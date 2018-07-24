Order Books Show Strong Demand For Tenable And Opera IPOs

Traders may see short-term opportunities to take advantage of the volatility; longer-term investors could have lower entry points in the week after each IPO.

The new issues will likely see strong upward price action when open market trading begins.

Tenable Holdings and Opera Limited are experiencing oversubscribed demand for their IPO shares.

Two IPOs are indicating extremely high demand according to IPO information service IPO Boutique, Tenable Holdings (TENB) and Opera Limited (OPRA).

Tenable operates in the white-hot cyber security space and is growing revenues at an accelerating rate with its pay-in-advance SaaS offering.

Opera has posted impressive financial results while growing quickly to serve the browser needs of users worldwide.

Investors should tread carefully in the post-IPO hours and days as these stocks will likely rise sharply but present traders with potentially interesting opportunities.

Tenable Holdings

Tenable Holdings (TENB) provides cybersecurity solutions for a category known as Cyber Exposure. Cyber Exposure is focused on managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era.

The firm has created a suite of security assessment and compliance services to help enterprises identify vulnerabilities, malware and configuration issues throughout their IT systems.

TENB sells primarily to the Global 2000, with 53% of the Fortune 500 and 29% of the Global 2000 and large government agencies using its service.

The market for Tenable’s solutions is growing rapidly. A 2018 report byGrand View Research indicated that the security solutions market was expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2018 to 2024.

Given that the cyber security market was $78 billion in 2015, this represents a stunning increase in demand over the medium term.

Additionally, Tenable sells its offerings via an annual prepaid subscription. The firm operates in the sweet spot of SaaS by collecting its revenues up front rather than over the life of the contract.

This reduces the cash flow burden that many typical SaaS businesses face. Accordingly, TENB reported a positive cash flow from operations figure for Q1 2018, which is quite unusual for a rapidly growing technology company seeking to IPO.

I previously wrote about Tenable’s IPO prospects in my article, IPO Opinion | Tenable Files To Raise $166 Million In IPO.

In that analysis, I highlighted the firm’s accelerating topline revenue growth, sharp increase in gross profit and slight but steady decrease in gross margin in recent periods.

I also noted how the IPO appeared too cheap on various metrics when compared to public competitor Qualys.

Tenable IPO Update

That cheapness has now been rectified by management, as with the most recent S-1/A registration statement, the firm has increased the price range from $17.00 - $19.00 to $20.00 - $22.00 and has increased the number of shares to be sold from 9.2 million to 10.9 million.

These changes effectively increase the IPO size to $229 million and the proposed market capitalization from $1.6 billion to $1.87 billion, a valuation increase of 18%.

The reason for this material increase in IPO pricing is no doubt due to strong indicated demand for the IPO from investors.

According to IPO information service IPO Boutique, the Tenable Holdings deal is currently 10x oversubscribed, which represents extremely high demand for the firm’s shares.

Even with the share sale increase, much of that demand will go unmet prior to the IPO and may result in a strong first-day‘ pop’ as investors seek to buy shares on the open market at the open.

I am quite bullish on Tenable’s prospects but investors would be wise to watch the stock in the early days of trading, which can be volatile.

Opera Limited

Opera Limited (OPRA), based in Oslo, Norway, is an Internet browser company founded in 1995.

The firm has expanded its offerings to develop what it calls ‘AI-integrated’ applications for its web and mobile browsers, to help users discover relevant information more efficiently.

OPRA says it now has 322 million monthly active users [MAUs] in 60 countries. These users spend an average of 32 minutes per day with the firm’s browsers.

Management says the market opportunity is growing, with many high population countries or regions such as India, Indonesia and Sub-Saharan Africa having current penetration rates of 30% or less.

The firm hopes to be the browser of choice for many of these new users who will likely access the Internet via a mobile phone.

OPRA’s financial performance has been strong. I detailed the numbers in my analysis, IPO Opinion | Opera Proposes Terms For $106 Million U.S. IPO.

Topline revenue growth has been strong and is accelerating, as is operating profit and margin. The firm is also cash flow from operations positive. This combination of enviable results is atypical of a technology company at the point of IPO and speaks to the strength of the firm’s business model and management’s execution.

Tenable’s expected IPO pricing date is July 25, 2018.

Opera IPO Update

Opera aims to sell 9.6 million ADSs (American Depositary Shares) representing 19.2 million ordinary shares at a midpoint price of $11.00 per ADS, for gross proceeds of approximately $106 million.

Additionally, certain of the firm’s existing shareholders intend to purchase an aggregate of $60 million of ordinary shares in a concurrent private placement at the IPO price.

This serves to signal to public investors the existing private investor confidence in the company and also speaks to support for the IPO valuation of the firm.

Channel checks by IPO specialist IPO Boutique indicate the Opera IPO is ‘multiple times oversubscribed with strong retail and institutional momentum.’

While management hasn’t increased the terms or size of the IPO transaction, I expect to see significant upward pressure on the first day’s trading action for the stock.

While it appears OPRA is not as highly oversubscribed as TENB, investors without an IPO allocation may wish to tread carefully in the early days after these two IPOs.

Pricing volatility could be quite high, providing traders with very short-term opportunities for entry and exit points.

Opera’s expected IPO pricing date is July 26, 2018.

