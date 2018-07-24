Cannabis Comparisons: Tilray Vs. Competition

Though concerns still exists surrounding Tilray's ability to capitalize on their operational success despite being behind other Licensed Producers in their expansion and branding efforts.

Source: Ticker.tv

Introduction/Thesis

Tilray (TLRY) is a Canadian company that is licensed to cultivate and sell cannabis to registered medical patients. Tilray is also up 50% since its IPO on July 7, 2018. This article will center around Tilray's position in the Cannabis market and how they stack up to their operational peers. Canopy Growth (CGC), Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF), Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF), and Cronos (CRON) will be used to compare the various aspects of Tilray's business and financial state.

Company Overview

Originally Decatur Holdings, Tilray was founded in 2016 and is based out of British Columbia in Canada. Tilray is licensed under Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) to cultivate and sell cannabis on a medical level in March of 2014 and will begin selling cannabis to citizens of legal age in October 2018. Despite being a fairly unknown company, Tilray has been hard at work expanding their growing operations and brands as well as expanding into the international market.

Source: Tilray.com

As illustrated above, Tilray is currently exporting their product to 9 international locations with plans to bring that number up to 11 in the near future.

Tilray has 3.8mm square feet of planned expansions across their B.C, Ontario, and Portugal, placing them above Canopy's planned 3.2mm square feet of facility space. Even with the massive expansion plans, Tilray estimates that they will have completed a whopping 912k square feet of facility space across the world by the end of 2018.

Source: Tilray S-1 Filing

Business Operations

Tilray is focused on providing their patients with the highest quality and most accurate and consistent dosages of their cannabis products. Their medical brand Tilray, consists of dried cannabis and extracts in both THC and CBD dominant varieties.

Source: Tilray S-1 Filing

Personally, I find the branding of their products to be some of the better packagings in the industry. Their medical products are sleek, clean, and discreet, which helps keep their medical side separate from their planned recreational operations that will be more "smoker" rather than "patient" oriented. Tilray also has partnerships and/or ownership rights for 7 other "adult-use" brands that they plan to release in retail stores across Canada come the start of recreational sales in October 2018.

Concerns With The Company's Position

Along with the standard risks associated with investing in the highly volatile cannabis industry, Tilray comes with its own firm-specific risks. The largest is their reliance on the rest of their expansion plans staying on schedule to help bring their growing capacity to those of their peers. Tilray is heavily dependant on the construction and approval processes for their facilities going smoothly. While in the past this assumption may not have seemed as outlandish, given the recent rejection of The Green Organic Dutchman's (OTCQX:TGODF) Hamilton facility, no planned expansions can be guaranteed. With multiple new projects in international countries, Tilray could be playing a dangerous game by putting too much faith in regulator's hands.

Tilray has also been behind the other large producers in growing recognition for their brand. While Tilray's may have rights to several beautifully packaged brands, they will not have the same customer loyalty as heavily marketed brands such as Tweed, Leafs by Snoop, and Broken Coast and could struggle to gain traction with consumers at the start of recreational sales in October 2018. To overcome this, Tilray needs to gain more awareness and traction for their product brands if they hope to stand a chance of competing with marketing giants like Canopy.

Comparison To Competitors/Financial Breakdown

With its IPO placing the value of the company at over a billion dollars (USD), Tilray immediately joins the ranks of the largest cannabis producers in operation today. With Tilray's S-1 and Long-Form Prospectus, we finally have updated financial statements and a chance to take a deeper look at Tilray. With how young and unpredictable the cannabis industry, traditional multi-stage DCF's rely too heavily on assumptions that we have no real basis to draw from. With the only examples of recreational cannabis sales being from individual states in the U.S, it is incredibly difficult to properly justify assumptions on both a full domestic and expected international scale. Because of this, I prefer to take my valuation models with a grain of salt and focus heavily on each individual company's current financial and operational position leading up to the start of recreational sales.

