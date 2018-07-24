Ford Motor: More Pain To Come?

Tariffs are likely to be at the heart of management commentary.

Ford Motor (F) makes an attractive value proposition but faces some considerable downside risks over the short haul as it gets ready to release second quarter earnings this week. The trade war between the U.S. and China is most likely going to find a mention in Ford Motor's upcoming earnings release, which could further stoke investor fears about rising costs and declining sales. Nonetheless, I think Ford Motor's dividend is worth considering. An investment in Ford Motor throws off a dividend of 5.7 percent.

Ford Motor's shares haven't done a whole lot for shareholders in 2018. Year-to-date, Ford Motor's share price has dropped ~14.5 percent, partly due to the tariff tit-for-tat between the United States and China.

Ford Motor really wasn't exactly a good investment lately.

See for yourself.

Source: StockCharts

That being said, even though Ford Motor's share price did not perform as I expected, there are convincing reasons to stay the course.

For one thing, Ford Motor saw a healthy rebound in operating cash flow in the last two quarters. With cash flow recovering, concerns over Ford's dividend sustainability will continue to fade into the background.

Here's Ford Motor's operating cash flow over the last five quarters.

Source: Ford Motor Investor Presentation

Secondly, Ford Motor reported robust vehicle sales for the U.S. market at the beginning of July. The auto company sold 230,635 vehicles last month, which was 1.2 percent more than in the same month a year ago. Ford's retail sales gained 2.9 percent to 156,788 vehicles.

Growing Risks To The Guidance

Though Ford Motor released robust Q1-2018 earnings and issued a solid guidance for 2018, growing risks of a trade war between the two largest economies could impact the company's financial results over the short haul. As far as Ford Motor's guidance is concerned, the company still expects $1.45-1.70/share in adjusted profits in 2018 and slightly higher revenues for the year.

Source: Ford Motor

Ford Motor's guidance is underpinned by a roaring U.S. economy and a moderately optimistic outlook on U.S. vehicle sales this year. But the escalating trade war between the United States and China has potential to hurt the auto company. This, in turn, could potentially trigger a reassessment of Ford's guidance, which obviously would not be a positive catalyst for Ford Motor's already languishing share price. Tariffs will lead to higher producer costs and consumer prices, which in turn could squeeze Ford Motor's sales. The U.S. apparently is considering to slap another $200 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods, which most certainly will draw a response from China.

Ford Motor will release second quarter earnings Wednesday, which most certainly will include commentary about how additional tariffs will hurt the auto company and affect its bottom line. If the trade war between the U.S. and China escalates even more, Ford Motor's guidance might get scrapped, in which case investors are looking at more downside.

Collect A Solid Dividend While Markets Sort Themselves Out

Ford Motor is a dividend play, first and foremost. The stock price may bounce around from time to time, but I consider Ford Motor's dividend proposition to be quite appealing, long-term.

The company pays a stable $0.15/share quarterly dividend, and Ford Motor boosted its distribution with special dividends in the last three years.

Here's an overview of Ford Motor's dividend distributions since 2012, including special dividends.

Source: Ford Motor

Even without factoring in any special dividends for 2018 - which would be paid in Q1-2019 - an investment in Ford Motor currently yields a whopping 5.7 percent. Any special dividends would obviously boost shareholders' effective dividend yields.

Ford Motor Is Still In The Bargain Bin

There is one thing investors don't have to worry about: Overpaying for Ford Motor. Shares currently sell for less than seven times next year's estimated profits.

F PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

Ford Motor has a couple of things going for it including a convincing rebound in operating cash flow, decent July sales in the U.S., a low valuation, and a high dividend. On the other hand, any negative commentary about tariffs as part of Ford Motor's upcoming Q2-2018 earnings release, or worse, a reduced guidance, would be major negatives for the stock. While downside risks have increased lately thanks to the increasingly heated discussion about additional tariffs, I still see Ford Motor as an attractive income play going forward. An investment in Ford Motor yields 5.7 percent. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.