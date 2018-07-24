GE Has The Wind At Its Back

The good news is that GE is one of the largest manufacturers of wind turbines globally.

GE's power sector is being squeezed by competition from solar and wind making renewable energy the power source of choice over natural gas.

Despite last week's negativity in its stock price, there is an upside for GE.

Despite the negativity surrounding the equity price of General Electric (GE: NYSE), the 125-year old industrial giant, last week, there's actually light at the end of the shareholder tunnel.

Once, the ultimate American conglomerate representing the symbol of corporate power, the company has more recently been peeling off layers as it stock price lags. Now the focus is on GE’s 2nd quarter earnings and the challenges faced by one of its remaining core businesses, its power unit.

Last month, GE's new CEO, John Flannery, announced he would be shedding off divisions such as healthcare and oilfield services. GE Sold its multibillion-dollar stake in Baker Hughes, a major producer of oil field equipment, and streamlined operations by cutting $1 billion in costs and 12,000 jobs. And there’s potential for further cuts in the remainder of the year. The firm saw a 10 percent drop in adjusted earnings per share excluding one-off items and pension costs to 19 cents for the quarter.

Profits in GE's power unit, which includes gas and coal-fired power plants, fell, after seeing a 45% drop in profits last year, as demand for natural gas turbines plummeted. Orders fell 26 percent and profits 56 percent for the first three months to June. The power sector is being squeezed by competition from solar and wind power whose costs have dropped precipitously making renewable energy the more competitive choice. GE expects to sell approximately 50 heavy-duty, electricity generating gas turbines, a significant drop from the 107 it sold in 2017.

It's not only GE that is confronted with green energy competition. Gas turbine original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Siemens (SEIGY: OTC) should also feel the pain in its gas turbine divisions.

But here's the good news. The two other main divisions of GE include jet engines and wind turbines. Those businesses accounted for 60 percent of the company’s $122 billion in revenue last year.

In fact, GE has a dominant position in renewable energy as it is one of the largest manufacturers of wind turbines globally. True, that unit had a difficult quarter, with orders own 15 percent as prices in the sector have dropped. But demand for wind continues to rise as does solar.

According to the report, The Global Wind Turbine Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023), the usage of wind energy as a source of electricity generation has attracted exceptional demand across regions. Last year, the total wind power installation capacity remained over 50 Gigawatts (GW), a record high for Europe and Asia-Pacific regions.

While the majority of today’s wind energy is onshore, offshore wind farms are becoming increasingly popular on a global front due to their being installed in large resource areas and having a lower environmental impact than onshore wind. Technological advancements have reduced the associated risks and the cost of electricity generation from offshore wind farms, and thus have attracted interests globally. Offshore wind is expected to significantly increase the demand for the wind turbine, during the forecast period, 2018-2023.

The report states that global installed capacity of offshore wind capacity reached approximately 14,384 megawatts (MW) in 2016. While 90% of the all offshore wind installations are in European waters, other nations’ governments in China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and the US, have set ambitious targets for the installation of offshore wind farms in their territorial waters. As such, the forecast period is expected to offer enormous potential for growth for the wind turbine manufacturers and suppliers.

The caution, however, is what happens to the price of wind. A price drop would likely have an adverse effect on the profits margin for the supply chain of the wind turbine market. But that may take time as wind is still in its global growth period with plenty of room for technological development and enhancement.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.