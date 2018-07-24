Brookfield Asset Management: A Real Asset Alternative To Berkshire Or An Index Fund

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) offers long-term investors safety, moated earnings and dividend growth, and the potential to generate market-beating returns over the long term. I use it in place of index funds and encourage investors to consider doing the same, given that it is primed to outperform in inflationary and recessionary environments.

Safety

Perhaps the biggest endorsement of the safety of investing in BAM is its A- credit rating and stable outlook from Standard & Poor's. This elite rating reflects BAM's conservative investment approach in acquiring and operating its underlying businesses. First, it typically invests only in high-quality counter-parties in nations which have a demonstrated history of showing respect for foreign private sector capital. Furthermore, it focuses on opportunistically acquiring real assets that are trading at a large margin of safety (often selling below replacement cost). As a final hedge against downside, BAM finances the projects with non-recourse asset-level debt and often liquidates investments when downside risk becomes significant (whether through valuations becoming too rich or increasing geopolitical risk). In interviews as well as in their strategy outlined in their annual reports, management repeatedly emphasizes their focus on limiting downside rather than taking on high risk to chase upside.

In addition to its defensive business model, BAM also enjoys a strong balance sheet (described by CEO Bruce Flatt as "impenetrable"). First and foremost, its enormous scale (~$250 billion AUM) gives it access to an enormous amount of capital at very attractive costs. Furthermore, its debt maturity schedule is well-laddered (average maturity term is 11 years and less than $0.75 Billion due by 2021). These factors combine to give it significant liquidity ($4.7 billion corporate liquidity and $27.2 billion subsidiary liquidity as of Q1 2018) which enable it to easily meet is financial obligations while also continuing to opportunistically pursue growth opportunities. This liquidity should only improve as management is currently slowing acquisition growth in order to build up dry powder for a more attractive acquisition environment as valuations in developed markets have reached rather rich levels.

The firm also enjoys a very wide and deep moat from its world-class operational scale and access to capital, growing global presence, and superior operating and value-add capabilities which give it highly sustainable cash flows from its core real asset holdings in real estate, energy, and infrastructure. As one of the few large players in international infrastructure and real estate investment, BAM enjoys significant barriers to entry that only grow as its size increases. Furthermore, by focusing on acquiring prominent mission-critical properties and infrastructure assets, BAM helps to insulate its cash flows from recession risk while its lucrative asset management fees on over $125 billion of fee-bearing capital continue to roll in regardless of underlying business volatility.

Finally, BAM and its subordinate business partnerships employ significant currency hedges in order to minimize geopolitical and macroeconomic risks to its cash flows.

With such a strong balance sheet and large, high-quality, moated, and diversified asset base with strong value-add/operational capabilities, BAM appears nearly as safe as fellow value investors Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), if not an index fund. However, it enjoys more robust growth prospects.

Growth

BAM has experienced robust and what appears to be almost exponential growth since Bruce Flatt assumed the helm as CEO shortly after the turn of the millennium:

BAM Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

In the past year alone, fee bearing capital grew 12%, fee related earnings grew 56%, annualized fees and target carry increased 20%, fund from operations surged 34%, and cash available for distribution exploded by a whopping 53%. Of its $4.3 billion TTM FFO, nearly 30% came from asset management fees. With the current growth rate of these earnings at over 50% and management's asset management business moat only growing stronger with its size and increasing global scale, this business alone (which requires zero cap-ex by the way, meaning it is 100% free cash flow) is likely to contribute to double digit earnings growth for the firm moving forward. This is key to near term shareholder returns because the remaining FFO comes from invested capital operational earnings and dispositions, which management may be slowing investment in over the near term as it builds up its store of dry powder. In addition to the $4.3 billion in FFO, BAM also earned $1 billion in unrealized net carried interest in private investment fund performance fees. While these should also continue to grow and eventually be available as free cash flow once the funds mature, they also depend on more unpredictable market forces which fluctuate over time. Management is convinced they can double the size of their business in 5 years (a 15% CAGR), even with their more conservative approach to acquisitions and somewhat tempered market outlook. If the market continues to operate bullishly, BAM could very conceivably achieve 20%+ CAGR during that time span.

Over the long term, BAM enjoys an enormous runway. With heavy investment in Brazil's developing economy and establishing footholds for future opportunistic growth in the great Asian giants India and China, BAM is primed to capitalize on the severe infrastructure deficiencies in these markets as well as in developed nations like the United States which have begun placing a renewed political focus on restoring aging infrastructure. Given their operational capabilities along with global scale and relationships, BAM will be at or near the front of the line for the biggest and best infrastructure deals available. An additional edge BAM enjoys is its division into partnerships, each with its particular focus and management team. Each of these partnership CEOs, while in regular communication with each other and BAM CEO Bruce Flatt, can leverage the scale and collective knowledge and connections of the entire Brookfield organization while simultaneously employing effective division of labor through their specialized and focused attention on their own business areas. This enables BAM to enjoy the best of both worlds that come from combining size and scale with specialized operational excellence.

