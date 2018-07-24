Russia Just Hosted A Great World Cup. It's Equity Market Is Also Attractively Valued

A number of minor structural reforms have pushed through, but can Russia’s consumer become more confident, with the economy avoiding an inflation spike technical recession throughout the next 12 months?

There is currently plenty of value to be had in EMs, and Russia is a stand-out from both a valuation & macro perspective, with the broader market showing strong momentum.

With EMs being decimated over the past 8 weeks, it makes sense to begin looking at picking value from carcasses of developing economies in Europe, Asia, Latin America and MiddleEast.

From The Ruins Of the Emerging Markets

Not since the first half of 2015, when mainland Chinese stocks overheated and began to crumble, have we seen as a miserable state in the EMs. Since the end of March the iShares Emerging Markets (EEM) ETF has dropped by over 12.1% in value. Though the ETF maintains a high weighting to Asian equities, particularly China (representing 30% of the holdings), and plenty of media and sell-side attention being dedicated to Asian plight and the fallout from changes to trade policy. With much focus now geared toward the excellent valuation story Asian equities present, where does this leave EMs Ex-Asia? Are there unique pockets of opportunity and how does Russia fit into the picture?

EMs Outside of Asia Have Experienced Strong Relative Growth

Having been razor focused on pain in Asian equities, investors could have neglected a few less obvious gems in the space YTD. With Saudi Arabia’s new economic liberalization policy, “Vision 2030” as well as the pending IPO of what would likely be the largest publicly traded company in the world (Saudi Aramco), Saudi stocks have outperformed YTD with iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia (KSA) up 21.16%. Also, iShares MSCI Qatar (QAT) has enjoyed + 8.17% and the Russians riding a wave of world cup enthusiasm (and higher oil prices) with iShares MSCI Russia RSX basically flat at a -0.8% return YTD.

The Valuation Story

With earnings growth in combination with a decline in prices of late, we’ve seen the 2 sides of P/E equations begin to diverge into figures which are incredibly attractive. However, focusing only P/Es on an isolated basis, either lagging or forward looking can often not tell the entire story. It’s important to compare Russian valuations in the context of the overall EM story.

When looking at a select pool of EMs across several regions, it’s observed that 72% could be considered undervalued on when comparing current forward PEs vs their historical normalized forward PEs, with Russian equities looking substantially attractive on a historical basis, currently only 55% of its historical value.

Symbol ETF name Current forward P/E Historical Forward P/E normalized P0/E1

QQQC Global X China Technology 23.00 27.73 TUR iShares MSCI Turkey Investable 6.30 13.44 INDA iShares MSCI India 18.00 16.46 SMIN iShares MSCI India Small Cap 18.00 19.96 VNM VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF 19.00 23.05 EWZ iShares MSCI Brazil 12.10 16.62 EWZS iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap 11.60 19.56 EZA iShares MSCI South Africa 12.10 12.15 CNYA iShares MSCI China A 17.00 13.22 RSX VanEck Vectors Russia 5.9 10.56 THD iShares MSCI Thailand 12.7 8.78 EWM iShares MSCI Malaysia 14.9 21.38 EPHE iShares MSCI Philippines ETF 14.9 19.7 EIDO iShares MSCI Indonesia Investable 12.3 8.79 EWY iShares MSCI Korea 8.3 12.38 KSA iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped 18.6 NA QAT iShares MSCI Qatar Capped 12.3 14.44 EGPT VanEck Vectors Egypt Index 10.7 22.37

Data obtained from MSCI, Damodaran online, Alta Vista Research

Relative valuations only tell part of the story though. When undertaking the exercise of evaluating and comparing Russian equities on an absolute basis, using classic Gordon Growth Model inputs, with required return estimates using country & equity risk premium in a build-up method (CRP from Damodaran online), forecasted 10-year year treasury yields (3.25%) one year from today (tradingeconomics.com) as risk free rate, dividend payout ratio assumptions from Alta Vista research and assuming long-term earnings growth is the same as the individual country MSCI index performances for the last 10-years, on an annualized basis, we find Russian equities continue to be attractive on an absolute forward basis.

Symbol ETF name Current forward P/E Justified forward P/E: ((1-b)/r-g))

QQQC Global X China Technology 23.00 8.25 TUR iShares MSCI Turkey Investable 6.30 3.02 INDA iShares MSCI India 18.00 20.53 SMIN iShares MSCI India Small Cap 18.00 13.42 VNM VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF 19.00 3.11 EWZ iShares MSCI Brazil 12.10 6.87 EWZS iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap 11.60 9.58 EZA iShares MSCI South Africa 12.10 6.53 CNYA iShares MSCI China A 17.00 5.88 RSX VanEck Vectors Russia ETF 5.9 9.89 THD iShares MSCI Thailand 12.7 16.64 EWM iShares MSCI Malaysia 14.9 9.18 EPHE iShares MSCI Philippines ETF 14.9 15.52 EIDO iShares MSCI Indonesia Investable 12.3 4.88 EWY iShares MSCI Korea 8.3 5.88 KSA iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped 18.6 -8.89 QAT iShares MSCI Qatar Capped 12.3 35.35 EGPT VanEck Vectors Egypt Index 10.7 2.51

Sources: Trading Economics.com, Alta Vista Research, Damodaran Online, MSCI

With some of the underlying assumptions for reference sake:

Symbol ETF name Payout ratio (1-b) Long-term Earnings growth (g) Total Equity Risk Premium Normalized Required return (Build up method) r= Rf+ ERP + CRP CRP (Country Risk Premium)

