 35% in 5-year period. Mexico’s external debts are 2.5 times larger than its foreign exchange reserves. Because of Mexico’s geographic location and economic dependency on the U.S., Mexico’s economy is highly affected by the changes in monetary and political policies of the U.S. Mexico’s economy is vulnerable in the current environment and Mexico can face another crisis.

Argentina’s economy has already been in a deep trouble. External debts ($254 billion) exceeds foreign exchange reserves ($45 billion) by 5.6 times. Inflation and interest rates were 29.5% and 40.0%. Argentine peso has depreciated against dollar by 80.3% and 38.8% over 5-year and 1-year periods, respectively. Argentina’s current economic turmoil would have negatively influenced other EM countries.

Turkey might be following Argentina. External debts ($467 billion) exceeds foreign exchange reserves ($134 billion) by 3.5 times. Turkish Lira has depreciated by 60.5% and 26.7% over 5-year and 1-year periods, respectively.

The economic data of Brazil and Mexico shows that they can be a candidate for another economic crisis. Brazilian Real has depreciated against dollar by 42.5% over 5-year period. Brazil's exports comprised 57.8% of GDP. The GDP of South Africa and Indonesia fell by -2.2% and -0.4%, respectively, in 2018 first quarter. Negative economic growth with currency depreciation can cause a foreign capital flight, which can cause further currency depreciation and a stock market collapse.

The economic data of Vietnam and Malaysia shows that their economic positions are much stable and positive than other EM countries. However, their extremely high dependency on exports (exports comprised 98.6% for Vietnam's GDP and 75.2% for Malaysia's GDP in 2017) can cause an economic crisis in the current environment with the ongoing trade war. Their external debts can be toxic.

Argentina Stock Market Bubble

The chart below represents Argentina’s stock market and S&P 500 Index from August 18, 2013 to July 15, 2018. During the period, Argentina’s stock market appreciated by 608% and S&P 500 Index appreciated by 68%. Argentina’s macroeconomic data shows a financial instability, however, its stock market’s extraordinary performance would not be reflecting Argentina's current economic position. Argentina’s stock market would be facing a high probability of a downfall.

Conclusion:

The 16 EM countries would be facing high currency, liquidity, inflation, interest rate, default, and emerging market risks due to the shortage of foreign exchange reserves, strong dollar trend, and trade war.

To The Citizens Of EM Countries: It would be better off to save in U.S. dollar, instead of the local currency, in a bank.

To EM countries: Please increase your foreign exchange reserves to match your external debts.

To Investors: Please acknowledge the currency, liquidity, inflation, interest rate, default, and emerging market risks of EM countries due to the shortage of foreign exchange reserves, strong dollar trend, and trade war when you invest in EM equities;

This article is informative use only. Each investor's buy, sell, or hold decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and investment strategy. My personal opinion will not fit each reader's current investment strategy.

