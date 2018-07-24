Tower Semiconductor Is A Great Buy

For those worried about stock volatility, I offer an alternative to ownership that gives most of the upside at far less risk.

I think the fall in Tower shares over the past year is overdone, and investors who pick up shares now will do well over time.

Over the past twelve months, the shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) are down about 15%. I think, on balance, the shares now represent good value, and I’ll be buying as a result. I’ll go through my reasoning for doing so by looking at the financial history here, and by looking at the stock itself. I think the market’s pessimism about this name has gotten excessive, and I think there’s money to be made in the shares. That said, I think there are systemic risks in the market itself which may take these, along with other, shares lower. For that reason, I’ll offer an alternative to outright share ownership that gives investors most of the upside at far less risk. I think owning the shares may be a reasonable solution, but the risk-reward of call options makes even more sense at these levels in my view.

About the Company

For those who aren’t familiar with the business, Tower Semiconductor is a pure play speciality foundry that manufactures semiconductors, founded in Israel in 1993. In 1994, the company went public, and in 2008 merged with another semi manufacturer, Jazz Semiconductor, to become TowerJazz.

In my view, there are a host of “drivers” (forgive the pun) that the company will benefit from in the coming years. In general, Tower addresses a host of very fast growing CIS Markets.

Source: Company presentation, note CIS=CMOS Image sensor

The following graphics outline the scale of two of these, automotive and AR/VR.

Source: Company presentation

Source: Company presentation

Source: Company presentation

A review of the financial history, below, suggests that these drivers are already well established and that Tower is benefiting from them.

Financial History

A quick review of the financial history here indicates that Tower Semiconductor has many of the characteristics of a “growth” company. In particular, over the past five years, revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 22%, and operating profit and net income have grown from significant losses to significant profits. At the same time, Tower is different from traditional growth companies in that it has de-levered fairly massively in that time. Debt has declined at a CAGR of about 6.7% since 2013, and the interest expense has plummeted at a CAGR of 33% in that time.

Nothing is perfect, though, and Tower is no exception. I’m troubled by the fact that the share count has grown massively since 2013, up at a CAGR of about 20%. There seems to be no signs of slowing dilution, and investors should be aware of that fact. Given a choice between massive increases in debt, and massive increases in share count, I prefer the former, but I would like to see the company start to reduce the share count somewhat.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

It’s obvious to me that there are some excellent drivers that Tower is benefiting from, and that the company has grown its revenues and profits nicely over the past several years. That’s only half the story, though. In order to be a good investment, a stock must be inexpensive relative to the future of the business. It’s all well and good to buy a great business, but you must also pay the right price for it. Two of the tools I use to determine whether a price is right involves first reviewing the market’s assumptions about the long-term growth prospects of the company, and second reviewing the price to free cash flow.

In order to work out the market’s long-term assumptions about the growth of the firm, I turn to work produced by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book, “Accounting for Value.” In this book, Penman outlines how to use a fairly standard finance formula, along with the magic of high school algebra, to work out what the market assumes about the long-term growth prospects of the firm. The idea is that an investor can use price itself as a variable, and isolate the “g” variable in order to uncover what the current price must say about long-term growth. At the moment, the market seems to be assuming a perpetual growth rate for this business of about zero. In my view, this is a ludicrously pessimistic view.

For those who prefer a more traditional approach to valuation, I offer the following graphic.

Tower Semiconductor

Source: Gurufocus

On a price to free cash flow basis, the company is both objectively less expensive than the overall market, and relative to Tower’s own history.

Options to the Rescue

My regular readers know that I’m more openly exploring call options as surrogates for stock ownership at present, particularly in those situations where the stock doesn’t pay a dividend. This is a direct result of my models suggesting higher levels of risk to the marginal investor. My thinking is that a particular stock may be inexpensive, but that won’t matter if the overall (expensive) market drops. Thus, I think investors would be wise to at least consider call options as a way to participate in most of the upside, at far less downside.

At the moment, I’m recommending investors buy the January 2020 calls with a strike of $23, with a bid-ask spread of $4.40 and $4.70. This exposes the investor to the following economics. If the shares rally over the next seventeen months, as I expect they will, the investor will participate in most of that upside. If the shares falter, that would obviously be unpleasant, but better to have only $470 of capital exposed than $2,280 of capital exposed to that drawdown.

The risk to this strategy is that the shares languish for longer than seventeen months, making the calls worthless. That would be unpleasant, but I think it's superior to having larger amounts of capital languish.

Conclusion

I think there’s a great deal to like about Tower Semiconductor at these levels. The company is exposed to a host of economic tailwinds that should continue to drive revenues higher. At the same time, the shares themselves are inexpensive relative to their own past and to the overall market. I think investors with a longer time horizon would be fine owning the shares themselves, but I think they should also consider a lower risk alternative presented by options. Price and value inevitably meet in my view, and investors would be wise to participate with either calls or direct ownership before price and value inevitably meet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TSEM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My long position will be in the form of the calls I reference in the article.