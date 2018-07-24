Can United Continental Holdings 'Fly' To 17%?

United Continental (UAL) has been getting some chatter this week after beating on earnings results. Macquarie Research likes things so much that it has raised its price target for the stock to $95. Factoring in new guidance, the price target seems reachable, but I urge long-term caution here. Higher fuel prices have eaten into operating income. While there has been a recent decompression on oil recently, new talks out of Saudi Arabia imply we won't be seeing much more output from them in the near future. Furthermore, year over year earnings might have beaten expectations, but they are still declining. Can the stock hit $95? Maybe, but will it stay there? Any bearish pullbacks on the market as a whole could have detrimental effects to airlines, as they're not all that trusted to begin with. The rather low P/E is a pretty good indicator that investors aren't going to run airlines too far past their actual earnings. Therefore, if earnings beat estimates, but proceed to decline, I think there's a limited ceiling here.

It is important to note right off the bat that UAL has suffered from stagnating overall revenues for years now, but managed to produce some up and down earnings regardless. The first six months of 2018 seem to finally be bucking that trend in a more positive direction. In the first half of the year, UAL has delivered a 7.5% improvement in overall operating revenue year over year to $19.8 billion. On a quarterly basis, second quarter revenue increased 7.7% year over year to $10.78 billion. Unfortunately, the higher revenues did not offset increases in overall operating expenses. Principally, aircraft fuel has become a considerably higher cost for UAL. Their fuel bill increased to $2.39 billion in the second quarter. That's a 42% increase year over year. For the first half of the year, fuel expenses rose 34.9% to $4.35 billion. In all, earnings for the first six months are on par with last year's $2.96; but second quarter diluted earnings actually declined 7.1% to $2.48 per share. Obviously, rising oil prices were a huge factor in these increased costs.

Moving through the second half of the year, it will be a question of how the balancing act between air travel and fuel prices progresses. Oil had come down in recent weeks, as supply concerns had lessened on optimism that Saudi Arabia would up its output. Unfortunately, things seem to be rising again after the top dog of OPEC iterated a stance that could actually mean declining output in August. I sort of wondered what the real impetus would be for the Saudi's to raise output. They make a killing on higher prices, and probably don't have much incentive outside of US pressure to drive prices down. They like prices high enough to profit, while low enough to keep people buying.

Either way, the news will very likely drive massive speculation on oil futures and boost prices in the near term. Those prices could mean that airlines are facing another quarter of this high operating cost environment. In turn, I worry that refiners could run jet fuel prices up above $90 a barrel. The pressure valve that has helped the airline thus far has been higher prices during a hot travel season. They're expecting good prices through September, but if anything disrupts this equation, I worry about the ramifications. Oil is on a wild ride and I'd bet on fuel prices staying higher for awhile.

The company expects full-year guidance to run between $7.25 and $8.75. I'm going to be optimistic and say $8.00 on the dot. If they hit that figure, Macquarie's price target of $95 would give them a P/E ratio of 11.87. That's in line with where their stock is performing now. It seems very realistic that they can hit $95 a share. I just worry about the long-term effects that could affect the stock if fuel doesn't shift in a positive direction; or what happens after the travel season slows down. I'd rate United Continental as a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.