Woori Bank: Earnings Beat On Higher Income And Provision Writebacks

Investment highlights

Woori Bank (WF) reported KRW716.1bn in 2Q18 net income (+55.4% YoY, +21.4% QoQ), trouncing the consensus of KRW569.2bn and our estimate of KRW589.9bn. The outstanding results were driven by improving asset soundness and provision writebacks on Kumho Tire (073240.KS, not rated) and STX Engine (077970.KS, not rated). Core income (interest income plus commission income) also remained on a steep growth path, rising 9.1% YoY. The group NIM expanded by 3bps QoQ and 7bps YoY. Loan growth was 0.8% QoQ (household +0.6%, SME +1%, and conglomerates +2.9%). Net interest income rose 8.5% YoY and 2.2% QoQ on NIM and loan growth.

Non-interest income fell 13.5% YoY and 16% QoQ as the bearish stock market dragged down both commission income and gains on the valuation/disposal of securities. However, we find the continued increase in credit card commission income (+11.3% QoQ) positive. Credit cost ratio stood at -25bps, due to massive provision writebacks, including KRW190bn on Kumho Tire and KRW120bn on STX Engine. Even without these, the credit cost ratio would still be 26bps, confirming a continuous improvement in asset soundness. We find it positive that steadily growing core income and improving asset soundness are the key drivers of earnings. We adjust up our 2018-2020F earnings forecasts by 5-6% and raise our target price to KRW24,000 while maintaining BUY.

Major issues and earnings outlook

We may see additional provision writebacks in 3Q18 as well, related to Kumho Tire (KRW120bn) and STX Corp. Even without these, the credit cost ratio for 2018 should be lower than 20bps. A reduction in credit card merchant fees will likely reduce earnings at the credit card business by about KRW19bn annually. However, growth in credit card billings and market share as well as cost cuts (e.g., VAN commission reductions) should offset the decline. Overall, we expect the credit card division to report KRW100bn in annual income. In 2017, dividend propensity rose by 5.4%p YoY to 26.7%. Woori maintains a policy of keeping its dividend yield twice as high as term deposit rates and its dividend payout ratio above the banking sector average. We estimate Woori’s dividend propensity at 27.3% and dividend yield at 4.8%. For our target price, we applied 0.91x target P/B to 2018F BPS (COE 12.5%, ROE 11.4%).

