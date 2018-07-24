Skechers: 3 Reasons To Stick Around

With ample cash and little debt on its balance sheet, Skechers is well-positioned to pursue further overseas opportunities organically.

Skechers is once again in the penalty box following another round of disappointing earnings but top-line international growth continues to be strong with China being the biggest opportunity.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Albert Lin as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Skechers (SKX) took investors on another volatile ride after its release of Q2 2018 results, mainly due to a lower-than-expected operating margin of 7.2% and a net margin of just 4% regardless of a much lower tax rate. Despite the disappointing outcome, Skechers has managed to achieve a top-line growth of 13.6% in the first half of 2018 along with a solid gross margin of 48% and ample cash assets. Therefore, I view the market panic as largely temporary and Skechers should eventually be able to improve its bottom-line results as investments in SG&A begin to bear fruit.

Reason No. 1 - International Growth

With double-digit sales growth in Canada, China, South Korea, Germany, India and the UK in the second quarter, Skechers has again proven its success in the international markets with China being the biggest opportunity where the company shipped 5.6 million pairs in the period. Some notable numbers include:

+24.9% in international wholesale

+12.8% in global retail

+11.3% in international comps

+44.1% in sales in China (+30% in Q1 2018)

As of Q2 2018, international wholesale and retail represent 51.6% of total sales, a testament to the company's long-term commitment to increase its global presence. In China, the second largest economy of the world, Skechers has a retail base of approximately 775 freestanding stores and 2,350 points of sale. Although the company operates through a joint venture model in the country, which means some profits would have to be distributed to non-controlling interest, this is still a good strategy as it leverages local knowledge, talents and most importantly connections.

Looking at historical segment sales, we can see that Skechers has been growing mainly through international wholesale and retail in the past 3 years, while domestic wholesale has remained mostly flat.

Source: Company 10-K reports (graphics by author)

In percentage terms, domestic wholesale has been gradually contracting while international wholesale expands and retail remains stable. This trend reflects the company's growing ambition to pursue overseas opportunities.

Source: Company 10-K reports (graphics by author)

Reason No. 2 - Expanding Gross Margin

In the second quarter of 2018, Skechers' reported a record gross margin of 49.4%, primarily driven by the company's international wholesale and retail business. Historically, Skechers' international wholesale and retail segment generally produce higher gross margins compared to domestic wholesale. Looking forward, Skechers should see further improvement in this area as the company continues to expand its global retail footprint.

Source: Company 10-K reports (graphics by author)

As one can see below, the steady increase in gross margin since 2012 can be interpreted as a direct result of Skechers' effort towards its international wholesale and retail development. In case someone's wondering what happened to gross margin in 2011, it is because Skechers had to write down a considerable amount of inventory due to lawsuits involving its Shape-Ups shoes.

Source: Morningstar (graphics by author)

On the other hand, if one must treat Skechers' improving gross margin with a healthy dose of skepticism, look no further than the company's inventory management. According to the charts below, Skechers' inventory has been climbing and often times increasing much faster than sales over the years. Additionally, the days inventory outstanding (DIO), which measures how soon a company can convert its inventory into cash, has been persistently above industry average. Therefore, investors must keep a close eye on the inventory levels for any potential downward pressure on gross margin going forward.

Source: Morningstar (graphics by author)

Source: Morningstar (graphics by author)

Overall, despite a record gross margin of almost 50%, Skechers was only able to score a 7.2% operating profit margin and a 4% net margin. This is undoubtedly a result of heavy SG&A spending which increased by $79.7 million or 19.7% compared to the previous year. See below breakdown by management:

Selling expense increased by $14.1 million due to higher international advertising.

General and administrative expenses increased by $65.6 million due to international brand building and expansion in direct-to-customer channels, of which: $29.4 million was to support continued expansion in China, including support for Single's Day in November 2018. $11.7 million was to support 54 additional company-owned stores worldwide, of which 12 opened in the second quarter. $19.8 million was related to corporate and domestic expenses. $7 million was for increased domestic warehouse and distribution costs. $6.2 million was for legal costs, a one-time settlement.



Evidently, a total of $55.2 million out of the $79.7 million increase in SG&A was dedicated to advertising, growth in China, and more company-owned stores. Although these activities are expensed as incurred on the income statement based on accounting principles, in reality they should be viewed as long-term investments set to provide future benefits. While it's easy to argue that Skechers is growing at all costs, perhaps the question ought to be: What are the costs of not investing in growth?

Reason No. 3 - Strong Balance Sheet

Skechers' most recent balance sheet is nothing short of spectacular with cash and cash equivalents ($844,847) representing 28% of total assets ($3,005,665). Taking into account both short-term and long-term debt totaling $81,360, we can arrive at a net cash position of $763,487, or $4.86/diluted share ($763,487/157,091 shares). Subtracting this from the latest share price of $27.32 gives us $22.46, which implies a P/E of 18.72 ($22.46/$1.2 EPS), quite an attractive multiple in today's expensive market.

Jumping to other side of the balance sheet, we can see that accounts payable ($577,783) makes up almost 65% of total liabilities ($892,203). While this may make some people nervous, the real implication here is that Skechers knows how to leverage supplier credits as a primary source of liquidity, and the best part being it's essentially free money with no interest.

If history is any guide, Skechers has been able to maintain a significantly lower debt-to-equity ratio and financial leverage relative to industry average. This indicates the company is not an OPM (other people's money) addict and prefers to grow organically, a healthy and sustainable strategy indeed.

Source: Morningstar (graphics by author)

Source: Morningstar (graphics by author)

Conclusion

In short, Skechers is an attractively valued company that comes with double-digit growth and a balance sheet that makes people sleep well at night. Although SG&A spending has taken a big chunk of profits, Skechers is making the right investments to increase its global presence and direct-to-customer outlets. So, while the short-term volatility may be hard to stomach, investors should eventually be rewarded as growth continues and operating margin returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.