AT&T: Earnings After The Close

With earnings season underway, ETF Global continues a new series of weekly posts focusing on one company whose upcoming report could have major ramifications but too often investors overlook the potential impact of ETFs on the marketplace which is something we hope to correct.

Nothing can better symbolize the current nature of this bull market by the fact that while Netflix (NFLX) may have dominated the earnings headlines last week, its rival in the new communications sector, AT&T (T), will be lucky if gets a mention on its new network CNN. Not that anyone would find that at all surprising, the set-up between the two is like something out of a business school textbook. AT&T is the literal opposite, a mature cash cow buying up all the necessary parts for a vertical network and paying hefty prices to do so.

In fact, even if AT&T does manage to deliver on analyst expectations of $.85 EPS compared to $.79 for the same period a year ago (Nasdaq Earnings Calendar) the conversation is more likely to revolve around the recent Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the merger of AT&T and Time Warner and all that negativity is bad for your returns. AT&T’s stock price has been stuck in a downward trajectory ever since it announced the buyout of Time Warner with the company trading at a slight discount to Comcast (CMCSA), a more substantial one to smaller telecom rival T-Mobile (TMUS) and a serious one to Disney (DIS) and Netflix (NFLX). No wonder some might be wondering if it’s time to pull a GE and split the company apart.

Our interest in AT&T has more to do with ETF dynamics and looming doom of the telecom sector as it and other technology and consumer discretionary names are merged to create the new communications sector. We have discussed this before as many investors have been debating the potential trade impact of that sector shift. AT&T’s share price might be struggling, but the company has a market capitalization of over $220 billion and our reports show ETFs hold approximately $12.8 billion in long AT&T exposure, over 6.7% of the company’s market cap. That’s enough zeroes to justify spending any amount of ink discussing gloomy outlooks but our early research indicates that the birth of the new communications sector will have a smaller impact on AT&T’s stock than you might expect.

First there are the obvious factors such as the fact that like most stocks, the majority of AT&T’s ETF ownership is in funds not affected by the coming GICS shift. Using a very broad approach, you could define the funds that hold AT&T into three categories: broad, thematic and sector with the vast bulk being held by the first two categories. Here broad refers to any products that replicate an index like the S&P 500 or Russell 1000 without a specific tilt (but can be equally-weighted) or focus on factors such as low volatility or dividend payers. Based on that criteria, AT&T has broad ETF ownership amounting to close to $7B, or more than half of its current $12.8 billion total which investors could view this as “safe money” given that the focus is simply on replicating market exposure (See Here for T's ETF Ownership Data).

Thematic funds, primarily consisting of funds using some combination of “dividend” or “volatility” within their names although we also looked at funds that included “value” or “strategic.” This was the broadest category in terms of funds, our search parameters brought up over 96 names with more than $4B in assets although the majority of that is in the top 20 names and with an overweight towards funds more focused on “value” than on “dividends.” In fact, simply comparing the names of the funds that hold AT&T and Netflix can be a good way to visualize how extreme the situation has gotten within the media space. Only one AT&T holder has “growth” in its name, the iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO), while the largest holder of Netflix with “value” in its title is the Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) although what Catholic values Netflix represents is anyone’s guess. This is another “safe space” for AT&T as the focus is typically on index membership and style like the iShares Russell 1000 Value (IWD) or dividend payment such as the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (IDV) and not sector exposure. BTW, those two funds hold over $1B in AT&T stock between them.

In fact, the space where AT&T stock is the most vulnerable also happens to be the one with the least representation among its holders, sector funds, which have a “mere” $1.1 billion in AT&T holdings and only $950 million or so that will need to be traded by the GICS switchover at the end of the quarter. It’s easy to understand why this amount is so small, telecommunications hasn’t exactly been a growth sector since the end of the tech bubble while the massive amounts of capital necessary to enter this space largely preclude any new entrants making it too small to hold as a standalone position.

As you can see, iShares has two dedicated telecom funds whose combined assets are roughly what the Technology Select Sector SPDR has in just AT&T stock as its sponsor, State Street Global Advisors, simply added telecom names to their technology funds instead of giving them their own product. That $750 million-dollar position will be sold after the close on 9/21 while Vanguard simply rebranded its telecom fund into a communications sector funds meaning the current $150 million-dollar position will have to be trimmed further to bring the portfolio in-line with the new sector weights. Neither (VOX) or (XLC) have been major asset gatherers, pulling in just $25 million combined last week and based on VOX’s assets at these levels, we’d anticipate the fund having to sell down an additional $100 million in AT&T stock by the end of the quarter.

That may sound like it could weigh heavily on AT&T’s stock price but consider that the stock on average has traded over 42 million shares worth over $1.2 billion every day over the last three months and that’s assuming investors don’t begin moving to VOX or XLC as the sector rotation deadline draws nearer. In fact, one topic investors might want to consider is whether shifting AT&T to a growth-oriented sector makes the stock more attractive going forward. We’ve already pointed out that AT&T’s largest sector fund position was as a part of the more growth-oriented (XLK), what could happen when communications funds are the only place to find growth potential going forward?

Fortunately, the people at SSGA have already put together a series of colorful charts explaining the new make-up of the communications sector that you can find here (SPDR Factsheet) but the sector shift will take the telecom sector from a bond proxy with only a middling correlation to the S&P 500 and turn it into one of the top growth-oriented sectors in the entire market. It’s almost like some crazy alchemist trying to turn lead into gold. Facebook (FB), NFLX, and DIS will all be rubbing elbows in the new space with AT&T. Hopefully some of their shine will rub off on the stock as investors begin to switch their fund exposure from consumer discretionary to communications over the next few months. As Lou Wang said in his recent article, build your portfolios out of stocks that get whipped around the most when exchange-traded funds rebalance and reconstitute – Bet against the ones they buy, and buy the ones they sell, and you have the best preforming factor YTD (Must Read Article). Please reach out for a full calendar of Rebalance and Reconstitution dates and stay tuned for an in-depth analysis using daily ETF Fund Flows.