QQQC Global X China Technology 22.60% 6.21% 4.89% 8.95% 0.81% TUR iShares MSCI Turkey Investable 34.80% 1.57% 6.96% 13.09% 2.88% INDA iShares MSCI India 31.20% 10.19% 6.27% 11.71% 2.19% SMIN iShares MSCI India Small Cap 20.40% 10.19% 6.27% 11.71% 2.19% VNM VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF 38.20% 5.41% 9.27% 17.71% 5.19% EWZ iShares MSCI Brazil 40.80% 8.31% 7.54% 14.25% 3.46% EWZS iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap 56.90% 8.31% 7.54% 14.25% 3.46% EZA iShares MSCI South Africa 52.20% 4.14% 6.62% 12.13% 2.26% CNYA iShares MSCI China A 16.10% 6.21% 4.89% 8.95% 0.81% ERUS iShares MSCI Russia 37.00% 9.35% 6.96% 13.09% 2.88% THD iShares MSCI Thailand 45.10% 8.30% 5.92% 11.01% 1.84% EWM iShares MSCI Malaysia 54.00% 4.21% 5.46% 10.09% 1.38% EPHE iShares MSCI Philippines ETF 28.40% 9.88% 6.27% 11.71% 2.19% EIDO iShares MSCI Indonesia Investable 40.00% 4.22% 6.62% 12.41% 2.54% EWY iShares MSCI Korea 19.00% 5.24% 4.65% 8.47% 0.57% KSA iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped 3.29% 9.26% 4.92% 8.89% 0.72% QAT iShares MSCI Qatar Capped 56.20% 7.10% 4.82% 8.69% 0.62% EGPT VanEck Vectors Egypt Index 32.60% 7.80% 10.87% 20.79% 6.67%

Sources: Damodaran Online, Alta Vista Research, MSCI, Trading Economics. Rf rate = 3.25%

The Macro Story

The Russian economy has been resilient since hitting the trough of a recession during 2015 after oil prices collapsed toward the end of 2014 which lead to a run on the Rouble and subsequent spike in inflation, up to above 16% during 2015.

Inflation has largely come under control as energy prices have spiked, leading to Rouble recovery and room for the central bank to loosen rates for some much needed monetary stimulus, as fiscal policy has had to tighten due to constraints from the impact of sanctions and exhaustion of the Stabilization Fund, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund.

Most of the pain in EMs of late has come from the spike in the value of the USD and subsequent drag on the fiscus of economies running trade deficits in combination with current account deficits and high USD denominated debt. Russia has been fortunate to run a current account surplus as well as a trade surplus, however, the nation has not been exempt from some forex pain with a decline in the Rouble of 9% since the end of March 2018.

USD.RUB.Tradingview.com

However let’s look at the valuation of the Ruble using price arbitrage with the help of “Burgernomics” via The Economist. The Economist Big Mac Index uses basic arbitrage principles (the law that a product bearing the same characteristics should cost the same everywhere (the law of one price) postulates that big macs should cost the same in every country when converting the cost of a big mac from local currency to USD, adjusting for measures like GDP per person and purchasing power parity.

According to this valuation measure, the Rouble is 37% undervalued vs. the USD, with a Big Mac costing 62% less in Russia than in the United States when converting at today’s exchange rates. The key would be for oil prices to play ball, with the currencies high correlation to energy. But with energy prices potentially staring at a supply surprise from Libyan output & a softer path to Iranian sanctions, oil prices could be heading lower if breaking key support levels. UBS has stated a supply shock in oil markets remains one of its biggest macro risks, with a 20% - 30% probability, along with a trade war at the same probability scale.

Economist Big Mac Index

The Consumer

Consumer confidence in Russia has been negative for nearly 10 years, reaching -8 in Q’2 2018 the highest figure send Q’3 2014. Trading Economics puts a forecast of -6, a slight improvement, by the end of this quarter. We’re hoping for a surprise here from mild inflation, summer weather, a successful football world cup with no threats to energy prices. With increased consumer confidence, which hopefully will translate into greater expidentiture. Coupled with a continued trade surplus, the positive impact on both the export as well as the domestic consumption side will likely translate into positive surprise for aggregate demand and a rise in nominal GDP growth.

Unemployment and wages are looking solid as well, with unemployment falling to 4.7% in May ‘18, a historical low, and real wage growth, which has been on uptrend since 2016 hitting a high of 11.3% in Jan ‘18 and maintaining a level of 5.47% growth into next year according to Trading Economics.

Finding A Good Entry Point

Timing a country specific EM allocation can be crucial as, even doing so via a diversified index fund can be quite volatile & potentially damaging if timed incorrectly.

Looking at the one year chart the VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX), we can see continuous higher highs on the upside swing over the last 6 weeks, building a 3-month resistance level at $21.8, recovering nicely after the April sell-off. With the price proving upside over the last month by building up support at the 20, 100 and 200 day moving averaged, which are now beginning to converge. Ideally, we’d like to see the price confirm upside by breaking the resistance at the $21.8 level before entering a position. Likely, a bit of uncertainty is building up between the current support and resistance levels, likely due to the risk of supply shocks in energy markets and the persistence of some negative EM sentiment.

In conclusion, I believe that Russia equities will be a compelling opportunity for any globally oriented portfolio, and there is a case from a relative, absolue valuation perspective as well as the macro side, with the added benefit of a particularly attractive entry point in the short-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RSX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.