While index funds are obviously constrained in their growth potential by the laws of large numbers and overall economic performance and large conglomerates like Berkshire are finding it increasingly challenging to deploy their large cash piles in an alpha-generating way within their circle of competence, BAM has the potential to significantly outperform without leaving its circle of competence.

Valuation

BAM has way outperformed both Berkshire and the S&P 500 in the Bruce Flatt era as its operations weathered the financial crises very well (even if its share price suffered heavily in the short term) and was able to capitalize on depressed asset valuations and interest rates in the wake of the crisis thanks to its strong balance sheet.

BAM data by YCharts

Today - as previously mentioned - its balance sheet and moat are even stronger and management is taking specific steps to fortify its position in anticipation of a market pullback and/or recession. Furthermore, interest rates remain low throughout the world due to the vast excesses of credit from the massive quantitative easing over the past decade, waiting to be deployed into productive operations. Bruce Flatt believes that this capital will continue its recent trend of increasingly being allocated to real assets, due to its competitive returns, relatively stable performance throughout business cycles, inflation-resistant qualities, and the growing global demand for infrastructure.

While it is true that the massive inflation of the past decade is beginning to produce accelerating price increases across the economy and rising interest rates in the United States, the heavy public and private debt places a political cap on how much central banks can allow interest rates to rise. This will lead to the symptoms of the decade of massive inflation becoming increasingly prevalent over time, pushing real asset prices up accordingly.

While rising cost of capital and building materials may appear to be a negative for the real asset business, it actually serves as a significant tailwind for an organization like BAM. First, as cost of capital rises, BAM's low cost of capital relative to smaller competitors will turn from being a mere competitive advantage to a barrier to entry, strengthening its moat. Furthermore, given that BAM focuses on purchasing existing, cash-flowing assets rather than development projects and finances them with long-term fixed-rate debt while contracting out services to credit-worthy tenants for long periods, rising interest rates will have minimal impact on their operating profits for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, the primary negative impacts will be seen in the development industry as rising interest rates and material costs will drive up the replacement cost of existing infrastructure, further increasing BAM's assets barriers to entry.

An additional item to remember is that BAM employs its operating and value-add platforms to generate considerable alpha on top of its margin of safety investing, turning the 8-12% returns typical of leveraged real assets into 12-15% returns. When compounded over the long-term this can lead to a substantial gap in total returns (as evidenced by BAM's outperformance of the S&P 500).

Despite its strong performance, BAM still trades at an attractive valuation: ~10x TTM FFO (as of Q1). While some of that FFO is from non-recurring disposition gains, it does not include the profits from the performance fees in its private investment funds and management will continue to generate strong returns on its dispositions moving forward. Furthermore, there is tremendous upside and growth momentum in its asset management business, while its invested capital profits should continue to produce solid growth as well. Once again, it is important to remember that much of its FFO is free cash flow, enabling it to further enhance shareholder returns through opportunistic buybacks and dividend growth as management deems best. Furthermore, investors need not fear a misalignment, as Bruce Flatt has a considerable stake in the company's shares as well and in fact is humorously rumored to consider collecting BAM shares to be his hobby. And unlike Berkshire's CEO, Bruce Flatt is relatively young at just 53. BAM should see its growth strategy continue relatively undisturbed for several more business cycles under his guidance and direction.

Investor Takeaway

In addition to providing a very safe and robust long-term growth investment opportunity at an attractive valuation, BAM also provides investors with an opportunity to invest in making the world a better place. Through its infrastructure and renewable energy businesses, BAM contributes to making planet earth a more sustainable and livable place for mankind. For example, BAM delivers water to 17 million people around the world and takes their sewage away. These people, in many countries in which these businesses are in, would die if BAM didn't deliver their clean water and take their sewage away. For Christian investors, they may also take comfort in knowing that BAM and its subsidiary businesses pass the eVALUEator biblical values screener with flying colors as well (which the S&P and Berkshire each fail to do, btw).

Long-term investors looking for a safe, highly diversified, and attractively valued investment with strong potential to double their money every 4-7 years may want to look at BAM as a nice compliment (or even replacement) to index funds and/or Berkshire. BAM is currently my second largest holding and will likely become my largest soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.