Energy SPACs: 9% Yield Hiding In Plain Sight

Energy E&P companies have been a high risk investment these past few years, as the boom in energy production in the US quickly led to a bust in prices. As small E&P companies are typically highly levered price takers, the industry is inherently risky, with investors typically trying to minimize that risk by focusing on companies with the best acreage in the most attractive basins. However, a separate group of investors has essentially been throwing darts at the market, with IPO dollars pouring into these Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, known as SPACs.

The Wall Street Journal reports that total SPAC issuance in the US 2017 was $9.81 billion, the highest level since 2007's $12.07 billion. This is remarkable to think about: last year, investors gave management teams $9.81 billion dollars to go out, find a business, and acquire it. This money was handed over without the ability to examine a balance sheet or cash flow statement, without any examination of the assets (because there were no assets), and sometimes without even knowing what industry the business that would be purchased would operate in. Essentially, $9.81 billion was bet on the reputation of the management teams assembled at these SPACs. Of this $9.81 billion, according to my research $3.25 billion, or roughly 1/3, were SPACs dedicated to energy. The largest of which were Silver Run Acquisition Corp II (SRUN), now known as Alta Mesa Resources, Inc (AMR), and TPG Pace Energy Holdings (TPGE), which will soon be known as Magnolia Oil and Gas Corporation. A table showing all the energy SPACs I could find going back to 2016 is presented below.

IPO Merged Company Company IPO Ticker IPO Date IPO Price Money Raised (Millions) New Company Name Ticker Merger Announced Merger Closed? Current Price Silver Run Acquisition Corp SRAQ, SRAQU 2/23/2016 $10.00 $450.00 Centennial Resource Development CDEV 7/22/2016 Yes $17.25 Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II SRUN, SRUNU 3/29/2017 $10.00 $900.00 Alta Mesa Resources, Inc AMR 8/16/2016 Yes $6.59 Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corp KAAC, KAACU 3/30/2017 $10.00 $350.00 KAAC No $9.95 Vantage Energy Acquisition VEAC, VEACU 4/11/2017 $10.00 $480.00 VEAC No $9.93 TPG Pace Energy Holdings TPGE, TPGEU 5/5/2017 $10.00 $650.00 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation TPGE 3/20/2018 No $12.69 National Energy Services Reunited NESR, NESRU 5/12/2017 $10.00 $200.00 National Energy Services Reunited NESR 11/12/2017 Yes $10.85 Osprey Energy Acquisition OSPR, OSPRU 7/20/2017 $10.00 $250.00 Falcon Minerals Corporation OSPR 6/4/2018 No $10.21 Black Ridge Acquisition BRAC, BRACU 10/4/2017 $10.00 $120.00 BRAC No $9.81 Sentinel Energy Services STNL, STNLU 11/3/2017 $10.00 $300.00 STNL No $9.85 Pure Acquisition Corp PACQ, PACQU 4/18/2018 $10.00 $414.00 PACQ No $9.65 Trident Acquisitions Corp TDAC, TDACU 5/30/2018 $10.00 $175.00 TDAC No $9.76 Total $4,289.00

Investors should note several important things from this table. First, all the SPAC IPOs included a portion of a warrant to purchase additional shares. The warrant, combined with a share, traded together as a unit, hence the "U" ticker as well. For example, TPGE is a share of TPG Pace Energy Holdings, while TPGEU is a share and a 1/3 of a warrant to buy another share of TPGE Pace Energy Holdings at $11.50. Second, SPACs are essentially range bound until they announce and close on a merger. For example, TPGE was trading at a slight discount to the IPO price before they announced their acquisition, and was trading roughly 20% lower than it is today only a month before the shareholder vote on the merger. Third, they aren't guaranteed to go up, as investors in Atla Mesa have discovered.

TPGE data by YCharts

[object HTMLElement]

Based on the TPGE chart, Osprey Energy Acquisition (OSPR) (OSPRU) looks interesting to me. They have already announced a merger, agreeing in June to buy Royal Resources from Blackstone (BX). The company will be renamed Falcon Mineral Corporation, and will have interests in 251,000 acres in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk formation in Texas. Importantly, Falcon is not the operator on its acreage. Operators include ConcoPhillips, BHP, EOG, Devon, and Pioneer. Blackstone will own 47% of the combined company. Perhaps most importantly, Falcon plans to return a large portion of its cash to shareholders, targeting a $0.90 per share annual dividend. That would equate to a yield of just under 9% at current prices.

Using the TPGE time frame between a merger agreement and a vote on the deal as a model, Osprey Shareholders should vote on the deal in either late September or early October, which should be a catalyst for the stock.

In addition to the closing of the merger being a catalyst, several other developments could move the needle on this stock. The first is that Falcon may have new operators on its acreage soon, as BHP and Pioneer are both reportedly shopping their acreage in the Eagle Ford. Falcon views this as a positive development, as new operators may be more inclined to increase activity on the acreage, which would increase cash flow to Falcon. Since the company plans on returning cash to shareholders, this could lead to an increase in the dividend above current guidance. This is probably a 2019 or 2020 event, given how long it takes for asset sales to close and for new wells to be drilled and brought online.

Second, Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) recently announced the company is exploring strategic alternatives, looking to either sell the company, merge with another operator, or perhaps make acquisitions. Since Penn Virginia operates in the Eagle Ford in and around Lavaca, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties, which is where Falcon will own its assets, any transaction Penn Virginia makes should provide read through to the market value of Falcon's acreage.

Based on these upcoming catalyst, I plan on instituting a small position in Osprey Energy in the next week. Its certainly a gamble, as a downturn in commodity prices or poor pricing on a sale from either BHP, Pioneer, or Penn Virginia could hit the stock. However, I believe the market does not appreciate the fact that this stock will be paying a $0.90 dividend before the end of the year, and once this becomes evident, the stock should rally.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OSPRU over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.