*All information below was pulled from the company's most recent quarter*

In their most recent fiscal quarter, Tilray generated C$10.2mm in revenues at a gross margin of 50%. With Tilray IPO'ing on American exchanges, they must report in GAAP (Generally Accepted Account Principals) rather than IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards), which does not have the same Gain on Biologicals adjustments skewing their income (See my previous article on the issues with IFRS and cannabis for more detail on the matter). In comparison to Canopy, Aphria, Aurora, and Cronos, Tilray more than holds their own. Though they have the third highest gross margin of the group, they will not fall victim to having sucked profits from their harvests prior to sales. As can be demonstrated with Canopy and Aurora, their adjusted margins are lower than the pre-adjusted. While this could be a result of higher costs for their previous harvest, it is likely the result of the profit juicing catching up and unrealized costs do not have the extra revenue to cushion them as it has already been recognized. Given Tilray's current facility space relative to their expansion plans, it is understandable that their selling costs have not reached their lowest level. The next few quarters will be telling in whether or not Tilray will be able to join the lowest cost and most automated producer, Aphria. While Tilray may not have the largest sales or the lowest selling-costs, they do shine in the management of their operating expenses. In the cannabis industry, there has been a very consistent trend of G&A, S&M, and SBC expenses to balloon up to well over 100% of total revenues. Tilray is one of the only cannabis producers, and the only company in this comparison, that is currently keeping operating expenses under 100% of sales.

This discrepancy between sales and operating expenses is even more revealing when visualized.

Tilray was the only one to report a positive operating profit, albeit small, it is a strong sign of solid operational cost management during times of expansion.

Though it is a nice change of pace to see positive operating profit at this point in the cannabis industry, it is unfortunate that Tilray had an average selling price of C$7.55 per gram. This places Tilray towards the bottom of the group and remains to be seen if Tilray is trying to undercut their competition to establish themselves, or if they are experiencing the expected price declines several quarters earlier than many would expect.

It should be noted that Tilray does appear ahead of the rest of the industry in pushing extract products heavier than dried flower. At 40% of sales coming from oils and extracts, Tilray has the potential to establish themselves at both medical and recreational users oil supplier of choice. With the oil industry expected to explode over the next few years and surpass dried flower in overall sales, Tilray is looking like they are positioning themselves to try and be one of the major players in the extracts market.

Tilray's balance sheet also shines out compared to its competition. Through developing operations in-house rather than going on an acquisition spree, Tilray has managed to keep goodwill off their balance sheet entirely.

Seeing the majority of their assets being concentrated in revenue-producing PP&E, Tilray demonstrates their drive to maintain as independent as they can, and rise to the top without buying up all their assets and IP. Doing this helps eliminate the eventual need to write off millions to billions in goodwill which remain a factor affecting any investment in goodwill heavy producers.

Tilray also shines in an often overlooked area of the cannabis industry, their inventory booking values. Producers, especially when reporting in IFRS, get to heavily influence their inventory booking value. By assuming their selling price, producers can skew the value of their inventory higher than it is actually worth. Tilray comes in with the lowest booking cost per gram I have personally seen at C$2.04 per gram, more than 50% lower than Aphria, the next lowest at C$4.24 per gram.

Final Thoughts/Outlook For Investors

The cannabis industry is a tricky one, volatility is high, expectations are heavily priced in, financial statements do not explain current valuations, and competition is fierce. Despite this, Tilray appears almost as a beacon of hope in an otherwise currently unprofitable industry. If Tilray continues to expand into their facilities under construction and maintain their amazing operating cost management while growing sales, they could end up being able to surpass the already established producers despite entering the major scene later than nearly all other producers. It is a risk to invest in any cannabis company, but given the tightness of their operating expenses, focus on extract products, and current success on in-house production, Tilray has quickly become one of my personal favorite cannabis plays for the start of recreational sales.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLRY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.